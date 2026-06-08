The Cows, The Milk, And What Actually Stopped It

What the dairy-herd studies were really telling us — and the test nobody ran

TL;DR

Dairy cows on dirty power give less milk, behave worse, and get sick. This is documented, litigated, and not in serious dispute among the people who measured it.

It wasn’t the plain 60 Hz field that did it. The ordinary low-frequency hum was tolerated. It was the high-frequency content — the dirty electricity riding on top — that stopped the milk.

How it stops the milk isn’t disputed: the current stresses the cow, adrenaline blocks oxytocin (the let-down hormone), and up to 80% of her milk stays locked in the udder. Oxytocin is the same hormone that runs bonding and calm in people.

The cow is earthed every minute of her life — bare hooves on a conductive floor. So her route in is conducted : the dirty current runs through her body to the ground.

The test nobody ran: an unearthed cow on the same dirty power. My bet is it’d be as bad or worse — a body charged up by the field with nowhere to drain it — but nobody ran it, so anyone claiming insulation would have cured her is guessing too. Either way, a person in shoes is already that unearthed cow, left swimming in the radiated fields.

A person isn’t earthed — shoes break the conducted path. So the human exposure is the radiated stuff: the ELF magnetic field and the RFR, which pass through shoes, walls and you whether you’re grounded or not.

The cows prove the conducted-ELF leg on their own. The modern human problem adds RFR on top — and the ELF-plus-RFR combination is the part the safety limits never test as a pair.

A word on what I mean by “stray frequency.” Through this piece I use stray frequency — or dirty frequency — to mean anything riding on or around the electricity supply that isn’t the clean 50 or 60 Hz the grid is supposed to deliver: the harmonics, the switching transients, the kHz dirty electricity, the meter’s hash, the radio on top, all of it. (If you want to chase the source science, engineers and the agricultural-litigation literature file these under specific names — Neutral-to-Earth Voltage, or NEV, plus supraharmonics and transients — so those are the terms to search.) I lump them on purpose, because from the body’s side that’s the honest category. A living cell evolved against a steady natural field; everything in that bucket is foreign to it, frequencies it never adapted to, and I don’t think the cell cares whether the engineer files a given one as “conducted” or “radiated.” The one place the distinction still bites is the fix: the conducted stray frequencies you can shunt with a capacitor at the wire, the radiated ones you can only escape with distance or shielding. So I lump them for the harm and split them only for the remedy. When I say stray frequency, that’s the whole foreign bucket; when the cure depends on which kind, I’ll say which.

What the cows showed

Start with the part that’s solid, because it’s stronger than most people realise.

For decades, dairy farmers in North America reported the same thing: put a herd on a supply carrying stray voltage and the milk drops, the cows won’t settle, mastitis climbs, they’re reluctant to enter the parlour or drink. Over a thousand Michigan herd owners filed complaints. It went to court — and held up at the supreme court level in two states. This isn’t fringe folklore. It was measured and argued in front of judges.

The man who did much of the measuring was no crank either. Martin Graham was a UC Berkeley electrical-engineering professor, co-author of High-Speed Signal Propagation — one of the standard texts on signal integrity — with a 1995 Berkeley technical report titled, plainly, “Measurement of Stray Current in Cows.” He worked with Dave Stetzer and Donald Hillman, and their 2013 herd study laid it out: power quality and milk production track each other.

It wasn’t the 60 Hz. It was the high-frequency stuff.

Here’s the detail that matters, and it’s the one most people skate over.

The ordinary mains hum — the 60 Hz field standing in the parlour from the motors and pumps — was tolerated. When researchers exposed cows to a strong low-frequency field on purpose, the changes were minor and within normal range. The plain field, on its own, wasn’t the killer.

What stopped the milk was the high-frequency content — the dirty electricity, the transients riding on top of the 60 Hz. This is the bit Stetzer and Graham went after: they measured the high-frequency hash on the wires and the ground — the kHz supraharmonics, the same band a Stetzer filter targets — and when they knocked it down, the milk came back. The Wisconsin case work put a number on it: dropping the higher-frequency part of the ground voltage by just a few millivolts brought the milk up, cut milking time, and settled the animals. A few millivolts of the right frequency. That’s the agent.

