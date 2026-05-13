Ever Wondered What Water Actually Is — And Why Ozone, Hydrogen, And Structured Water All Work On The Same Principle?

The Drainage-First Rule Nobody Selling Oxidative Therapies Wants To Talk About

If you’ve spent any time in the chronic illness, EMF, or biohacking space, you’ve encountered claims about ozone therapy, hydrogen water, methylene blue, structured water, grounding, chlorine dioxide, and a dozen other “alternative” interventions that supposedly do remarkable things. You’ve also encountered dismissals from mainstream medicine telling you all of these are pseudoscience. Both sides talk past each other and neither explains what’s actually going on underneath.

What’s underneath is this. Biology runs on electron flow. Every redox reaction in your cells — and that’s most of them — is electrons moving from one place to another. Your mitochondria are electron processors that strip electrons off hydrogen atoms (from food) and pass them down an electron transport chain to oxygen at the end. Water inside your cells isn’t passive H₂O — it’s a structured crystalline medium that stores and delivers electrons. Pathogens, biofilms, and chronic illness all involve disrupted electron flow. EMF damage is disrupted electron flow. Mitochondrial dysfunction is disrupted electron flow.

Every therapy in this post that genuinely works — ozone, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, hydrogen water, structured water, ozonated water, grounding, far-infrared, hyperbaric oxygen, methylene blue — works by restoring or modulating electron flow. The chemistry is the surface. The physics is the substrate. Once that frame clicks, the whole alternative health field stops looking like a collection of unrelated remedies and starts looking like coherent applications of the same underlying principle.

This piece walks through the oxidative therapy family — ozone and its relatives — because that’s where most of the practical questions come up, and because most of what’s being sold in this space is being sold without the safety framework that makes it actually work. The same framework explains why hydrogen water works, why structured water matters, why grounding measurably changes physiology, and why Kangen-style ionisers do what they do. Stay with it. The pieces connect.

A note on the pharma narrative before we start. No patent, no funding, no trials, then “no evidence” gets weaponised against the therapy. A hundred years of clinical results from outside the Anglo-American pharma orbit get dismissed because they didn’t come through the approved pipeline. Italian and Spanish medical societies — SIOOT, AEPROMO — have published proper guidelines on ozone with solid case-series data behind them. It’s mainstream medicine across most of Europe and South America. Here in the UK and US you’re supposed to pretend it doesn’t exist.

So let’s not pretend.

What Ozone Actually Does

There are a few delivery routes. The IV version is called major autohemotherapy or MAH. They draw 100 to 200ml of your blood into a vacuum bottle, mix it with medical-grade ozone, and put it back in. The blood goes bright cherry red as it re-oxygenates. There’s also rectal insufflation — cheaper, at-home, surprisingly effective and absorbed through the colonic mucosa straight into portal circulation. Ozonated water, made fresh and drunk within minutes before the ozone gases off. Ozonated oils for topical wound care, skin infections, gum disease. Limb bagging for diabetic ulcers, chronic non-healing wounds, fungal infections — the limb sealed in a bag with ozone gas circulated around it. Ear, vaginal and bladder insufflation for localised infections in those areas. And the big-volume version — EBOO, extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation — where larger blood volumes circulate through a dialysis-style filter with ozone added. When this is run as the Lahodny ten-pass protocol, that’s the version being marketed everywhere right now.

The mechanism is controlled oxidative hormesis. A small managed dose of oxidative stress triggers your Nrf2 pathway, which upregulates your endogenous antioxidant systems — glutathione, superoxide dismutase, catalase. Mitochondrial efficiency improves. Inflammation drops. Oxygen delivery to tissue increases.

For EMF damage specifically the case is real. EMF exposure drives VGCC activation, calcium influx, peroxynitrite formation, mitochondrial dysfunction. Ozone trains the system to handle oxidative load better. It doesn’t replace actually reducing exposure — nothing does — but as a recovery tool for damage already done, the mechanism fits.

Chlorine Dioxide Belongs In The Same Family

While we’re being honest about suppressed therapies — chlorine dioxide does the same job through the same door. Selective oxidation. Andreas Kalcker’s clinical work, the South American COVID data, Jim Humble before all that with all the controversy attached. Same pharma-suppression pattern as ozone. Works, can’t be patented, gets attacked.

The full oxidative and hormetic family doing this job:

Ozone — IV, rectal, water, oils, limb bagging

Chlorine dioxide — oral, enemas, topical

Hydrogen peroxide — food-grade IV, nebulised, dilute oral

Hypochlorous acid — your neutrophils make this naturally

UVBI — ultraviolet blood irradiation

High-dose IV vitamin C — yes, this belongs here. At oral doses vitamin C is an antioxidant. At IV doses above 25g it becomes a pro-oxidant — it generates hydrogen peroxide in tissue, and the same selective principle applies (cancer cells with low catalase get hit, healthy cells with normal catalase don’t). The Riordan Clinic protocol pushes doses up to 75-100g. Same family of mechanism, same G6PD safety requirement, same drainage needs.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) — sits adjacent to the oxidative family rather than inside it. It’s a hydroxyl radical scavenger (so it’s actually antioxidant in that specific sense), but it’s also a powerful carrier molecule that drives other compounds through skin and tissue. Frequently paired with H₂O₂ and ClO₂ in topical protocols because it carries the active agent deeper. Has its own mitochondrial and pain-modulation effects. Smells of garlic for days, which is the sulphur metabolites coming out through your skin and breath.

Methylene blue — different mechanism, sits in the same toolkit. At low dose (around 0.5 to 2 mg/kg) it’s an electron donor and supports mitochondrial electron transport, bypassing damaged segments of the chain to keep ATP production running. This makes it the perfect safety net partner for ozone therapy — if you crash during a session, MB at low dose helps your mitochondria keep working while the system clears. At high dose (above 4 to 5 mg/kg) the polarity flips and it becomes a pro-oxidant. The hormesis crossover sits in that range. Most clinical use is at the low-dose end. The recent “methylene blue trend” with people taking high doses needs respect for that crossover — more isn’t better, the dose changes the molecule’s job. MB is also a potent MAO inhibitor with serious interaction risks — SSRIs, SNRIs, tramadol, lithium, recreational drugs, tyramine-rich foods, red light therapy panels, and a long list of other things. I’ve written a full deep-dive on this specifically because the supplement world is selling it as casual nootropic and it isn’t one. Read Methylene Blue: The Mitochondrial Miracle That Could Kill You If You Don’t Read This First before you take a drop. If you’re on any serotonergic medication, the answer is “not without medical supervision,” and that’s not me being dramatic — that’s pharmacology.

Remote Ischemic Conditioning (RIC) — brief sublethal limb ischemia triggering protective signalling that travels systemically. No oxidiser involved, but the same Nrf2 / hormesis door

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) — different mechanism again. Pressurised pure oxygen drives high O₂ saturation into plasma and tissue under pressure (typically 1.5 to 2.5 ATA). Not directly an oxidiser the way ozone is, but the increased O₂ availability triggers similar mitochondrial and hormetic responses. Useful for wound healing, post-stroke recovery, post-COVID, chronic Lyme, and EMF damage recovery. The “soft” hyperbaric chambers (1.3 ATA, room air not pure O₂) are weaker but home-usable. The serious ones live in hospitals and a few specialist clinics.

Wim Hof breathing and similar controlled hyperventilation methods — free, no clinic needed, sits in the same hormetic family. Cycles of deep rapid breathing followed by breath-hold create a measurable oxidative pulse plus systemic alkalisation (the hyperventilation blows off CO₂, raising blood pH temporarily). The breath-hold drives mild hypoxia followed by oxygen reperfusion when breathing resumes — a controlled ischemia-reperfusion stress that triggers Nrf2 and other adaptive pathways. Studies on Wim Hof himself and trained practitioners show measurable immune system modulation, inflammatory marker changes, and stress hormone shifts. Not a replacement for ozone in serious infections, but a daily practice that builds the same hormetic resilience without cost. Combines well with cold exposure for compound effect.

A note on glutathione IV and liposomal glutathione because it comes up constantly alongside oxidative therapy and gets misunderstood. Glutathione is the output of the antioxidant system you’re trying to build with mineral preloading. Supplementing it directly raises blood levels temporarily but doesn’t build the production machinery. It can be useful as acute support during a heavy session, or for someone with severe glutathione depletion who needs immediate rescue. It is not a substitute for the selenium, cysteine, glycine, and B vitamins that let your body make its own. Treat it as a top-up tool, not a primary solution.

They all work through the same basic mechanism. Pathogenic bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi, biofilms — all have weaker antioxidant defences than healthy human cells. Your healthy cells have glutathione, SOD, catalase ramped up and ready. Pathogens don’t. So at therapeutic doses the oxidiser destroys the weak and the strong survive. Hormesis for your tissue, destruction for invaders.

RIC is worth a line of its own because it gets asked about alongside ozone and it deserves the answer. You put a blood pressure cuff on your upper arm or thigh, inflate to occlude circulation for 5 minutes, release for 5 minutes, repeat 3 to 4 times. The brief sublethal ischemia triggers protective adaptations that release into general circulation and protect distant tissues including the heart and brain. Same family of mechanism as ozone — manage a small controlled stress, your system adapts upward. For EMF damage and mitochondrial recovery the mechanism fits. The cardiology literature on RIC for stroke and heart attack recovery is solid, but it hasn’t translated into routine clinical practice because the intervention can’t be billed for.

The Bacteria Question

A sharp question that comes up — can bacteria survive ozone, and if not, doesn’t taking bacteria out of your body lower immune response since your body relies on them?

Both halves of that question are correct and the answer needs unpacking properly because it’s where most of the harm gets done.

Yes, some bacteria absolutely do survive ozone. This is where the marketing copy hides the truth. Ozone is highly effective against free-floating planktonic bacteria — single cells swimming in blood or tissue fluid. They have weak antioxidant defences, they’re exposed, the ozone hits them and they’re gone. That’s the impressive bit clinics put in the brochure.

But bacteria in the real world mostly don’t live as free-floating single cells. They live in biofilms — protective colonies wrapped in extracellular polymeric matrix, polysaccharides and proteins forming a physical shield. Inside a biofilm, the bacteria deep in the centre never see meaningful ozone concentration. The matrix takes the oxidative hit, the surface layer takes the hit, the bacteria in the protected interior survive. Persister cells go dormant under stress, drop their metabolism, become near-impossible to kill with any oxidative or antibiotic challenge. They wait. When the threat passes they wake back up and rebuild the colony. This is exactly the same problem antibiotic medicine has been failing against for decades and it’s the same reason a single ozone session usually isn’t curative for chronic biofilm infections like Lyme, chronic UTIs, or chronic sinusitis.

Spore-forming bacteria are another category that survive. Clostridium, Bacillus and others form endospores under stress — tough protein-coated dormant forms that shrug off oxidation, heat, desiccation. C. diff in the gut is the classic problem case. Ozone insufflation won’t touch the spores. They wait it out.

Intracellular bacteria — Chlamydia pneumoniae, Bartonella, Mycoplasma, Borrelia in its intracellular forms — hide inside your own cells, including macrophages. Your cells have full antioxidant defences (glutathione, SOD, catalase) which means the bacteria hiding inside them are protected by your own cellular machinery. The ozone gets neutralised before it reaches them.

So what actually happens during ozone therapy is selective. Planktonic pathogens die. Biofilm surfaces get disrupted. Some intracellular load gets hit indirectly through immune modulation. But the deep reservoir — biofilm cores, spores, intracellular hideouts — survives. This is why multiple sessions spaced properly can be clinically useful in chronic infection, when each session catches a new wave of bacteria as they emerge from dormancy or biofilm. The error in the ten-pass marketing isn’t “more sessions sometimes help” — it’s the timing and the lack of drainage and binders. You want sessions weeks apart to let drainage clear what came out, not days apart while everything’s still recirculating.

Now the second half — your gut commensals. Your gut commensals are also bacteria with limited antioxidant defences. Oral chlorine dioxide and rectal ozone insufflation will hit the microbiome. Not catastrophically like antibiotics, but not zero either. Lactobacillus, bifidobacterium and the rest are anaerobes and especially vulnerable to oxidative stress.

IV ozone and EBOO largely bypass this because the blood is taken out, treated, returned. The gut never sees high ozone concentrations. That’s one reason MAH is gentler on the microbiome than oral ClO₂ protocols.

The fix is straightforward — fermented foods, soil-based probiotics, repopulate what gets caught in the crossfire. On different days from the oxidative therapy, not the same day.

Now The Bit That Matters — Why One Session Helps And Ten Will Hurt You

The clinically correct question to ask is — if one session has a dramatic effect, why are they pushing ten? Because the answer is what this whole post is really about.

One session is the treatment working. That IS the dramatic effect. The push to do ten sessions back to back has the same commercial logic as “take ivermectin daily forever” or “take fenbendazole every day for cancer prevention.” It converts a tool into a subscription. The Lahodny ten-pass protocol was developed for severe cases — late-stage cancer, advanced Lyme, conditions where mobilisation risk is accepted against worse outcomes. Translating that to general wellness use is where the harm happens.

Here’s what’s actually going on biochemically.

Aggressive oxidation breaks pathogens, biofilms, mycotoxin-bound complexes, heavy metal complexes, dead microbial debris apart inside the body. The oxidiser does its job. But now you have all that broken-up debris floating free in circulation and gut lumen looking for somewhere to go.

If your drainage pathways are open, the debris leaves. Bile dumps it into the gut, the gut moves it out the back door, kidneys filter the rest, skin and breath handle some, lymph clears the tissue spaces. Job done. You feel a bit rough for a day or two and then better than before.

