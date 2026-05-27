A note on subscriptions

This Substack is free. Paid is for those who can afford it — no pressure either way.

Every baht goes on feeding and ivermectin for the village dogs. My brother-in-law was trained to look after animals here before, so the knowledge is in the family — it’s the funding that’s missing.

Here’s the bit that matters: the government used to bring vaccinations and ivermectin round the villages. That stopped. Which means more disease, and disease means inflammation — and chronic inflammation is the engine behind most of what kills, in dogs and in people. Around half of all deaths globally trace back to inflammation-driven disease. Same machinery in a village dog as in a human.

And here’s how the cycle actually works, because it’s worth spelling out:

More untreated dogs means more worms. More worms means the puppies are born already loaded — weaker, less chance of survival, most don’t make it past a few months. No vaccines means distemper moves freely through the pack. The dogs shit everywhere, and that faeces is full of parasite eggs that get tracked into homes, gardens, rice fields — straight into the local Thai community. Kids playing barefoot pick it up. Flies move it onto food. Then the humans become vectors back to the dogs — and to other dogs they meet — and the whole thing loops round again, bigger each time.

Break the cycle in the dogs and you’ve broken it for every human, dog and child that dog would have touched. Ivermectin is cheap. The downstream cost of not doing it is enormous.

Break the cycle across the local dog community and more puppies survive. More healthy dogs means more puppies survive after that — and that means more mouths to feed, more money needed, more pressure on whatever this thing becomes. That’s why I’m not just trying to keep buying food forever. I’m aiming at something that can feed them daily under its own steam — a proper ecosystem that grows the food on site instead of importing it bag by bag.

So many get dropped at the temple. Most die young — from worms, or from distemper. I’ve watched six puppies die from distemper. It’s horrific. They go into spasms, they run into walls, they suffer for days before it ends. And worms are right there with it — one of the main vectors quietly killing them off, and the same parasites thrive in any body already weakened by mould illness and chronic dis-ease. Same biology in a puppy as in a human. Every one we get to in time is one less link in the chain.

The longer-term goal is a registered charity here — that takes 500,000 THB in capital to set up (around $15,000 USD), and once it’s done, donations become tax-deductible in Thailand and we can scale properly. Buy a bit of land for the dogs, put some chickens on it, run a black soldier fly larvae system alongside it so they can be fed properly. Real protein, grown on site, closed loop. The dogs eat well, the eggs help cover the food bill, and the BSFL turns scraps into more food without going to landfill. A proper little ecosystem instead of bags of cheap kibble. At the moment we buy, Chicken Carcases and discounted organ meats, eggs, leftovers from restaurants and our leftovers.

Thanks for the help. It makes my wife very happy, which makes my life considerably easier. She’s the muse. The dogs are the beneficiaries. I’m just the admin.

You can donate to my Paypal account. Reference dogs please! paypal.me/JamesNIbbotson