And the source of that high-frequency hash matters. It doesn’t come from a heavy motor running plain — it comes from switching electronics: variable frequency drives, switch-mode power supplies, electronic loads. A VFD is a switching drive — and at Huntersville in North Carolina, where a cluster of eye cancer (ocular melanoma) was reported around Hopewell High School, Sam Milham and Dave Stetzer measured biologically active kilohertz frequencies in the earth around the school and found the neutral-to-earth waveforms there nearly identical to those at a liquid-natural-gas pipeline compressor station 2.3 miles away, where variable frequency drives ran on big motors — peak frequencies of 7,440 and 19,980 Hz at both sites. The current was reaching the school through the ground, because the utility uses the earth itself as a return path for its currents. Their work is published (Milham et al., Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, 2017); officials never confirmed a cause and the school blocked further on-site testing. But the mechanism is the point: it’s the switching gear that turns an ordinary heavy motor into a high-frequency polluter, dumping that hash onto the neutral and into the ground — the same ground a cow stands on. The plain 60 Hz is the tolerated part; the switching-derived high frequency is the part that bites.

There’s a clean physiological reason it shows up as lost milk, and it isn’t disputed. The current frightens and stresses the cow. Stress releases adrenaline, and adrenaline blocks oxytocin — the hormone that runs milk let-down. No oxytocin, no let-down, and as much as 80% of her milk stays locked in the udder. A single hit of adrenaline blocks it for up to half an hour. So the electricity doesn’t switch the milk off directly — it trips the cow’s own stress hormone, and that switches off the let-down hormone. The current is the trigger; her own biology is the off-switch.

And it doesn’t stop at cows. Oxytocin is the same hormone in us — the cuddle chemical, the one that runs bonding, calm, trust and let-down in nursing mothers. If a stressful electrical environment can block it in a cow standing in a parlour, it’s worth asking what a constant dirty-field environment is doing to the same chemistry in people. I’ve written about that elsewhere — what a world of dirty fields does to the cuddle chemical, and the biology of disconnection. The cow just shows it to us first, in litres of missing milk, because on a dairy farm the hormone has a price tag.

So the cows were already telling us something the whole grounding industry misses: it isn’t the gross low-frequency field that does the damage. It’s the high-frequency hash carried on top of it.

Why the cow takes it so hard

The cow isn’t just earthed. She’s the most coupled body in the building, and being milked is half the reason.

She stands barefoot on a wet, conductive floor in waste and water — earthed through her feet. Then the machine goes on: metal cups clamped to the udder, steel lines, vacuum, the whole electrical rig of the parlour in direct contact with her skin at the most sensitive point on her body. She isn’t near the equipment, she’s wired into it, in at the udder and the steel and out through her feet to the ground. Nothing else in that building is connected like that. That’s why she’s the one who shows it first and worst.

So a person standing nearby in boots is a poor comparison — he isn’t being milked, he isn’t clamped to the machine, he’s not in the circuit the way she is. Drop that example. The cow is a special case of maximum coupling, not a stand-in for a human.

And the cow is wired into all of it in a way a person never is — earthed, wet, clamped to the machine, sitting in the circuit. What happens to a body that isn’t earthed — a person in shoes — is a different question, and an important one. I’ll come to it. For now the point stands: the cow is the most coupled body in the building, which is why she’s the one who shows it first and worst.

The fermenter in her belly

There’s another reason the cow takes it harder than almost anything else, and it’s size on top of coupling. A 600-kilo animal standing barefoot in wet muck is a bigger conductor and a bigger antenna than a goat or a dog in the same spot — more body in the field, more surface in contact, a lower-resistance path through more tissue. It’s not size alone; it’s size plus earthed, wet, barefoot and clamped to the machine. But it stacks, and it’s part of why cows are rated the most stray-voltage-sensitive livestock there is — more than pigs, more than horses.

Then there’s what’s inside her, which I think is the part nobody has looked at. A cow doesn’t digest like we do. Her rumen is a giant microbial fermentation vat — kilos of bacteria breaking grass down into the fatty acids and microbial protein she turns into milk. That fermenter is her engine. And the conducted current’s path runs straight through it, mouth and feet to body and out, right through the gut.

So I’d put a second mechanism alongside the oxytocin one, and they work on different clocks. The adrenaline-blocks-oxytocin hit is fast and reversible: the milk is made but stays locked, and comes back in half an hour. But if the dirty current also degrades the fermentation — knocks the rumen microbes off balance — then she doesn’t just fail to let the milk down, she makes less of it, because the engine feeding the udder is running poorly. That’s not a thirty-minute block. That’s a sustained production drop for as long as the rumen is disturbed. Acute let-down failure sitting on top of chronic production decline, both pulling milk down at once.

And those two may not be separate stories at all. Oxytocin is built mainly in the brain, but the gut microbiome helps set how much of it you make — certain gut bacteria push oxytocin up through the vagus nerve, and a disturbed gut lets it fall. So if the dirty current knocks the rumen bugs off balance, it doesn’t only cut fermentation — it can pull the oxytocin down from below, at the same time stress is blocking it from above. The fermenter and the hormone become one engine: hit the gut, you hit the oxytocin, and the milk goes two ways at once. The same logic carries to people — in a dirty-field environment the cuddle chemical can drop not just because touch disappeared, but because the gut that helps make it was disturbed.

