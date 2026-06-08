Grounded All The Time — Is It Healthy?

Field notes and a working hypothesis from rural Thailand

TL;DR

We were never earthed all the time. Human contact with the ground was always on-and-off — bare feet sometimes, leather sometimes, off the ground asleep. Shoes blocked it partly for centuries and completely once rubber and plastic arrived. It matters where too: insulated is better in some places, like driving over the ELF running under roads.

The earth is not the same everywhere. Magnetic field strength varies across the planet, rock types vary from conductive to insulating, water changes everything, and building biology maps finer structure (Curry, Hartmann, water veins) where the field behaves differently.

Electrical noise travels through the ground. The transients run strongest in cities, weaker in towns, weaker again in villages — a Pareto fall-off from the infrastructure outwards. The same grounding that helps in a remote village can do the opposite next to an ELF wire. The unexplained hums (Largs, the Hebrides) sit in this territory.

The Sinatra “proof” is no proof. He died of pancreatic cancer at 75 — on the record, and nothing to do with grounding or the heart. The hard field evidence that the ground really does carry man-made electrical pollution comes from Milham and Stetzer’s Huntersville investigation.

The plug-in filter sold as the fix (Stetzer) can’t reach current in the earth, and a proper EMI/EMC filter at a solar inverter does more for similar money. Same pattern as the radon scare: the real problem is in the ground and the grid, the consumer gets sold a box for the wall socket.

Local observation, small but consistent: older houses with grounded tiles and clay roofs hold people who live longer; metal-roof houses with the wifi on all the time hold tired, irritable people; and the healthiest of all are the Thais who sleep on the grounded tile floor the old way, not in beds.

Grounding works in specific environments and can potentially do the opposite in others. It isn’t good or bad. The earth you ground into decides. (Logic first, science to confirm — this is reasoned from what I can see and measure, and laid out so you can test it yourself.)

The thing I keep coming back to

I can ground at night with an earthing pillowcase and watch swelling drop in my body by morning. That part is real and repeatable for me. So my starting position is that grounding does something — I can feel it work.

Then someone pushed back on a thread: grounding gives you short-term relief while doing long-term harm, because you’re coupling whatever is riding on the earth back into the body, and Sinatra grounded and still died. I don’t take that as a reason to stop. I take it as the right question asked the wrong way. The overnight relief is real and so is the worry, and both can be true, because they’re not actually about the same thing. The relief is about contact — give the body a path to the earth and it discharges what’s built up into a safe area, the swelling drops, you sleep. The worry is about what’s already in that area you’re discharging into. If the earth is clean, the path drains you and you wake better. If the earth is carrying the grid’s noise, the same path runs both ways, and what you drained out comes back with company. So thank you, Paul — it needed saying, and it gave me the pause to write this. My wife has badgered me about the same thing for ages: don’t ground all the time. On all the time, in a world where the opposite signal is everywhere, clearly causes disease. It’s the same as holding a phone to your head all day — anything done constantly, with no break, in an environment that’s already saturated, becomes a problem. Being grounded all the time may be exactly that kind of problem. Turns out she and Paul are pulling on the same thread.

And it’s not just about how constantly you do it — it’s about where. Earthed in the right place, insulated in the wrong one. There are places you actively want to be cut off from the ground. The car is one: it makes its own electrical field inside, and your rubber tyres keep you insulated from the road, which is what you want. And the roads and pathways themselves have the power cables to the houses running underneath them, so the ground there is carrying mains current. Insulated soles keep you off it; grounding shoes there would wire you straight into it. So the rule isn’t “ground” or “don’t ground” — it’s ground where the earth is clean, insulate where it isn’t, and learn to tell the difference.

That’s the whole argument of this piece. The fight over whether grounding is good or bad is the wrong fight. The earth is not one thing. What’s on the local earth — clean electrons or mains noise and dirty electricity — decides which way it goes. Everything below is me working out why, from the tiles under my feet to the shoes on them to the field overhead.

What actually happened to Dr Sinatra

The Sinatra line gets used as a trump card — he grounded, he died, therefore grounding kills. So let me be straight about what the record shows, because it doesn’t show that.

