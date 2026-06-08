Chemicals, Beer, Bile, and the Fatty Liver Loop

What to do — the short version

Stop the alcohol for 4–6 weeks — this is the one that does the work.

Don’t graze — leave a 14–16 hour gap overnight so the liver burns its own fat.

Mind your minerals the first 2 weeks — going dry flushes out water, potassium and magnesium fast, so clean electrolytes (unrefined sea salt, potassium, magnesium) keep you steady.

Cut sugar and processed carbs; eat good fats and protein to rebuild with — include egg yolks or sunflower lecithin for choline, which the liver needs to ship its fat out.

Get the bile flowing — TUDCA, and digestive bitters before meals.

Support the liver — NAC; berberine too, if you’re not on any medication.

Rebalance the gut — S. boulardii and Bacillus subtilis; oregano oil short-term only if there’s overgrowth; black seed oil.

Skip monoculture ferments — industrial single-strain beer and mass-produced ferments that seed your gut with one organism. The one exception is S. boulardii, a beneficial yeast that passes through instead of taking over.

Watch the belly and the bowl — gas going down, and stools that firm up and sink instead of floating greasy and pale, mean it’s working; a firm swelling that won’t settle, or yellowing eyes or skin, means see a doctor.

Most people blame the beer belly on the beer and stop there. They’re half right. The beer is the culprit, but it does its damage by three different doors at once — and the hinge that ties them all together is bile. Get bile into the picture and the whole thing finally makes sense.

And this isn’t only the beer belly. Any distended, bloated belly runs on the same mechanics — the swelling is gas, the gas comes from fermentation in the gut, and that can be fed by sugar, refined carbs, an overgrowth (SIBO), or poor bile and malabsorption, with or without alcohol anywhere in the picture. A fatty liver doesn’t need beer either — sugar and fructose drive the non-alcoholic version just as hard. So wherever this says “beer,” you can read “sugar and refined carbs” and the loop holds exactly the same. Beer just happens to do all of it at once.

Bile is the hinge

Bile is the bit everyone forgets. The liver makes it, the gallbladder stores it, and it gets squirted into the gut to break fat down into droplets small enough to absorb — emulsifying it, the way washing-up liquid cuts grease. No bile, no fat digestion. Simple as that.

Now here’s the problem. When the liver fills with fat, it makes less bile, and poorer-quality bile, and the flow gets sluggish and backed up. So the very organ that’s supposed to send the bile out is the one choking off the supply. The fatty liver blocks its own bile. That single fact drives most of what follows.

The chain, in order

Chronic alcohol stresses the liver and turns it fatty. Important detail: the liver makes that fat out of the alcohol and the carbs in the beer themselves — it manufactures it on site. It’s not the fat in your dinner. A fatty liver makes less and poorer bile — and the flow gets blocked. This is the hinge. Poor bile means dietary fat never gets emulsified, so it isn’t absorbed — fat malabsorption. You get greasy, foul-smelling stool that floats — fat is lighter than water, so when it isn’t being absorbed it passes straight through and the stool floats and turns greasy. It can also go pale, because the bile pigment that normally colours it isn’t getting through either. That’s the sign you can read straight off the toilet. And you lose the fat-soluble vitamins riding with the fat: A, D, E and K. The vitamins you need to repair, to sleep, to keep your eyes and skin right — going straight down the pan with the fat. The unabsorbed fat, plus the fermentable carbs from the beer, reach the gut bacteria and get fermented → gas. That gas is the distended belly you actually feel. On top of all that, the alcohol directly attacks the gut lining — it makes the gut wall leaky and inflamed, so bacterial toxins (endotoxin/LPS) seep into the blood. That inflammation loops straight back to the liver and stresses it again. Round and round.

There’s a yeast angle on top of that, though it’s worth getting right. Mass-market beer is fermented with a single industrial yeast strain — a monoculture. Filtering and pasteurising kills or removes most of it, but not all — viable yeast survives in plenty of beers, especially unpasteurised or bottle-conditioned ones, and it’s near impossible to get every cell out. That’s why you can still ferment with what’s left in a bottle, the same way pasteurised honey will ferment from the yeast that rode through it. So some live yeast does reach your gut. But the bigger driver of the imbalance isn’t that yeast setting up home — it’s the alcohol and the heavy load of unfermented carbs acting as super-fuel for the opportunistic yeast and fungi already living in you, driving them to overgrow and tipping the whole balance toward dysbiosis. The idea that one strain takes over and runs your cravings is a reasonable hypothesis rather than settled fact — but the underlying point holds: the more you drink, the harder you push your gut away from a diverse, balanced ecosystem toward an overgrown, yeast-heavy one. A monoculture — in your gut or in a field — has nothing left to keep it in check.

And modern drink hits the liver differently from how people drank for most of history. Today’s alcohol is a refined, concentrated, single-strain product — stripped down and strong — where the old drinks were weak, complex, living ferments. But the part that’s hard on the liver isn’t the drink being “single” or pure; it’s the strength and the speed. The liver breaks ethanol down into acetaldehyde — a toxic intermediate — before it can clear it, and a big fast hit of strong drink piles acetaldehyde up faster than the liver can keep up with. That surge is the hangover, and it’s the extra strain on the whole system. For most of history people drank weak, continuously-fermented stuff — small beer, watered wine — a trickle the liver could keep pace with, not a flood it had to scramble against. I’ve written about that shift here: They Built Cathedrals Drunk — So What Changed?

When the liver’s full, it stops coping

Here’s the part that ties the knot. Once the liver is already packed with fat, it loses both room and capacity. The sugar and the alcohol it would normally process don’t get cleanly dealt with any more. Instead of being safely handled and stored, the excess spills over — into the blood as high triglycerides and high sugar, and dumped as fat in places it has no business being (around the organs, in the muscle). And the toxins the liver is supposed to filter out stay in circulation, because the detox machinery is overwhelmed and can’t keep up.

So it isn’t that the sugar and the toxins get tidily turned into more stored fat. It’s worse than that — the full liver can’t cope with them at all, so they overflow into the rest of you.

