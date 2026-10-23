Genes Load It, the Environment Fires It

There’s a difference between what you inherit from people who are too alike and what we’ve been taught to call a genetic disorder. People lump them together. I don’t.

When two closely related people have a child, the same family variants stack up twice. Things that sat quiet in one copy now show, because there’s no different copy to balance them. That’s a disposition coming from sameness. It’s the bloodline folding back on itself.

What we call a genetic disorder, in my view, is something else. It’s the environment showing up in the body. A gene sits there as a setting, and whether it ever becomes a problem depends on what life throws at it.

PKU (phenylketonuria): a child born with it, fed a normal diet, ends up with brain damage. The same child on the right diet grows up fine. Same gene. The food decided the outcome.

Sickle cell trait: one copy protects you from malaria. In Africa that’s an advantage. Move that person to a malaria-free country and the same gene gets called a defect.

Lactose intolerance: most adults on the planet make less of the enzyme that breaks down milk sugar once they grow up. People still lived on dairy for thousands of years, because they ate it as yoghurt, kefir and cheese, full of live bacteria that break the lactose down for you. Mass-produced milk is heated to kill those bacteria, and most of it now comes from one breed of cow carrying a protein called A1, which some studies link to the bloating and gut trouble people blame on lactose. A lot of the people labelled lactose intolerant are reacting to the milk we mass produce. Then there’s the gut itself. The enzyme that digests milk sugar is made in the lining of the small intestine, and anything that damages that lining knocks it out: gut parasites like giardia, a bad stomach bug, coeliac disease, Crohn’s, a course of antibiotics, chemotherapy. In places with poor water and common gut parasites, some of the people counted as lactose intolerant have a damaged gut lining, and the milk gets the blame. Heal the gut and a lot of them can drink milk again. That’s the environment again, written into the numbers as if it were genes. And even the gene came from the environment. The gene that keeps the milk enzyme switched on into adulthood spread over the last several thousand years in the peoples who kept cattle, goats and sheep, in northern Europe, East Africa and the Middle East. Where people lived on milk, the ones who could digest it did better and had more children, and the gene went with them. Where there were no herds, it never spread. The environment wrote the gene.

Same gene, different setting, different label. The label comes from the environment.

And the environment goes further than pushing on a gene that’s already there. It can switch genes up or down without changing them at all. Scientists call this epigenetics: chemical marks laid on top of the DNA that decide how loud each gene plays. A lot of those marks get set in the womb and in early childhood, from what the mother eats, breathes and lives in. Same DNA, different marks, different person.

The environment nobody counts

Food, toxins, stress, they all get looked at. The one that gets left off the list is the one we’ve filled every home with in the last thirty years: electromagnetic fields.

Two kinds matter here:

ELF (extremely low frequency): the 50 and 60 Hz fields from mains wiring, fuse boards, transformers, power lines, electric blankets, plug-in adaptors by the bed.

RF (radio frequency): WiFi, mobile phones, masts, Bluetooth, smart meters, baby monitors, cordless phones.

The World Health Organization’s cancer agency, IARC, classed ELF magnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans in 2002, and RF in 2011. Both sit in Group 2B. That’s the official body saying these fields belong on the list of things that can act on the body.

ELF: the classification rests mainly on childhood leukaemia. Pooled studies found roughly double the risk in homes where the magnetic field sits above about 0.3 to 0.4 microtesla

RF: the classification rests on brain tumours in the heaviest mobile phone users. Two big animal studies since, one by the US National Toxicology Program and one by the Ramazzini Institute in Italy, found more of a rare heart tumour in rats exposed to phone-type radiation

Building biology sets its own guidelines for where you sleep, far lower than the official limits. The official limits are set to stop your body heating up. Building biology sets its levels by what people report and by precaution. And the level where the leukaemia doubled, 0.3 to 0.4 microtesla, already sits in building biology’s “severe” band. Follow building biology in the bedroom and you’re well under the level where the best evidence found the harm.