Stephen Sinatra was the cardiologist who, with Clint Ober, made grounding mainstream. And here’s the thing the “he grounded and died” crowd never mention: his cause of death is on the record, and it has nothing to do with grounding or the heart. He died on Father’s Day, 19 June 2022, at 75, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. His own Hartford Courant obituary says so plainly. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive cancers there is, and it has no known connection to earthing whatsoever. So “look what happened to him” collapses the moment you look. A cardiologist who promoted grounding died of pancreatic cancer in his seventies — a disease entirely unrelated to the thing he was known for. That isn’t evidence against grounding. It’s a man dying of cancer, the way a quarter of us do, with grounding nowhere in the chain.

What is worth noting is that Sinatra answered the 24/7 question himself, and his answer lands on the same spot I do. Asked whether constant earthing was risky, he said no one is earthed 24/7, that the body is naturally in an on-off mode, and that you have to keep grounding because the body reverts when you stop. That is the power-law point in his own words — the natural state is intermittent, on-off, not a flat continuous line. He framed it as a reason to ground often. I’m framing it as a reason to ground cleanly and intermittently.

And here’s the hole in his model. Sinatra treated the earth as one clean electron source everywhere — a near-limitless supply of free electrons replenished by sun and lightning, there to neutralise free radicals. He never dealt with what’s riding on a modern slab on top of those electrons: the mains noise, the dirty electricity, the ELF. Those transients are real, the same way the radon coming up through a basement is real. Ground into that and you’re not just pulling clean electrons, you’re coupling the dirt in with them. He assumed one clean earth. He never mapped the dirty one.

So grounding doesn’t cure everything. It has a ceiling. It is not the universal anti-inflammatory the marketing sells. That much I’ll concede freely. But the failure isn’t in the act of grounding — it’s in the earth you’re grounding into, and Sinatra never looked there.

What the tiles are actually doing here

I had the mechanism slightly wrong and it’s worth getting straight.

In the older Thai houses, the tiles conduct. You find out the hard way — plug in something with no earth wire, like my 3D printer, and the stray electricity goes through you and into the floor. That zap tells you the tile is connected to the earth.

And here’s why it happens so often: most houses here in Thailand don’t ground their electrics at all. Two-wire installations, no earth pin, nothing bonded. So any stray electricity has no proper path back — until you stand on a conductive tile and become the path yourself. The floor is doing the job the wiring never did.

It’s not really the glaze that does this — a fired ceramic glaze is basically a layer of glass, and glass is a good insulator. It’s the porosity underneath. The old tiles are low-fired, porous clay, and after decades in damp tropical air over a high water table they hold a micro-film of moisture, in the clay body and in the fine cracks (the crazing) across the glaze. That moisture is the conductor, carrying charge straight through to the concrete base and into the ground. You’re not earthing through ceramic, you’re earthing through damp. The newer builds break that chain at every link: sealed vitrified porcelain that barely absorbs water at all (under half a percent — that’s the defining spec), bedded on tile adhesive that’s probably non-conductive too, often without the bare concrete contact underneath. The modern assembly keeps moisture out, and with the moisture goes the path — no damp, no conduction, no zap. The occupant is insulated from earth. Insulated twice over.

So the real split across the housing stock isn’t dirty earth versus clean earth. It’s grounded people versus insulated people. Older builds keep you in contact with the ground most of the time you’re home. Newer builds cut you off. That’s the variable I can actually read from outside, and it’s why I can guess the inside of a house from the description and be right most of the time — I’m reading the whole build package, age, roof, tile, the lot.

The earth is not the same everywhere

This is the part both sides of the grounding fight skip over. They argue as if “the earth” is one thing. It isn’t, in at least four ways.

The magnetic field varies. The Earth’s magnetic field is strongest near the poles and weakest around the magnetic equator. The weakest patch of all is the South Atlantic Anomaly, sitting over South America and the South Atlantic, where the field is markedly low and still weakening. Thailand sits near the magnetic equator too, so the field here is on the low side. Stand in northern Canada and stand in Brazil and you are standing in two different magnetic environments, before anyone has wired anything.

The rock varies. Some ground conducts well — wet clay, marsh, anywhere the water sits high. Some ground barely conducts at all — dry sand, granite, chalk. The white cliffs of Dover are calcium carbonate, and chalk like that is a poor conductor when dry; whether it insulates you in practice I don’t know, but it’s a fair guess that grounding on chalk downs and grounding on wet clay are not the same act. The material under your feet sets how much earth you actually get.

