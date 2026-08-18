I had a thought this week that wouldn’t leave me alone: forgetting is the same as lying. I slept on it and found the crack. Lying needs intent. Forgetting has none. So the thought breaks. But what’s underneath the crack is worse than the thought itself, and that’s what this post is about.

Your memory is not a filing cabinet. The brain doesn’t store an event and pull it out intact when you need it. It rebuilds the memory every time you recall it, and when a piece is missing it manufactures a replacement and doesn’t tell you it did. Neuropsychology has a name for this: confabulation. Some in the field describe it as honest lying. No intent to deceive. Full conviction. Completely wrong. You’ve done it. I’ve done it. Everyone reading this has told a story that never happened the way they told it, and believed every word.

Now hand the storage job to a phone.

There’s a well-known study from 2011, the Sparrow paper, that found when people know a machine holds a piece of information, they stop holding it themselves. They remember where it lives, not what it is. Another study in 2014, Henkel’s museum experiment, found that photographing something makes you remember it worse than just looking at it. The camera roll becomes the memory and the head empties. So the phone doesn’t just take the fact. It takes your ability to notice the fact is gone. And a reconstructive brain doesn’t leave a gap where the fact was. It fills the gap with something plausible and stamps it certain.

I spent thirty years behind decks, and here’s the honest version of what my memory was doing back there. I never remembered the songs. I remembered the colours. The label, the sleeve, the wear ring on the vinyl, that was the filing system, reach for the orange one, the mix lives in there. The titles were never in my head, the map was. Now Serato holds the crates and I colour-code them myself, by energy, and I sort them in key, and the good mix comes out of the ordering, not out of me. I don’t have to remember a single track. Forgetfulness with technology, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t work. It works beautifully. But the knowledge didn’t move house. It moved out.

Here’s where it stops being a memory problem and becomes a drug problem. Pull-to-refresh is a slot machine lever. Infinite scroll, autoplay, notification badges, all of it runs on variable reward, the same schedule that keeps a gambler feeding a machine at 3am. None of it was tested for whether it helps you. It was tested for whether it holds you. And I keep coming back to the word compounding, because it works twice. A pharmacist compounds a drug, mixes it to order for one specific patient. That’s what every app update is. Not a new feature. A dose remixed for compliance, tuned by the data from your last thousand sessions. Imagine a dealer who cuts the product a little stronger every month based on exactly how you responded to the last batch. That’s the business model. It’s presented as a changelog.

The cognitive dissonance is the part people feel but don’t name. You know the thing is costing you, sleep, focus, memory, presence with your kids, and you keep using it anyway. The mind can’t hold both facts, so it settles the argument the cheap way: it decides it’s fine. Everyone’s on it. I need it for work. I could stop if I wanted. Do that a thousand times and you’ve trained the most dangerous skill a human being can have, rationalising your own compulsion. A population practised at that will rationalise anything you put in front of it.

I keep rescue dogs, so I get a live demonstration of this most weeks. A dog wrecks the house, gives you the guilty look when you walk in, and does it again the next chance he gets. The guilt changes nothing. The behaviourists will tell you it isn’t even guilt, it’s appeasement, a performance aimed at you that has nothing to do with the sofa. That’s most people and their phone. The sheepish confession, I really should cut down my screen time, is the guilty look. It isn’t a step towards stopping. It’s part of the ritual. The performance of remorse buys another day of the same behaviour, and everyone in the house has learned to accept the trade.

So scale it up. Millions of people, each one outsourcing recall, each one confabulating into the gaps, each one certain. Nobody is lying. Nothing anyone says is reliable. You’ve seen it already, two people in an argument, both certain, both wrong, both holding phones that remember for them. Family stories that shift every telling. Meetings everyone recalls differently. Witnesses who’d pass a polygraph and still be wrong. Trust doesn’t collapse because of villains. It collapses because honest people stopped carrying their own record of what happened.