There may be a sting in the tail of that. The rumen runs on a balance of bug populations, and if the gram-negative ones are knocked back, their cell walls release endotoxin as they die — and endotoxin drives inflammation and illness. That would tie the milk loss to the mastitis and the poor condition the farmers reported, not just to yield. One disturbed gut quietly explaining several of the symptoms at once.

I have to be straight about where this sits. The fermentation-to-milk chain is plain textbook biology — impair the rumen and you lose milk, that part isn’t in dispute. The contested link is whether dirty current actually degrades the rumen microbiome in a live cow. Nobody has measured it. There is lab work showing bacteria change their growth and behaviour under electromagnetic fields, and the anatomy lines up — current straight through the fermenter — but “dirty electricity disturbs the rumen and that’s part of the milk loss” is a testable idea, not a shown fact.

Which makes it the third experiment nobody ran. They measured the current in the floor and they measured the milk in the tank. They never measured the bugs in the gut. Clean the power and measure rumen fermentation and microbial balance before and after — if the bugs shift, there’s a whole production mechanism sitting underneath the let-down one, and it would explain why a cow, of all animals, is the one that falls hardest.

The test nobody ran

Here’s the question those studies never answered, and it’s the one I’d most want to see.

They tested earthed cows on dirty power. They never ran the obvious companion test — the same cows unearthed, lifted off the conductive floor onto thick insulating mats, on the same dirty power.

Here’s where I part company with the textbook, and I’ll be straight that nobody ran the test, so neither side can prove it. The engineering assumption is tidy: insulate her feet, break the circuit, no current flows, milk comes back. Maybe. But the field doesn’t disappear when you lift her off the floor. A body insulated in a live AC field doesn’t sit quietly at zero — it becomes a floating node in a capacitive circuit, alternating potentials shifting back and forth across her tissues, driven by the field whether or not there’s a path to the ground. So my bet is the milk problem would still be there, and it could be worse. A cow passing current through to earth is at least moving it on; a floating cow has the field working across her insides with no clean exit, the potential sloshing through her instead of draining away. The honest position is that nobody tested it — so the claim that insulating her would have cured her is a guess too, an assumption dressed as a result.

Either way, the cow points straight at us. A person in rubber-soled shoes is already an “unearthed” body — capacitively coupled to the room, a floating node, swimming in the radiated and capacitive fields whether or not a single milliamp reaches the floor. That’s exactly where the modern ELF-plus-RFR synergy takes over. And we don’t have to guess hard about what that does to a body, because DARPA put real money into the question: their ICEMAN programme went into the cockpit’s electromagnetic environment, and — this next part is my reading of the wider military health picture, not ICEMAN’s stated remit — the fighter-pilot data shows aircrew sitting in a cockpit packed with ELF and RFR getting more cancer, more disease and more suicide than airline crew, who actually take far more cosmic radiation up at altitude. The men swimming in the man-made fields are the sick ones, not the ones higher up in the natural radiation. That story is here. The cow shows the conducted leg in litres of missing milk; the pilots show the radiated leg in tumours and despair; and the rest of us are living a lower-intensity version of the same exposure every day, with no one metering it.

The other thing they should have measured

There’s a second measurement nobody took, and it follows straight from how the parlour actually works. The milker has his hands on the cow. He’s insulated — boots on a dry step — so he’s floating, holding whatever charge the ambient fields have driven onto his body, like a small battery. The cow is solidly earthed. The instant he touches her, those two different potentials meet and current flows at the contact, draining him through her to ground.

So the question is simple and nobody asked it: when a person laid hands on the cow, did that add a measurable current through the animal — another path feeding into her — or did it dissipate too fast to matter? In an AC field it wouldn’t be a single discharge and gone; it would be a steady trickle the whole time of contact, because the field keeps re-charging the man’s body and the cow keeps draining it. Hands on for the length of a milking, every milking, twice a day.

It’s a small current overall — microamps to maybe low milliamps. But the total is the wrong number to look at. Funnel even a few microamps through a fingertip-sized point of contact and the current density right there is high — concentrated into a tiny patch of the cow’s hide, which is enough to sting, tingle, and startle her. And a startle is an adrenaline spike, and adrenaline locks the milk. So the handshake isn’t just a dose through the man — it could be tripping the very let-down block in the cow. “Small, constant, through one contact point, twice a day” is exactly the kind of thing that never shows up on anyone’s meter and never gets blamed for anything. They measured the current in the floor. They never measured the current in the handshake. That’s the second test the studies are missing, and it would tell you whether the people working those parlours were taking a dose of their own — and tripping the cows — every time they laid hands on a grounded animal in a charged room.