Water changes everything. Wet ground conducts; moving water even more so. If you have running water on your land and it comes down from a lake, that is about as good an earth as nature offers — clean source, constantly refreshed, carrying charge away rather than letting it stand. Here in rural Thailand the water table rises to about two metres from the house in the rainy season and drops to about four metres down in the dry, so for a good part of the year the ground under us is wet earth. Wet earth may soak up the electrical noise and carry it away; dry earth may just let it sit there. That’s a guess, not a measurement — but if it’s right, the same grounding is a different thing here in August than it is in March. My own best-ever grounding spot was the flower bed in my UK garden: damp, living soil, away from the wiring. The worst was grounding near an ELF wire — same act, opposite outcome, because of what the local earth was carrying.

There’s a second thing water does, and the building biologists have said it for years: a moving underground water vein distorts the magnetic field above it. Mainstream science doesn’t sign off on the geopathic-stress version of that, but the basic physics isn’t mad — moving conductive water through the Earth’s field is a current, and a current bends a field. Now stack it up. In certain spots you can have all of it at once: the natural field already deflected by the water moving below, plus ELF transients dumped into that same ground from the grid, plus RFR pushed into it from masts and meters. The earth in that spot isn’t neutral ground — it’s a place where three different things are being concentrated and re-radiated, and you’d be grounding straight into the middle of it.

This is, I think, what some of the unexplained hums are. The Largs Hum on the Ayrshire coast has run since the 1980s and nobody’s pinned the source; the Hebridean Hum on Lewis was reported at around 50 Hz — close to mains frequency — and is loudest on the coast and faintest inland. The Hum turns up all over the world and the investigations almost never find a clean cause. I’m not claiming to have solved it. But a low-frequency something, sitting in the ground and the air, that some people can feel and others can’t, strongest where the infrastructure and the geology meet — that’s the exact shape of what I’m describing. The map of where the earth is loaded is not flat, and the people standing on the loaded spots are the ones who notice.

The building biologists map finer structure still. The Geovital and geobiology tradition charts the Curry and Hartmann grids — lines and crossings where, they hold, the field at ground level shifts, and where sleeping over a crossing matters. They also point to the animals: ants are said to build their nests right on the Curry and Hartmann crossings, to navigate along the lines, and cats to seek the same spots out, while dogs avoid them. I’ll be straight: mainstream science doesn’t accept these grids, and I can’t hand you a peer-reviewed map. But the animal part isn’t pure folklore — ants genuinely navigate by the Earth’s magnetic field, that’s well-documented magnetoreception, so an insect orienting to fine variations in the ground field is not a wild idea. And the broader point they’re all gesturing at is the same one the magnetometers confirm at planetary scale — the field is not uniform, and where you stand on it matters.

And on top of all that natural variation sits the man-made layer. The electrical transients in the ground run strongest in the cities, weaker in the towns, weaker again in the villages — a Pareto fall-off as you move away from the dense infrastructure. So the same grounding habit means something completely different in a city flat, a market town, and a remote village. In the remote village, grounding can work. Next to city wiring, the same grounding can do the opposite.

What I see in the houses around me

Set the theory aside and just look at who lives how, here in rural Thailand. It’s a small observation and I’ll call it that, but it’s consistent:

The people in the older houses — the grounded glazed tiles, clay roof tiles, and the old simple wiring I’ve seen with my own eyes going into these places — live longer.

The people in the newer metal-roof houses with the wifi on all the time are the tired, irritable ones.

The ones who go and sleep out at the farm, in wooden huts, off-grid — they sleep sound.

And the clearest case of all, the one that pulls the whole thing together: the Thais who don’t sleep in beds at all, who sleep on the grounded tile floor the old way, are significantly healthier than the ones who’ve moved up onto beds. I’ve watched it consistently. Sleeping on the floor puts them in full contact with a clean, grounded surface all night, in a house with little wiring and no field to speak of — which is exactly the one combination where being grounded all the time is good for you. They’re doing, by tradition, the thing the earthing industry sells back to everyone else as a £50 pillowcase, except they’re doing it into the right kind of earth.

Clay tile roof, grounded floor, light wiring: long life. Metal roof, insulated floor, constant RF: tired and snappy. Wooden hut, no field at all: the best sleep in the district. Sleeping on the grounded floor in an old house: healthiest of the lot. Those are points on the same curve, and grounding only helps on the part of the curve where the earth is quiet. Here, with the water table high and the infrastructure thin, grounding is fine. That’s my honest read of this specific place — not a verdict on grounding everywhere.