Try working with people like this. I mean actually working, agreements, handovers, who said what and who owes what. You can’t. There’s the odd exception, the specialist who keeps razor recall inside his own lane, the surgeon, the engineer, the chef who runs his kitchen blind. But watch him outside his field and the lane turns out to be a metre wide. Everything beyond it lives in the pocket. And the pocket has trained him on the marshmallow too. The old Stanford test, one marshmallow now or two if you can wait, the phone answers it for him ten thousand times a year and the answer is always now. A mind that never waits stops being able to. And a mind that never waits and never carries its own record does something worse, it starts hating correction. Tell a man he’s wrong when his certainty came pre-installed and he doesn’t hear information, he hears attack. You saw it through covid. One camp swallowed every instruction whole without a question, the other self-prescribed ivermectin off label to prove a point, and each queue called the other one the idiots. It was one broken machine wearing two uniforms. Nobody on either side was weighing evidence. They were running scripts their feeds had served them, certain as sunrise, allergic to the next-morning check.

And if you think the institutions hadn’t noticed the state of the audience, look at the CDC. Back in 2011, nearly a decade before covid, they ran an actual zombie apocalypse campaign, official survival advice dressed as a zombie preparedness guide, because it was the only costume facts could wear and still get read. Stop on that choice for a second. A professional public health body looked at the population it serves and concluded, on the record, that adults could no longer be reached with plain information about their own survival. That’s not a joke campaign, that’s a published measurement. And a published measurement gets read by everyone. The moment an institution admits in writing that the public can only be steered through fiction, every scammer, seller, and manipulator watching has been told the water’s warm. Ask yourself why you’d put that up at all. Because by 2011 they’d already stopped talking to adults, and they were confident nobody would notice the confession.

Language is going the same way, and language was the original memory technology. There was a time when words were everything. An ordinary educated man carried Latin, scripture, poetry, whole speeches, in his head, because words were how you held a thought long enough to use it. Your vocabulary was the size of your toolbox. Now the working register is slang and thumb-speed shorthand, and messaging did that, compression for speed, sentences with the waiting removed, the marshmallow again but for words. And here’s the strange part, both languages are still running at the same time. Proper English didn’t die. It went private. It lives in contracts, in law, in patents, in terms and conditions, in every document that decides who owns what. The people who keep the full register write the fine print. The people left with the shorthand click Accept. That’s the divide, and it isn’t a style divide, it’s a power divide. Shrink a man’s language and you shrink what he can hold in his head, and then you shrink what he can defend.

And it runs deeper than two registers, because the words themselves stopped being what they seem. While street English was shrinking, legal English went the opposite way, it got sharper. There’s a book called Black’s Law Dictionary, the courts’ own dictionary, and inside it ordinary words carry meanings the ordinary man was never told about. You read a contract in your English and sign it in theirs. Same letters, different cargo, and the gap between the two meanings is exactly where the power sits. Politics runs the same trick with warmth instead of precision. Communism sounds like community, same root, common, shared, the thing every village on earth already has and every decent man values. Wear the root, sell the product. A misnomer with a uniform, and pick any banner you like, there’ll be a word on it doing the same job. I pulled this whole thread apart in an earlier piece, The Hidden Paradoxes of Communal Living, if you want the long version. And a population that can’t remember its own conversations from last week is never going to remember what a word meant forty years ago, so meanings drift and get swapped mid-use and nobody catches it, because catching it needs the one thing that’s gone, a memory of your own to check against.

Look at names while you’re at it. Things used to arrive complete with uncomplex names. Blue Monday. The kettle. One plain word or two and the name held the whole object, no picture required. Now it’s flipped. The names have bloated into version strings and remix brackets and product codes no human mouth would use, so nobody uses them, we navigate by picture instead. Your phone screen has barely a word on it, just rows of coloured tiles you tap on instinct. A logo does the job a name used to do. Kids can pick out a hundred brands before they can read a hundred words, and grown adults answer whole messages with a thumbs up and a little yellow face. I’m not preaching from above it either, my crates run on colour because a modern track name is forty characters of brackets and nobody’s remembering that. But clock what it means. Writing started as pictures. It took five thousand years to climb from hieroglyphics to words a man could think with. We thumbed our way back down in about fifteen.