So when a gene that has sat quiet for generations suddenly starts showing up in more people, I look at what changed. The genes didn’t change in thirty years. The environment did. We went from a quiet electrical background to living inside a constant field, day and night, from the cot to the grave.

The fields came in alongside other changes in the same thirty years: bright light late at night, stale indoor air, processed food, less moving about, fewer of the good microbes we used to pick up from soil and animals. The fields are one hand on the fader among several, and the one nobody’s looking at.

Look at eyesight

Eyesight is the clearest example I can give. People’s eyes are worse now than they were years ago. Short-sightedness has shot up. In parts of East Asia most kids leave school needing glasses, and researchers expect around half the world to be short-sighted by 2050.

By rights it should be going the other way. We’ve got more food, more vitamins, more nutrients in daily life than any generation before us. Better fed, better eyes. Instead we’re getting worse.

The genes for eyes haven’t changed in a couple of generations. The environment has.

Twin studies show short-sightedness runs strongly in families. Yet the numbers have still shot up across whole countries in a single lifetime. That’s the whole argument in one go: the genes decide who goes first, the environment decides how many go.

Daylight: kids used to be outside all day. Now they’re indoors under artificial light, and the research is strong that time outdoors protects the eyes

Close-up work: eyes fixed on something 30 cm away for hours, every day

The fields: that something 30 cm away is a phone or a tablet, a radio transmitter held right up to the face, on WiFi, all day

All three came in together, in the same thirty years. In my view the fields belong on that list next to the daylight and the screen time, and the eyes are a good place to watch it, because short-sightedness gets measured and recorded in every country. If your parents had bad eyes, your eyes are your weak spot, and that’s where all three will land first.

Here’s everything that hits your eyes, all in one place:

EMF, RF: the lens of the eye has almost no blood flow to carry heat away, which makes it one of the most heat-sensitive parts of the body. High-power microwave exposure causing cataracts has been recorded in radar and microwave workers for decades. The question is what years of low-level exposure does, with the phone held right up to the face

EMF, ELF: the wiring, fuse boards and adaptors around the bed, all night, every night. In my view this belongs on the list, and it’s an area hardly anyone is studying

Lack of daylight: the strongest evidence of the lot for short-sightedness in kids

Close-up work: phones, tablets, books, hours a day at 30 cm

Screens: you blink far less when you stare at one, which dries the eyes out, and the light late at night wrecks your sleep

Poor sleep: the eyes repair overnight like the rest of you

Artificial light: living under indoor lighting instead of the full spectrum of the sun

UV from the sun: too much of it, with no sunglasses, brings on cataracts and damages the back of the eye

Smoking: a big one for cataracts and macular degeneration

Heavy drinking: damages the optic nerve and robs the body of the vitamins the eyes need

Blood sugar: diabetes damages the small blood vessels at the back of the eye

High blood pressure: same thing, damage to those small blood vessels

Medicines: long-term steroids are linked to cataracts and glaucoma, and some other drugs carry eye warnings too. Read the leaflet, same as with the pancreas

Nutrition: shortages of vitamin A and the leafy-green nutrients (lutein and zeaxanthin) hurt the eyes

Dry air: air conditioning and heating dry the surface of the eye

Your family: the weak spot you inherited, which decides how hard all of the above hits you

Light, voltage and the eye

The eye is an electrical organ. When light hits the back of your eye, the cells there change their voltage, and that change is the signal your brain reads as sight. Light in, voltage out, all day long.

People with dyslexia and Irlen syndrome often find words swim or glare on a white page or a bright screen, and coloured overlays or tinted lenses help some of them. In my view something similar to the photoelectric effect is going on in the eye: light knocking charge about in very small amounts, every second you’re looking at it.