The health pattern, stated honestly

What I’ve seen in the homes I test or just know well:

Diabetes deaths clustered in similar environments, one lasting longer in a house with the grounded tiles.

PCOS and candida rife generally, but the ones who got it were sleeping on the ungrounded tiles.

A run of deaths locally over a stretch, with the funeral bands going two or three times a day before it died back down.

I’ll be straight that these are observations and estimates, not a study. The confounds are heavy and I’m not going to pretend otherwise:

House age drags in roof material, wiring density and layout, original device load and the whole RF and ELF signature, not just the tile.

Diabetes and PCOS sit on top of diet and metabolism, and diet tends to track with household and area too.

The four-metre water table changes soil conductivity and the damp and mould terrain, which matters on its own for the candida side.

So the pattern is worth recording. It is not proof the tile is the cause. What it does do is put grounding contact on the table as a real, measurable difference between these homes — and that’s enough to ask the bigger question.

When we stopped being grounded

The disconnection has a date, roughly. For most of human history footwear was leather, hide, hemp — materials that still let charge pass, especially once damp. You were in loose electrical contact with the ground most of the time you were on your feet. Then the twentieth century put rubber and plastic between us and the earth. That’s the cut-off. Insulating soles are the single biggest change in how grounded the average body is, and it happened fast, within living memory. This is the one part of the grounding story that’s hard to argue with — Ober and Sinatra built their whole thesis on it, and the mechanism is plain: a non-conductive sole breaks the circuit.

There’s a sharper version of this I keep turning over, and I’ll flag it as something I’ve heard rather than something I can prove. The idea is that the elites had it both ways on purpose: insulated shoes to keep them off the ground most of the time, and a grounded cane — a conductive walking stick tipped to touch the earth — to ground themselves when they chose to. Insulated by default, earthed on demand. If that’s true, it’s not a quirk, it’s exactly the intermittent, on-and-off grounding I keep coming back to — the Pareto pattern, mostly insulated with deliberate bursts of contact, while everyone else was either stuck barefoot in the muck or, later, cut off completely by cheap rubber. I can’t source the cane part and I’m not stating it as fact. But it rhymes precisely with what I’m watching in the tiles here: the grounded house and the insulated house now split along how modern the build is, with the newer upgraded tile cutting people off from an earth the old glazed tile gave them for free. Whether or not the historical cane story holds up, the present-day version of it is sitting in front of me — and the principle it points at, controlled intermittent grounding, is the one I think is right.

The hypothesis: we are not fish

Here’s where the fish come in.

A fish is grounded continuously. It is immersed in a conductive medium its whole life, fully coupled, no break. That is its normal state and its body is built around it.

Humans are not that. For most of our history our contact with earth was intermittent and variable. Dry soil and sand are poor conductors. Wet ground, mud, sea water — good. Bare feet some of the time, hide or leather other times, asleep off the ground as often as not. The contact came and went, and its strength came and went with it. We were never clamped to earth potential the way a fish is.

There’s something else going on above your head. The sky and the ground are not at the same electrical level. In fair weather there’s a voltage between them — the air carries a charge that climbs the higher you go, and the very top of the atmosphere sits hundreds of thousands of volts above the ground. You don’t feel it because it’s spread out, but you’re standing in it. Your body is part of that circuit whether you’re grounded or not. If you’re grounded, you’re pinned to the bottom end of it, the earth. If you’re insulated, you float, and you pick up whatever charge is in the air around you and whatever the wiring nearby is throwing off. So “grounded” and “floating” aren’t just about your feet — they decide which end of that sky-to-earth voltage your body sits at.

And here’s the part that points at why it has to be on and off. When you’re not grounded, you don’t just sit there neutral — you store charge. The body works like a capacitor, taking up energy from that sky-to-earth field while you’re insulated from the ground, then discharging it when you touch earth again. That charge and discharge, the storing and the releasing, is a cycle — and I suspect that’s the natural rhythm we evolved on. Not grounded all the time, not insulated all the time, but on and off at some frequency, the way the tile gives it to you when you stand and takes it back when you lie down. A flat line of constant grounding has no cycle in it at all.