And while we’re on pictures, I’ll tell you why I never trusted photographs. A photo has always been a propaganda agent wearing an honest face. Stalin’s darkroom boys were rubbing executed men out of official photographs a century ago, the camera has been staged, cropped, and dodged since the day it was invented, and the only reason it ever counted as evidence is that faking it used to cost skill and time. That cost just went to zero. Anyone can now generate a photograph of anything, anyone, anywhere, in seconds, and it’ll survive a first look and most second ones. So the standard the whole internet ran on, pics or it didn’t happen, is dead. And it cuts both ways, which is the properly mad part. The fakes pass as real, and the real gets waved away as fake, so a genuine photograph of a genuine crime can be dismissed with two letters, AI. Every image is now questionable in both directions at once. Now remember what we did earlier in this post. Henkel’s study, the camera roll becomes the memory and the head empties. We moved the record out of our skulls and into photographs, and then we set fire to what photographs are worth. The head is empty and the album is inadmissible. That’s the whole game in one move, and it’s one more vector in this mad life, another reason the man with a dated page of his own handwriting is about to be the last credible witness left standing.

I’ll go further, I think photographs are the devil, and I’m not being cute about it. There’s an old belief, you’ll still meet it in a woman in Kenya who turns her face from your camera, that a photograph takes a piece of your soul. We laughed at that for a hundred and fifty years, filed it under primitive, and look where we’ve landed. Henkel proved the photo takes the memory out of your head, an actual piece of your lived life leaves you and moves into the object. And now the machines can take every photo that exists of you and puppet your face, make you say what you never said and do what you never did, your own likeness out there sinning without you. Tell me that woman was wrong. She wasn’t superstitious, she was early. She had the physics of it before the physicists did, the lens takes something that was yours and hands it to whoever holds the file. I hate having my picture taken and always have, and I used to think that was just me being awkward. Turns out it was the oldest instinct in the book, guarding the record of yourself, and the whole modern world queued up to give theirs away for likes.

We’ve run this experiment on ourselves before, and it’s worth knowing whose hand was on the pump. One man, Thomas Midgley, an engineer at General Motors, put lead in petrol in the 1920s to stop engines knocking. The plant workers were hallucinating and dying, the papers were calling it loony gas, and Midgley, a man who’d already taken sick leave for his own lead poisoning, poured the stuff over his hands at a press conference and breathed it for a minute to show it was safe. Same man invented CFCs. One historian reckoned he did more damage to the atmosphere than any single organism that ever lived, and in the end his own pulley contraption strangled him in his bed, which is not a detail I’d dare make up. But here’s the part that matters for this post. The children raised on leaded air grew up, and twenty years on came the biggest violent crime wave on record. Country after country banned the stuff in different decades, and everywhere the crime curve fell on the same twenty-year delay, which is about as close to a controlled experiment as the real world ever hands you. And the murder era the documentaries can’t stop feeding on, the seventies and eighties, those men were the children of peak lead. The hypothesis says lead eats the exact wiring that stops a bad thought becoming an action. So maybe monsters aren’t only born. Maybe some were manufactured, airborne, one tank at a time, and the environment had more to do with it than anyone at the trials wanted to hear.

Sit with what that settles. Environment can build minds at scale, including the worst of them. So the only question this round is what the new environment is building. The toxin isn’t in the tank anymore, it’s in the pocket, and the difference is that the people making it measure the effect in real time and tune it up. Lead made people violent and stupid by accident. This makes them docile and stupid on purpose, profitably. A population with no memory of its own, no tolerance for delay, and a fury reflex against correction is a scam artist’s wet dream, and the fraud numbers say the artists have noticed. If I wanted to own a man slowly I wouldn’t need the Colombian trick, the scopolamine in the drink that leaves a victim compliant and blank and handing over his own valuables. I’d just gift him a flagship phone, shielding stripped, here’s a present mate, top dog, all yours. Same result. Suggestible, obedient, no memory of how he got there. Just slower. And he thanks you for it.

