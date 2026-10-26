People used to graze. A bit here, a bit there, on the move all day. Somewhere along the way we got handed three big meals a day, and most of us never asked why.
My guess is simple: three meals is efficient for whoever is doing the feeding.
Factories, schools, the army and offices run on set breaks
One big cook-up feeds lots of people at once
Fewer meals means less food sitting out, less handling, less chance of food poisoning in a hot kitchen
It suits the clock and the boss more than it suits your gut
Now look at how people live closer to nature. Out here in Thailand they still do it.
They go out and catch mudfish, bring them home and cook them. Down on the coast they catch mudskippers that walk across the mud
They pick herbs and greens on the way and eat them fresh
Yes, they sit down and eat proper meals together, but they also graze through the middle of the day
Fruit, sticky rice, a bit of som tam, something from the market, a drink
Back home it used to be the same. A small beer with some energy in it, a ginger bug, a dandelion and burdock, something living and fermented to go with a bit of food.
What happens inside you
Your body has a whole team for breaking down fat.
The gallbladder stores bile and squirts it out when fat arrives
Bile breaks fat into tiny droplets
The pancreas sends in the enzymes that actually digest it
Small, regular meals keep that system ticking over gently. Bile keeps moving, the pancreas works at a steady pace.
Fresh greens and herbs help too. Their fibre binds bile and carries it out, so the liver makes fresh bile.
Hit it with one huge greasy meal and you ask everything to work flat out at once.
People with gallstones often get their attacks right after a big fatty meal
Big fatty meals with heavy drinking are a well-known trigger for pancreatitis
Repeated pancreatitis over the years raises the risk of worse things in the pancreas
Long gaps with no food let bile sit and thicken in the gallbladder, which helps stones form
Crash diets and rapid weight loss trigger gallstones the same way, one more reason to keep real food coming in steadily
One warning from Isaan
Out here there is one catch with the bile story.
Raw or half-fermented river fish, like koi pla and pla som, carries a liver fluke that lives in the bile ducts
Northeast Thailand has one of the highest bile duct cancer rates in the world because of it
Cook the fish right through
What about milk
Milk nowadays is homogenised. They smash the fat into tiny droplets so the cream stays mixed in.
That changes the fat side only, and bile handles milk fat fine either way
The sugar in milk, lactose, needs its own enzyme, lactase
Every mammal is born making lactase and most switch it off after weaning
People from old dairy-farming lands carry a gene change that keeps it switched on, which spread over the last seven or eight thousand years
Dairy herders in Europe, East Africa and the Middle East each evolved their own version of that gene change. The same environment made the same answer more than once
That’s why most Thai people struggle with milk as adults and most northern Europeans don’t
Here’s the bit I find interesting. Your gut bacteria listen to what you eat.
Keep drinking milk and the bacteria that ferment lactose grow, so you handle it better
Stop and they drop away
Your food is sending signals to your gut all the time
And it goes deeper than the gut. The DNA code stays the same, but the switches on top of it change with diet, stress, toxins and environment. Some of those switches can carry on. People who were in the womb during the Dutch famine of 1944–45 still carried the marks sixty years later, and some studies point to effects in their children too.
Over many generations, environment rewrites us properly. Dairy and lactase, sunlight and skin colour, altitude and blood. We are made by what we eat and what surrounds us, so the way we change food now will shape who our grandchildren become.
And the weight
Weight gain from big meals comes from absorbing all that food and taking in more than you burn. Your gut is very good at grabbing it.
Greasy, floating stools are a warning sign that the gallbladder or pancreas is struggling. If you see that regularly, get it checked.
So the real gain from grazing is this:
Easier on the gallbladder and pancreas
Steadier energy through the day
Food that’s fresh, picked or caught that day
Eating when you’re actually hungry instead of when the clock says
Watch your teeth: grazing on sweet things all day keeps acid on them, so rinse with water or keep the sweet stuff to fewer sittings
Pareto your plate
I’d lay the day out like the Pareto principle. A few meals carry most of the weight, and lots of small bits fill in the rest.
One big meal in the middle of the day, when you’re up, moving and working it off
One medium meal
One little meal, the lightest one in the evening
Lots of grazing in between on fresh greens, herbs, fish, fruit and a living drink
The big meal goes in the daytime for a reason. Your body handles a large meal far better in the day than late at night, when it is winding down to sleep and blood sugar stays high for longer.
Total amount still matters. Grazing on rubbish all day is still rubbish. Graze on real food, fresh herbs, fish, fruit and a good fermented drink, and your gut gets a far easier life.
Having lived in Surin, Thailand for many years and now residing in Northern Malaysia, I can attest to the grazing up there in Isaan. Here in Malaysia, however, processed food has all but eclipsed traditional ways of culinary life.
We have the highest obesity and diabetes in SE Asia. Very sad, and much attributed to the likes of Nestle, who actually give Milo away free in infant schools to start the sugar addiction !!!
Right! When I first came to Thailand 35 years ago, that's the one thing I did not understand and joked about: two things Thai people love to do is eat all day and talk. They had it right and I didn't with my straight 3 meals a day and the last one being the most plentiful. I've since adapted.