And the field itself isn’t flat either. The voltage between the ionosphere and the ground isn’t a fixed number — it rises and falls on a daily cycle, the same shape all over the planet, known as the Carnegie Curve. The Earth has its own electrical clock, a 24-hour rhythm in the very field we’re talking about. So a body clamped to a steady, unbroken ground all night isn’t matching nature — it’s flattening a rhythm that was never meant to be flat. The natural state is a cycle inside a cycle: the body charging and discharging, against a sky-to-earth voltage that itself breathes on a daily beat.

There’s one more difference, and it may be the whole thing. The natural sky-to-earth field is DC — a steady, one-direction charge, the field life grew up under. What we’ve layered on top of it is the opposite: AC from the mains and RFR from everything wireless, fields that reverse direction over and over — mains a hundred times a second, RF billions. A steady DC field and a field that flips constantly are not the same input to a living system. The body is full of crystalline and semi-crystalline structures — bone, collagen, the ordered water around them — that respond to electrical stress, and bone and collagen are piezoelectric, meaning they convert mechanical and electrical signals into each other. My suspicion is that being grounded all the time into an AC-and-RFR environment doesn’t just expose those structures to a field, it couples a constantly reversing one straight into them, the opposite of the steady DC the body was tuned for. I can’t prove that part — it’s where my reasoning runs ahead of the measurements — but the DC-versus-AC distinction underneath it is real.

I’d go further, and I’ve laid the full case out in a separate piece on the pyramids — read it and watch the video there. The short version: I think the pyramids were built to work that same sky-to-earth voltage. A pyramid is a shape that concentrates a field at its apex — the same reason a sharp point draws a charge, and the same thing nano-scale pyramid arrays do in modern materials science, where the pointed geometry focuses the electromagnetic field at the tip. Scale that up to a stone mountain with a point on top and you have a structure that gathers the DC charge sitting between the ionosphere and the ground. My proposal is that this was for electroculture — using atmospheric electricity to drive plant growth, which is a real and old idea — and that the blocks themselves were geopolymer, a cast limestone concrete rather than carved stone, which is Joseph Davidovits’ theory and not what mainstream Egyptology accepts. Take all of that as my argument, not settled fact. But the underlying physics — that a pointed structure concentrates the field, and that there’s a real sky-to-earth voltage to concentrate — is sound, and it’s the same voltage your body sits in every day.

If our natural earth contact was intermittent and variable — and I’d bet it follows a power law, mostly low contact with occasional bursts of full contact, a Pareto shape rather than a flat 24/7 line — then a modern protocol of grounding all night every night sits way out in a tail we were never built for. It isn’t returning us to a natural state. It’s an intervention that’s arguably as artificial as the insulated tile, just pointed the other way.

What that does to the grounding argument

This is where the comment I started with stops being an attack and starts being the useful fork.

If continuous grounding is unnatural for us, then doing it inside a house soaked in RF and dirty electricity may be the exact mechanism for the harm. You’re holding the body clamped to an earth that is carrying mains-frequency noise and whatever the neighbourhood’s wifi, data and metal roofs are dumping into it, hour after hour, all night. The fish gets away with permanent grounding because its medium is clean. Ours isn’t anymore.

The clamping illusion and the radon diversion

And this is exactly where radon gets used as the cover story. People are told the danger under the house comes up out of the ground as a gas — test for it, seal against it, be afraid of it. I’ve made the full case elsewhere that the radon scare doesn’t hold up, and the real exposure under a building is the electrical field coming off the wiring, so I won’t repeat all of it here. The short version that matters for grounding is this. The thing under your floor that’s actually doing harm isn’t the gas. It’s the low electrical hum thrown off by the mains wiring. Every extra circuit you put in a building adds to it — more wires, more electrical noise, a stronger field sitting in the concrete and the walls. And how far that field spreads into the room, and how far it runs through the ground you’re standing on, depends on what the ground is made of. Wet earth and the steel inside concrete carry it and spread it. Dry, non-conductive material blocks it. So the earth I keep calling “clean” or “dirty” isn’t a fixed thing — the wiring poured into the building and the materials around it decide which it is. Radon is the thing they point you at. The electrical field in the floor is the thing you’re actually standing on.