Blue light carries the most energy of any visible light. In the lab it drives chemical damage in the cells at the back of the eye

Iron: the eye holds iron, and iron turns that light-driven chemistry into damage faster. Too much iron in the retina has been linked to macular degeneration

A little at a time: each hour on a screen is a very small dose. Over years of screens close to the face, I think it adds up the same way everything else in this blog does

Red light: carries less energy, and it’s being used to help eyes. Trials in China using low-level red light have slowed short-sightedness in children, and small studies in the UK found red light improved ageing eyesight. In my view red light counteracts some of the damage the blue does

Welding shows how dose and distance work. The arc throws out UV and a strong electrical field, and the welder needs a mask or the eyes burn. Step back and the dose drops fast, because light falls away with the square of the distance: twice as far, a quarter of the dose. A phone is a very weak source, but it’s held at 30 cm for hours every day, and that closeness is what makes it count.

More food, less in it

I said we’ve got more food and more nutrients than any generation before us. Whether that’s true depends on which country you live in, and on what’s actually in the food.

Old brewing: the everyday beer people drank years ago was unfiltered, cloudy and full of B vitamins. It was food as much as drink

Old farming: crops were grown with manure, compost, crop rotation and rested fields, which put the whole range of minerals back into the soil

Modern farming: NPK fertiliser puts back three things, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, and pushes the crop to grow big and fast. Studies comparing vegetables from the 1950s with today’s have found lower levels of minerals and vitamins in the same foods. The plate looks fuller and holds less

Magnesium: one of the minerals that has dropped out of the fields and out of the food. Low magnesium has been linked to cancer, and one large study linked it to pancreatic cancer in particular. That one hits home for me

Living in the countryside: someone in rural China or rural Thailand eating what they grow on old ground may well be getting more of the full range than someone in a city living off a supermarket

Then there are parasites, which steal nutrients straight out of your body before you get them:

Hookworm: feeds on blood and drains your iron

Fish tapeworm: takes your vitamin B12

Giardia: stops you absorbing fat, and with the fat go the fat-soluble vitamins, A, D, E and K

Lose A, D, E and K and you start getting specific traits depending on which one runs shortest. Researchers are already looking at low vitamin D in pregnancy and early life alongside autism. In my view a parasite stripping out those vitamins could bring on autism-type traits, maybe, and plenty of others besides.

Your gut bacteria are in this too. You carry roughly as many bacterial cells as human ones, and far more bacterial genes than your own. They’re part of your genetic make-up in all but name.

Your mitochondria, the power stations inside every cell, are the same family. They started out as bacteria that moved into our cells long ago and stayed, and they still carry their own DNA. The bacteria in your gut move around; the mitochondria stay put and make your energy. Two sides of the same thing. And your mitochondria come from your mother, which puts them squarely on the family map.

Bacteria come in two broad builds:

Gram-positive: a thick, tough outer wall, the hardier of the two

Gram-negative: a thin wall wrapped in an extra outer skin

The vitamins matter here. Many bacteria use a form of vitamin K, K2, in the chain that makes their energy, which is an electrical chain, electrons passed from one link to the next. Vitamin E protects fats from damage, and the bacteria build their outer skins from the fats they’re fed.

So in my view the hardy gram-positive bacteria start acting like the more vulnerable gram-negative ones once they’re starved of A, D, E and K and the right fats. Their energy chain runs short, their skins go weak, and the fields hit them harder. Starve the bacteria, weaken the bacteria, and you’ve weakened a big part of your genes without touching your own DNA.

So it all depends on how much you’re actually eating, what’s left in it after the farming, and what’s living in your gut taking its share first. Your genes decide which part of you goes short first. The environment decides how short.

Where it lands

And it doesn’t hit the whole body evenly. It follows a Pareto pattern, a Zipf’s law curve. A few parts of you take most of the load and the rest barely notice.

One organ or system carries the bulk of it

A handful of others feel it a bit

Most of the body runs on as normal

That’s the same shape you see everywhere in nature: city sizes, word frequencies, wealth. A small number of places take the biggest share. The body is no different. The pressure from the environment lands where the gene is already weakest, and it piles up there.