If your drainage pathways are not open — and most people’s aren’t — the debris recirculates. Bile dumps mycotoxins into the gut, the gut reabsorbs them, liver dumps them again, gut reabsorbs them again. This is enterohepatic recirculation and it’s how people poison themselves with their own mobilised toxic load. They feel terrible, call it “detox reaction” or “Herx,” and the clinic books them in for another session because clearly they need more.

Worth being precise here because the two reactions get conflated and they need different fixes:

Herxheimer reaction is your immune system reacting to endotoxins released from dying bacteria. Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from gram-negative bacteria is the main culprit. Symptoms tend toward fever, chills, sweats, flu-like aches, muscle pain, joint pain. It’s an inflammatory immune response to dead pathogen debris. Fix: charcoal to bind LPS, anti-inflammatories, slow down the kill rate, support drainage.

Toxic overload is recirculation of heavy metals, mycotoxins, and other non-microbial junk that’s been mobilised faster than your drainage can clear. Symptoms tend toward brain fog, dark moods, depression, anxiety, skin breakouts, headaches, extreme fatigue, “wired and tired”. Fix: stop the protocol, open drainage further, add binders, support liver and kidneys, give it time.

If you’re getting fever-type symptoms, that’s Herx. If you’re getting brain-fog-and-mood-crash symptoms, that’s overload. Most people get both at once because both processes are running. But the distinction matters because if it’s mostly overload, you need to stop and clear — not push through with more sessions.

They don’t need more. They need to close the loop.

The Right Way To Space EBOO And Multi-Session Protocols

The one-session-not-ten principle from the previous section is specifically about avoiding the back-to-back ten-pass marketing trap where sessions are stacked days apart with no recovery window. Properly spaced multi-session protocols are an entirely different thing — and for serious chronic illness, often necessary. The question isn’t whether to do more than one session. The question is the rhythm between them.

If one session has a dramatic effect and ten back-to-back is a recipe for harm, the obvious question is — what’s the right schedule? Because for some people one session genuinely isn’t enough. Chronic Lyme, long-standing biofilm infections, advanced mycotoxin load, late-stage chronic illness — these conditions have layers, and each oxidative session can only reach what’s currently exposed.

Here’s the logic nobody walks people through, and it’s straightforward once you understand the biofilm/persister cell mechanism covered earlier.

The first session hits whatever’s currently free-floating in the blood. Planktonic pathogens get killed. Free-circulating spike protein aggregates, mycotoxins in circulation, oxidised LDL — the stuff that’s already mobilised and exposed gets oxidised and broken down. The session is dramatic because there’s a lot of free-floating material in the blood of anyone with chronic illness, and clearing it produces a real felt improvement.

What it can’t reach in one session: biofilm cores, intracellular bacteria hiding in macrophages, spore-forming bacteria in their dormant phase, deep tissue reservoirs of mould or heavy metals, persister cells that have dropped their metabolism so far they’re effectively invisible to oxidative stress. These don’t disappear because you’ve had one session. They wait.

Over the next two to four weeks, several things happen biologically that the protocol marketing doesn’t explain:

The persister cells, sensing the threat has passed, come out of dormancy and start replicating to rebuild the population

Biofilm matrices that were partially disrupted shed remaining bacteria into circulation as they break down further

The body finishes clearing the mobilised debris through drainage pathways, freeing up clearance capacity for the next round

Microbiome rebuilds from whatever damage the session caused

Mineral reserves regenerate, glutathione rebuilds, NADPH pool refills

Newly mobilised deeper-tissue toxins reach the bloodstream as adipose tissue releases what it was holding

In other words, the bacteria that survived the first session are repopulating and the toxins that were sequestered are coming out. The next session catches them — bacteria are back in their vulnerable replicating phase, deeper toxins are now in circulation, and your own systems have recovered enough to handle another mobilisation pulse.

That’s why the protocol should be session, recover and let things resurface, session again, recover, session again — spaced two to four weeks apart. Each session catches a new wave of what’s been hiding. The ten-pass protocol marketed as ten sessions in two weeks tries to bypass this rhythm and the result is exactly what the BII community documents — mobilisation outpacing clearance, debris recirculating, people getting sicker not better.

Practical scheduling for serious chronic illness:

EBOO 1 — the opening salvo. Hits whatever’s exposed. Expect a strong response. Drainage and binders for the next 72 hours. Then rest.

2 to 4 week gap — full recovery, mineral replenishment, microbiome support, drainage maintenance, low-intensity hormetic work (sauna, breath work, grounding). Watch for what surfaces during this window. Often new symptoms appear that point to what’s coming out of hiding.

EBOO 2 — catches the second wave. Persister cells now replicating, deeper toxins now in circulation. Often more intense than the first session because more is being processed.

2 to 4 week gap — same recovery protocol.

EBOO 3 — third pass. By this point, for most chronic infections, you’re starting to reach the deep reservoir. Some people are done after three sessions spaced this way. Others need more.

For someone with multi-year chronic illness, a complete protocol might be four to six EBOO sessions spread over six months to a year. That’s the same total number of sessions a clinic might try to sell you in two weeks, but spread across a timeframe that lets each session do its actual work and lets you recover between rounds. The total cost is the same. The total clinical benefit is dramatically different.

The other key point — your circumstances dictate the timing more than any standard protocol.

Someone with active acute infection might benefit from sessions closer together (every 7-10 days) while the infection is in its replicating phase. Someone with a stable chronic condition can space sessions further (every 4-6 weeks) because the mobilisation rhythm is slower. Someone with severe drainage issues should wait longer between sessions until drainage capacity catches up. Someone with significant calcified deposits (the calcium dump section earlier) may need extra time between sessions for the calcium to be properly redirected by K2.

This is why the clinics offering one-size-fits-all packaged ten-pass protocols are doing their patients a disservice. The right schedule is the one that matches what’s happening in your specific biology, not what fits into a marketing package. A practitioner who understands this will assess between sessions, watch for what surfaces, adjust timing accordingly, and refuse to do another session if drainage isn’t keeping up.

If you’re paying for EBOO and the clinic isn’t asking you between sessions about your bowel movements, your sleep, your energy curve, your symptoms surfacing or settling, what binders you’ve been taking, and what’s happened in your drainage — they’re not treating you. They’re processing volume.

The Breast Implant Illness Community Has Been Saying This For Years

The reason BII patients keep flagging EBOO as making people sick and being “addictive” in a strange way is because they’re a canary group. Silicone illness involves heavy biotoxin load, heavy metal load, chronic immune dysregulation. Exactly the population where aggressive oxidative therapy will mobilise more than the system can clear.

The addictive pattern they describe isn’t chemical addiction. It’s this — people feel dramatically better for 24 to 48 hours post-session because oxygen delivery is up, mitochondria are firing, inflammation is down. Then they crash as the mobilised load recirculates and overwhelms clearance. So they chase the next session to recapture the feeling. That’s not addiction. That’s a drainage failure signal being misread as needing more treatment.

There’s another layer to it worth naming — the cortisol spike. High-dose oxidative stress triggers a substantial adrenaline and cortisol surge. That’s part of why people feel switched-on and capable for two days post-session. They’re running on stress hormones not actual recovered function. It feels like energy. It feels like healing. It’s not — it’s the same biochemistry as the cup of coffee that’s “really working today” because you’re under-slept and your cortisol is already through the roof.

Recognising that post-session “energy” as a stress-hormone response rather than true healing is the key to not falling into the ten-pass trap. Real healing from oxidative therapy feels quiet — better sleep, steadier mood, slow improvement in baseline. The “wired and capable” rush feels great but it’s a stress signal, and stress signals tell you to stop, not to book another session.

Same pattern shows up with mould patients doing too much sauna too fast, Lyme patients hammering high-dose ozone without binders, parasite cleanses where people get sicker and sicker and assume that means it’s working.

The BII / EMF / Mold Mechanism Nobody Will Explain To You

Worth going deeper on this because it ties together everything in this post and connects to a piece I’ve already written that the BII community has found genuinely useful: Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire: A Troubling Trio.

The mainstream BII narrative is that silicone leaks out of the implant, causes immune dysregulation, autoimmune symptoms develop, and explant surgery is the answer. That’s part of the story but it misses the bigger mechanism that explains why BII has exploded in incidence alongside the wireless rollout — and why some explanted women don’t recover the way they expected to.

Dr Dietrich Klinghardt’s clinical observation, replicated in lab work, is that mold growth accelerates dramatically in the presence of electromagnetic fields — by orders of magnitude in some conditions, with corresponding increases in mycotoxin production. Mold isn’t just surviving in EMF — it’s thriving and weaponising. The mycotoxins it produces kill commensal bacteria, disrupt the microbiome, and create the conditions for opportunistic infection. The same EMF environment is also accelerating bacterial growth — Klebsiella pneumoniae has been documented growing 25% faster under 900 MHz exposure than control samples. This isn’t speculative biology. It’s measured.

Now apply this to a breast implant. Silicone implants create a biofilm-friendly surface inside the body. The surgical pocket is a contained, warm, moisture-rich environment with limited immune access — biologically, it’s an ideal incubator. Mold spores and bacterial colonies that would normally be cleared in healthy tissue get a permanent niche. Once colonised, the implant becomes a continuous source of mycotoxins and bacterial biofilm contamination released slowly into surrounding tissue and lymphatic drainage.

Then add the underwire and the phone. The metal underwire in a bra acts as a parabolic antenna, focusing and concentrating any electromagnetic field that hits it. When a mobile phone sits in a bra (which millions of women do, daily, for hours) the EMF emitted by the phone is amplified and focused directly into the breast tissue and the implant capsule. The implant pocket — already a biofilm incubator — is now receiving concentrated EMF exposure that accelerates whatever microbial activity is already happening. The mold colonising the implant capsule produces more mycotoxins. The bacterial biofilms grow faster. The contamination accelerates. Symptoms intensify.

This is why BII symptom severity tracks with phone use patterns in many women. The implant is the reservoir. The phone-plus-underwire is the field amplifier. The mold and bacteria are the actual cause of most of the symptoms attributed to “silicone toxicity.” Silicone is part of the picture but the EMF-accelerated microbial load living on and around the implant is doing most of the damage.

The ELF And RFR Distance Rule

Two field types matter and they behave differently.

Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) fields — produced by household electrical wiring, transformers, lamps, electric blankets, hairdryers, anything plugged in and operating on mains AC. ELF fields drop off rapidly with distance. The biological effect zone for ELF is roughly one metre from the source — closer than that, you’re in the active field. Beyond that, the field strength has typically dropped enough that the biological effect is minimal. Sleeping with your head a few inches from a plugged-in electric blanket cable or a mains-powered alarm clock means your brain spends eight hours a night in active ELF exposure. Moving the cable a metre away changes the exposure profile completely.

Radiofrequency Radiation (RFR) — produced by mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, smart meters, cordless DECT phones, microwave ovens, baby monitors, wearables. RFR carries further than ELF and is the harder one to escape because it propagates through walls and across distances. The exposure profile is different — RFR is pulsed digital signal at much higher frequencies than ELF, modulated in ways that create their own biological effects independent of intensity.

For BII patients specifically, both matter. The ELF from household wiring (especially in the bedroom where people spend a third of their lives) provides the chronic low-level field that fuels mold growth on the implant capsule continuously. The RFR from the phone in the bra provides the focused acute exposure that drives symptom flares. Address only one and the picture stays partly broken.

Which Therapies Actually Reach Implant-Related Contamination

This is where the oxidative therapies covered throughout this post become specifically relevant to BII, and the mechanism is consistent with everything covered earlier.

EBOO and IV ozone mobilise circulating biotoxins effectively. They reach what’s in the blood. They do less for what’s living on and around the implant capsule because the implant pocket has limited blood supply and the biofilm matrix on the silicone surface itself is largely outside vascular access. This is part of why BII patients can do round after round of EBOO without resolving the underlying load — the source keeps releasing into the system.

Rectal ozone insufflation absorbs through colonic mucosa straight into portal circulation, going to the liver first. Useful for systemic load and gentler on the body than IV. Same limitation regarding the implant capsule itself.

Ozonated saline limb baths and ozonated water topical application can reach the chest wall and skin tissue around the implant area. Some practitioners use ozonated oils applied topically over the implant area to push HOCl and ozonides into the tissue. Limited evidence base but the chemistry makes sense.

Chlorine dioxide and hypochlorous acid (the 2.5 pH water from a Kangen machine, or commercial HOCl) — applied topically over the implant area, taken orally in dilute form for systemic effect. Penetrates better than ozone because the compounds are smaller and more stable.

Iodine (Lugol’s, painted on the skin over the implant area) — old technique, transdermal absorption, antimicrobial action in the target tissue. Combine with internal iodine supplementation for systemic effect.

Far-infrared sauna mobilises fat-stored toxins including mycotoxins that have been sequestered in adipose tissue around the implant capsule. Pair with niacin flush for compound effect. Crucial for BII patients who have years of accumulated mycotoxin load that didn’t appear in standard blood tests.

The truth about BII — for severely affected women, none of these therapies are a substitute for explantation. The implant is the reservoir. Removing it is the foundational step. What the oxidative therapies do is help clear the systemic contamination load that built up during the years the implant was in place, and address residual capsule tissue and biofilm in surrounding lymph nodes that surgery alone doesn’t reach. Without explant, you’re fighting a war while the enemy holds the high ground.

Practical EMF Action For BII Patients

Same playbook as the EMF section later in this post but with implant-specific emphasis:

Never put a phone in a bra . Ever. Even one with an underwire that’s intact. Even on airplane mode (modern phones lie about airplane mode, see my Faraday pouch leak article).

