Found this on gum sprits. Anyone tried this before?Norman JamesNov 2923Sharehttps://buckingv.com/documents/Turpentine_Protocols.pdf23Share
I’ve seen pure gum spirits referenced as remedies in older Merck manuals. I think the combination with castor oil is meant to help expel parasites that the turpentine kills
I used the turpentine with sugar protocol. Castor oil taken orally can cause severe stomach cramps and make you vomit. "Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a physician who popularized a controversial alternative health protocol involving the oral consumption of 100% pure gum spirits of turpentine mixed with white sugar (typically one teaspoon of turpentine over three sugar cubes, taken twice weekly). She claims this remedy, which she states was historically used by African slaves and rural Americans, acts as a "Candida Cleaner" by attracting parasites and fungi to the sugar before killing them with the turpentine.
The protocol requires strict adherence to preparatory steps, including a specific diet, high water intake (one quart per 60 pounds of body weight), and ensuring three daily bowel movements to prevent pathogens from re-entering the bloodstream. Supporters report relief from conditions like Candida overgrowth, autoimmune disorders, and sugar cravings, though the medical community and science-based medicine advocates classify the practice as dangerous and unsupported by clinical evidence."
I wouldn't do it again. My issue was loss of estrogen which changes the gut microbiome. I take Premarin now and eat a lot of fiber and take specific strains of probiotics, L. Rhamnosis GG and Human strains of Bifidobacterium.