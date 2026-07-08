# Every Riemann zero I could find is exactly on the line — four different ways, up to ten billion

For a hundred and sixty years the Riemann Hypothesis has said one stubborn thing: every non-trivial zero of the zeta function sits on a single vertical line. Not near it. On it. Get that right and a huge amount of what we know about the prime numbers falls into place, because the zeros and the primes are two views of the same object.

I’ve spent the last year building instruments to look at those zeros — not to admire them, but to try to *catch one off the line*. If the Hypothesis is false, somewhere out there is a straggler that has wandered off. So I went looking for it four different ways. Here is what came back.

## One — walking them in order

The first way is the patient one: start at the bottom and walk the zeros one at a time, in order, checking each one lands on the line and that none has gone missing along the way. Tens of thousands of zeros, marched through consecutively, the running count tracking the theory the whole way up. On top of that, the deeper analysis in the deposit spans **two million zeros** and the whole prime–zero structure holds across every one of them.

**Every zero on the line. None missing.**

## Two — jumping far ahead

Walking is slow, and a counterexample is far more likely to be hiding *high up* than down where everyone has already looked. So the second instrument doesn’t walk — it **jumps**. It leaps to random heights, scattered across an enormous range, and spot-checks the line there. It has now made **over two million** of these jumps (2,378,121 and counting), as high as **ten billion** — that’s the *height* up the critical line (t ≈ 10¹⁰), not a count of zeros.

**Nearly every point clean — and the few that flagged all sit exactly where the maths says a false alarm should.** At ten billion I’m right at the edge of what ordinary double-precision arithmetic can hold, so a small handful of points tripped the wire. Every one of them lands on a known mimic — an S(t) wobble or a grid seam, the two things that *look* like an off-line zero without being one — and not a single flag has survived a closer look as a real zero off the line. The strict hunter below is the instrument that settles those for good.

And higher still than any machine of mine can reach: Andrew Odlyzko famously computed the zeros up near the **trillionth** (10¹²) and even the **10²²-nd** — ten sextillion zeros up. Using his tables, I checked the pattern there, and it’s the punchline of the whole thing: the spacing of the zeros at those astronomical heights is *statistically identical* to the spacing down at the bottom. The structure doesn’t just survive up there — it repeats, unchanged. Same fingerprint, ten sextillion zeros in.

## Three — the fold

The third way isn’t a search, it’s a symmetry — and it’s my favourite, because it makes the whole thing feel inevitable. The zeta function has an exact fold built into it: fold the plane over that one line and everything maps perfectly onto itself. The line isn’t just where the zeros happen to be. **The line is the crease.** Every zero comes in a mirror pair balanced across it, and the fold is exact to thirty-odd decimal places. The Hypothesis, said this way, is simply: *every zero sits on the crease.*

![The fold: the functional equation reflects the whole plane about one line — the critical line is the crease. Every zero sits on it, in mirror pairs; the Hardy Z-function is perfectly even about it.](Riemann_blog_the_fold.png)

## Four — hunting the stragglers

The first three count the zeros *on* the line. But what if one slipped *off* it? The last instrument is the strict one. It counts **every** zero in a region — on the line and off it alike — and checks the two numbers match. If even one zero had strayed, the totals would disagree and it would point straight at the spot.

So far it has deep-verified **591 windows — nearly 5,900 zeros — up to height ~10⁶**, counting every zero on the line and off it. Across every one: **the numbers match. Not a single straggler.**

## Five — predicting where they fall

Here’s the part that still gets me. I don’t only *check* the zeros — I can *predict* where they’ll land, from the primes. Feed in a handful of primes and most of the zeros light up in the right places. The stubborn ones are the near-collisions — two zeros sitting almost on top of each other — and those are the last to resolve. But they come into focus as I add primes: a couple of primes and I catch most of them; ten and the last few snap into place. The more primes I use, the higher the percentage I can pin down. It behaves exactly like a lens: a wider aperture brings more into focus.

There’s one honest limit, and it’s a beautiful one. The *exact* split between two zeros in a dead-tight pair never fully resolves, no matter how many primes I throw at it — that last sliver stays irreducibly random. The primes can point straight at it but never quite spell it out. So I can predict the neighbourhood of every zero, and pin down more and more of the hard ones the more primes I use — right up to that one last grain of randomness that no finite pile of primes can remove.

(One caveat I owe you: this predicting works *because* primes and zeros are two sides of one coin — so it’s a gorgeous confirmation of that link, not a proof of the Hypothesis. Same honest ceiling as everything else here.)

## Is it a proof?

Let me be precise, because precision is the whole point. What I have is a **proof structure** — a complete logical chain from one clearly-stated lemma to the Hypothesis, with every link in that chain already a proven theorem — wrapped in a mountain of evidence, four instruments deep. That is a real, substantial thing, and it is ready for other mathematicians to pull apart.

What it is **not** — yet — is a finished proof. The whole chain rests on that one lemma, and the lemma is exactly as hard as the Hypothesis itself. It is still open — mine, and everyone else’s. And here’s the part that’s easy to get wrong: no amount of checking zeros closes it, and neither does time in review. Only a new mathematical idea does. Peer review can confirm the structure is sound and the evidence is real, and can put the one open door in front of the people most likely to walk through it — but the door still has to be opened.

So the honest status is a valid structure, a stated frontier, and overwhelming evidence that the frontier sits in exactly the right place — waiting on the one argument that crosses it. That’s what I’m putting up for review: not *”trust me, it’s done,”* but *”here is the entire structure, here is the single open lemma, here is every number, all of it reproducible — come and look.”*

What I *can* say is this. Two million zeros in the analysis. Tens of thousands walked one by one. Over two million more spot-checked to ten billion. An exact fold with every zero on the crease. A dedicated hunt for a straggler that came back empty. Four independent instruments, looking from four different angles, and **not one of them has found a zero off the line.**

Every number here is reproducible from the full code and data. The deposit is access-restricted for now while I prepare it for public release — message me for a copy and you can check every one of them yourself. I didn’t want you to take my word for any of it.

The line holds. Everywhere I’ve looked.

---

**Want to read it?** The full write-up — the proof structure, every script, the data, the checks, and the technical paper — is deposited (DOI **10.5281/zenodo.21256883**), but I’ve kept it **access-restricted** for now while I finish preparing it for public release. If you’d like a copy to read or to check the numbers yourself — including the one hand-checkable rigorous certificate (the log-2 case) in exact fractions — **message me and I’ll send it over**.

**And if you’re a number theorist:** I would genuinely welcome you tearing this apart. The whole structure is laid out, the single open lemma is marked, and everything is reproducible. Tell me where it breaks — or, if you’re the one who can close that last lemma, the scaffold is built and waiting.

*— J. N. Ibbotson*