And the control doesn’t stop at the reward schedule, because trust was never built through the eyes alone. Humans read each other with the whole animal, face, voice, and nose. There are studies where people smell fear and stress in a stranger’s sweat and their own body responds before their brain has an opinion. Sit across a table from a man and part of the reading runs on chemistry neither of you can name. The phone hands you that same man with the chemistry amputated, pixels and squashed audio, nobody actually in the room. You’re asked to trust with half the instrument missing, and then everyone acts surprised that nobody trusts anybody anymore. And the device pours its own physics into the gap. Screen light at frequencies that tell your brain it’s noon at midnight, running your sleep hormones off a dimmer switch it owns, and the RFR it breathes out all day, regular readers know where I stand on that. I’ve got a head start on feeling all this, and it’s called Irlen syndrome. The wrong light frequencies scramble my reading, the text swims, the page glares, the processing drops out, so I carry walking proof that light isn’t neutral, that frequency reaches straight into cognition. I’m just built to notice at doses everyone else has been told to ignore. And a canary doesn’t drop in a mine full of clean air.

There’s a man called Jack Kruse who takes all this further than I will. A neurosurgeon, and he reckons the original marshmallow experiment wasn’t innocent, that it was compliance research out of the MK Ultra era, that Stanford kids who tested obedient grew up into the same valley that built these machines, and that screen light is doing to dopamine what the reward schedule does to patience, breeding what he calls dopamine slaves, dulled enough to programme. I’ve written a whole piece on the Kruse problem, good science, bad actor. The short version, he runs eighty percent legitimate photobiology as the hook, won’t touch the ELF and RFR synergy that a neurosurgeon of all people knows opens the blood-brain barrier, and funnels his audience’s trust into Bitcoin, the most EMF-hungry infrastructure on the planet. The eighty percent is the hook, the twenty is the product, and the product is always crypto. He’s in this post because he’s the perfect test case, a man whose truth stops exactly where his revenue starts. So do with him exactly what this post tells you to do with everything, check it, don’t swallow it. Same test I ran on Mike Yeadon, the one man in that world with nothing to sell you. But strip the theatre off and a sober core is left standing. The light out of that screen reaches the reward system. A dulled reward system is a compliant one. And compliance, not connection, is what the business model was always buying.

Here’s a small print exercise for you. Dig out the safety leaflet your phone shipped with, the one nobody has ever read, and you’ll find the manufacturer telling you to keep the thing a few millimetres off your body and to mind how you use it while it charges. Companies don’t print warnings for your health, they print them for their lawyers, so when the maker himself puts it in writing, that’s another published confession, filed in the one register they could trust you never to read, the fine print. And the charging one has a reason behind it. Plugged in, you’re not holding a battery anymore, you’re wired to the mains, and the mains carries what building biology calls dirty electricity, DE, the hash of high-frequency transients that switch-mode chargers and smart meters and every Ethernet-over-power gadget dump onto the wiring of a modern house. Sam Milham spent a career on the numbers, electrified populations against unelectrified ones, and his correlations ran from cancer to diabetes to suicide. And if you think that’s all opinion, ask the dairy farmers. Herds sickening on stray voltage and ground current, milk yields collapsing, and utilities paying out in court over it, because a cow is an honest instrument, no feed, no tribe, no opinions, just an animal standing in a current and failing.