And this is the bit people miss when they ground into a dirty circuit: you don’t filter the ELF, you conduct it straight into yourself. Think of how a microwave oven is safe — a metal box that traps the field inside while you stand outside it. Grounding into a noisy earth is the inverse of that. There’s a trap here too — call it the clamping illusion. You clip a grounding sheet on, watch the voltage on your body drop to near zero on a multimeter, and conclude the dirty electricity has gone. It hasn’t. The voltage falls precisely because you’ve turned your body into a low-resistance path to earth — a wire. The reading drops because the current is now flowing, not because it stopped. The ambient field in the walls is still pushing current, and it’s pushing it through your skin and tissue to reach that ground. The voltage reads low precisely because you’ve become the path — not because the exposure ended. If the earth path is clean, that current drains away harmlessly. If it’s carrying mains noise, you’ve wired yourself into a two-way road for the transients. The meter says zero while the current runs through you.

I’ve felt this happen. I was on a circuit with a timer that switched an electric heater on in the night, and every single time it fired, it woke me — I could feel the moment the load came on. So I took myself off that circuit: turned it off, and connected my earth to the water pipe instead, grounding ahead of the electrics rather than into them. That’s the whole lesson in one night. Same body, same act of grounding — the difference was entirely in what I was grounded into, and whether the dirty switching current had a path through me or not.

The Huntersville smoking gun

There’s hard evidence that the ground really does carry this stuff, and it comes from Paul’s own corner. Sam Milham and Dave Stetzer investigated a cluster of rare eye cancers around a high school in Huntersville, North Carolina — young women getting a cancer that normally hits people in their fifties, at fifty to a hundred times the expected rate. Next to the school sat a gas plant running big motors on variable frequency drives. Milham and Stetzer measured the electrical noise in the earth at the school and in the earth by the plant’s pipeline, and the two readings had an identical fingerprint — the same peak frequency, 19,980 Hz, in both places. Same dirt, same source, travelling through the ground itself. Their own background work explains why: in the US, roughly 70% of the electricity delivered returns to the substation through the earth, not through wires. The school’s lawyers refused them entry to test further, and the official investigations declared the cluster a mystery. I’ll be fair about the limits — it was a two-day visit, never peer reviewed, and a matching fingerprint proves the noise shares a source, not that it caused the cancers. There’s also an important piece the ground-current story alone doesn’t carry: the transients in the earth are probably not the whole mechanism on their own. My own view is that the ELF in the ground needs the RF riding on top of it to do the real biological damage — the two together, the low frequency from the wiring and the radiofrequency from masts and meters, working in synergy, which the safety bodies never test as a pair. But as a demonstration that the earth under a building can carry man-made electrical pollution for real, measured distances, Huntersville is the clearest field evidence I know of. And it’s exactly the kind of earth you do not want to be grounded into all night.

Here’s the part that completes the pattern, though. The fix sold to ordinary people for all this is a plug-in filter — a Stetzer — and the same camp that proved the dirt travels through the ground sells a product that plugs into a wall socket. A wall-socket capacitor cannot touch current running through the earth. I’ll be fair: there are situations where the Stetzer device is necessary — your own appliances making the noise, a smart meter you can’t get removed, circuits you can’t switch off in the day. It has a place. But know what you’re buying and what it can’t reach. I’ve taken the filter question apart properly in the Electric Diet and the discussion under it — what’s inside the box, where the noise actually enters a house, why a plug-in halfway round a ring circuit cleans the wire but not the field already in the walls, and why the honest engineering answer is a single cheap capacitor hardwired at the consumer unit rather than fifteen plastic boxes at £35 each.

Inside the £35 box

Look at what’s actually in the box and the price stops making sense. A Stetzer is essentially one mains-rated film capacitor — the same class of part you’ll find doing suppression duty inside ordinary appliances — wired across live and neutral. The component costs pennies: a few cents in bulk, a pound or two buying singles. Build your own with a 3D-printed case tailored to your sockets and the whole thing comes in under a pound or two in materials, against £35 retail — the same circuit, twenty to fifty times cheaper. (One non-negotiable if you build it: use an X2-rated safety capacitor, the class designed to fail safe across the mains — not a motor-run cap, which isn’t classified for permanent live-to-neutral duty and can become a fire risk. Add a discharge resistor across it and a properly sealed case. It’s mains work; if you’re not confident doing it right, don’t.) And if you want something that genuinely outperforms a fistful of Stetzers, an inverter-grade EMC line filter — the kind that belongs on a solar inverter, a Schaffner or similar at around £100–150 — does far more: it filters both common-mode and differential-mode noise across a broad band, and one of them wired in at the consumer unit treats the whole house at once instead of one ring at a time. For solar — one of the worst offenders in a modern house — that EMC filter at the inverter is the right fix, not a plug-in anywhere.