Replace underwire bras with wire-free alternatives during recovery. Bralettes, sports bras without metal components, soft cup bras. The underwire is the antenna; remove the antenna.

Move the bed at least a metre from electrical sources . Plugged-in equipment on the wall behind the headboard, electrical conduit in the wall, smart meters on the outside of the bedroom wall — all of it.

Hardwire the home . WiFi router off at night minimum, ideally replaced with ethernet entirely. Cordless DECT phones replaced with corded phones. Bluetooth devices switched off when not actively in use.

Sleep in airplane mode , on a phone that’s been verified for leakage (the Faraday pouch testing in my article shows you can’t trust the airplane mode setting alone).

Measure — Trifield TF2 for low-frequency, Cornet ED88T or Acoustimeter for RFR. Numbers expose what your eyes don’t see.

Activated Charcoal And The Binder Family

The protocol is straightforward — ozone destroys things inside the body and charcoal binds them before they leave.

The oxidiser breaks things apart inside the body. The binder catches the debris before it gets reabsorbed.

Binders that close the loop:

Activated charcoal — broad spectrum, binds mycotoxins, endotoxin, drug residues, some heavy metals

Bentonite clay — heavy metals, mycotoxins, broad binding

Zeolite — particularly good on heavy metals, but the aluminium contamination problem is real and most products on the market are dangerous . Cheap zeolite products can release more aluminium into your body than they remove from it, which defeats the entire purpose and actively harms you. Source matters enormously here. Only use properly processed, micronised, clinically tested zeolite products with verified aluminium release testing — most of what’s on Amazon and the wider supplement market doesn’t qualify. I’ve written a full piece on this because it’s one of the most common detox mistakes people make: Zeolite for Detoxification — The Aluminium Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About. Read before buying.

Chlorella — heavy metals, holds onto mercury, fat-soluble toxins

Modified citrus pectin — binds in bloodstream not just gut, good for heavy metals

Cholestyramine — prescription, the Shoemaker mould protocol binder

Fulvic and humic acids — broad spectrum, gentle

Timing matters. Binders go in 1 to 2 hours after the oxidative session, away from food, away from supplements, away from medications. They will bind those too if you give them the chance. The window is to catch mobilised debris in transit before reabsorption.

Stock Up On Minerals Before You Start

This is the bit that gets left out of every protocol I’ve seen written up and it shouldn’t be.

Your endogenous antioxidant systems — the glutathione, SOD, catalase that handle the oxidative load and produce the hormesis benefit — are mineral-dependent enzymes. Without the minerals they’re built from, they can’t be made fast enough to keep up with what oxidative therapy is throwing at the system. You end up burning through reserves faster than you can replenish them and people walk out of clinics depleted, exhausted, and wondering why they feel worse than before they started.

The relevant minerals:

Selenium — required for glutathione peroxidase, the enzyme that uses glutathione to neutralise peroxides. Brazil nuts, properly sourced. 100 to 200 mcg daily.

Zinc — required for the cytosolic form of SOD (Cu/Zn-SOD). Also needed for hundreds of other enzymes. Zinc picolinate or bisglycinate, 15 to 30 mg daily, balanced with copper.

Copper — required for the same Cu/Zn-SOD and for ceruloplasmin which manages iron and oxidative balance. Most people are deficient. 1 to 2 mg daily from beef liver or properly chelated copper.

Manganese — required for the mitochondrial form of SOD (Mn-SOD). The one that protects mitochondria specifically. Found in nuts, seeds, leafy greens. 2 to 5 mg daily.

Magnesium — required for hundreds of enzyme reactions including the regeneration of glutathione. Almost everyone is deficient. 300 to 600 mg daily, glycinate or malate forms.

Sulfur — the backbone of glutathione itself. From eggs, garlic, onions, cruciferous vegetables, or MSM supplementation.

Iron — required for catalase, the enzyme that breaks hydrogen peroxide down into water and oxygen. But here’s the catch — the same iron that builds catalase is also the iron that drives Fenton chemistry. Free unbound iron plus H₂O₂ generates hydroxyl radicals, the most destructive oxidant in biology. So iron does both jobs depending on where it sits. Tightly bound to catalase enzyme it protects you. Floating free in tissue it damages you. Don’t supplement iron unless you’ve tested low ferritin. Food sources only for most people. Anyone with elevated ferritin, haemochromatosis, or hereditary iron overload should be more cautious with oxidative therapy in general.

Molybdenum — required for sulphite oxidase which handles sulphur intermediates produced during detoxification. The job here is converting toxic sulphites (SO₃²⁻, generated as die-off products from killing bacteria and during your own detoxification of sulphur-containing compounds) into harmless sulphates (SO₄²⁻) that the kidneys can excrete. Sulphites are highly neurotoxic at elevated levels — they cross the blood-brain barrier and disrupt neurotransmitter signalling, which is why the symptoms of sulphur sensitivity feel neurological. Itchy skin, anxiety, brain fog, sometimes heart palpitations after an oxidative session — these get blamed on the treatment when they’re actually a missing trace mineral. Most chronic illness patients are molybdenum-deficient because they’ve been burning through it for years handling chronic inflammation. Adding 500 mcg to 1 mg of molybdenum 24 hours after a session can be the difference between a crash and a clean recovery. Often the single most overlooked piece of the protocol.

The NADPH Rate Limiter Nobody Talks About

Worth its own subsection because this is where most “crash” reactions actually come from and the fix is simple.

Your Nrf2 pathway turns on antioxidant gene expression. Your minerals build the antioxidant enzymes. But the actual fuel that runs glutathione reductase (the enzyme that recycles oxidised glutathione back to its active reduced form) is a molecule called NADPH.

Aggressive oxidative therapy can deplete your NADPH pool faster than you can regenerate it. When that happens, you can’t recycle glutathione. You end up with a freezer full of fresh glutathione molecules being burned through, oxidised, and unable to be reset. The hormesis benefit collapses and you crash.

NADPH is made by the pentose phosphate pathway, which runs on:

Vitamin B1 (thiamine) — critical cofactor, 50 to 100 mg daily, benfotiamine form for fat-soluble penetration

Magnesium — required for the rate-limiting enzymes in the pathway, you’re already taking it

Glucose-6-phosphate — the substrate, your body makes this from glucose

Support the pentose phosphate pathway and you keep the antioxidant recycling running through the treatment. Skip it and you’re running a machine without fuel. This is one of the most common reasons people feel destroyed by their third ozone session despite doing “everything right” with binders and drainage.

Then the precursors and cofactors that support the enzymes once you have the minerals:

NAC (N-acetylcysteine) — direct glutathione precursor, 600 to 1200 mg daily

Glycine — the other major glutathione amino acid, 3 to 5 g daily

Glutamine caution — glutamine gets recommended constantly for gut healing and is often stacked with NAC and glycine in detox protocols. The catch is that glutamine feeds many cancer cell lines (the “glutamine addiction” phenomenon in oncology) and should be approached carefully by anyone with an active cancer diagnosis, a strong family cancer history, or unexplained chronic illness that hasn’t been properly worked up. Glutamine for gut repair in a healthy person is fine. Glutamine in someone with undiagnosed tumour activity can accelerate it. Worth flagging because the gut-health community recommends it universally without this context.

Vitamin C — recycles oxidised glutathione, supports adrenals during stress response. To bowel tolerance.

Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols) — fat-soluble antioxidant, protects cell membranes

B vitamins — methylation cofactors, especially B2 (FAD) and B3 (NAD) which run the redox enzymes

CoQ10 — mitochondrial electron transport, ubiquinol form preferred

Alpha-lipoic acid — universal antioxidant, recycles vitamin C, E, glutathione

Niacin (B3) flush form — 50 to 500 mg in flush-causing form (not the no-flush niacinamide). The flush itself is part of the mechanism — vasodilation mobilises fat-stored toxins out of adipose tissue into circulation where they can be cleared. This is the Hubbard protocol approach used in the 9/11 first responder detox programmes. Combines especially well with sauna immediately after the flush. Most people in chronic illness have decades of fat-soluble toxins stored in adipose tissue that conventional protocols never touch. Niacin opens that store. Start low (50 mg), expect the flush (red face, hot skin, itching for 15-30 minutes), build up gradually.

Iodine — Lugol’s solution or nascent iodine. Handles halide displacement (fluoride, bromide, chlorine all sit in the iodine receptors when iodine is deficient, and they need to be displaced out), supports thyroid function which drives mitochondrial output across the whole body, and has its own antimicrobial action. Sits adjacent to the oxidative family. The Brownstein protocol is the reference here. Most people are profoundly iodine deficient because of decades of bromide in bread, fluoride in water, and chlorine in everything. Start with 12.5 mg daily of Lugol’s and ramp slowly, watching for bromide detox symptoms (brain fog, mood changes, body odour) which are the displaced bromide coming out — those symptoms are the protocol working, not failing.

Sodium bicarbonate — half a teaspoon in water away from meals during active oxidative protocols. Buffers the acidification that drives the calcium dump described earlier, supports kidney clearance of mobilised debris, and has its own antifungal action (Simoncini’s controversial work on bicarbonate and fungal load fits the selective-oxidation thesis whether you accept his cancer-as-fungus framing or not). Cheap, safe, completely overlooked in most protocols.

Lithium orotate — low dose, 1 to 5 mg daily. Not the high-dose pharmaceutical lithium carbonate prescribed for bipolar. Low-dose orotate form crosses the blood-brain barrier and protects neurons during heavy metal mobilisation, particularly relevant if mercury or aluminium is in the toxic load being cleared. Most people doing serious detox don’t know about it. Neuroprotective during a phase where mobilised metals would otherwise reach the brain through compromised barriers (the EMF-driven BBB permeability question covered later).

Start mineral loading 2 to 4 weeks before any planned oxidative therapy, not the morning of. Enzymes take days to build. You’re not topping up a tank, you’re constructing the machinery the therapy will use. Maintain through the treatment course and for weeks after.

The clinics that do this well know it. The clinics that just sell sessions don’t talk about it because mineral testing and corrective loading takes time and reduces throughput. If you walk into a clinic and they offer you the ten-pass next week without checking your mineral status or recommending preparation, you’re being processed not treated.

The G6PD Test — Non-Negotiable

There is one medical safety check that you don’t skip regardless of what anyone tells you.

G6PD stands for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase. It’s an enzyme that protects your red blood cells from oxidative damage. It’s the first enzyme of the pentose phosphate pathway we just talked about, the one that makes NADPH. Without functional G6PD your red blood cells can’t defend themselves against oxidative stress.

G6PD deficiency is genetic and common. WHO estimates put it around 500 million people worldwide, with the number drifting upward as testing improves. It’s most common in people of Mediterranean, African, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian descent. Many people who have it don’t know — it only causes problems when you encounter something that triggers oxidative stress on red blood cells.

The triggers include: fava beans (where the condition got its old name “favism”), certain antibiotics (sulpha drugs, dapsone), antimalarials (primaquine), aspirin in some cases, and — relevant here — high-dose IV ozone, high-dose IV vitamin C, hydrogen peroxide IV.

What happens if a G6PD-deficient person does IV ozone or high-dose vitamin C? Their red blood cells literally rupture. It’s called acute hemolysis. The cells can’t handle the oxidative load, they burst, the haemoglobin spills into circulation, the kidneys try to filter it and can be damaged in the process. People have ended up in hospital. Some have died.

The mechanism is this. G6PD is the security guard for the red blood cell’s glutathione supply. Red blood cells are unusual. They don’t have a nucleus. They don’t have mitochondria. They’re essentially bags of haemoglobin floating through circulation. They have no internal machinery to produce energy or rebuild themselves on the fly. They rely entirely on the G6PD enzyme to create the NADPH needed to keep their glutathione charged and ready to neutralise oxidative threats. Take away G6PD function and the red blood cell has zero defence against an oxidative attack. Add a heavy oxidant like IV ozone or high-dose vitamin C in this scenario and the cell doesn’t just get stressed — it pops. Membrane integrity collapses, haemoglobin spills, the kidneys get clogged with cellular debris, the patient is in acute hemolytic crisis. This isn’t a manageable “Herx reaction.” It’s a medical emergency that can kill someone in hours.

The rule is simple. Anyone considering IV ozone (MAH, EBOO, ten-pass), high-dose IV vitamin C, or IV hydrogen peroxide must get a G6PD blood test first. It’s a cheap test. Most labs run it. Any competent clinic will require it before treatment. If a clinic offers you these therapies without checking your G6PD status first, walk out. They’re either incompetent or they’re processing volume so fast they don’t care.

Rectal ozone insufflation and oral oxidative therapies (low-dose H₂O₂, ClO₂) carry lower hemolysis risk because the oxidative load on red blood cells is much smaller — but if you know you’re G6PD deficient, talk to someone who actually knows the biochemistry before you start anything.

Timing Sessions Around The Menstrual Cycle

For women, the cycle phase affects how aggressive oxidative therapy lands. The luteal phase (the second half of the cycle, after ovulation, when progesterone is high and oestrogen is also elevated) is when the liver is already loaded with oestrogen detoxification. Adding heavy mobilisation on top of that creates a logjam — the same liver enzymes (CYP1A1, CYP1A2, CYP3A4) that clear oestrogen metabolites are the ones processing the mobilised toxic load.

The follicular phase (the first half, from period onset to ovulation) is generally a better window for aggressive sessions. The liver has more capacity, hormone fluctuations are lower, and recovery tends to be smoother. Heavy ozone or EBOO sessions ideally scheduled in days 5-12 of the cycle. Avoid the week before the period and the period itself for anything intensive.

This isn’t a hard rule — it’s a tuning consideration. Women managing PMS, endometriosis, fibroids, oestrogen dominance, or perimenopause symptoms get noticeably more benefit and fewer crashes when sessions are scheduled around the cycle rather than against it.

Biofilm Disruptors — Opening The Door Before The Ozone Arrives

Going back to the bacteria question — the deep biofilm bacteria, spores and intracellular hideouts that survive ozone because they’re physically protected. There’s a tool that addresses this.

Proteolytic enzymes taken 30 to 60 minutes before an oxidative session act as chemical scissors that snip open the biofilm matrix, exposing the persister cells inside to whatever oxidative agent you’re using.

The main ones:

Serrapeptase — silkworm-derived enzyme, dissolves dead tissue, fibrin, biofilm matrix. 80,000 to 250,000 SPU on an empty stomach.

Nattokinase — fermented soybean enzyme, fibrinolytic, also addresses spike protein aggregates relevant to anyone post-vaccine or post-COVID. 2000 to 4000 FU.

Lumbrokinase — earthworm-derived, the heaviest hitter, more expensive but most effective for chronic biofilm conditions. 20 to 40 mg.

Lyme literate doctors have been using this approach for years — biofilm enzyme before the antimicrobial pulse, then drainage and binders after to catch what comes out. The same approach applies to ozone, ClO₂, H₂O₂, or any antimicrobial protocol. Don’t get one shot at a biofilm with oxidation. Open it first, hit it, close the loop with binders. That’s the proper sequence.

The Calcium Dump Nobody Warns You About

A specific aspect of mobilisation that deserves its own section because it catches people out and the chemistry is worth understanding properly.

Calcium in the body exists in several forms. In bone and teeth it sits as hydroxyapatite where it belongs. In soft tissue, arteries, kidneys, pineal gland, and the calcium scaffolding inside biofilms it’s where it doesn’t belong. Years of EMF exposure, poor magnesium status, vitamin K2 deficiency, and chronic inflammation drive calcium into places it shouldn’t be. Pall’s VGCC work explains the mechanism — voltage-gated calcium channels held open by electromagnetic fields flood cells with calcium in unphysiological amounts. The body sequesters the excess in carbonate and phosphate forms to keep it out of active tissue. Over decades this becomes arterial plaque, kidney stones, calcified soft tissue, biofilm calcium shielding, and calcified pineal gland.

Oxidative therapy mobilises these deposits. The mechanism isn’t direct oxidation of calcium (Ca²⁺ is already in its only stable ionic form and can’t be oxidised further). What happens is acidification. Oxidative reactions generate acidic intermediates — peroxynitrite is acidic, biofilm matrix breakdown products include organic acids, dying pathogens release acidic cell contents. Calcium carbonate dissolves in acid:

CaCO₃ + 2H⁺ → Ca²⁺ + H₂O + CO₂

This is the same chemistry that forms limestone caves (rainwater carbonic acid dissolving limestone) and that lets stomach acid release calcium from supplements. In tissue, local acidification from oxidative therapy mobilises calcium from calcified deposits into circulation.

People with heavy calcification history — long-term EMF exposure, vascular calcification on imaging, kidney stone history, calcified biofilms — get hit harder by aggressive oxidation because they’re not just dealing with mobilised toxins, they’re dealing with mobilised calcium dumping into circulation. Symptoms can include muscle cramps, heart palpitations, anxiety, jaw clenching, sleep disruption, and in severe cases cardiac arrhythmias.

The fix is two-part and it ties back to the mineral preloading section:

Magnesium — already part of the protocol, but during active mobilisation the dose may need to come up. Magnesium glycinate or malate, 400-800 mg daily. Magnesium doesn’t just “settle” the displaced calcium passively — it acts as a physiological calcium channel blocker , preventing the loose Ca²⁺ from forcing its way into cells where it doesn’t belong. This is also why magnesium relieves muscle cramps, palpitations, and anxiety so reliably during oxidative protocols — those symptoms are mostly excess calcium pushing into excitable tissue.

Vitamin K2 (MK-7 form, 100-200 mcg daily) — directs calcium back into bones and teeth and away from soft tissue. K2 activates two key proteins: osteocalcin (which grabs Ca²⁺ and locks it into the bone matrix) and matrix Gla protein (MGP) (which physically removes Ca²⁺ from arterial walls and soft tissue). Without K2, the proteins are produced but uncarboxylated and inactive — they can’t grab the calcium and the dump just relocates to wherever it lands first. This is the missing piece in almost every oxidative protocol written up.

Vitamin D3 supports the same pathway but must always be balanced with K2 or it makes soft tissue calcification worse. The D3/K2 ratio matters more than the absolute amounts.

The warning sign that the calcium dump is happening — tight jaw, restless legs, jaw clenching during sleep, leg cramps overnight, heart palpitations or a flutter sensation in the chest, anxiety with no clear cause, sometimes a metallic taste. If these show up the night after a session, that’s the Ca²⁺ dump moving through tissue. Magnesium glycinate before bed, K2 with dinner, and adequate water to support kidney clearance will settle most of it within 24 hours.

This is also why people who do ozone therapy alongside actually addressing their EMF environment see compound benefits — they stop creating new calcium deposits while mobilising the old ones. People who do ozone while continuing to live in heavy field exposure are bailing water out of a boat with the hole still wide open. The Pall mechanism keeps driving calcium into cells while the ozone is trying to mobilise it back out. Net result is wasted effort.

The Drainage Stack — In Order

Mineral loaded, antioxidant precursors in place, now the exits. If you’re considering any oxidative therapy — ozone, ClO₂, peroxide, even high-dose vitamin C IV which has oxidative effects on tumours — open these first. In this order.

Bowels moving daily, every day, no exceptions. If you’re not having a proper bowel movement every day you do not start oxidative therapy. Constipation plus mobilisation equals poisoning yourself. Magnesium citrate or oxide, vitamin C to tolerance, prunes, kiwi, whatever it takes.

Bile flow. Bitter herbs before meals, TUDCA, beetroot, dandelion root, artichoke. If the liver can’t dump, nothing else works downstream. Coffee enemas are the heavy artillery here and worth learning if you’re serious. The mechanism involves dilating bile ducts, upregulating glutathione-S-transferase activity (the magnitude figures that circulate are Gerson-aligned and not well-evidenced in peer literature, but the directional effect on bile flow and detoxification enzyme activation is real), and physically flushing the dumped bile out of the gut before reabsorption can happen. Gerson built half his cancer protocol around them. Not a fringe practice — a properly clinical tool that got pushed out of mainstream medicine for the usual reasons.

The simplest way to know if your bile is moving — look at your stool. Rich chocolate-brown means bile is flowing properly through the system. Light tan, pale yellow, clay-coloured, or grey means bile is congested and the liver isn’t dumping properly. Don’t start oxidative therapy until your stool colour is right. That’s a free diagnostic everyone has available and almost nobody uses.

Kidneys. Adequate clean water. Not tap water full of fluoride and chlorine. Mineral water, properly filtered water, ideally structured.

Lymph. It has no pump. You are the pump. Movement, rebounding, dry brushing, lymphatic massage. Sitting still all day with congested lymph means mobilised debris stays in tissue spaces.

Sweat. Sauna, infrared sauna, exercise, hot baths with Epsom salts. The skin clears what the kidneys and liver can’t keep up with.

Then and only then — book the ozone session. One session. Assess. Space the next one two to four weeks out. Binders 1-2 hours after each session. Microbiome support on rest days.

If you’re feeling worse each session, mobilisation is outpacing clearance. That’s not a reason to do more. It’s a reason to stop, open drainage further, and try again in a month.

On Ozonated Water

While we’re here. There are machines that combine molecular hydrogen with ozone injection, hitting ORPs down to -1000 to -1200 millivolts on a good fresh pour. Most bottled water and reverse osmosis water sits at +300 to +500 millivolts. That’s a swing of 1500 to 1700 millivolts in electron availability between drinking RO water and drinking proper hydrogen-ozone water.

Drink positive-ORP water for years and you’re literally pulling electrons from your tissues. Drink negative-ORP water and you’re donating them. The body uses electrons for every redox reaction it runs, which is most of them. This isn’t a small adjustment. It’s a completely different category of input.

Both gases degrade fast once poured. Ozone has a half-life of around 20-30 minutes in cold water, gone in an hour. Molecular hydrogen is even quicker — H₂ is the smallest molecule there is and it diffuses straight out through any open surface. Pour the water, drink it within minutes, don’t store it. This is why you need the machine on the counter, not a bottled product on a shelf. By the time it reaches you in a bottle, the ORP has collapsed back toward neutral.

Kangen machines are doing a different job to the dedicated hydrogen-water and hydrogen-ozone hybrid units. Kangen is an alkaline ioniser plus a multi-water system — its core function is producing five different waters from a single electrolysis chamber, with 8.5-9.5 pH alkaline water for drinking, neutral 7.0 pH for medication, beauty water 6.0 pH for skin and hair, plus the two strong waters (11.5 pH strong alkaline and 2.5 pH hypochlorous acid) for cleaning and antimicrobial use. The molecular hydrogen content of the drinking water is a real benefit but it’s only one of several outputs the machine produces. The 2.5 pH HOCl water and the 11.5 pH cleaning water are where Kangen’s value goes well beyond simple hydrogen water — those outputs replace entire shelves of household chemicals and have their own clinical applications covered later in this post.

The dedicated hydrogen machines (Echo, Lourdes, Synergy) hit higher dissolved H₂ concentrations (1.5 to 2.5 ppm versus around 0.3 to 0.8 ppm for Kangen’s drinking output) because their electrode design is optimised purely for H₂ saturation rather than multi-water output. The ozone-water units (Promolife, Longevity Resources) are doing a different job again — bubbling medical ozone through cold water to saturation. The hybrid machines that combine H₂ generation with ozone injection are where you get the extreme negative ORPs into four figures. Each type of machine has its place. Kangen earns its keep through versatility — five waters one machine, decades of operation, medical-grade certification in Japan. The single-purpose machines hit higher numbers on their specific metric but only do one thing.

I’m going to dig out the specific machine a subscriber recommended a while back that was hitting numbers that didn’t even look real, and put that in a follow-up.

Hydrogen — The First Element, The Purest Electron, And Why Life Runs On It

This is the deeper layer of everything we’ve talked about and it needs saying plainly because the medical and wellness worlds both manage to miss it.

Hydrogen is the first element. It formed around 380,000 years after the Big Bang when protons and electrons cooled enough to combine into neutral atoms. For a long time it was the entire universe in chemical terms. Everything else — every other element on the periodic table — got built from hydrogen inside stars through fusion. Carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, iron, all of it. Hydrogen is the parent element.

Look at the numbers in your own body. You are roughly 63% hydrogen by atom count. Two-thirds of every molecule in you, by atom. Water is two-thirds hydrogen by atom count too — H₂O has two H atoms for every O atom — though by mass it’s only around 11% hydrogen because hydrogen is the lightest element. By atom count is the right way to think about it for biology because reactions happen atom by atom. Every protein, every fat, every carbohydrate, every strand of DNA is built on a carbon-hydrogen skeleton. We are walking hydrogen with structure. The carbon scaffolding is the architecture but hydrogen is what fills it.

Now the question almost no one asks honestly — what are we actually breathing oxygen for?

The lay narrative says we breathe oxygen because our body needs it. That’s true but it dodges the deeper question — needs it for what specifically? The textbook answer, the one taught in school, is that oxygen is needed for “cellular respiration to release energy.” That’s still hiding the real answer behind a vague verb.

The actual answer is that oxygen is the terminal electron acceptor in your mitochondria. We don’t breathe oxygen for the oxygen. We breathe oxygen because we need somewhere to put used electrons after we’ve extracted their energy.

Here’s what’s really happening every second in every cell:

You eat food. Food is structured hydrogen — carbohydrates, fats, proteins are mostly hydrocarbon chains. The energy is in the hydrogen-carbon bonds.

Digestion and the citric acid cycle strip hydrogen atoms off the food molecules.

The electrons from those hydrogens get loaded onto carrier molecules — NADH and FADH₂ , the electron buses.

The buses deliver electrons to the mitochondrial electron transport chain.

The electrons flow through Complex I, II, III, IV — pumping protons across the inner mitochondrial membrane as they go, building an electrochemical gradient.

That gradient drives ATP synthase, which makes ATP. ATP is your energy currency.

At the end, at Complex IV, the spent electrons need somewhere to go or the whole chain backs up. Oxygen accepts them. O₂ + 4 electrons + 4 protons → 2 H₂O. Water.

When you exhale water vapour on a cold morning that’s not condensation from your lungs being moist. That’s the product of your metabolism. You ate hydrogen, you stripped its electrons, you ran them through a power plant, you handed the spent electrons to oxygen, you made water and breathed it out. The water is the ash of your fire. You are literally burning hydrogen at body temperature, slowly and exquisitely controlled, every second of your life.

This is why every legitimate health framework eventually comes back to mitochondria. The mitochondria are the hydrogen burners. Damage them and the fire goes out. Support them and the fire burns clean.

Why Hydrogen Water Is In A Different League

Once you understand that biology is electron flow dressed up in chemistry, hydrogen water makes sense in a way nothing else does.

Molecular hydrogen (H₂) is the universe’s purest electron donor. When H₂ meets a reactive oxygen species in your tissue, it donates its electrons and combines with the oxygen, forming water. Clean. No toxic intermediate. No leftover oxidised radical that has to be recycled. The product is the same H₂O your mitochondria are already making.

