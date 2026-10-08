Hashimoto’s, Wi-Fi and the Thyroid

Hashimoto’s is the most common cause of an underactive thyroid. The immune system turns on the thyroid gland and slowly wears it down. Tiredness, weight gain, cold hands, brain fog, hair falling out. Millions of people have it, most of them women, and the standard answer is a tablet of thyroxine for life.

The question nobody asks at the doctor’s is what started it. So I went looking.

The bugs that confuse the immune system

Some bacteria carry proteins that look like parts of your own body. The immune system builds antibodies to fight the bug, and those antibodies then hit the matching part of you as well. It’s called molecular mimicry.

Yersinia enterocolitica is the best-known one for the thyroid. It’s a gut bug, picked up from undercooked pork, raw milk and dirty water.

Part of Yersinia looks like the TSH receptor, the switch on the thyroid that tells it to make hormone. Antibodies made against Yersinia land on that switch.

It’s linked to both Graves’ (overactive) and Hashimoto’s (underactive).

Mostly it gives you diarrhoea and a pain that gets mistaken for appendicitis. It can also give you a sore throat and tonsillitis.

Other triggers studied for Hashimoto’s: H. pylori, Epstein-Barr, hepatitis C and Borrelia (Lyme).

Klebsiella pneumoniae is the other one I want to talk about.

It’s a gram-negative bacterium. It lives in the gut and is one of the main hospital infections.

It has a solid mimicry link to ankylosing spondylitis in people carrying the HLA-B27 gene.

Gut studies find more Klebsiella in some Hashimoto’s patients. The link from there to cause is the open step, and Yersinia is the stronger case.

What Wi-Fi does to Klebsiella

This is where it gets interesting. A group in Shiraz, Iran, put Klebsiella next to an ordinary Wi-Fi router.

Taheri, Mortazavi and colleagues, 2015 (Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering, 5(3): 115–120).

A normal household router, 2.4 GHz.

Bacteria exposed for 3, 4.5 and 8 hours, three plates for every test.

After 4.5 hours the bacteria became more sensitive to antibiotics. After 8 hours the sensitivity fell away again.

The response runs in a window. Hours of exposure change what the bug does, and the change flips direction the longer it goes on.

The same group went on to test a 900 MHz mobile phone signal.

Taheri and colleagues, 2017 (Shiraz E-Medical Journal, 18(3)).

Klebsiella taken from the urine of real patients at Shahid Faghihi hospital in Shiraz.

A GSM 900 MHz phone simulator in talk mode, 10 cm from the bacteria. The same as holding a call.

Exposed for 3, 6, 12, 18 and 24 hours. Three plates for every test.

It grew faster. The exposed Klebsiella hit its growth spurt sooner and grew faster through it. At 3 hours the exposed culture read 0.37 against 0.28 for the unexposed, about a third more bacteria (p = 0.0001). It stayed ahead at 24 hours.

Antibiotic response shifted at 12 hours. The clear ring round each antibiotic disc grew: aztreonam 26 mm to 30.3 mm, ceftriaxone 24.6 to 29.3, cefotaxime 25.3 to 29.6, piperacillin 25.3 to 27.6.

By 18 and 24 hours it had swung back to where it started.

The Wi-Fi peak came at 4.5 hours and the 900 MHz peak at 12 hours. The researchers put it down to frequency: higher frequency, quicker response.

A Greek team took it further.

Pegios and colleagues, 2022 (Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering, 12(4)).

A 5 GHz router.

Four bacteria: E. coli, Klebsiella, Pseudomonas and Staph aureus.

They found the bacteria’s response to antibiotics tracked the radio exposure.

So the bugs respond to the signal. Same signal that’s sitting in your living room all day and all night.

What phone radiation does to the thyroid directly

Separate from the bugs, the thyroid itself responds to the signal.

Koyu and colleagues, 2005. Rats, 900 MHz, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, for 4 weeks. TSH, T3 and T4 all came out lower than in the sham-exposed rats.

Mortavazi and colleagues, 2009. 77 university students split into non-users, light users (about 13 minutes a day) and heavy users (about 147 minutes a day). T3 and T4 held level. TSH went up in the phone users (p = 0.028). Rising TSH means the body is pushing the thyroid harder to keep the hormone up.

A second student study, 83 people: TSH rose with hours of daily phone use, across 1 to 3 hours a day.

Zufry and colleagues, 2023. Rats exposed for 120, 150 and 180 minutes a day. TSH and T4 dropped in every exposed group (p < 0.01, and p < 0.001 at 180 minutes). The marker for oxidative damage (MDA) went up. MCT8, the carrier that gets thyroid hormone into the brain, went down.

A 2021 review of all the work since 2000 came to the same place: mobile phone radiation is associated with a struggling thyroid and a disturbed brain-to-thyroid control loop.

Where the phone sits

This one is my own observation, from watching a lot of people over a lot of years.

The antenna position decides where the trouble shows up.

iPhones carry the antenna at the top and edges. Held to the head, that’s the ear and the side of the skull.

Many Samsungs carry the main antenna at the bottom. Held to the face, the bottom of the phone sits on the jaw and the front of the neck. That’s exactly where the thyroid is.

People with Samsungs come up with thyroid problems. People with iPhones come up with head and ear problems.

That’s a pattern I’ve seen, and it’s the kind of thing a proper study could check in a month.

Putting the chain together

A gut bug like Yersinia can train the immune system to attack the thyroid. That part is well documented.

Radio signal changes how bacteria like Klebsiella behave, in hours, at household router levels.

Radio signal changes thyroid hormones directly, in rats and in students.

So there are two routes in at once: straight to the gland, and through the bugs in the gut.

The study that ties it together would take Hashimoto’s patients, test their gut for these bugs, and measure their actual exposure at home in µW/m². Power density, measured in the room where they sleep.

What I’d do

Router off at night. Wired connection where you can.

Phone off the body. Speaker or wired earphones for calls.

If your phone has a bottom antenna, keep it away from your neck.

Power off completely at night and ground yourself. The electric diet.

If you’ve got Hashimoto’s, ask for a Yersinia antibody test and a proper stool test. Find out what’s in the gut.

The tablet replaces the hormone. Finding the trigger is how you stop the attack.

James Norman Ibbotson