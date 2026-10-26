People used to graze. A bit here, a bit there, on the move all day. Somewhere along the way we got handed three big meals a day, and most of us never asked why.

My guess is simple: three meals is efficient for whoever is doing the feeding.

Factories, schools, the army and offices run on set breaks

One big cook-up feeds lots of people at once

Fewer meals means less food sitting out, less handling, less chance of food poisoning in a hot kitchen

It suits the clock and the boss more than it suits your gut

Now look at how people live closer to nature. Out here in Thailand they still do it.

They go out and catch mudfish, bring them home and cook them. Down on the coast they catch mudskippers that walk across the mud

They pick herbs and greens on the way and eat them fresh

Yes, they sit down and eat proper meals together, but they also graze through the middle of the day

Fruit, sticky rice, a bit of som tam, something from the market, a drink

Back home it used to be the same. A small beer with some energy in it, a ginger bug, a dandelion and burdock, something living and fermented to go with a bit of food.

What happens inside you

Your body has a whole team for breaking down fat.

The gallbladder stores bile and squirts it out when fat arrives

Bile breaks fat into tiny droplets

The pancreas sends in the enzymes that actually digest it

Small, regular meals keep that system ticking over gently. Bile keeps moving, the pancreas works at a steady pace.

Fresh greens and herbs help too. Their fibre binds bile and carries it out, so the liver makes fresh bile.

Hit it with one huge greasy meal and you ask everything to work flat out at once.

People with gallstones often get their attacks right after a big fatty meal

Big fatty meals with heavy drinking are a well-known trigger for pancreatitis

Repeated pancreatitis over the years raises the risk of worse things in the pancreas

Long gaps with no food let bile sit and thicken in the gallbladder, which helps stones form

Crash diets and rapid weight loss trigger gallstones the same way, one more reason to keep real food coming in steadily

One warning from Isaan

Out here there is one catch with the bile story.

Raw or half-fermented river fish, like koi pla and pla som, carries a liver fluke that lives in the bile ducts

Northeast Thailand has one of the highest bile duct cancer rates in the world because of it

Cook the fish right through

What about milk

Milk nowadays is homogenised. They smash the fat into tiny droplets so the cream stays mixed in.

That changes the fat side only, and bile handles milk fat fine either way

The sugar in milk, lactose, needs its own enzyme, lactase

Every mammal is born making lactase and most switch it off after weaning

People from old dairy-farming lands carry a gene change that keeps it switched on, which spread over the last seven or eight thousand years

Dairy herders in Europe, East Africa and the Middle East each evolved their own version of that gene change. The same environment made the same answer more than once

That’s why most Thai people struggle with milk as adults and most northern Europeans don’t

Here’s the bit I find interesting. Your gut bacteria listen to what you eat.

Keep drinking milk and the bacteria that ferment lactose grow, so you handle it better

Stop and they drop away

Your food is sending signals to your gut all the time

And it goes deeper than the gut. The DNA code stays the same, but the switches on top of it change with diet, stress, toxins and environment. Some of those switches can carry on. People who were in the womb during the Dutch famine of 1944–45 still carried the marks sixty years later, and some studies point to effects in their children too.

Over many generations, environment rewrites us properly. Dairy and lactase, sunlight and skin colour, altitude and blood. We are made by what we eat and what surrounds us, so the way we change food now will shape who our grandchildren become.

And the weight

Weight gain from big meals comes from absorbing all that food and taking in more than you burn. Your gut is very good at grabbing it.

Greasy, floating stools are a warning sign that the gallbladder or pancreas is struggling. If you see that regularly, get it checked.

So the real gain from grazing is this:

Easier on the gallbladder and pancreas

Steadier energy through the day

Food that’s fresh, picked or caught that day

Eating when you’re actually hungry instead of when the clock says

Watch your teeth: grazing on sweet things all day keeps acid on them, so rinse with water or keep the sweet stuff to fewer sittings

Pareto your plate

I’d lay the day out like the Pareto principle. A few meals carry most of the weight, and lots of small bits fill in the rest.

One big meal in the middle of the day, when you’re up, moving and working it off

One medium meal

One little meal, the lightest one in the evening

Lots of grazing in between on fresh greens, herbs, fish, fruit and a living drink

The big meal goes in the daytime for a reason. Your body handles a large meal far better in the day than late at night, when it is winding down to sleep and blood sugar stays high for longer.

Total amount still matters. Grazing on rubbish all day is still rubbish. Graze on real food, fresh herbs, fish, fruit and a good fermented drink, and your gut gets a far easier life.