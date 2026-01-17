Did Electricity Create Déjà Vu?

A Question Nobody Is Asking

Here’s something strange: the term “déjà vu” was invented in 1876 by French philosopher Émile Boirac.

You know what else was happening in 1876? Thomas Edison was developing the electrical grid.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Before Electricity, Déjà Vu Was Rare

Go back and search historical records. Before the 1870s, experiences we now call “déjà vu” were almost never mentioned. When they were, they were treated as:

Prophetic visions (a rare gift)

Divine messages (only for mystics and seers)

“Second sight” (Celtic tradition for special individuals)

These weren’t everyday experiences. They were extraordinary events that happened to extraordinary people.

Saint Augustine mentioned something similar around 400 AD - he called them “false memories” and attributed them to spiritual causes. But crucially, he described them as unusual, not common.

Fast forward to today: two-thirds of all people report experiencing déjà vu. It’s considered a universal human experience.

What changed?

The Timeline Is Suspicious

EraWhat HappenedPre-1870sDéjà vu extremely rare, considered mystical1876Term “déjà vu” invented - phenomenon now common enough to need a name1880sMultiple new terms created (paramnesia, false memory) - epidemic growing1896Official scientific classification needed1900sFreud and others scramble to explain the sudden epidemicToday70% of people experience it regularly

The rise of déjà vu maps almost perfectly onto the electrification of society.

Metal Beds: Sleeping in an Antenna

Here’s something most people don’t know: a metal bed frame acts as an antenna.

Before the late 1800s, people slept in wooden beds. Wood doesn’t conduct electricity. It doesn’t pick up electromagnetic fields.

Then metal bed frames became fashionable. And everyone started sleeping surrounded by electrical wiring in their walls.

A typical metal bed frame (about 2 metres long) resonates at radio frequencies - but it also picks up the 50/60 Hz hum from your power lines and re-radiates it directly into your body. All night. Every night.

You’re essentially sleeping in an electromagnetic bath.

Freud Got It Completely Wrong

Sigmund Freud saw patients in the late 1800s and early 1900s complaining of strange experiences - vivid dreams, déjà vu, temporal confusion, anxiety.

His explanation? Repressed sexual desires. Everything was about your mother.

But think about his context:

His patients lived in newly electrified Vienna

They slept in metal beds

They were the first generation exposed to constant EMF

Freud, high on cocaine (which he used heavily and openly), invented elaborate psychological theories instead of noticing the obvious: the environment had changed.

His patients weren’t neurotic. They were experiencing something new - the effects of living in an electromagnetic soup that no human had ever experienced before.

What If Dreams Are Supposed To Be Clear?

I live in rural Thailand, far from power lines, WiFi routers, and cell towers. No metal bed frame. Minimal electromagnetic exposure.

And here’s what I’ve noticed: I don’t really dream. Not in the vivid, chaotic, confusing way most people describe.

Instead, I wake up with ideas. Clear thoughts. Solutions to problems I was working on.

What if that’s how it’s supposed to work?

What if the vivid, bizarre, Freudian dreams that modern people experience are actually the result of electromagnetic interference - like static on a radio signal?

What if, before electricity, people had clearer access to... something? And what we now call “déjà vu” is just the fragmented, chaotic leakage of that same process, disrupted by EMF?

The Evidence Is Circumstantial, But Compelling

Consider:

Geographic patterns: People in remote areas with less EMF exposure report less déjà vu. Urban dwellers report more.

Historical patterns: Déjà vu reports increased alongside electrification, not before it.

Sleep quality: People who shield their sleeping area from EMF often report clearer dreams and better rest.

Professional exposure: Electricians and telecom workers have different patterns of temporal perception anomalies.

None of this is proof. But it’s a pattern worth investigating.

What The Ancients Knew

Ancient cultures treated prophetic dreams and visions of the future as rare gifts. Oracles, seers, and prophets were special precisely because most people didn’t have these experiences.

What if they were right?

What if clean access to whatever déjà vu touches - call it the subconscious, call it something else - was naturally rare and valuable?

And what if modern “universal” déjà vu is actually a degraded, noisy, disrupted version of that same phenomenon - caused by sleeping in metal beds surrounded by electrical wiring?

Simple Steps

If this interests you, try some experiments:

Switch to a wooden bed frame - or at least move any metal away from where you sleep Turn off WiFi at night - your router doesn't need to broadcast while you sleep Keep phones out of the bedroom - or at least on airplane mode Notice your dreams - do they change? Become clearer? Less chaotic? Track your déjà vu - does frequency change with EMF exposure?

The Bigger Question

We’ve electrified the entire planet in about 150 years. We’ve surrounded ourselves with frequencies that never existed in nature. We sleep in metal cages bathed in electromagnetic fields.

And we’ve never once asked: what is this doing to our minds?

The sudden appearance of “universal” déjà vu - a phenomenon that barely existed before 1876 - might be the canary in the coal mine.

What else have we changed without noticing?

James Norman Ibbotson

jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com