Compare that to other antioxidants:

Vitamin C donates an electron but leaves behind dehydroascorbate that has to be recycled by glutathione

Glutathione donates electrons but generates oxidised glutathione (GSSG) that has to be regenerated by NADPH and glutathione reductase

Vitamin E donates electrons but the tocopherol radical needs vitamin C to recycle it

Every other antioxidant leaves something behind that has to be processed. Hydrogen leaves water. That’s it. The end product of H₂ + ROS is the most biocompatible substance on the planet. This is why hydrogen water can be taken in essentially unlimited amounts without toxicity and why it shifts ORP so dramatically negative. ORP measures electron availability. H₂ in water = electrons available in their purest form chemistry offers — two protons and two electrons in the simplest possible configuration, with nothing else needing to be cleaned up afterwards.

The cleanest way to think about it is this. Traditional antioxidants play musical chairs. Vitamin C donates an electron, becomes a radical itself, and now needs vitamin E or glutathione to come along and save it. Vitamin E donates an electron, becomes a tocopherol radical, and now needs vitamin C to come along and rescue it. Glutathione donates electrons, becomes oxidised glutathione (GSSG), and needs NADPH from the pentose phosphate pathway to be reduced back to its working form. The chair-passing continues until the system runs out of chairs and you crash.

Molecular hydrogen runs a suicide mission. It meets a hydroxyl radical, donates both electrons, and the products are 2 H₂O. That’s the end of it. Hydrogen doesn’t become a spent oxidised form that someone else has to clean up. It just becomes water. The same water your mitochondria are already making in their daily work. This is why hydrogen is the perfect baseline to use while doing oxidative therapy — it mops up the collateral damage of the oxidative pulse without adding any recycling burden to your liver, your glutathione system, or your NADPH pool. You’re spending the same currency as your normal metabolism.

This is why hydrogen is described as having “pure” electrons. There’s no other element where the donation is this clean.

Lake Cleaning As Proof Of Concept

This is the most striking demonstration of what hydrogen does at scale, and anyone who hasn’t seen the footage should look it up.

There are documented projects in Japan, Korea, and China using molecular hydrogen injection to remediate polluted lakes. Dying lakes with algal blooms, dead zones, fish die-offs, anoxic water. The protocol is to bubble H₂ through the water continuously for weeks or months. The footage shows water clarity returning, algal blooms collapsing back to background levels, fish populations recovering, dissolved oxygen normalising. The lakes come back to life.

The mechanism is the same one happening in your cells. H₂ selectively scavenges hydroxyl radicals — the most destructive reactive oxygen species. It doesn’t touch the beneficial oxidants the ecosystem needs (regular O₂, the hydrogen peroxide that natural systems use for signalling). It crosses biological membranes freely because it’s the smallest molecule in existence. So it gets everywhere — into the deep anoxic layers, into the algal cells, into the fish tissues, into the sediment — and restores electron balance throughout.

Pollution is fundamentally an electron deficit. Oxidative damage, free radicals, dying ecosystems, sick bodies — they’re all symptoms of the same underlying condition: not enough free electrons available to maintain healthy redox balance. Add hydrogen, add electrons, restore balance, life returns. Same principle in a Japanese lake, same principle in your cells, same principle in the soil microbiome under a regenerated farm.

The same intervention works at every scale because biology runs on the same physics at every scale.

Where Electrons Actually Come From — Atmosphere, Earth, And The DC Layer Of Reality

If biology runs on electron flow, the obvious next question is — where do those electrons come from? The textbook answer is “from food” and that’s correct as far as it goes. But it’s incomplete. The body also pulls electrons directly from the environment, and the quality and abundance of those environmental electrons profoundly shapes how well the whole system works. This is the part of biology that conventional medicine doesn’t acknowledge because it doesn’t fit the pharmaceutical model — there’s nothing to sell when the medicine is free electrons from the planet.

The earth is a giant electron reservoir. The ground beneath your feet carries an effectively infinite supply of free electrons available for direct biological uptake when you make contact with it. The earth’s surface has a slightly negative charge relative to the upper atmosphere, and this charge gradient — known as the atmospheric electric field — drives electron movement through living systems constantly when those systems are connected. Disconnect from the earth (rubber-soled shoes, concrete floors, insulated buildings, raised beds) and you cut yourself off from the reservoir. Reconnect (bare feet on grass, dirt, sand, or natural stone) and the electron flow resumes within minutes.

This isn’t speculative. Clint Ober’s work with grounding/earthing has documented measurable physiological changes within minutes of barefoot contact with the earth — reduced inflammation, normalised cortisol rhythm, improved sleep, reduced blood viscosity, decreased pain. The mechanism is the direct transfer of electrons from the earth into the body through the skin (which is a semi-conductor) and into the bloodstream where free electrons neutralise positively-charged free radicals on contact. Grounding gives you electrons. Free, immediate, unlimited.

Walking in the woods gives you electrons through multiple pathways simultaneously. The forest floor provides direct earth contact (assuming bare feet or thin natural-fibre soles). The trees themselves are electrical conductors connecting the soil mycelial network to the atmosphere — old-growth forests measurably affect local atmospheric electric fields. The forest air is rich in negative ions generated by waterfalls, streams, broken bark, and photosynthesis itself. Breathing negative ions delivers electrons through the lungs into circulation. Phytoncides released by trees have their own immune-modulating effects. The Japanese forest bathing research (Shinrin-yoku) measures all of this in NK cell activity, cortisol drops, and blood pressure normalisation — but the underlying mechanism that ties it all together is electron-rich environment versus electron-deficient environment.

Areas near lightning and auroras are exceptional electron environments. Lightning is a massive electron discharge between the atmosphere and earth — a single bolt transfers an enormous number of electrons in milliseconds. Lightning-rich regions have measurably different atmospheric electrical properties, higher background negative ion counts, and consistently higher ozone levels (which we’ve already covered as the rain-nitrogen-fertiliser story). People in tropical thunderstorm regions report feeling distinctly different after storms — the air is electrically charged in a way that suburban or urban air simply isn’t. The aurora regions at high latitudes are where the solar wind interacts directly with the earth’s magnetic field, producing visible plasma displays and generating significant atmospheric electron flux. People living under or near aurora activity anecdotally describe unusual mental clarity, vivid dreams, and altered perception during high-activity periods — this part is phenomenological observation rather than published controlled data, but it’s a consistent enough pattern across cultures and centuries to be worth noting. Indigenous peoples of the polar regions built whole cosmologies around the aurora because the felt experience of it isn’t subtle.

Plants and trees grow faster in aurora regions too — and this is the kind of cross-domain validation that matters because plants don’t have psychology, expectations, or placebo response. Arctic and sub-Arctic latitudes show measurably enhanced plant growth during high solar activity periods despite the shorter growing seasons and harsher conditions. The boreal forests at aurora latitudes are some of the most productive carbon-fixing ecosystems on the planet by area when growing conditions allow. The same atmospheric electron flux that humans anecdotally feel is being demonstrably used by photosynthesis at the cellular level — chlorophyll runs on light-driven electron transport, and an electron-rich atmosphere feeds that process. Russian and Scandinavian agricultural research has documented this for decades, though the work rarely makes it into Anglo-American literature. If plants are responding to the same electron-rich field environment, the human anecdotal reports stop looking like cultural mysticism and start looking like the same biology operating in a different species.

This electron-rich environmental input is one of several plausible reasons why people in heavily natural environments — forests, mountains, near oceans, in lightning belts, under auroras — often recover from chronic illness in ways that urban medical interventions can’t replicate. The body is being constantly resupplied with the substrate that all redox chemistry runs on.

DC vs AC — The Type Of Electricity Matters

Here’s the part most people miss completely. Not all electrons are equal. The body runs on direct current (DC). Your nervous system signals at low-voltage DC. Your cell membranes hold DC potentials. Your wound healing is driven by DC electric fields. Robert Becker’s pioneering work on bioelectricity in the 1970s and 80s established beyond doubt that biology is fundamentally a DC system.

The electrical environment we’re all swimming in is almost entirely alternating current (AC) — 50 Hz in Europe, 60 Hz in the US — pulsing back and forth 50 or 60 times per second through every wire in every building. Then layer on top of that the radiofrequency AC from WiFi, mobile phones, Bluetooth, smart meters, and 5G — all pulsing at much higher frequencies but still alternating, not DC.

The biological problem is that AC fields disrupt the DC fields your body uses for signalling. The VGCC mechanism Pall describes is essentially AC-driven calcium channel disruption — the alternating field forces the calcium channels open at the AC frequency, flooding cells with calcium they shouldn’t be receiving. AC electrons aren’t useful for biology in the way DC electrons are. They’re not nourishing the system; they’re disturbing it. AC fields don’t deposit free electrons in the way DC contact with the earth does — they oscillate charges in tissue without net electron transfer, and the oscillation itself is what disrupts the body’s DC signalling. The induced movement at the molecular level is real and is part of why EMF damages biology, but it isn’t an electron supply you can run on.

This is why grounding works and why working near AC fields doesn’t. The earth is a DC source. Your AC-saturated home is not. The forest floor is DC. The office floor over a basement full of electrical conduit is AC interference at best. The same square foot of physical space can be biologically nourishing or biologically depleting depending on what’s running through it electrically.

The ionosphere keeps the system charged. High above your head, the ionosphere — the layer of the atmosphere between about 60 and 1000 km up — is permanently ionised by solar radiation. Free electrons up there create a potential difference of roughly 250,000 volts between the ionosphere and the earth’s surface. Lightning, atmospheric circulation, and slow continuous discharge cycle electrons between the two reservoirs constantly. This is the global atmospheric electric circuit, and your body is participating in it whether you know it or not. The 7.83 Hz Schumann resonance is the standing electromagnetic wave that exists in this cavity between ionosphere and earth.

DC ionospheric charge charges the water in your cells. This is the deepest layer of the EZ water / structured water work. Pollack’s research demonstrated that exclusion zone water near hydrophilic surfaces (which includes every cell membrane in your body) self-organises into a hexagonal structured layer that holds significant negative charge. The energy that creates and maintains this structured water comes from external sources — including infrared light, sunlight, and the atmospheric electric field. Healthy cells are full of structured water carrying negative charge. Sick cells aren’t. The water inside you is part of the global electric circuit.

When you ground in an aurora zone, or walk a forest after a thunderstorm, or stand on the bare earth in clean air, you’re not just doing something psychologically soothing. You’re being electrically resupplied by a system that’s been operating for as long as life has existed on this planet. The body recognises it because the body evolved inside it.

Electroculture — The Same Principle Applied To Plants

Electroculture is the application of electrical fields, atmospheric electricity, or magnetic geometry to plant growth, and the documented results are striking enough that it’s worth understanding because it validates the broader electron-flow framework from a completely different angle.

The basic principle is that plants, like animals, are bioelectric systems. They respond to electromagnetic fields. They benefit from improved electron availability in their root zone and atmosphere. They suffer when those fields are disrupted by overhead AC power lines and degraded soil bacteria.

Practical electroculture methods that have shown measurable effects:

Copper-wound antennas (electroculture antennas) — copper wire wrapped in specific geometries (often golden ratio spirals) placed in or near garden beds. They collect atmospheric electrical charge and ground it gently into the soil, raising local electron availability. Used in French agriculture in the 1920s with documented yield increases of 25-50%, then completely buried by the rise of chemical fertilisers.

Justin Christofleau’s work in 1920s-30s France — built large-scale electroculture systems that increased yields dramatically and got the technology suppressed by chemical fertiliser interests.

Magnetic geometry on irrigation — running water through specific magnetic configurations before applying it to crops. The Superimploder mentioned earlier is one example. The water structures, gas dissolution improves, and the root zone receives water that’s more biologically active.

Lightning and storm-rich regions producing better crops — empirically observed for centuries, mechanistically explained by the nitrogen-fixation chemistry (the rainwater section earlier) combined with atmospheric electron flux improving soil microbiology.

Pyramid-shaped greenhouses and growing structures — pyramid geometry concentrates certain field effects in measurable ways, and the agricultural applications are documented in independent research going back decades. Seeds germinate faster, fruit ripens with higher sugar content, water structured under a pyramid shows different ORP characteristics. Whether you accept the full Egyptian-energy-pyramid framework or just the geometric concentration of static atmospheric fields, the results are real. I’ve written a longer piece working through the logical reasoning around pyramid effects — what’s defensible, what’s overclaimed, and where the actual physics lives — here: Pyramids — Logical Reasoning. For anyone serious about electroculture or structured water work, the geometry side is worth understanding rather than dismissing.

The pyramid point also connects to the broader field of geo-biology — the study of how the geological and geomagnetic environment beneath a building or growing area affects the biology happening above it. Underground water veins, geological fault lines, mineral deposits, and natural earth-grid energy patterns all influence the local electromagnetic environment in ways that affect plants, animals, and humans living on that ground. Sick buildings often sit on disturbed geological zones. Healthy land does the opposite. I’ve written about this from direct experience: Geo-biology — What I Have Learned The Hard Way. For anyone running a farm, choosing where to live, or trying to understand why one plot of land grows everything and another nearby plot grows nothing, the geo-biology framework explains what conventional agronomy can’t.

The convergence is the point. Plants respond to electron-rich environments. Animals respond to electron-rich environments. Humans respond to electron-rich environments. Water responds to electron-rich environments. Every system that runs on electrochemistry — which is every living system — does better with more electrons available in the form biology can use, and worse without them.

This is the unifying framework underneath everything in this post. Oxidative therapies work because they trigger adaptive responses that ultimately optimise electron flow. Hydrogen water works because it’s the purest electron donor. Earthing works because it’s direct electron transfer from the earth. Forest walks work because they’re multi-pathway electron resupply. Structured water works because it stores and delivers electrons in biologically usable form. EMF damage works because AC fields disrupt DC biology and deplete the system.