And there’s a shipping problem on top of the storage one. To get fat out of itself, the liver has to package it into transport particles called VLDL — and to build those it needs choline. Alcohol drains choline fast, so the liver can keep manufacturing fat but runs short of the boxes to ship it out: a warehouse with a broken dispatch department, the fat piling up with nowhere to go. Getting choline back in — egg yolks, or sunflower lecithin — gives it the packaging to finally clear what it’s been hoarding.

A fat liver is a liver that’s stopped doing its job.

And the stomach joins in

None of this happens in isolation — it’s the combination that does the damage, every part dragging the next one down with it. The stomach is the next domino. When digestion is already struggling and the stomach isn’t processing properly, stomach acid (HCl) drops off, and that matters more than people realise. You need good stomach acid to break protein down, to absorb minerals and B12, and to set up the signal further down the line. Here’s that signal named: when properly acidified food leaves the stomach and reaches the small intestine, the gut releases a hormone called cholecystokinin (CCK) — the exact order that tells the gallbladder to squeeze out its bile and the pancreas to drop its enzymes.

So when stomach acid is low, that CCK signal is muffled. The gallbladder never gets a proper squeeze order, so the bile sits, stagnates and thickens toward sludge — on top of the sluggish flow the fatty liver already caused. Low acid doesn’t just cause its own malabsorption — it weakens the trigger for the very bile and enzymes you’re already short of, and compounds the whole problem. And here’s the cruel part: the worse the malabsorption gets, the less nutrition you actually take in to repair any of it. You end up short of the exact building blocks the liver and gut need to heal themselves. The system digs itself deeper.

There’s a knock-on here most people never connect. You also need good stomach acid to break down calcium carbonate — and that’s one of the most common things in the modern diet: it’s in hard tap water, it’s the chalk added to fortify flour and bread, it’s a bulking agent in processed food, and it’s the main ingredient in most calcium supplements and indigestion tablets. Calcium carbonate only dissolves and releases usable calcium in an acidic stomach. With low acid it isn’t broken down properly — so the calcium is poorly absorbed, and the undissolved carbonate neutralises what little acid you’ve got left (it’s literally what’s in a Rennie). Low acid and carbonate feed each other. Given how much carbonate sits in the water and the food supply, that’s a genuinely widespread problem affecting huge numbers of people.

What else makes a liver fatty

It isn’t only the booze. The general rule is simple: anything that floods the liver with more fuel than it can burn gets turned into fat on the spot. The two big culprits are fructose (sugar) and refined carbohydrate — the liver handles fructose almost entirely by itself, and a fast hit of it gets converted straight to fat. Alcohol does the exact same job. So sugar and booze are really one problem wearing two labels: surplus fuel the liver packs away as fat.

Liquid sugar is the worst of the lot, because it arrives fast with no fibre to slow it down. That’s why drinks do more damage than the same sugar eaten as food.

The top offenders, roughly worst first:

Sugary soft drinks and cola — the classic driver, near enough pure liquid fructose.

Energy drinks — loaded with sugar (often 25–40g+ a can), but the sugar isn’t even the worst of it. On top of it they carry heavy stimulant loads and big doses of added vitamins — high-dose niacin in particular has been linked to liver injury — plus a stack of additives the liver has to process. There are documented case reports of liver damage from heavy energy drink use. Sugar-free versions drop the sugar but keep the rest of the chemical load.

Fruit juice and smoothies — a “healthy” image, but it’s concentrated fructose with the fibre stripped out. Whole fruit is fine; it’s the juice that’s the problem.

Sweetened coffees, teas, milkshakes, slushies.

High-fructose corn syrup foods — sweets, sweetened cereals, and a lot of sauces (ketchup, BBQ), plus shop cakes and biscuits.

Cakes, pastries, biscuits, puddings — sugar and refined flour together.

White bread, white rice, refined-flour everything — refined carbs spike blood sugar and feed the same fat-making.

Fried and fast food — refined carb plus oxidised seed oils, a double hit of sugar-conversion and inflammation.

Ultra-processed snacks generally — built from sugar, refined starch and seed oils, which is the exact recipe.

The honest other side, so it’s balanced: whole fruit is not the enemy — the fibre slows the fructose right down — and black coffee is actually protective for the liver, one of the few things shown to lower liver fat. The problem was never sweetness in nature; it’s refined and liquid sugar arriving faster than the liver can cope with.

This is the practical trick if you do have something sweet: eat it with fibre — as part of a whole-food meal, with vegetables, or as whole fruit rather than juice — and the fibre slows the sugar’s absorption right down, so the liver gets a gentle trickle instead of a flood. Same sugar, very different hit.

And if you’re wondering why bread bloats you even when it’s organic — that’s the same story. Organic changes how the wheat was grown, not what it is: it’s still refined starch and fermentable carbs (the fructans in wheat) that your gut bacteria ferment into gas. The label does nothing about that. And if your digestion is already struggling — sluggish bile, low stomach acid, an overgrown gut from everything above — you ferment it even harder. So bread bloat isn’t really about the pesticides; it’s the carbs fermenting, and a sign the system underneath is overloaded and the liver and gut could do with the break. Bloating on something as plain as bread is your gut telling you the machinery needs a rest.

The one-line rule: if it’s liquid sugar, refined carbs, or alcohol, the liver turns the surplus into fat. Cut those and you stop feeding the fire.

The other cause — the liver’s toxic load

There’s one more cause worth naming, beyond diet and drink: the liver’s toxic load. The liver is your main filter, so anything that poisons or infects it leaves it less able to do its own jobs — including clearing its fat and making bile. A liver fighting on two fronts copes with neither well, and the toxic load and the fatty load end up feeding each other.

The main ones:

Parasites — liver flukes especially. Here in Thailand and across Isaan this is a real and common one: Opisthorchis picked up from raw or fermented freshwater fish. The fluke lives in the bile ducts, damages them, blocks the bile, inflames the liver, and over years is linked to bile-duct cancer. That’s a direct hit on the very bile flow this whole piece turns on.