With EMF that means two people in the same house, under the same WiFi router, sleeping next to the same wiring, can end up with completely different problems. One gets the headaches and the bad sleep. One gets the heart rhythm. One gets the skin. One gets nothing they’d notice. The field is the same. The gene decides where it lands, and the field decides how hard.

Your family is the map

If the weak spot is inherited, then your parents and grandparents have already shown you where it is. What ran in your family tells you which part of your body is first in line.

I think you can map your ELF and RF response the same way. Look at where your parents’ health went as the fields built up around them over the last thirty years. Where it landed in them is a good guess for where it will land in you.

Heart problems in the family: watch your heart rhythm and blood pressure around the fields

Thyroid problems: watch your thyroid

Bad sleep, migraines, nerve trouble: watch your head and nervous system

Cancers that keep turning up in one organ: that organ is your weak point

And once you know where your weak point is, you stop loading it from every other direction too. If pancreatic cancer runs in your family, then you best not be fucking taking any drugs that mess with your pancreas. Read the leaflet. Some medicines carry pancreatitis warnings, the newer weight-loss injections among them. Heavy drinking and smoking hit the pancreas hard as well. Stack those on top of the fields and a family weak spot, and you’re turning every fader on that one track up at once.

Same goes for whatever runs in your family. Find the organ, then keep the drugs, the drink and the fields off it as much as you can.

Why the field picks one organ

My dad was on his phone all the time. He got pancreatic cancer and died pretty soon afterwards. That’s what got me thinking about why one organ takes the hit and the rest of the body walks away.

Start with a grape. Cut it nearly in half, put it in a microwave, and it makes plasma. That’s been tested and published by physicists. The grape is just the right size and shape to trap the microwaves and focus them into one hot point where the two halves touch. Shape and size decide where the energy goes.

Your organs have shapes and sizes too:

RF: the body absorbs radio frequencies most strongly at the frequencies that match its size. The whole adult body has its own resonant frequency, and the head has another. The safety limits for phones and masts are set differently at different frequencies for exactly this reason

Sound and vibration: body parts resonate at their own frequencies too. The chest, the stomach, the eyeballs each have a frequency where they shake hardest

ELF: in my view the same principle carries down to the low frequencies from the wiring, with each organ picking it up according to how it’s built

Then there’s conductivity. Fields concentrate on whatever conducts best, the same way a metal implant or a titanium tooth in your mouth pulls the field to it and heats up in a hospital scanner. Tumours are measurably more conductive than the healthy tissue around them. Hospitals use that difference to image breast cancer. So once something conductive starts growing, the field goes there first, and it feeds the very thing that pulled it in.

Medicines and chemicals can make an organ more conductive too, and they do it the slow way:

Metals: mercury, lead, cadmium and other metals conduct far better than tissue. They settle in particular organs, the kidneys, liver, bone and brain, and can sit there for years. They come in through food, water, dental work and some medicines

Inflammation: when a drug irritates an organ, the tissue swells with fluid and salts. Swollen, inflamed tissue conducts better than healthy tissue. The pancreatitis warnings on some medicines mean exactly this, an inflamed pancreas

Build-up: many chemicals take months or years to clear from the organ they settle in, so the load keeps adding up long after the last dose

So a drug that targets one organ can leave that organ inflamed, loaded with metals, or both, and more conductive than the rest of you. In my view that’s where ELF and RF will land hardest. Put that on top of a family weak spot in the same organ and you’ve got every fader on one track pushed up.

Your body has lived with its own conductivity all your life. Every tissue has its own mix of water, salts and minerals, and it’s tuned to that mix. Bring in something foreign, a metal, a drug, a chemical, a parasite, and it conducts and resonates differently from the tissue around it. It stands out to the field like a bum note in a mix.

