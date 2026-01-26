Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
3d

maybe it is because was a singer for years, but all songs have clear lyrics that are precisely applicable to my situation. It for me, is my body singing itself back to me. "i'm just love machine and i won't work for nobody but you" - the emotional states are precise. it is a form of feedback, a conversation.

Reply
Share
Flowerpot3638's avatar
Flowerpot3638
3d

Yes, mostly old songs, I can relate, I always assumed they were messages (as we are antennas) from others

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture