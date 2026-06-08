Norman James

Norman James

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Chris Curley's avatar
Chris Curley
5h

love to hear your thoughts on Dr Jack Kruses obesession over the South Atlantic Anomaly and its implications....

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1 reply by Norman James
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Deep Diver
15h

I'm sad for our ignorance and damage to the earth and it's creatures.

Thank you for your research and information!

https://a.co/d/0dlpVSmE

Grounding Walking Stick (Woo Woo Stick) by Jennifer Cathcart with Woven Copper and Quartz Gem for Outdoor Use

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