Where RFR comes in — and where it doesn’t

I have to be straight about one thing, because it’s where people overreach.

There was no RFR in those parlours. The studies are from before farms went wireless — no wifi, no masts, no gigahertz radio. So the cows can’t tell you anything about RFR. What they prove is the conducted high-frequency leg: dirty electricity through an earthed body harms, on its own, no radio required.

The modern world is different, and this is where it gets worse for people, not better. We now live inside pervasive RFR — phones, routers, smart meters, masts — on top of the ELF that was always there. And a person, being insulated, takes that exposure mainly as radiated field: the ELF magnetic field and the RFR, both of which pass through shoes, walls and skin regardless of whether you’re grounded.

Here’s the part that brings it home. Take that same parlour — the same ELF standing in the air off the motors and pumps — and leave one phone switched on in it. Now you’ve added the RFR leg the cows never had. The ELF was always there and tolerated on its own; add a single live handset and you have the two together, which is the pairing I think actually does the damage. A person standing in that parlour with a phone in their pocket is getting the exact combination the safety limits never test, because they test one frequency at a time and treat the rest as background. This is the whole thing my investigation started from — the ELF and RFR synergy, why the two together are the problem and neither alone. And it isn’t only my hunch: the same pairing turns up where you’d least expect it to be admitted — in DARPA’s own ICEMAN programme, finding what happens to the body in these fields.

So my argument, plainly: the cows demonstrate that high-frequency electrical pollution through the body does real biological harm. Humans get a version the cows never faced — the ELF and the RFR together, radiated, all day, with a phone finishing the circuit. The combination of the two is the thing I think drives the modern picture, and it’s exactly the pairing the safety limits never test. The cow is the proof of concept. The human is the experiment running right now, on all of us, with nobody measuring the combination.

And there’s a test that would settle the RFR half, cheap enough to run on any working farm tomorrow: ban phones in the milking parlour. The old studies never measured RFR in mW/m² — it wasn’t on their instruments, and the foundational work predates mobiles entirely — so the radiofrequency leg is a blank in the record. Fill it. Phones off in the parlour, measure the milk; phones on, measure again. Hold everything else steady — feed, water, heat and humidity, milking routine, mastitis, the vibration off the pump, the ambient ELF field, and the stray voltage itself — and milk yield is your readout. And to shut the door on the obvious objection — that handlers without phones are simply calmer, less distracted, more attentive, and the cows respond to that — blind it. Every day the handlers wear an identical pouch of the same weight and shape; some weeks it holds a live phone, other weeks a dead dummy unit powered right down, and they’re not told which is in there. One detail makes or breaks it: an idle phone barely transmits — it only throws out real power when it’s actively talking to a tower. So the live phone has to be forced to transmit continuously, streaming or running a pinging script, with cellular, wifi and Bluetooth all live to mimic a modern farm full of wireless kit. If the milk still moves with the live phone, it’s the RFR, not the mood of the person holding the cups. You’ve isolated the RFR leg in the exact setting the cow studies left empty. That’s the experiment I’d want run, and unlike lifting a cow off the earth, anyone could do it.

And the phone is only the start, because it comes and goes. The sources that never leave are the ones worth testing next, the same way — switch them, blind it, watch the milk. Put a smart meter on the parlour and run it through its cycle: a smart meter is two exposures in one, conducted dirty electricity riding back down the wiring and a radio pulsing off the front, and it sits there transmitting day and night. Take it off the parlour supply, fit an analogue meter, measure; put the smart meter back, measure again. Then wifi in the milking area — a router in the parlour is a steady radiated RFR source a foot or two from the animals. Router off for a block of milkings, router on for another, everything else held steady, and read the tank. Each one is a clean on/off you can run without touching anything else. The phone tells you whether a personal handset matters; the smart meter and the wifi tell you whether the fixed, always-on infrastructure a modern dairy now runs on is costing milk — and those are the sources a farmer can’t pocket and walk away from.

What it means

If you keep cattle, the lesson is old and proven: clean the power quality, get the high-frequency junk off the supply, and the herd does better. The farmers who fixed it have the milk records to show it.

If you’re a person worried about your own exposure, the cow points you somewhere specific. Stop chasing the 60 Hz number alone — that’s the tolerated part. Chase the high-frequency content, the dirty electricity and the RFR, because that’s what tracks the harm. And don’t assume grounding is your enemy or your saviour until you know what your earth is carrying. The cow couldn’t choose. You can.

Independent Researcher, Thailand. Field observations and hypotheses — not veterinary or medical advice.