The whole field of “alternative medicine” — when it works — is mostly about restoring electron flow that modern life systematically depletes. When it doesn’t work, it’s usually because it’s chasing a chemistry-only model instead of the electrochemistry that underlies the chemistry.

You, Your Bacteria, And Their Shared DNA

This connects back to the bacteria question from earlier in the post.

Your body contains roughly as many bacterial cells as human cells (the old “10 to 1” figure was an overestimate, more recent work has it closer to 1.3 to 1, but the principle stands — you are partly bacterial by cell count). Crucially, your mitochondria are descended from bacteria. The endosymbiotic theory, confirmed many times over, is that around 1.45 billion years ago a primitive cell engulfed an aerobic bacterium and instead of digesting it, formed a symbiotic relationship. The bacterium provided efficient energy generation, the host cell provided protection and resources, and over time the bacterium became the mitochondrion. Your mitochondrial DNA is inherited almost exclusively from your mother — rare paternal inheritance has been documented in humans (Luo et al, PNAS 2018) but the maternal lineage rule holds for almost everyone.

That mitochondrial DNA is essentially ancient bacterial DNA still doing its job inside you. Every cell in your body contains hundreds to thousands of these tiny former-bacteria, running the hydrogen-burning, electron-flowing machinery that keeps you alive. They are simultaneously you and not-you. They have their own genome, their own ribosomes, their own membrane structure, their own evolutionary heritage.

The gut bacteria you carry have a similar relationship to you, just less integrated. They process food you can’t, generate short-chain fatty acids your colon cells use directly for fuel, produce vitamins (K2, B12, biotin, folate), modulate your immune system, and — relevant here — process and detoxify a substantial fraction of the toxic load that hits your body. Certain bacterial species break down heavy metals, others metabolise mycotoxins, others handle xenobiotic chemicals. Your microbiome is your first liver.

When you support these systems — mitochondria with the right minerals, B vitamins, electron donors and CoQ10; gut bacteria with fermented foods, prebiotic fibre, and a calm low-EMF environment — you’re tuning the entire electron-flow apparatus. The cleaner the electron flow, the cleaner the metabolism, the less oxidative load builds up, the less you need rescue therapies in the first place.

This is also why aggressive oxidative therapies that hammer the gut microbiome without repopulating it create long-term problems. You’re disabling part of your own detoxification system. The body has to recover not just from the mobilised toxins but from the lost bacterial allies.

Charcoal Plus Oxidative Therapy — Your Instinct Was Right

Combining activated charcoal with the oxidative oxygenators is one of the smartest pairings available, but the timing has to be right or you defeat both tools.

Activated charcoal in the gut while ozone or hydrogen peroxide is doing its work in the blood means the binder is in position to catch what gets dumped through enterohepatic recirculation. The liver clears mobilised debris into bile, bile flows into the small intestine, and instead of getting reabsorbed back into circulation, the charcoal binds it and carries it out the back door. This closes the loop properly.

The timing rules:

Charcoal binds indiscriminately. It will bind your supplements, minerals, medications, and food nutrients if you take it with them. Always 2 hours away from anything you want absorbed.

For ozone or H₂O₂ sessions , take charcoal 1 to 2 hours after the session. The mobilisation peaks in that window and you want the binder in the gut ready to catch the bile dump.

For ongoing low-dose protocols (daily diluted peroxide, daily ClO₂), charcoal a few times a week in the evening, away from food and supplements, works as maintenance binding.

Don’t take charcoal every day forever. It binds nutrients too and chronic use depletes you. Cycles of use with breaks.

Hydrate hard when using charcoal. It can cause constipation if you don’t drink enough water, which obviously defeats the entire drainage logic.

Pair this with the other binders for specific jobs — chlorella while travelling or in heavy metal environments, bentonite for mould exposure, modified citrus pectin for bloodstream-level binding. The point isn’t to take everything — the point is to have the right binder for what’s being mobilised and to deploy them with proper timing around the oxidative work.

This combined approach — hydrogen-rich water as the baseline electron-donor environment, ozone or peroxide as the targeted oxidative pulse, minerals and precursors to fuel the antioxidant recycling, charcoal and other binders to close the loop on mobilised toxins, drainage support throughout, time between sessions — is the actual protocol. It looks complicated written out but it’s just biology working with itself.

Water Ionisers — Kangen, AlkaViva, And What These Machines Actually Do

Disclosure — I’m a Kangen distributor and I own two ionisers (a Kangen machine and an AlkaViva). What follows is from daily use of both, alongside the underlying physics. Take it with that context. These are expensive machines that many people cannot afford. The point of this section is to give you the full information so you can make your own decision — including the decision that an ioniser is not right for you at this point in your life.

What An Electrolysis Ioniser Actually Does

The marketing language obscures the underlying physics so it’s worth saying plainly what the machine is doing.

Water is not a passive liquid. Water is a crystalline entity that holds structure through hydrogen bonding networks, traps and carries dissolved minerals and salts as electrolytes, and uses electrons as part of how it maintains that structure. Gerald Pollack’s work on the fourth phase of water (EZ water, exclusion zone water) describes how water near hydrophilic surfaces self-organises into hexagonal structured layers that hold charge separation — essentially a battery built into the water itself. Living systems depend on this structured water to function. The water inside your cells is not the same physical state as the water from your tap.

What an electrolysis ioniser does is add electrons to the source water through controlled electrolysis. The water passes between platinum-coated titanium plates with electrical current applied. At the cathode (negative plate) water gains electrons and becomes alkaline and reduced (negative ORP). At the anode (positive plate) water loses electrons and becomes acidic and oxidised (positive ORP). The minerals dissolved in the source water carry these charges and shape what the output water becomes. The machine literally rearranges the electron and ion population in the water to produce specific functional outputs.

The drinking water from this process is electron-rich — full of donatable electrons that, when consumed, become available to your tissues for redox chemistry. The strong alkaline water is full of OH⁻ ions and free electrons — a powerful electron donor that dissolves grease (which is electron-poor) on contact. The strong acidic water is full of H⁺ ions and HOCl — the same compound your immune system produces internally for pathogen control.

This is the same principle as the hydrogen and electron-flow physics covered earlier in this post. The ioniser is essentially a controlled electron-addition device for water, with multiple output settings allowing different applications. It’s not woo. It’s basic electrochemistry that’s been understood since the 19th century. What’s new is the engineering refinement that makes it reliable, repeatable, and small enough to sit on your kitchen counter.

Source Water Quality Matters

The machine works by ionising and restructuring what comes in. It needs minerals in the source water to do its job properly. Tap water in most areas contains the calcium, magnesium, and other minerals that the electrolysis process uses to create the strong waters and the pH shifts. The mineral content is what carries the charge, what splits at the electrolysis plates, what enables the ORP shifts.

Reverse osmosis water doesn’t work well as a source. RO strips out all the minerals. Pure H₂O with nothing dissolved in it conducts electricity poorly, ionises poorly, and the machine can’t produce the proper strong waters from it. If you’re on RO or in a very soft water area, add a remineralisation stage before the ioniser — a simple mineral cartridge or a Himalayan salt remineralisation chamber restores what the machine needs to work with.

This is also why people in different countries report different experiences with the same machine. Hard water areas with high calcium and magnesium get the strongest results. Soft water areas get weaker output. The chemistry happens on what you put in.

The Five Waters

The Kangen system produces water at five different pH levels from one machine, all on demand:

11.5 pH strong alkaline — strong reducing potential, OH⁻ ion rich, a powerful natural degreaser and topical anti-inflammatory

9.5 pH alkaline — drinking water with negative ORP and dissolved molecular hydrogen

7.0 pH neutral — for taking medication (alkaline water can affect drug absorption)

6.0 pH slightly acidic “beauty water” — matches skin and hair pH, plant watering, topical use

2.5 pH strong acidic — hypochlorous acid (HOCl), antimicrobial, hospital wound care chemistry

The 11.5 pH and 2.5 pH outputs are where the machine genuinely earns its place — most owners only ever drink the 9.5 pH and ignore the rest, which is leaving most of the value on the table.

The 100 Uses Document

Enagic publishes a “100 Ways To Use Kangen Water” document covering the full range of applications. Worth reading before or after buying:

100 Ways to use Kangen Water (PDF)

The applications below are pulled from the document with the chemistry context worth understanding alongside them.

2.5 pH HOCl — the hospital-grade antimicrobial water:

This is the same compound your neutrophils produce internally to kill pathogens, and it’s what commercial products like Vashe and PhaseOne (used in hospitals) actually are.

Wound healing, cuts, burns, infections, candida — twice-daily application, no other ointments because they trap microbes

Sore throat, strep throat, cough — gargle 3-4 times daily

Pink eye — spray several times daily

Nail fungus — spray or soak twice daily until resolved

Acne — kills the bacteria driving inflammation without harsh chemicals destroying the skin barrier

Hand sanitiser — no alcohol stripping, no toxic ingredients

Disinfecting surfaces, babies’ toys, food prep areas — chemical-free, breaks down to saline

Teeth and gum care — gargle for 1 minute after brushing, then rinse with neutral water. Kills gingivitis bacteria

Pet flea control — sprayed on fur, no chemical pesticides

Disinfecting fruit and vegetables before storage — extends shelf life significantly

11.5 pH strong alkaline — natural degreaser and inflammation neutraliser:

Replaces household cleaners — oven cleaning, clogged sinks, oil stains on carpet. Grease is hydrolysed by strong alkalinity

Cleaning fruits and vegetables — soak 5 minutes to dissolve pesticide residues (most pesticides are oil-soluble), then rinse

Bug bites, sunburn, swelling — alkaline compresses neutralise acidic inflammatory mediators

Hot bath soak — replaces Epsom salts for drawing out acids

Soak nuts, seeds, grains for sprouting — speeds activation

Laundry degreaser — heavy oil and grease stains

Heartburn — small amount followed by 9.5 pH to neutralise stomach acid issues

Garden and plant applications — possibly the most impressive use:

The combination of 11.5 pH alkaline and 2.5 pH HOCl effectively replaces an entire shelf of garden chemicals.

Mold and fungal disease on plants (powdery mildew, botrytis, leaf spot, rust) — 2.5 pH HOCl spray directly on affected leaves

Aphids, mites, scale, soft-bodied pests — 2.5 pH HOCl spray, no toxic residue on food

Plant disease prevention — weekly preventative foliar spray in humid conditions

Reviving struggling plants — 6.0 pH beauty water for general watering, matches rainwater pH

Acid-loving plants (blueberries, azaleas, rhododendrons, hydrangeas) — 2.5 pH water periodically for soil acidification

Cut flower preservation — 11.5 pH in vase water extends bloom life

Seed germination — soak 1 hour in 11.5 pH to speed sprouting

Replacing the commercial garden chemical inventory with different pH waters from a single machine is one of the most useful applications and rarely gets discussed.

Salt Water During Strong Water Generation

The machine uses a small saline solution to enhance the electrolysis when producing the strong 2.5 pH and 11.5 pH waters. The salt isn’t going into your drinking water — it’s used in the electrolysis chamber to drive the chemistry that splits the water into the strong outputs. The salt also helps keep the machine clean by preventing mineral buildup on the electrolysis plates. The quantities involved are small and the salt is rinsed through, not consumed. For anyone running the strong waters regularly, adding a properly mineralised salt or trace mineral supplement to the daily diet keeps electrolyte balance simple.

Honest Comparison — Kangen vs AlkaViva

I’ve run both side by side for direct comparison.

On drinking water ORP — the two machines produce essentially the same result. Slight differences day to day, nothing meaningful. If the only thing you care about is negative-ORP drinking water, both machines deliver and AlkaViva is cheaper at the till.

Where the difference shows up is in build quality, the strong waters, and the running costs. AlkaViva filter replacements are considerably more expensive than Kangen’s and need replacing more often. Over five years the AlkaViva filter costs alone can exceed what a Kangen machine costs upfront, which is the part that’s not obvious when you’re comparing headline prices. Kangen’s filters are cheaper per unit and last longer.

The strong 2.5 pH and 11.5 pH outputs are where Kangen pulls ahead more substantially. The Enagic K8 has 8 platinum-coated titanium plates; the older flagship SD501 (which many distributors still sell) has 7 plates. More electrolysis surface area produces stronger waters. Cheaper machines with fewer or thinner plates produce weak imitations of the strong outputs even when their drinking water ORP is in the same ballpark.

Kangen machines are certified medical devices in Japan by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and are used in Japanese hospitals as part of standard care. That’s a verifiable regulatory fact, not a marketing claim. The machines are built to run for decades with minimal maintenance.

The Pricing Reality

Kangen machines are expensive. A new K8 in the UK is in the £3,000-£4,000 range depending on the dealer and current promotions. The SD501 is similar. This is genuinely a lot of money and for many people in the demographics this post is reaching — people in chronic illness, EHS, on disability, on low incomes — it’s simply out of reach.

If you can afford one and you’d use the full five-water range (drinking water, household cleaning, antimicrobial work, plant care), the long-term math works out in the machine’s favour because it replaces hundreds of pounds a year in cleaning products, beauty products, disinfectants, fungicides, and bottled water. If you only want the drinking water benefit, cheaper hydrogen water machines (Echo, Lourdes, Synergy) produce higher H₂ concentrations specifically for drinking at a fraction of the cost. If you want HOCl for cleaning and antimicrobial use, standalone HOCl generators are a tenth of the price. If you want high-pH degreasing water, a small electrolysis cell from an aquarium supplier produces it cheaply.

The Kangen machine bundles all five into one piece of medical-grade Japanese equipment. That’s where the cost lives and that’s where the value lives if you use it all. It’s not the only way to access the chemistry, and pretending otherwise would be dishonest.

