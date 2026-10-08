Norman James

Norman James

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
Oct 10

You may have seen secretary Kennedy put out a request for comments regarding Wi-Fi damages on the Maha Substack. I copied this report from you onto his Substack for others to see.

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SōL
Oct 8

I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s at 16, I am now almost 48. I have taken Levothyroxine for well over 30 years. The past 7 years I have been struggling with so many awful symptoms, more so then ever. I have tried many times to wean off the meds, symptoms just got worse- half my hair is gone and still coming out in clumps. My gut is a mess. Being told Hashimoto’s is to blame has done nothing to make me feel better because no doctor has ever been able to explain what the hell that even is or how to stop it. You have introduced an alternative answer to my lifelong question and quest for something that actually makes sense. But now I want to know more. Do folks with Hashimoto’s have a chance that their thyroid can bounce back after so many years of being gaslit into believing they have to be on hormone replacement therapy the rest of their lives? Especially if completely being able to avoid frequency attacks is near impossible today. I am thirsty for knowledge, and this is the first time I’m hearing about something to blame, other than the usual: gluten, dairy, genetics, etc., bla bla bla. I take very good care of myself. I eat relatively clean and my job keeps me fully active for 8-10 hours, 5 days a week. Yet I still struggle just as much as someone with Hashimoto’s that does absolutely nothing to try and mitigate the ongoing damage. I’ve just about lost my damn mind on several occasions, via trial and error of trying to figure this all out myself. I’m not sure what I’m really asking of you, except that I just want to know more. Do you suggest diving deeper into the studies you’ve mentioned in this story?

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