Mould toxins (mycotoxins). Aflatoxins from mould on badly-stored grain, nuts, maize and dried goods are directly poisonous to the liver and a known cause of liver damage and cancer. Damp homes and mouldy food keep the liver fighting a load it should never have had.

The chemical load in food and drink. The liver filters everything you swallow, so the additives, preservatives and residues in ultra-processed food and drink all add to its work — and some of it does more harm than the sugar. The point isn’t that every additive is poison; it’s that a liver already overloaded has even less spare capacity to handle the chemical stream sitting on top.

Medications. A lot of common drugs are processed by the liver and can stress or damage it — paracetamol (especially taken with alcohol) is the classic, but statins, some antibiotics and antifungals, methotrexate, and oral anabolic steroids can all injure the liver, and mixing any of them with drink roughly stacks the load. Never stop a prescribed medicine on your own — but it’s worth knowing your liver may be carrying that too, and worth asking your doctor about monitoring or gentler alternatives if you’re on something long-term.

Hit it from all sides — safely

The point is to take load off the liver from every direction at once, but the operative word is safely — the liver heals when you remove burdens, not when you pile harsh chemicals on top:

Diet and drink — cut the sugar, refined carbs and alcohol. This is still the main lever.

Parasites — don’t guess. Get a proper stool test for fluke eggs. If you’ve got flukes, the right and proven treatment is praziquantel — ideally through a doctor — not random antiparasitics, because the wrong drug doesn’t touch flukes and just stirs things up. Prevention is straightforward: cook or properly freeze freshwater fish; raw and fermented fish is how flukes get in. (Pumpkin seeds are a mild traditional helper, not a cure.)

Mould — reduce the exposure: don’t eat mouldy or badly-stored grains and nuts, and fix any damp in the home. Then support the liver’s own detox with good protein, NAC/glutathione support, and brassicas — let the liver clear it the way it’s built to.

Bile and gut — keep them moving with the TUDCA, bitters and gut support already covered, so whatever’s mobilised actually leaves the body.

Medications and chemicals — cut the processed-food chemical load by eating real food, and if you’re on long-term medication, ask your doctor about liver monitoring or gentler alternatives rather than stopping anything yourself.

Do them together, gently and steadily. The liver recovers when the load comes down from all sides — diet, drink, parasites, mould — not when you throw solvents or strong drugs at it hoping to force it. Lower the burden, support the organ, give it time.

Two things to keep straight

The belly bulge is gas, not the liver’s fat. The liver making more fat doesn’t inflate your belly — liver fat is internal and silent. What swells you day to day is gas; over years it’s visceral fat; and in advanced liver failure it’s fluid (ascites), which is the serious, firm, persistent swelling. Don’t confuse the three.

The holes in the gut are mostly the alcohol — but beer carries more than alcohol. Alcohol wrecking the gut barrier is solid, proven ground, and that’s the main event. On top of it, commercial beer isn’t a clean drink: it carries trace glyphosate (Roundup) residues from the sprayed grain — it’s been detected in most beers tested — along with other farm-chemical residues and processing additives. The honest read is that the amounts are small and “glyphosate punches holes in your intestine” is still a hypothesis rather than proven fact, so the alcohol is doing the heavy lifting and the chemical load is an added insult sitting on top of it. Worth naming, not worth pinning the whole thing on — or a sharp reader will pull the thread.

The fix — 4 to 6 weeks off the drink

Here’s the good news, and it’s bigger than you’d think: the whole stack is built on one thing, so pull that one thing and the lot collapses. Take a proper 4 to 6 week break off the alcohol — a clean fast from it — and the system rights itself. The liver sheds its fat, the bile recovers and starts flowing, the stomach acid comes back, fat gets digested again, the gas settles, the gut lining heals, and the toxin overflow stops. It all comes back online in roughly the order it broke.

For most people whose liver hasn’t yet scarred, that’s genuinely enough to bring it back to normal — a fatty liver is one of the very few serious things in medicine that fully reverses once you stop feeding it. The one honest caveat: if it’s already gone as far as hard scar tissue (fibrosis or cirrhosis), the break still helps and stops it getting worse, but the scarred part won’t fully undo. Which is exactly why doing the 4 to 6 weeks sooner rather than later is the whole game.

One thing to expect in the first few days: as the liver dumps its glycogen, you shed a lot of water fast — and that water carries potassium and magnesium out with it. If your stomach acid is already low and you’re not absorbing minerals well, that flush can leave you tired, crampy, or with heart flutters in the first week. Stay ahead of it with clean electrolytes — unrefined sea salt, potassium and magnesium — for the first couple of weeks while the plumbing resets. It keeps the nervous system steady through the dip.

The belly going down is your proof it’s working.

Speeding it up

The dry weeks are the engine. Everything below just helps it along — and none of it works if you carry on drinking, so get that order right first. Think of it the Pareto way: the alcohol break is the 80% doing the work, this lot is the 20% that smooths and quickens it.

Get the bile moving.

TUDCA — a bile acid that helps sluggish bile start flowing again, so you actually absorb fat and the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) you need to repair. This is the one that directly unblocks the hinge.

Digestive bitters before meals do the same job the natural way — they prod the stomach to make acid and the gallbladder to release bile, waking up the whole digestive cascade that went quiet.

Help the liver and its metabolism.

Berberine has real evidence behind it for fatty liver, blood sugar and blood fats — it works on the same metabolic machinery the alcohol jammed. One caveat that matters: it changes how the body processes a lot of prescription drugs, so if you’re on any medication, check before taking it.

NAC feeds glutathione, the liver’s main antioxidant — sound support while it’s clearing and rebuilding.

Choline (egg yolks or sunflower lecithin) — the structural packaging the liver needs to bundle its stored fat into VLDL and ship it out of the warehouse.

Rebalance the gut.

S. boulardii — a friendly transient yeast that passes through, crowds out the wrong organisms, and props up the gut lining without setting up camp.

Bacillus subtilis — a soil-based probiotic that helps reset the balance.