Background On The Distribution Model

Enagic operates through a referral structure. Existing Kangen owners can recommend the machine and earn a commission when a referral converts to a sale. Distributors who reach certain referral milestones receive a free machine — this is how my second machine arrived. The structure is referral-based MLM with commissions paid only on actual machine sales to end users, which is the legal and structural distinction from a pyramid scheme.

This is the part where people who’ve had bad experiences with MLM in the past will reach for the criticism, and not without reason — many MLM structures have legitimately predatory recruiting practices. With Enagic, the model is unusual in that it’s built on a physical product people genuinely use rather than on perpetually recruiting more recruiters. Whether you find that reassuring or still off-putting is a fair question to sit with before buying through any distributor.

I’d recommend, if you decide to buy, doing it through someone who actually uses the equipment and can answer questions about it from real use rather than a high-pressure sales channel. That applies whether that person is me or someone else. Anyone selling you a Kangen machine who can’t tell you what the strong waters smell like, what the salt port maintenance looks like, or what happens when you connect it to soft water hasn’t actually used theirs.

Caution On The Document

One legitimate flag on the Enagic-published 100 Uses document — the “drink as much 11.5 pH as you can if you feel a stroke coming on” claim should be paired with calling emergency services, not used as a substitute. The water won’t hurt and the alkalinity may help, but stroke is a medical emergency that needs proper acute care regardless. Same with chemotherapy support — alongside proper oncology care is one thing, replacing it is another. Read the document for the applications, not for emergency medical guidance.

If You Want To Talk About It

If you’re considering an ioniser and want to discuss whether it makes sense for your situation, your water source, your budget, and what you’d actually use it for — including the possibility that it doesn’t make sense and a cheaper alternative would serve you better — I’m reachable through the Substack and happy to have that conversation honestly. The decision should be based on what fits your life, not on a sales pitch.

Spinning Water And Copper Vessels

While we’re on the water — there’s a structural side to this that gets dismissed by mainstream chemistry but works in practice and I’ve measured it myself.

Spinning the water drops the ORP. I ran water through an airlift pump (the same kind used to circulate aquaponics systems and oxygenate fish tanks — air bubbles up a vertical tube, dragging water with it and creating vortex flow at the top). The water came out with ORP roughly 200 points lower than what went in. No additives, no electrolysis, no electrical input beyond the air pump. Just structured vortex motion.

Viktor Schauberger spent his life on this and got dismissed for it. He observed that natural mountain stream water — which spirals, vortexes, and runs over rock — behaves differently to pipe water. Healthier, more energetic, supports life better. His implosion theory argues that water carries information through its movement pattern, and that imploding spiral motion (the opposite of explosive pressure-driven flow used in modern engineering) energises water in ways that mechanical pumping destroys. The water memory work that Emoto popularised and Montagnier later published proper science on sits in the same neighbourhood. Water structures around what you do to it.

The ORP drop from spinning is measurable and repeatable. Why it happens mechanistically — I’d point to a few candidates. Dissolved gas exchange during vortex flow shifts the redox balance. Mechanical agitation breaks up larger water clusters into smaller, more bioavailable structures. Cavitation effects at the centre of a vortex create transient low-pressure zones that may strip out positive ions or enable subtle structural reorganisation. Whatever the mechanism, the meter reading drops. The dismissal of this as pseudoscience is the same pattern as the dismissal of ozone — works, can’t be patented, doesn’t fit the chemistry-only model, gets attacked.

Copper vessels hold the ORP change for longer. I poured the spun water into a copper vessel and the negative ORP held considerably longer than in glass or steel. This is interesting and worth thinking through properly.

Copper is diamagnetic and an excellent electrical conductor. There’s also the dielectric angle — copper interacting with water creates a charge differential at the interface. Some possibilities:

Trace copper ionisation — copper slowly leaches tiny amounts of Cu⁺ and Cu²⁺ ions into the water. Copper itself has a complex redox profile and may donate or accept electrons depending on conditions, but in this context the ions may stabilise the structured state.

Faraday cage effect — the copper vessel partially shields the contents from ambient EMF, which in any normal house environment is constantly hitting water and degrading whatever structure it had. This is the EMF mitigation angle and it’s a real factor anyone with EHS will appreciate immediately.

Schauberger’s egg-shape principle — Schauberger held that round vessels (especially egg-shaped) preserve water structure because the geometry doesn’t introduce angular stress to the flow field. Copper traditional water vessels (the Ayurvedic copper jug, for instance) are typically rounded.

Antimicrobial action — copper kills bacteria on contact. This isn’t directly ORP-related but it keeps the water cleaner for longer, which preserves redox state by preventing bacterial degradation of the dissolved structure.

The Ayurvedic tradition has used copper water vessels for thousands of years. They store water in copper overnight (”tamra jal”) and drink it in the morning. Modern chemistry calls this dangerous (copper toxicity if overdone — and yes, that’s real if you push it) but the tradition got the structural benefit even without measuring instruments. The dose makes the poison. Trace copper from properly maintained vessels is in fact a copper supplement that most people are deficient in anyway.

Magnetic properties — copper isn’t ferromagnetic but it does interact with magnetic fields through eddy currents. Drop a magnet through a copper tube and watch it fall slowly — that’s eddy current braking. Whether that interaction does anything meaningful to dissolved water structure I honestly don’t know. But the fact that copper interacts with EM fields differently to glass or steel is unarguable, and structured water clearly responds to EM environment, so the connection isn’t crazy.

Practical application — for anyone running oxidative therapy or trying to drink high-quality structured water as part of EMF recovery: spin or vortex the water, store in copper short-term, drink fresh. The dedicated structured water machines (Vitalizer Plus, Analemma, Somavedic-adjacent devices) automate this but a simple airlift loop in a copper-jacketed reservoir gets you most of the way there for a fraction of the price.

The Superimploder And Ozone-Spinning Hybrids

While we’re on structured water technology — worth flagging the higher end of this space because some of it is genuinely interesting.

The Superimploder is Dan Winter’s device. It uses golden-ratio (phi) tuned magnetic geometry to impose a specific vortex pattern on water as it flows through. The geometry is engineered to compress charge centripetally — implosive flow rather than explosive — which is exactly what Schauberger was pointing at a century ago. Users report dramatic ORP drops, improved plant growth (the agricultural data on this is more measurable than the human data), and water that “tastes different.” Winter’s broader work on phi-recursive geometry, charge compression, and consciousness is genuinely interesting and gets dismissed in the same package as Schauberger for the same reasons.

Ozone-spinning hybrid systems combine vortex flow with ozone injection. Instead of just bubbling ozone through still water, the water is set spinning before or during the ozonation. The reasoning is that vortexed water dissolves and retains O₃ better, with the structured state of the water carrying the redox signal more efficiently. Some practitioners claim the ozone “couples” with the structured water in ways that flat ozonated water doesn’t. Measurable? The ORP readings are higher (more negative) and hold longer than non-spun ozonated water. Whether the biological effect is meaningfully different I’d want to see proper comparative testing on, but the principle fits everything else we know about how water responds to mechanical patterning.

The high-end home setups are running spun structured water through copper-lined reservoirs with ozone or hydrogen injection. Whether you need that for general health is debatable. For anyone with EHS or chronic illness using oxidative therapy as part of recovery, the case for the highest-quality water you can produce is real because every other input is already optimised — water shouldn’t be the weak link.

Third Man Syndrome, Orbs, And Voices In The Shower

Slightly off the main thesis but it belongs here because it’s the same territory and readers in this space will recognise it.

Third Man Syndrome is the documented phenomenon of people in extreme conditions — mountaineers near death, polar explorers, shipwreck survivors, 9/11 survivors descending the stairwells — perceiving a benevolent presence beside them that guides them to safety. Shackleton wrote about it. Hillary’s South Pole team reported it. It’s been studied by Olaf Blanke at EPFL who connects it to the temporo-parietal junction in the brain. The materialist explanation is that under extreme stress the brain generates a perceptual companion. The other explanation — which most of the people who’ve experienced it actually hold — is that something else is genuinely present, and the brain stress simply opens the perceptual aperture wide enough to register what’s normally there.

Orbs show up in photographs taken in many circumstances and especially near water — waterfalls, mist, structured water environments, after rain. The dismissive explanation is dust and condensation reflecting flash. Some of that is true. But people in healing environments, sacred sites, and after intense personal experiences see orbs in person, photograph orbs with multiple cameras simultaneously, and the orb behaviour doesn’t match dust — they move with purpose, they cluster, they appear to respond. Structured water environments seem to host them disproportionately. The connection between coherent water states and visible plasma-like phenomena is not in any textbook but it’s a recurring pattern.

Voices in the shower is the one that surprises people who haven’t lived it. Under flowing structured water — particularly hot showers with the water spiralling and breaking — some people experience direct voice perception, named guidance, or solutions to problems they’ve been wrestling with. The shower-thought phenomenon is well known and usually framed as “default mode network activation while doing low-attention tasks.” But for people in deep EHS recovery, parasite cleanse, mould detox, or any state where the system is being cleansed and the perceptual aperture is opening, the shower experience can be much more specific and personal than “ideas arriving.”

My own Third Man experience came in the shower. The shower setup runs through a Superimploder for vortex water structuring, fed by a multipolar magnet water softener that pre-cleans and rebalances the supply water before the Superimploder energises it. The principle of putting the cleaning stage before the energising stage matters — you don’t want to be imprinting structured energy into water still carrying chlorine, scale precursors, and field-disordered ions. Clean it, soften it, then structure it. The same approach used in agricultural applications where Superimploders are run on irrigation lines for crop yield improvement — and again the pattern is pre-treat the water before energising it for best results.

What ties these together — and why they belong in a piece about oxidative therapy and structured water — is that all three phenomena cluster around the same conditions. Coherent water environments. Oxidative cleansing states. EMF-reduced spaces (the shower water blocks WiFi and your phone is usually somewhere else). Reduced sensory input. The materialist frame says brain artefact. The other frame says reality has more layers than the materialist frame admits, and the right water and the right field conditions open access to those layers.

I’d be careful with the reviews on this stuff because the alt-health space packages it with too much certainty and not enough humility. The phenomena are real. The interpretation is open. What I’d say to anyone running oxidative protocols who starts experiencing this kind of thing — don’t pathologise it, don’t worship it, don’t make decisions based on it without testing them against ordinary judgement. The cleansing process opens things. Some of what comes through is signal. Some isn’t. Same rule applies as with the cortisol spike — feel it, recognise it, don’t act on the rush.

Hydrogen Peroxide — The One Everyone’s Scared Of

Worth its own section because the fear around H₂O₂ is doing more damage than the substance ever could.

Hydrogen peroxide is H₂O₂ — water with one extra oxygen. Your body makes it naturally. Your immune cells (neutrophils and macrophages) produce hydrogen peroxide as part of how they kill pathogens. The peroxisomes in your cells (which got their name from this) generate H₂O₂ during normal metabolism. Breast milk contains H₂O₂. Rainwater contains H₂O₂. It’s not exotic. It’s not synthetic. It’s not foreign chemistry.

The fear comes from labelling and association. The bottle from the chemist says “POISON” because at 3% concentration if you drink a litre of it you’ll have a bad day. The same logic would put a poison label on table salt at sufficient dose. Everything’s a dose question. The medical community has lumped it in with bleach in public messaging because the chlorine dioxide / MMS controversy panicked them into broad-brushing every oxidative therapy as dangerous. They are not the same compound. Bleach is sodium hypochlorite. Chlorine dioxide is ClO₂. Hydrogen peroxide is H₂O₂. Three different chemistries with three different profiles.

Dilution is the entire trick. At the right dilution, H₂O₂ doesn’t behave as a strong oxidiser in any meaningful sense. It behaves as an oxygen donor. When dilute H₂O₂ enters tissue, the catalase enzyme (which every cell has) splits it back into water and oxygen:

2 H₂O₂ → 2 H₂O + O₂

That’s the whole reaction. You drink dilute peroxide, your tissues see it as water plus extra dissolved oxygen. The therapeutic mechanism is oxygen delivery to tissue plus a small controlled hormesis pulse, exactly the same family as ozone, just slower and gentler.

The dosage protocol most people use:

Food-grade hydrogen peroxide (35% — never use the brown bottle 3% from the chemist, it contains stabilisers you don’t want) diluted properly. The most common protocol is William Douglass’s approach from his book Hydrogen Peroxide: Medical Miracle. Day 1 — 3 drops of 35% in a glass of water, three times a day. Build up by one drop per dose per day until reaching 25 drops three times a day, then taper back down. Always away from food (one hour before or three hours after) because food in the stomach reacts with peroxide and you waste it on foam.

Some people just drink 0.5 to 1 ppm dilute peroxide in their water permanently as oxygen supplementation, which is much milder and avoids the build-up protocol entirely. Trace H₂O₂ occurs naturally in some spring waters and in rainwater — the body has been encountering it through natural sources for as long as there’s been life.

The IV version is food-grade H₂O₂ diluted in saline, administered slowly. Charles Farr pioneered the protocol in the US — 0.03% to 0.06% H₂O₂ in saline drip. Works for many of the same conditions ozone treats. It got buried in the 1980s and 90s by the FDA. Same pharma pattern.

On ORP — concentrated H₂O₂ has a positive ORP because it’s an oxidiser. Dilute therapeutic doses don’t shift drinking water ORP meaningfully because the concentration is so low — you’re adding parts per million of a substance that breaks down into water and oxygen on contact with tissue. The ORP question doesn’t really apply here the way it does for hydrogen water. Hydrogen water is doing one thing (donating electrons), H₂O₂ water is doing another (donating oxygen). Both useful, different jobs.