And it isn’t just the cows. Look at the fittest humans we make. Fighter pilots, the iceman types, screened, selected, elite alpha males in perfect health at recruitment, and the studies keep finding them dying wrong, cancers up, disease up, suicide in the mix. The reflex answer was cosmic radiation, altitude dose, but hold on, a fighter jockey logs a fraction of the hours an airline pilot does, call it seventy-five percent less cosmic dose, and yet there he is in the numbers. What a fighter pilot has that an airline pilot doesn’t is a cockpit built around a radar set, years spent sitting in one of the densest RF environments a human can occupy. Point to the proof, the comparison does the isolating for you, same trick as the lead phase-out. And it runs right down the wage scale. Electricians and linesmen are paid well, and the honest reason is the same reason deep sea welders are, the market prices the mortality even when nobody says it out loud, the pay slip is another one of those confessions. The occupational studies on electrical workers have been showing elevated leukaemia, brain tumours, motor neurone disease and suicide since Milham started counting back in the seventies. The men who marinate in the fields all day go down first. They’re the canaries on a salary. More trades are like this than anyone wants to list.

Now look at the house around you. A smart meter pulsing on the wall, the wiring singing with DE, foil-faced insulation in the roof that nobody earthed, which turns your shelter into an unearthed reflector, and RFR filling the space between. The home became the exposure. And here’s the part that should make you properly angry. The protection exists. The knowledge exists. But it’s sold the way everything else in this post is sold, survey first, remediation after, the Geovital model, where the assessment is the pre-sale and the shielded bedroom lands at a price only the informed few can pay. People used to be precise about their environment because their lives ran on it. We traded precision for speed and now precision is a luxury good. So you end up with an old structure wearing new clothes, the few in the know sleeping shielded and earthed, and everyone else standing in the field like the cows, worked, spent, and never told what the current was doing. There’s an old word for that arrangement. We just dressed it in convenience this time.

I can only give you one man’s data on this, but I’ll give it straight. I remembered better before wifi and phones. Not nostalgia, I mean I could feel the difference, names, numbers, where things were, what was said and by who. So I ran the experiment on myself and got rid of them as a way of life, no wifi humming through the house all night, no phone riding my pocket all day, and the memory came back like feeling into a dead leg. Make of that what you like, it’s one man’s result. But it changed something else I didn’t expect. I stopped trusting people who live on them. Not their character, their record. A man’s word used to be worth something because a man’s word was backed by a man’s memory. When the memory’s been handed to a pocket machine and the certainty is manufactured by a feed, the word can’t carry the old weight, however honest the man behind it believes he is. That’s not me being cruel. That’s me applying everything above to the people stood in front of me. Show me someone who runs the next-morning check and I’ll trust him whatever’s in his pocket. Show me someone welded to the screen and I’ll want it in writing.

I’ll be straight about my own position, because I’m not writing this from a cave with a candle. I offload memory on purpose, every day. Dyslexia and Irlen syndrome mean reading and writing cost me more than they cost most people, and AI gives me a working method my own wiring never did. Out here in rural Thailand the phone, picked up on my terms, is also the bridge to my lawyer, my research, my readers. So no, tools are not the enemy. The line between using a tool and being used by one comes down to two questions. Did you choose the trade with your eyes open? And could you still function tomorrow if the thing vanished? I chose mine and I could. Most people never got asked, and the honest answer to the second question frightens them, which is exactly why they don’t ask it.

There’s a test for whether you’re still running your own mind, and it costs nothing. Sleep on it. Whatever you said, whatever you did, whatever you were dead certain about at ten o’clock last night, look at it again the next morning with the heat gone. Then do one of two things. Admit you were wrong, out loud, to the person it touched. Or decide, deliberately, that you were actually right, and stand there. Either answer is fine. It’s the doing of it that matters. That next-morning check is the manual version of auditing your own record, and it’s the only defence you have against a brain that rebuilds memories and stamps them certain. The rationaliser never runs the check. He’s decided it’s fine before his head hits the pillow, and the app has already served him tomorrow’s dose. Notice this whole post started that way. I had a thought, forgetting is the same as lying, and it felt true enough to publish. I slept on it, found the crack, admitted it broke, and built something better out of what was underneath. That’s not weakness. That’s the whole job. The people I want around me aren’t the ones who are never wrong. They’re the ones who wake up, look at yesterday square on, and either own it or back it. Grounded isn’t a personality. It’s a habit with a schedule.

