Norman James

Norman James

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Frances Leader
Apr 13, 2024

This is a brilliant and very clear post. Well done, Norman! I have cross-posted in the hope that I can help you get more subscribers and greater reach.

The first video is splendid.

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alexxxxxxxx
Apr 13, 2024

factor in flouride , water chemicals ,,, bug sprays weed killers chemical in foods artificial colors flavors perservatives other stuff they dont have to tell us household cleaners cosmetics sunscreens , chemtrails , nano poisons... harmaceuticals waxxes,, poisoned air ,asbestos from car brakes etc etc ... its a miricle that we survived... and the poison cherry on the poison cake...new medi sin es no longer need safety testing for the vaxxed genetically modyfied people ... because ... they dont have human rights ... because they are no longer considered humans because... they are no longer made exclusivally by God made in Gods image and likeness ,,, but are genetically modyfied [ changed ] with mrna vaxxes .... please good God help the demon possesed pshycopathic world leaders and their knowing and not knowing supporters return to goodness and truth ...https://thereisnopandemic.net/2022/02/26/legal-impact-of-mrna-vaccines-chile-enacts-anti-discrimination-against-mutants-law-24-february-2022/Legalized FDA non-regulation of biological products effective May 2, 2019, by Federal Register Final Rule, signed by then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/legalized-fda-non-regulation-of-biological?publication_id=37889&post_id=139927028&isFreemail=true&r=fjurr&triedRedirect=true dear God of goodness truth and love please help them and us to return/ turn to goodness truth and love for ALL

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