The legitimate cautions:

Never drink 3% from the chemist — stabilisers (phenol, sodium stannate, others) make it unsafe internally. Food-grade only.

Build up slowly — the die-off from sudden internal oxygenation can be rough, exactly the same drainage and binder logic as ozone applies here. Pathogens, biofilms, gut yeast all get hit.

Don’t drink it neat — even food-grade 35% will burn the oesophagus undiluted. Always in a full glass of water minimum.

Mind the iron — Fenton chemistry means H₂O₂ plus free iron generates hydroxyl radicals which damage tissue. Same reason iron supplementation during oxidative therapy is a bad idea unless you’re genuinely low. People with haemochromatosis or high ferritin should be more cautious.

Pregnancy and very young children — generally avoid, not because of acute toxicity but because the research isn’t there.

The fear-mongering equating it with bleach is a deliberate suppression tactic that’s worked extraordinarily well. Generations of people now flinch at hydrogen peroxide who would happily drink a glass of orange juice (which has its own oxidative profile and a sugar load that does considerably more damage). The labelling does most of the work. The medical establishment did the rest.

It’s the cheapest oxidative therapy on the planet. A bottle of 35% food-grade peroxide costs almost nothing, dilutes to thousands of doses, keeps indefinitely if stored properly. There’s no margin in it for anyone, which is exactly why nobody’s selling you a course of it.

Ozone In Rainwater — Nature’s Fertiliser And Pest Control In One

Worth flagging this because it connects everything we’ve talked about and validates the whole framework from a completely different direction.

That sharp clean smell after a thunderstorm — that’s ozone. Lightning generates it in enormous quantities. A single decent storm produces serious volumes of O₃ along with what it does to atmospheric nitrogen. But the interesting part is what the ozone does while it’s up there.

Lightning splits atmospheric N₂. Nitrogen makes up 78% of the atmosphere but the N₂ molecule is held together by a triple bond that’s effectively inert — plants can’t use it directly. They live surrounded by an ocean of nitrogen they can’t touch. Lightning breaks that triple bond. The freed nitrogen atoms combine with oxygen to form nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂). The ozone produced in the same lightning strike catalyses and accelerates the further oxidation. These NOx compounds dissolve into falling raindrops as nitric acid (HNO₃) and on contact with soil moisture become nitrates — the directly plant-available form of nitrogen that root systems take up immediately.

A thunderstorm delivers:

Dissolved nitrates — liquid fertiliser, no application needed, exactly the chemistry plants want

Dissolved ozone at low concentration — acts as a mild surface sterilant on leaves and topsoil

Hydrogen peroxide — naturally present in rainwater at trace levels, adds another oxygenation pulse

Slight acidity (pH 5.5 to 6, lower in storm rain) which helps soil minerals become more bioavailable

This is why a properly hand-watered garden looks tired and a rain-soaked garden looks like it’s been on steroids the next morning. They’re not the same input. Tap water is dead — chlorinated, fluoridated, no nitrates, no peroxide, no ozone, often alkaline from carbonate hardness, frequently warm enough to shock root systems. Rainwater is alive — a complete biological input that’s been doing the fertilising and disinfecting job on this planet for as long as there have been plants.

The pest control angle — ozone at the concentrations found in rainwater is mild but measurable as an antifungal and antibacterial pulse on leaf surfaces. Commercial greenhouse operations have been using ozonated irrigation water for decades to suppress powdery mildew, botrytis, pythium, and various soft-bodied insects without resorting to fungicides or pesticides. Rain does a weaker version of the same job naturally. Plants growing in rain-fed systems show consistently less fungal disease pressure than equivalent plants on tap-water irrigation — and it’s not just the nitrogen feeding stronger growth, the ozone and peroxide are actively suppressing pathogen load on the foliage.

This loops back to the whole thesis of the post. Ozone in the right dose, in the right delivery medium, on the right schedule, in conjunction with everything else needed to make it work — fertilises and protects. Same molecule, same chemistry, same selective oxidation. The same nature that figured this out for plant systems a billion years ago is the same nature your cells run on. The medical establishment’s panic over ozone as “dangerous” is the same panic that would forbid rain because lightning is involved.

Practical application for anyone running aquaponics, hydroponics, or just growing food — collect rainwater. Don’t filter it more than you have to. A simple debris filter is fine, don’t reverse-osmosis it (you’ll strip the nitrates and the trace minerals that make it valuable). Use it preferentially over tap water for any plant you care about, especially seedlings and young growth. If you’re irrigating commercial-scale, a low-dose ozone injection into the irrigation line replicates what storms do naturally and the literature on this is solid in greenhouse horticulture.

The same principle works in aquaponics fish loops — carefully dosed ozone in the system water controls pathogens (columnaris, saprolegnia, various bacterial fish diseases) without antibiotics, while the residual breaks down to oxygen which the fish then breathe. Commercial RAS (recirculating aquaculture systems) have been using this for years. The dose has to be controlled because too much will damage fish gills and stress the biofilter — same selectivity-and-dosing principle as in human therapy. Done right it’s a precision tool. Done wrong it kills your stock.

Nature gave us the protocol. Storm clouds. Ozone. Nitrogen. Rain. Plants thrive. The fact that we’ve spent a century being told ozone is toxic while ignoring that every plant on the planet depends on it shows you exactly how upside-down the dominant narrative is.

The EMF Environment You Do The Therapy In

This is where the whole post comes home and I should have flagged it earlier because it’s the variable that undermines every other variable when it’s wrong.

I write mostly about EMF and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. The reason that field matters here is because doing a ten-pass ozone session in a high-WiFi, high-5G, high-dirty-electricity clinic is like trying to put out a fire while someone else is pouring petrol on the other side of the room.

Here’s the mechanism. Electromagnetic fields activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in cell membranes. Martin Pall’s work on this has been replicated repeatedly. The VGCCs open under EMF exposure. Calcium floods into cells in unphysiological amounts. The excess intracellular calcium triggers nitric oxide and superoxide production, which combine to form peroxynitrite — one of the most damaging oxidants in human biology. Peroxynitrite damages mitochondrial DNA, nuclear DNA, cell membranes, proteins, and the antioxidant enzymes you’ve spent weeks loading minerals to build.

So picture the scene. A patient walks into a wellness clinic for their fifth EBOO session. The patient has been doing the work — mineral loading, NAC, B vitamins, glutathione precursors, drainage support, the lot. The clinic has WiFi routers in every room, a 5G small cell on the corner outside, Bluetooth medical devices, smart meters on the wall, fluorescent overhead lighting throwing dirty electricity into the room. The patient’s body is being told by the field environment to flood every cell with calcium and generate peroxynitrite. The ozone therapy is then trying to upregulate the very antioxidant systems being chronically depleted by the field exposure the patient is sitting inside.

It’s not impossible to get a benefit in that environment, but you’re working against yourself the whole time. The Nrf2 pathway can only do so much when the VGCCs are being held wide open by external fields. The hormesis pulse has to overcome the chronic field-driven oxidative load first before there’s any net benefit left. And the patient walks out of the clinic into the same field environment they came from — the EMF in their car, their phone in their pocket, the WiFi in their house, the smart meter on their wall, the wireless earbuds, the Bluetooth headphones, the laptop on their lap, the digital alarm clock by their bed.

The ozone session is a few hours. The field exposure is twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, year after year. Which one is doing more to the patient’s biology?

This is also why people in rural low-EMF environments — properly rural, not “rural-ish suburbia with five WiFi networks visible from the kitchen” — get dramatic results from interventions that barely move the needle for someone in a city. The intervention is the same. The background load is different. The same ozone session does ten times more for someone whose VGCCs are at baseline than for someone whose VGCCs have been held open by ambient field exposure for a decade.

Practical implication. If you’re going to do oxidative therapy:

Pick a clinic with minimal wireless. Ask them directly — do you have wired ethernet, hardwired phones, can you turn the WiFi router off for my session? If they look at you like you’ve grown a second head, walk out.

Treatment chamber should ideally be away from cell towers and overhead power lines. This is hard to verify but worth asking about.

For the 48 hours either side of a session, minimise your own field exposure aggressively. Phone in airplane mode. WiFi off at home. No wireless headphones. No Bluetooth anything. Hardwire your computer. Sleep with everything off.

If you’re doing this seriously, get an EMF meter and measure your own home and the clinic. The Trifield TF2, the Cornet ED88T, or a proper Acoustimeter will tell you what you’re actually living in. The numbers are usually shocking the first time someone measures.

Earthing/grounding between sessions — direct skin contact with the actual earth for 20+ minutes a day, ideally barefoot on grass, dirt, or sand. Electrons from the ground neutralise free radicals in tissue. Free, ancient, completely suppressed in modern life. The earth also broadcasts the Schumann resonance at 7.83 Hz — the planet’s natural electromagnetic frequency that life on Earth evolved inside for billions of years. Indoor environments shielded by buildings and saturated with artificial fields cut you off from this signal. Grounding outdoors reconnects you to it. Some recovery is field exposure restoration, not just supplement biochemistry.

This is the variable nobody in the ozone marketing world wants to talk about because they can’t sell it. There’s no clinic premium to charge for “we turned the WiFi off.” But it’s the single biggest determinant of whether the therapy you’re paying thousands for actually delivers the benefit it should.

The biology being treated is electron flow. The field environment shapes electron flow. You can’t treat one without addressing the other.

The Pre-Session Checklist

Before anyone walks into a clinic for an oxidative therapy session, they should be able to tick these off:

Safety — G6PD status known. (Blood test done.)

Mineral loading — selenium, zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, molybdenum loading running for at least 2 weeks. Vitamin K2 (MK-7) in place to direct mobilised calcium properly.

NADPH fuel — B1 and adequate magnesium for at least 2 weeks.

Hydration — properly hydrated with high-quality water (negative-ORP or structured if possible) for 24 hours before. Aggressive oxidative therapy on a dehydrated patient is harder on kidneys clearing mobilised debris.

Iodine status — if running iodine supplementation (Lugol’s or nascent), be aware bromide detox symptoms (brain fog, mood changes, body odour) may surface during the protocol. Those symptoms are the iodine displacing bromide, not the ozone failing. Don’t stop the iodine or panic — keep going and stay hydrated.

Drainage open — bowels moving daily, stool the right colour (rich chocolate brown), urine clear, sweating normally.

Biofilm prep — serrapeptase, nattokinase, or lumbrokinase ready to take 30-60 minutes before the session, on an empty stomach (at least 2 hours away from food, or the enzymes digest dinner instead of biofilm).

Binders ready — activated charcoal or zeolite to hand for 1-2 hours after.

Molybdenum post-session — 500 mcg to 1 mg of molybdenum 24 hours after the session to handle sulphite buildup from die-off. This is often the single most overlooked piece and can be the difference between a clean recovery and a crash with itching, anxiety, and brain fog.

Microbiome support — fermented foods and soil-based probiotics planned for rest days.

EMF environment — clinic confirmed low-EMF, home environment low-EMF for the 48 hours either side.

Spacing — at least 2 to 4 weeks between sessions.

Recovery — quiet, rest, sleep, sauna, lymphatic movement planned after.

Anyone who can’t tick all those boxes — the question isn’t whether to do the session, it’s whether to wait until they can.

The Bottom Line

Ozone works. Chlorine dioxide works. The whole oxidative family works. The pharma narrative against them is the standard playbook used against everything that can’t be patented.

But the protocols being marketed right now — ten sessions back to back, no drainage prep, no binders, no microbiome support — are commercially driven, not clinically driven. They take a tool that should be used once or twice and convert it into a course of treatment because that’s where the money is.

One session, drainage open, binders in hand, weeks between sessions. That’s how you actually get the benefit without poisoning yourself with your own mobilised load.

If you’re feeling worse, it’s not because you need more. It’s because what’s already been mobilised has nowhere to go.

Disclaimer

This article is written from personal research, lived experience, and the work of independent practitioners and researchers operating outside mainstream pharmaceutical medicine. It is not medical advice. I am not a doctor and this is not a prescription, a diagnosis, or a treatment recommendation for any specific person or condition. Every body is different. Every history is different. What helps one person can harm another.

The therapies discussed here — ozone, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, high-dose vitamin C, methylene blue, DMSO, hyperbaric oxygen, hydrogen water, structured water, biofilm enzymes, binders, coffee enemas — have all been used clinically in various traditions for decades or centuries, but they have known contraindications and real risks if applied without proper preparation, testing, or supervision. The G6PD test is non-negotiable before any IV oxidative protocol. People with haemochromatosis, severe heart conditions, active bleeding disorders, certain cancers, transplant medications, or pregnancy should not start oxidative therapies without proper medical guidance from someone who actually understands them — which usually means an integrative or functional medicine practitioner, not a conventional GP who will simply tell you it’s all dangerous because they’ve never been taught the field.

If you are taking pharmaceutical medications, particularly chemotherapy, anticoagulants, antidepressants, or anything affecting heart rhythm, the interactions need to be properly considered before adding any of these therapies. Methylene blue in particular interacts seriously with SSRIs and other serotonergic medications and can cause serotonin syndrome.

If you have a serious medical condition, work with someone qualified to help you navigate it. This article is a framework for thinking about the territory, not a substitute for individual judgement, professional advice, or your own responsibility for your body and your choices.

The pharma-narrative criticism in this piece is aimed at the institutional capture of medicine and the suppression of effective non-patentable therapies. It is not an attack on individual doctors, many of whom do excellent work within the constraints they’ve been given. It is a critique of the system those doctors are trapped inside.

Do your own research. Test your assumptions. Trust your own experience. Be willing to be wrong. The territory is real and worth exploring, but the consequences of getting it wrong are yours to carry.

Norman