And the genes themselves may be listening. I’ve written before about DNA behaving as an antenna: one published model treats the coiled DNA strand as a fractal antenna that resonates at its own frequencies, and others look at how fields could act on the bonds holding the strand together. If the DNA picks up the field, then the settings on the desk are being nudged directly. More on that here: DNA as an Antenna.

A singer can shatter a wine glass by hitting its note, because the glass resonates and the air around it doesn’t. Same principle: whatever has a different resonance takes the energy. That’s the idea behind Rife machines, which run frequencies through the body aiming to hit the resonance of pathogens and break them up. In my experience you can feel rough for a few days after a session, flu-like. The nearest thing doctors recognise is the Herxheimer reaction with antibiotics: dying bugs releasing their toxins faster than the body clears them. Rife machines sit outside mainstream medicine and the controlled trials have yet to be done, so this is my experience and my view. In my view the fields in our homes work on the same principle at far lower power, running all day without anyone choosing the frequency, and landing on whatever in you resonates differently. That’s a question I’d like to see researched properly.

The electric diet

Your body runs on electricity. Every heartbeat, every nerve signal, every muscle twitch is salts moving in and out of cells. What you eat sets how well that wiring runs and what’s sitting in it.

The four electric minerals: sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium carry the body’s own signals. Your heart and nerves depend on keeping them in balance. Too much salt and too little potassium and magnesium, which is the modern processed diet, throws that balance off

Magnesium: the one the fields have lost from the soil, and the one that calms the nerves and the heart rhythm. Leafy greens, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains grown on good ground

Potassium: fruit, vegetables, beans, potatoes, coconut water

Water: the body’s conductor. Too little and the balance goes; drink clean water, filtered where the supply is poor

Keep the metals out: big predator fish like tuna and swordfish carry mercury, rice can carry arsenic, and some soils pass cadmium into crops. Vary what you eat so no one source loads you up

Selenium: binds mercury in the body. Brazil nuts, eggs, sardines, a couple of nuts a day is plenty

Antioxidants: colourful fruit and vegetables, herbs, spices. Some lab studies report that RF raises oxidative stress in cells. In my view a diet full of antioxidants is the body’s buffer against it

Gut health: fermented foods, live yoghurt, kefir, fibre. A healthy gut absorbs the minerals properly and gives parasites less room to steal them

Eat to keep the electric minerals topped up and the conductive metals out. Your body’s wiring then runs clean, and the fields have less to grab hold of.

I see two routes for cancer here:

Cancer from parasites: this one is well known. In Southeast Asia the liver fluke from raw river fish causes bile duct cancer, and a blood fluke in Africa causes bladder cancer

Conductive cancer: in my view, the kind where ELF and magnetic fields find the most conductive tissue and keep loading it

And the body moves things around. Your gut bacteria move nutrients, metals and toxins into certain places and out of others. Your genes decide how each organ is built, what shape it is, what it stores and what it lets go. I think the body sequesters things into certain areas because of how it’s programmed, and that programming comes from your parents. So the organ that pulled the field, the toxins and the trouble into it in your mum or dad is likely to be the one that does it in you.

What I do with it

So when someone tells me they’ve got a genetic disorder, I ask what the environment is doing to them. And I ask about the fields first, because nobody else will.

What’s on the other side of the bedroom wall: fuse board, meter, fridge?

Is the WiFi router on all night?

Is the phone on the bedside table?

Is there a mast in line of sight of the house?

What ran in your parents and grandparents, and which organ did it hit?

Are you on any medicine that loads that same organ?

The gene is the setting on the desk. The environment is the hand on the fader. ELF and RF are a hand that never comes off it.

Turn the router off at night. Move the bed away from the wiring. Get the phone out of the bedroom. Change the environment and you change how much of that setting ever gets heard.

It costs nothing, and you sleep better for it either way: no light from the screen, no notifications, a cooler, quieter room.

Some conditions, like Huntington’s, show up in nearly everyone who carries the gene. Even there, when it starts and how hard it hits varies a lot from person to person, and that variation is the environment’s share.