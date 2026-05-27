Norman James

Norman James

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Tami Berman
May 27Edited

I do not vaccinate my animals anymore and have switched to homeopathy. Circuita virosa and conium maculatum 30c are the recommended treatments for distemper. For prevention, the sarcode morbilinum is used. https://www.thepharmajournal.com/archives/2021/vol10issue12S/PartK/S-10-12-26-127.pdf

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
May 27

I believe ivermectin works, have used it myself. As for the vaccines....don't know much about distemper vaccine but I know I wont be taking any vaxes ever again, voluntarily. I suppose the aerosol kind are already 'floating about', or maybe that's just the radiation poisoning from the deathjabs.

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