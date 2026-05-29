Norman James

Norman James

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
May 29

here Jennifer goes deep into K2 -

https://denutrients.substack.com/p/pomegranate-and-natto-soybeans-for?

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Rachel A Listener
May 29

Thank you, very much for this recorded information.

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