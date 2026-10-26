Norman James

Norman James

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Sarawak Raj
16h

Having lived in Surin, Thailand for many years and now residing in Northern Malaysia, I can attest to the grazing up there in Isaan. Here in Malaysia, however, processed food has all but eclipsed traditional ways of culinary life.

We have the highest obesity and diabetes in SE Asia. Very sad, and much attributed to the likes of Nestle, who actually give Milo away free in infant schools to start the sugar addiction !!!

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
16h

Right! When I first came to Thailand 35 years ago, that's the one thing I did not understand and joked about: two things Thai people love to do is eat all day and talk. They had it right and I didn't with my straight 3 meals a day and the last one being the most plentiful. I've since adapted.

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