What none of them touch is current already in the earth: a smart meter’s actual radio broadcast (that needs distance or removal, not a line filter), the very bottom of the dirty-electricity band if your filter rolls off too high, and ground transients running through the soil. For serious ELF and RFR problems — ground current, a substation next door, the neighbour’s inverter — the plug-ins don’t work, and even Milham’s own Huntersville recommendations were infrastructure fixes at the source, not retail boxes at the wall. Same shape as the radon story: the real problem is in the ground and the grid, and the consumer gets sold something for the plug socket.

But here’s the flip side, and it’s where the Stetzer earns its keep. The cleanest device is the one that never makes the noise in the first place. My Sanden cooling unit puts out almost no EMF, because it’s built properly with a good EMI filter inside it — and a quality fridge like that runs near silent on the meter. A cheap mainstream fridge doing the exact same job will radiate many times more, because the manufacturer left the filter out to save a few pounds. That’s the real point underneath all of this: it’s the cheap devices that flood your house with dirty electricity, and you’ve often got a dozen of them you can’t easily replace. A whole-house EMC filter at the consumer unit can’t fully scrub noise that’s being generated inside the house, downstream of it — it can even let some of it pass between circuits. So when the source is your own cheap appliances, running all day, on circuits you can’t switch off — that is the one situation where a Stetzer plugged in near the offender genuinely does the job. Buy proper electronics first; filter what’s left.

Put it plainly. It isn’t grounding on its own that does the damage, and it isn’t the modern field on its own either — both have always had a version that the body could handle. It’s the two together. Grounded all the time, in a world where those man-made fields are now everywhere with no gap and no off switch, you become the permanent sink for everything around you. That combination — continuous contact plus ubiquitous dirty field — is the one I think drives the disease, and it’s a combination that simply did not exist until the last hundred years.

So the honest position, for now, is not “grounding good” or “grounding bad.” It’s:

Older grounded houses give more earth contact than newer insulated ones — and it’s mechanical: damp held in porous old clay carries the charge through, while sealed porcelain breaks the path. Continuous grounding is not our natural state — human contact was always intermittent, a power-law cycle, set against a planet whose own sky-to-earth voltage rises and falls daily on the Carnegie Curve. Constant grounding flattens a rhythm that was never flat. Grounding has a ceiling — the voltage dropping on a multimeter is the clamping illusion: it shows your body has become the path to earth, not that the field has gone. The fix isn’t retail plug-in boxes — it’s infrastructure filtering at the inverter and consumer unit, paired with finding the local null and earthing into that. Ground into a dirty earth and you may carry the dirt in; the overnight relief could be buying long-term cost, and that’s the thing I can’t yet rule out.

The cleaner answer, if this holds, isn’t to ground harder or to insulate completely. It’s to ground intermittently, into the cleanest earth available, the way the body was actually built to take it. And if you’re making your own earth in the house, this is the practical part: don’t just clamp onto the nearest pipe and hope. Put the ground point where the field is quietest — walk the Trifield round and site it where both the ELF electric field and the magnetic field read as close to zero as you can get them. A ground connection sitting in a strong field is feeding you the field, not draining it. Find the null, earth into that.

One last thing, and I want to say it generously, because it’s the key to why decent people end up shouting past each other on this. It’s a power law, like everything. Most environments sit in the quiet part of the curve, where the earth is reasonably clean and grounding does what it’s supposed to. A smaller number sit in the bad tail — over ground transients, next to substations, on contaminated earth — where the same act does the opposite. I’ve spent five years watching this here, and in my environment harm from grounding is genuinely uncommon. But someone who tests bad environments for a living, day in and day out, the way Paul does, is standing in the peak of the curve the whole time. From there grounding really does look dangerous — because in the places he works, it is. That’s not a mistake on his part, it’s an honest read of the slice of the world he lives in. The risk is only that constant exposure to the worst end makes the worst end look like the whole picture. He’s not wrong about his earth. I’m not wrong about mine. We’re describing different ends of the same distribution, and both ends are real.

So don’t take my verdict whole, and don’t take his. Ground a few nights, watch your sleep and your swelling, stop a few nights, watch again. Your own body against your own earth is the only test that settles it, because the answer was never the same everywhere. Logic comes first and the science confirms it — and the logic here is simple enough to check against yourself in a week.

Independent Researcher, Thailand. Field observations only — not medical advice.