Norman James

Norman James

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Frances Leader
May 14

Epic article, Norman! Thought provoking indeed.

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john cyril preston
May 14

Epic indeed, and of course I'm reading your peice in an emf fog..it's much harder to ingest detail and feel though digital reading compared to books.. is that a coming possibility? Xj

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