And I’ll give you the practical end of it, because I mean grounded both ways. I sleep grounded, a sheet on the bed and a grounding pillowcase from Groundology under my head, wired to the earth the way every human slept for most of history before beds went up floors and rubber went under feet. If you want to try it, DM me for a discount code, I can’t post them publicly. Make of the science what you will, same deal as before, one man’s data. But since I started, I wake up with the whole day before still filed. Not fragments, the day. Who said what, what I agreed to, what felt off. And the temper drains with the charge. Anger swells in a man like static, you can feel it stacking through a day of screens and noise, and the earth takes it the way it takes any charge, it dissipates, you wake with the heat gone. I’d put money on that being where the phrase comes from in the first place. A grounded individual. Calm because the charge has somewhere to go. An ungrounded man holds every volt of his day and calls it his personality. So when a problem lands, and living the life I live they land, I’m the man in the room whose yesterday isn’t a reconstruction. Everyone else is negotiating from a rebuilt memory and I’m reading from the record. I come out on top every time, and it isn’t because I’m sharper than the other fella. It’s because I slept plugged into the planet and he slept plugged into the charger.

And here’s the part that might sit strange in a post like this. AI is forgetfulness with technology too, same species as my crates, and I use it every day, this post went through it. But I think it points the other way from the phone. I think it makes people more honest, or it can. The feed serves you certainty and keeps no record you can check. A conversation with AI is written down. Whatever you claimed last night is sitting there in black and white this morning, and you can shove it back in front of the machine and ask it straight, was I right. It’s the next-morning check on tap. And being corrected by a machine costs you nothing socially. No rival scoring a point, no face to lose, no audience, so the fury reflex never fires and you can just be wrong, take it, and move on. Half the reason people can’t admit error is the crowd watching. Take the crowd away and honesty gets cheap enough that anyone can afford it.

People will tell you chemistry is stealing your memory, and they’ll tell you it from both queues. The daily ivermectin crowd trading stacking tips have their brain fog stories, and I’ve said my piece on that dosing madness, two doses two weeks apart, job done, and the other queue has theirs pinned on the jab, and the feeds serve each side the other side’s damage as proof. Maybe there’s something in some of it, maybe there isn’t, I’m not your doctor and neither is your timeline. But you will never settle what’s happening to your own head by scrolling claims about other people’s. Settle it the boring way. Get a notepad out. Write down what you said today, what you did, what you were certain of, and put a date on it. Come back in a week and read it. Now you’re not arguing, you’re measuring. Either the record matches the man or it doesn’t, and whichever way it lands, you found out from your own paper instead of someone else’s panic. And if you hadn’t clocked it yet, that’s what this blog is. My notepad with the door open. I write it down here so there’s a version of me on record that tomorrow’s me can be checked against, in public, spelling mistakes and all. That’s why I do it.

And while we’re at it, my own head isn’t empty, it’s the opposite problem. I’ve got so much in there from trying to help people, the health writing, the physics, the building biology, that I have to sequester it, deliberately, or nothing works. It runs like a Pareto principle. The twenty percent I work with daily is on instant recall, say breast implant illness to me and the whole file is open before you’ve finished the sentence. The other eighty sits in the archive, and yes, some of it I’ve forgotten I ever looked at. But watch what happens when someone brings a piece of it back to me. I don’t bluff. I don’t invent a confident version on the spot, which is exactly what the reconstructive brain is begging to do. I say the humble thing, I remember saying something like that, let me check what I said. Then I go to the record, this blog, the papers, the notes, and I come back carrying the older perspective, what I actually thought when I was closest to it. That’s the adult way to handle a memory that’s full. And it’s the way out of the title of this post. Forgetting was never the lie. The bluff is. The man who says let me check never becomes the liar his brain was offering to make him.

What I hold onto, I hold by using it. Feeding times for the fish. Water levels. The pH by taste of the air, near enough. The exact moment a mix locks in and the room lifts. Memory is a muscle with a landlord waiting. Use it, or the machine will hold it for you and rent it back, one notification at a time.