Oregano oil — a decent herbal antimicrobial if there’s genuine overgrowth fermenting away, but it’s strong, so short courses only, not for months on end.

Black seed oil — some evidence for liver and inflammation, generally safe, a reasonable add.

Rest the liver — but don’t overdo the fasting.

A gap between meals genuinely helps, because when you’re not constantly feeding it, the liver turns to burning its own stored fat. But long, hard fasting isn’t the right tool here — you’ve got malabsorption in the mix, so the aim is to rest the liver, not starve yourself thin and short of the nutrients you need to heal.

The simple version works better: push breakfast back and eat two proper meals — say around midday and again at dinner — with a clean gap overnight. That gives the liver its rest without the strain of a long fast, and it keeps a steady rhythm. The body runs on a clock, so a regular routine of when you eat matters as much as how long you leave between meals — keep it consistent and the whole system settles.

And listen to your hunger. In the wild we ate when food was there, not by a timetable, so don’t force a fast against genuine hunger — if you’re truly hungry, eat. Use how you feel as the check: steady energy and a normal appetite mean the rhythm suits you; feeling wrung out and ravenous means you’ve pushed it too far.

One correction on “swapping the fat.”

The fat clogging the liver is made from sugar and alcohol — empty, junk fat built from the wrong inputs. You don’t swap it by eating more fat. You swap the inputs: cut the sugar and the booze the liver turns into rubbish, and give it good-quality fats and protein instead, so it has clean material to rebuild with. Quality in, junk out — that’s the real swap.

When it’s past self-help

Get seen rather than wait it out if: the belly becomes persistently, firmly swollen and won’t settle when you pass wind (possible fluid build-up), the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow (jaundice — bile properly backed up), you bruise easily, or you’ve stopped drinking and things are still getting worse. Those are signs the liver trouble is past the early, reversible stage and needs proper assessment.

This is a plain-English explanation of the physiology, not medical advice. Persistent firm belly swelling, yellowing of the eyes or skin, or symptoms that worsen after stopping alcohol all mean see a doctor.

Dutch For Erik

Bier, gal en de vettelever-kringloop

Wat je moet doen — de korte versie

Stop 4–6 weken met alcohol — dit is degene die het werk doet.

Niet de hele dag door eten — laat ‘s nachts een gat van 14–16 uur zodat de lever zijn eigen vet verbrandt.

Let de eerste 2 weken op je mineralen — droog gaan spoelt snel water, kalium en magnesium weg, dus schone elektrolyten (ongeraffineerd zeezout, kalium, magnesium) houden je stabiel.

Schrap suiker en geraffineerde koolhydraten; eet goede vetten en eiwitten om mee op te bouwen — neem eidooiers of zonnebloemlecithine voor choline, dat de lever nodig heeft om zijn vet af te voeren.

Krijg de gal aan het stromen — TUDCA, en bittere kruiden (digestive bitters) vóór de maaltijd.

Ondersteun de lever — NAC; en berberine, als je geen medicijnen gebruikt.

Breng de darm weer in balans — S. boulardii en Bacillus subtilis; oregano-olie alleen kortdurend bij overgroei; zwartkomijnolie.

Vermijd monocultuur-fermenten — industrieel bier met één gistsoort en massaproductie-fermenten die je darm met één organisme bezaaien. De enige uitzondering is S. boulardii, een gunstige gist die er doorheen trekt in plaats van het over te nemen.

Houd de buik én de wc in de gaten — minder gas, en ontlasting die steviger wordt en zinkt in plaats van vettig en bleek te blijven drijven, betekent dat het werkt; een vaste zwelling die niet zakt, of geel wordende ogen of huid, betekent: naar de dokter.

De meeste mensen geven de bierbuik de schuld van het bier en stoppen daar. Ze hebben half gelijk. Het bier is de boosdoener, maar het richt zijn schade aan via drie deuren tegelijk — en het scharnier dat ze allemaal verbindt, is gal. Breng gal in beeld en het hele plaatje klopt eindelijk.

En dit gaat niet alleen over de bierbuik. Elke opgezette, opgeblazen buik draait op dezelfde mechaniek — de zwelling is gas, het gas komt van fermentatie in de darm, en dat kan gevoed worden door suiker, geraffineerde koolhydraten, een overgroei (SIBO), of slechte gal en malabsorptie, met of zonder alcohol ergens in het plaatje. Een vette lever heeft ook geen bier nodig — suiker en fructose drijven de niet-alcoholische versie net zo hard. Dus waar hier “bier” staat, kun je “suiker en geraffineerde koolhydraten” lezen en de kringloop klopt precies hetzelfde. Bier doet het toevallig alleen allemaal tegelijk.

Gal is het scharnier

Gal is het stukje dat iedereen vergeet. De lever maakt het, de galblaas slaat het op, en het wordt de darm in gespoten om vet af te breken tot druppels klein genoeg om op te nemen — emulgeren, zoals afwasmiddel vet snijdt. Geen gal, geen vetvertering. Zo simpel is het.

Nu het probleem. Wanneer de lever volloopt met vet, maakt hij minder gal, en gal van slechtere kwaliteit, en de stroom wordt traag en loopt vast. Dus juist het orgaan dat de gal eruit hoort te sturen, is degene die de toevoer afknijpt. De vette lever blokkeert zijn eigen gal. Dat ene feit drijft het grootste deel van wat volgt.

De keten, op volgorde

Chronische alcohol belast de lever en maakt hem vet. Belangrijk detail: de lever maakt dat vet uit de alcohol en de koolhydraten in het bier zelf — hij maakt het ter plekke aan. Het is niet het vet uit je avondeten. Een vette lever maakt minder en slechtere gal — en de stroom raakt geblokkeerd. Dit is het scharnier. Slechte gal betekent dat voedingsvet nooit wordt geëmulgeerd, dus niet wordt opgenomen — vetmalabsorptie. Je krijgt vettige, kwalijk ruikende ontlasting die drijft — vet is lichter dan water, dus als het niet wordt opgenomen, gaat het er recht doorheen, drijft de ontlasting en wordt ze vettig. Ze kan ook bleek worden, omdat het galpigment dat haar normaal kleurt er ook niet doorheen komt. Dat is het teken dat je zo van de wc kunt aflezen. En je verliest de vetoplosbare vitamines die met het vet meeliften: A, D, E en K. De vitamines die je nodig hebt om te herstellen, om te slapen, om je ogen en huid goed te houden — recht het putje in met het vet. Het niet-opgenomen vet, plus de fermenteerbare koolhydraten uit het bier, bereiken de darmbacteriën en worden gefermenteerd → gas. Dat gas is de opgezette buik die je daadwerkelijk voelt. Bovenop dat alles valt de alcohol de darmwand rechtstreeks aan — hij maakt de darmwand lek en ontstoken, zodat bacteriële gifstoffen (endotoxine/LPS) in het bloed sijpelen. Die ontsteking slaat terug op de lever en belast hem opnieuw. Rondje na rondje.

Er is ook nog een gist-kant, al is het de moeite waard die juist te krijgen. Massabier wordt gefermenteerd met één industriële gistsoort — een monocultuur. Filteren en pasteuriseren doodt of verwijdert het meeste ervan, maar niet alles — levensvatbare gist overleeft in heel wat bieren, vooral ongepasteuriseerde of op fles hergiste, en het is vrijwel onmogelijk om elke cel eruit te krijgen. Daarom kun je nog steeds fermenteren met wat er in een fles overblijft, net zoals gepasteuriseerde honing gaat gisten van de gist die er doorheen kwam. Dus er bereikt wél wat levende gist je darm. Maar de grootste aanjager van de disbalans is niet die gist die zich vestigt — het zijn de alcohol en de zware lading ongefermenteerde koolhydraten die als superbrandstof werken voor de opportunistische gisten en schimmels die al in je leven, waardoor ze overgroeien en de hele balans richting dysbiose kantelt. Het idee dat één soort het overneemt en je trek aanstuurt, is een redelijke hypothese in plaats van een vaststaand feit — maar de onderliggende boodschap klopt: hoe meer je drinkt, hoe harder je je darm wegduwt van een divers, gebalanceerd ecosysteem naar een overgroeid, gist-zwaar geheel. Een monocultuur — in je darm of op een akker — heeft niets meer over om het in toom te houden.

En moderne drank raakt de lever anders dan hoe mensen het grootste deel van de geschiedenis dronken. De alcohol van vandaag is een geraffineerd, geconcentreerd product van één gistsoort — uitgekleed en sterk — terwijl de oude dranken zwakke, complexe, levende fermenten waren. Maar wat zwaar is voor de lever is niet dat de drank “enkelvoudig” of puur is; het zijn de sterkte en de snelheid. De lever breekt ethanol af tot aceetaldehyde — een giftig tussenproduct — voordat hij het kan opruimen, en een grote, snelle dosis sterke drank stapelt aceetaldehyde sneller op dan de lever het kan bijbenen. Die piek is de kater, en het is de extra belasting voor het hele systeem. Het grootste deel van de geschiedenis dronken mensen zwak, doorlopend gefermenteerd spul — dunbier, aangelengde wijn — een straaltje dat de lever kon bijhouden, geen vloed waar hij tegenop moest worstelen. Ik heb over die verschuiving geschreven: They Built Cathedrals Drunk — So What Changed?

Als de lever vol zit, kan hij het niet meer aan

Hier zit de knoop. Zodra de lever al volgepakt is met vet, verliest hij zowel ruimte als capaciteit. De suiker en de alcohol die hij normaal zou verwerken, worden niet meer netjes afgehandeld. In plaats van veilig verwerkt en opgeslagen te worden, stroomt het overschot over — het bloed in als hoge triglyceriden en hoge suiker, en als vet gedumpt op plekken waar het niets te zoeken heeft (rond de organen, in de spieren). En de gifstoffen die de lever eruit hoort te filteren, blijven in de circulatie, omdat de ontgiftingsmachine overbelast is en het niet bijhoudt.

Het is dus niet zo dat de suiker en de gifstoffen netjes worden omgezet in meer opgeslagen vet. Het is erger dan dat — de volle lever kan ze helemaal niet aan, dus ze stromen over naar de rest van je lijf.

En er is een verzendprobleem bovenop het opslagprobleem. Om vet uit zichzelf te krijgen, moet de lever het verpakken in transportdeeltjes die VLDL heten — en om die te bouwen heeft hij choline nodig. Alcohol put de choline snel uit, dus de lever kan vet blijven maken, maar komt dozen tekort om het te verschepen: een magazijn met een kapotte verzendafdeling, het vet stapelt zich op zonder ergens heen te kunnen. Choline weer aanvoeren — eidooiers of zonnebloemlecithine — geeft hem de verpakking om eindelijk op te ruimen wat hij heeft opgehoopt.

Een vette lever is een lever die zijn werk heeft neergelegd.

En de maag doet mee

Niets hiervan gebeurt op zichzelf — het is de combinatie die de schade aanricht, elk onderdeel sleurt het volgende mee omlaag. De maag is de volgende domino. Wanneer de vertering al worstelt en de maag niet goed verwerkt, daalt het maagzuur (HCl), en dat doet er meer toe dan mensen beseffen. Je hebt goed maagzuur nodig om eiwit af te breken, om mineralen en B12 op te nemen, en om het signaal verderop in gang te zetten. Hier is dat signaal bij naam: wanneer goed aangezuurd voedsel de maag verlaat en de dunne darm bereikt, geeft de darm een hormoon af dat cholecystokinine (CCK) heet — precies het bevel dat de galblaas vertelt om zijn gal eruit te knijpen en de alvleesklier om zijn enzymen los te laten.

Dus wanneer het maagzuur laag is, wordt dat CCK-signaal gedempt. De galblaas krijgt nooit een fatsoenlijk knijpbevel, dus de gal blijft zitten, stagneert en verdikt richting slib — bovenop de trage stroom die de vette lever al veroorzaakte. Laag zuur veroorzaakt niet alleen zijn eigen malabsorptie — het verzwakt de trigger voor juist de gal en enzymen waar je al een tekort aan hebt, en verergert het hele probleem. En het wrede deel: hoe erger de malabsorptie wordt, hoe minder voeding je binnenkrijgt om er ook maar iets van te herstellen. Je komt uiteindelijk de exacte bouwstenen tekort die de lever en de darm nodig hebben om zichzelf te genezen. Het systeem graaft zich dieper in.

Er is hier een neveneffect dat bijna niemand legt. Je hebt ook goed maagzuur nodig om calciumcarbonaat af te breken — en dat is een van de meest voorkomende dingen in het moderne dieet: het zit in hard kraanwater, het is het krijt dat aan meel en brood wordt toegevoegd ter verrijking, het is een vulmiddel in bewerkt voedsel, en het is het hoofdbestanddeel van de meeste calciumsupplementen en maagtabletten. Calciumcarbonaat lost alleen op en geeft bruikbaar calcium vrij in een zure maag. Bij laag zuur wordt het niet goed afgebroken — dus wordt het calcium slecht opgenomen, en het onopgeloste carbonaat neutraliseert het beetje zuur dat je nog overhad (het is letterlijk wat er in een Rennie zit). Laag zuur en carbonaat voeden elkaar. Gezien hoeveel carbonaat er in het water en de voedselvoorziening zit, is dat een werkelijk wijdverbreid probleem dat enorme aantallen mensen treft.

Wat een lever nog meer vet maakt

Het is niet alleen de drank. De algemene regel is simpel: alles wat de lever overspoelt met meer brandstof dan hij kan verbranden, wordt ter plekke in vet omgezet. De twee grote boosdoeners zijn fructose (suiker) en geraffineerde koolhydraten — de lever verwerkt fructose vrijwel helemaal zelf, en een snelle dosis ervan wordt direct in vet omgezet. Alcohol doet precies hetzelfde werk. Suiker en drank zijn dus eigenlijk één probleem met twee labels: overtollige brandstof die de lever als vet wegbergt.

Vloeibare suiker is de ergste van allemaal, omdat ze snel binnenkomt zonder vezels om haar af te remmen. Daarom doen dranken meer schade dan dezelfde suiker als voedsel gegeten.

De grootste boosdoeners, ruwweg ergste eerst:

Suikerhoudende frisdrank en cola — de klassieke aanjager, vrijwel pure vloeibare fructose.

Energiedranken — bomvol suiker (vaak 25–40 g+ per blikje), maar de suiker is niet eens het ergste. Daar bovenop dragen ze zware stimulantia en grote doses toegevoegde vitamines — vooral hooggedoseerd niacine is in verband gebracht met leverschade — plus een stapel additieven die de lever moet verwerken. Er zijn gedocumenteerde gevallen van leverschade door zwaar energiedrankgebruik. Suikervrije versies laten de suiker weg, maar houden de rest van de chemische lading.

Vruchtensap en smoothies — een “gezond” imago, maar het is geconcentreerde fructose met de vezels eruit gestript. Heel fruit is prima; het is het sap dat het probleem is.

Gezoete koffie, thee, milkshakes, slushies.

Producten met fructose-glucosestroop (HFCS) — snoep, gezoete ontbijtgranen, en veel sauzen (ketchup, BBQ), plus winkelcake en koekjes.

Cake, gebak, koekjes, toetjes — suiker en geraffineerd meel samen.

Wit brood, witte rijst, alles van geraffineerd meel — geraffineerde koolhydraten jagen de bloedsuiker omhoog en voeden dezelfde vetaanmaak.

Gefrituurd en fastfood — geraffineerde koolhydraten plus geoxideerde zaadoliën, een dubbele klap van suikeromzetting en ontsteking.

Ultrabewerkte snacks in het algemeen — opgebouwd uit suiker, geraffineerd zetmeel en zaadoliën, precies het recept.

De eerlijke andere kant, voor de balans: heel fruit is niet de vijand — de vezels remmen de fructose flink af — en zwarte koffie is juist beschermend voor de lever, een van de weinige dingen waarvan is aangetoond dat ze het levervet verlagen. Het probleem was nooit zoetheid in de natuur; het is geraffineerde en vloeibare suiker die sneller binnenkomt dan de lever aankan.

Dit is het praktische trucje als je tóch iets zoets neemt: eet het met vezels — als onderdeel van een volwaardige maaltijd, met groente, of als heel fruit in plaats van sap — en de vezels remmen de opname van de suiker flink af, zodat de lever een rustig straaltje krijgt in plaats van een vloed. Dezelfde suiker, een heel andere klap.

En als je je afvraagt waarom brood je opblaast, zelfs als het biologisch is — dat is hetzelfde verhaal. Biologisch verandert hoe de tarwe werd geteeld, niet wat het is: het is nog steeds geraffineerd zetmeel en fermenteerbare koolhydraten (de fructanen in tarwe) die je darmbacteriën tot gas vergisten. Het label doet daar niets aan. En als je vertering al worstelt — trage gal, laag maagzuur, een overgroeide darm door alles hierboven — vergist je het nog harder. Brood-opblazing gaat dus niet echt over de bestrijdingsmiddelen; het is het vergisten van de koolhydraten, en een teken dat het systeem eronder overbelast is en de lever en darm wel een pauze kunnen gebruiken. Opgeblazen raken van iets zo gewoons als brood is je darm die je vertelt dat de machinerie rust nodig heeft.

De regel in één zin: als het vloeibare suiker, geraffineerde koolhydraten of alcohol is, zet de lever het overschot om in vet. Schrap die en je stopt met het vuur voeden.

De andere oorzaak — de gifbelasting van de lever

Er is nog één oorzaak die het noemen waard is, naast eten en drinken: de gifbelasting van de lever. De lever is je belangrijkste filter, dus alles wat hem vergiftigt of infecteert, maakt hem minder in staat zijn eigen taken te doen — waaronder zijn vet opruimen en gal maken. Een lever die op twee fronten vecht, doet beide slecht, en de gifbelasting en de vetbelasting gaan elkaar voeden.

De belangrijkste:

Parasieten — vooral leverbotten. Hier in Thailand en heel Isaan is dit een echt en veelvoorkomend geval: Opisthorchis, opgelopen via rauwe of gefermenteerde zoetwatervis. De leverbot leeft in de galwegen, beschadigt ze, blokkeert de gal, ontsteekt de lever, en wordt over de jaren in verband gebracht met galwegkanker. Dat is een directe klap op juist de galstroom waar dit hele stuk om draait.

Schimmelgifstoffen (mycotoxinen). Aflatoxinen van schimmel op slecht bewaarde granen, noten, maïs en gedroogde waren zijn rechtstreeks giftig voor de lever en een bekende oorzaak van leverschade en kanker. Vochtige huizen en beschimmeld voedsel houden de lever bezig met een lading die hij nooit had moeten hebben.

De chemische lading in eten en drinken. De lever filtert alles wat je doorslikt, dus de additieven, conserveermiddelen en residuen in ultrabewerkt eten en drinken tellen allemaal op bij zijn werk — en een deel ervan richt meer schade aan dan de suiker. Het punt is niet dat elk additief vergif is; het is dat een al overbelaste lever nog minder reservecapaciteit heeft om de chemische stroom erbovenop te verwerken.

Medicijnen. Heel wat veelgebruikte medicijnen worden door de lever verwerkt en kunnen hem belasten of beschadigen — paracetamol (vooral samen met alcohol) is de klassieker, maar statines, sommige antibiotica en antischimmelmiddelen, methotrexaat, en orale anabole steroïden kunnen de lever allemaal beschadigen, en ze met drank combineren stapelt de belasting grofweg op. Stop nooit op eigen houtje met een voorgeschreven medicijn — maar het is goed om te weten dat je lever dat er ook bij draagt, en het waard om je arts te vragen naar controle of mildere alternatieven als je iets langdurig gebruikt.

Sla het van alle kanten aan — veilig

Het doel is om de belasting van de lever van alle kanten tegelijk weg te nemen, maar het sleutelwoord is veilig — de lever geneest wanneer je lasten wegneemt, niet wanneer je er harde chemicaliën bovenop stapelt:

Eten en drinken — schrap de suiker, geraffineerde koolhydraten en alcohol. Dit is nog steeds de hoofdhefboom.

Parasieten — gok niet. Laat een goede ontlastingstest op eitjes van de leverbot doen. Heb je leverbotten, dan is de juiste en bewezen behandeling praziquantel — bij voorkeur via een arts — geen willekeurige antiparasitica, want het verkeerde middel raakt de botten niet en woelt het alleen maar op. Voorkomen is simpel: kook of bevries zoetwatervis goed; rauwe en gefermenteerde vis is hoe de botten binnenkomen. (Pompoenpitten zijn een mild traditioneel hulpje, geen genezing.)

Schimmel — verminder de blootstelling: eet geen beschimmelde of slecht bewaarde granen en noten, en pak vocht in huis aan. Ondersteun daarna de eigen ontgifting van de lever met goede eiwitten, NAC/glutathion-ondersteuning, en koolsoorten — laat de lever het opruimen zoals hij ervoor gebouwd is.

Gal en darm — houd ze in beweging met de TUDCA, bitters en darmondersteuning die al genoemd zijn, zodat wat er gemobiliseerd wordt het lichaam ook echt verlaat.

Medicijnen en chemicaliën — verlaag de chemische lading uit bewerkt voedsel door echt eten te eten, en als je langdurig medicatie gebruikt, vraag je arts naar levercontrole of mildere alternatieven in plaats van zelf ergens mee te stoppen.

Doe ze samen, zacht en gestaag. De lever herstelt wanneer de belasting van alle kanten omlaag komt — eten, drinken, parasieten, schimmel — niet wanneer je er oplosmiddelen of sterke middelen tegenaan gooit in de hoop hem te forceren. Verlaag de last, ondersteun het orgaan, geef het tijd.

Twee dingen om recht te houden

De buikbult is gas, niet het vet van de lever. De lever die meer vet maakt, blaast je buik niet op — leververvet is inwendig en stil. Wat je van dag tot dag opzet is gas; over de jaren is het buikvet (visceraal vet); en bij vergevorderd leverfalen is het vocht (ascites), de ernstige, vaste, aanhoudende zwelling. Haal de drie niet door elkaar.

De gaten in de darm zijn vooral de alcohol — maar bier draagt meer dan alcohol. Dat alcohol de darmbarrière sloopt is vaste, bewezen grond, en dat is het hoofdgebeuren. Daar bovenop is commercieel bier geen schone drank: het draagt sporen glyfosaat (Roundup) uit het bespoten graan — het is in de meeste geteste bieren aangetroffen — samen met andere landbouwchemicaliën-residuen en procesadditieven. De eerlijke lezing is dat de hoeveelheden klein zijn en “glyfosaat slaat gaten in je darm” nog steeds een hypothese is in plaats van bewezen feit, dus de alcohol doet het zware werk en de chemische lading is een extra belediging die er bovenop zit. Het noemen waard, niet waard om er alles aan op te hangen — anders trekt een scherpe lezer aan het draadje.

De aanpak — 4 tot 6 weken van de drank

Hier is het goede nieuws, en het is groter dan je zou denken: de hele stapel rust op één ding, dus trek dat ene ding weg en de rest stort in. Neem een echte pauze van 4 tot 6 weken van de alcohol — een schone vastenperiode ervan — en het systeem zet zichzelf recht. De lever raakt zijn vet kwijt, de gal herstelt en begint te stromen, het maagzuur komt terug, vet wordt weer verteerd, het gas zakt, de darmwand geneest, en de gifoverloop stopt. Het komt allemaal weer online, ongeveer in de volgorde waarin het kapotging.

Voor de meeste mensen bij wie de lever nog niet is verlittekend, is dat echt genoeg om het weer normaal te krijgen — leververvetting is een van de zeer weinige ernstige dingen in de geneeskunde die volledig terugdraaien zodra je stopt met het voeden ervan. Het ene eerlijke voorbehoud: is het al zo ver als hard littekenweefsel (fibrose of cirrose), dan helpt de pauze nog steeds en stopt verergering, maar het verlittekende deel draait niet volledig terug. Precies daarom is die 4 tot 6 weken eerder doen dan later het hele spel.

Eén ding om te verwachten in de eerste paar dagen: terwijl de lever zijn glycogeen loslaat, verlies je snel veel water — en dat water voert kalium en magnesium met zich mee. Als je maagzuur al laag is en je mineralen slecht opneemt, kan die uitspoeling je de eerste week moe, krampachtig of met hartoverslagen achterlaten. Blijf het voor met schone elektrolyten — ongeraffineerd zeezout, kalium en magnesium — de eerste paar weken terwijl het leidingwerk zich herstelt. Het houdt het zenuwstelsel stabiel door de dip heen.

De buik die slinkt is je bewijs dat het werkt.

Het versnellen

De droge weken zijn de motor. Alles hieronder helpt het alleen op weg — en niets ervan werkt als je doorgaat met drinken, dus krijg die volgorde eerst goed. Zie het op de Pareto-manier: de alcoholpauze is de 80% die het werk doet, dit zooitje is de 20% die het soepeler en sneller maakt.

Krijg de gal in beweging.

TUDCA — een galzuur dat trage gal weer helpt stromen, zodat je echt vet en de vetoplosbare vitamines (A, D, E, K) opneemt die je nodig hebt om te herstellen. Dit is degene die het scharnier rechtstreeks deblokkeert.

Bittere kruiden (digestive bitters) vóór de maaltijd doen hetzelfde werk op de natuurlijke manier — ze porren de maag om zuur te maken en de galblaas om gal los te laten, en wekken de hele verteringscascade die stil was gevallen.

Help de lever en zijn stofwisseling.

Berberine heeft echt bewijs achter zich voor leververvetting, bloedsuiker en bloedvetten — het werkt op dezelfde stofwisselingsmachinerie die de alcohol vastzette. Eén voorbehoud dat ertoe doet: het verandert hoe het lichaam veel voorgeschreven medicijnen verwerkt, dus als je medicatie gebruikt, check het eerst.

NAC voedt glutathion, de belangrijkste antioxidant van de lever — degelijke ondersteuning terwijl hij opruimt en herstelt.

Choline (eidooiers of zonnebloemlecithine) — het verpakkingsmateriaal dat de lever nodig heeft om zijn opgeslagen vet in VLDL te bundelen en het magazijn uit te verschepen.

Breng de darm weer in balans.

S. boulardii — een vriendelijke, tijdelijke gist die er doorheen trekt, de verkeerde organismen verdringt en de darmwand ondersteunt zonder zich te vestigen.

Bacillus subtilis — een bodemgebaseerd probioticum dat helpt de balans te resetten.

Oregano-olie — een prima kruiden-antimicrobieel middel als er echt overgroei zit te vergisten, maar het is sterk, dus alleen korte kuren, niet maandenlang.

Zwartkomijnolie — enig bewijs voor lever en ontsteking, over het algemeen veilig, een redelijke toevoeging.

Geef de lever rust — maar overdrijf het vasten niet.

Een gat tussen de maaltijden helpt echt, want als je hem niet constant voert, schakelt de lever over op het verbranden van zijn eigen opgeslagen vet. Maar lang, hard vasten is hier niet het juiste gereedschap — je hebt malabsorptie in de mix, dus het doel is de lever rust te geven, niet jezelf mager te hongeren en tekort te komen aan de voeding die je nodig hebt om te herstellen.

De simpele versie werkt beter: schuif het ontbijt naar achteren en eet twee fatsoenlijke maaltijden — zeg rond het middaguur en weer bij het avondeten — met een schoon gat ‘s nachts. Dat geeft de lever zijn rust zonder de belasting van een lange vasten, en het houdt een vast ritme. Het lichaam loopt op een klok, dus een vaste routine van wanneer je eet doet er net zoveel toe als hoelang je tussen maaltijden laat — houd het consistent en het hele systeem komt tot rust.

En luister naar je honger. In het wild aten we wanneer er eten was, niet volgens een rooster, dus forceer geen vasten tegen echte honger in — als je echt honger hebt, eet. Gebruik hoe je je voelt als de check: stabiele energie en een normale eetlust betekenen dat het ritme bij je past; je uitgewrongen en uitgehongerd voelen betekent dat je het te ver hebt gedreven.

Eén correctie op “het vet omwisselen.”

Het vet dat de lever verstopt, is gemaakt van suiker en alcohol — leeg, waardeloos vet gebouwd uit de verkeerde grondstoffen. Je wisselt het niet om door meer vet te eten. Je wisselt de grondstoffen: schrap de suiker en de drank die de lever in rommel omzet, en geef hem in plaats daarvan goede vetten en eiwitten, zodat hij schoon materiaal heeft om mee op te bouwen. Kwaliteit erin, rommel eruit — dat is de echte omwisseling.

Wanneer het voorbij zelfhulp is

Laat je nakijken in plaats van het uit te zitten als: de buik aanhoudend, vast opgezet raakt en niet zakt als je een wind laat (mogelijk vochtophoping), het oogwit of je huid geel wordt (geelzucht — gal flink opgestuwd), je makkelijk blauwe plekken krijgt, of je bent gestopt met drinken en het wordt nog steeds erger. Dat zijn tekenen dat de leverproblemen voorbij het vroege, omkeerbare stadium zijn en een goede beoordeling nodig hebben.

Dit is een uitleg van de fysiologie in gewone taal, geen medisch advies. Aanhoudende vaste buikzwelling, geel worden van de ogen of huid, of klachten die verergeren na het stoppen met alcohol betekenen allemaal: ga naar een dokter.