Defending Nonsense Like It’s Sacred Scripture

How I Became a Sun Worshipper While Being Irradiated in My Own Home

George Carlin said it best: “That’s how you end up defending nonsense like it’s sacred scripture. Not because it’s true, but because without it, you’d have to actually develop a personality.”

I think about that every single day. Because I lived inside that nonsense — not as someone defending an ideology, but as someone trapped inside the consequences of other people defending theirs.

The Sun Worshipper

We had an eco-friendly smart home. Solar panels. Infrared heaters. Reflective insulation. Everything the green movement told us was the future. And I became a sun worshipper. Literally baking under infrared heaters thinking I was living the dream. I had no idea I was being irradiated at the time — I actually made this track while it was happening to me.

🎵 DJay Mint aka Norman james ata DJ EHS feat. D Moore — I Became a Sun Worshiper

Meanwhile, my neighbour had an Ethernet over Power adapter on his side of our shared wall. For those who don’t know, EoP is a device that turns your home’s electrical wiring into a network cable — convenient, cheap, and it floods every wire in the building with high-frequency radio signals. His setup was pumping 187 mW/m² through our shared wall. That’s like standing under 5 to 9 cell towers at once. In your bedroom. While you sleep.

And the panels on his wall? Amplifying it. Our home — wrapped in reflective insulation like a tin foil hat nobody asked for — was acting as a Faraday cage on defrost. The reflective insulation that kept our heat in was bouncing every stray RF signal back into our living space, creating hot spots we couldn’t see and couldn’t escape. Conductive material plus electric field equals antenna. That’s not conspiracy. That’s physics.

The Medical Rap Sheet

I couldn’t walk. Not for a few days — for years. I didn’t sleep properly, managing 3 hours a night for 5 years straight. My kid was restless and couldn’t settle. My wife was in constant pain.

Then came the diagnoses. PCOS. Hair loss. Eczema that spread across my face. Vestibular issues that made the room spin. Fibromyalgia. Chronic fatigue so heavy I couldn’t lift my arms some days. Multiple chemical sensitivity — where a whiff of perfume could floor me. IBS. Migraines that lasted days. Sjogren’s syndrome drying out my eyes. Styes. Sore throats. Tonsillitis. Hormone imbalance. Hypergonadism. And on top of all of it, mold-triggered eczema that made my face look like it was falling apart.

Doctors shrugged. Every single one of them. They call these “functional syndromes” — medical shorthand for we can see you’re suffering but we can’t see why. When the cause is the invisible electromagnetic environment you live in, and that variable isn’t in the doctor’s diagnostic toolkit, you don’t get answers. You get gaslit.

The Bubble Breaks

We bought an EMF detector. The readings in our home were off the scale.

We called in Geovital — a company that employs military-grade environmental surveyors. The assessor asked if we were ready for a revelation. Then he turned off the electricity. We could feel the difference immediately. Within a month, our syndromes started to subside. The readings showed I was exposed to over 1,000 times the voltage a human body should handle.

I started sharing what we’d found on Facebook, asking others with similar symptoms to try what we’d done. A lady with Breast Implant Illness followed everything I suggested — and her symptoms improved dramatically. That was the moment I realised this wasn’t just my pain. This was my journey. Something I was supposed to find, supposed to share.

Our neighbour was unresponsive. A teacher, of all things. Wouldn’t engage, wouldn’t investigate, wouldn’t even have the conversation. Even after we’d shielded the wall, we were still getting 20 mW/m² permanently in our home wiring — that’s ten times a smart meter, around the clock, with no off switch. And that’s the moment Carlin’s words became my life. Because he wasn’t defending a powerline adapter. He was defending his bubble — his idea that modern technology is always safe, always fine, nothing to worry about. And admitting there might be a problem would mean admitting he might be wrong. And that’s unacceptable.

After I painted the wall, he moved the device to the kitchen wall. That’s when I knew we were done. So we left.

Here’s the full clip that’s been doing the rounds. It’s 52 seconds and it’s worth every one of them:

“When your identity is your ideology, congratulations. You’ve officially screwed yourself. Because now it’s not just an idea, now it’s you. And when the idea gets challenged, you don’t hear disagreement, you hear an attack. So what do you do? You build a bubble. A nice soft padded little bubble where everyone agrees with you, uses the same words, hates the same people, and claps at the exact right moments. And you will defend that bubble at all costs, even if it makes you sound incredibly stupid. Facts don’t matter anymore. Logic’s gone. Humour’s dead. Because admitting you’re wrong would mean admitting you are wrong. And that’s unacceptable. So you double down. Louder, angrier, dumber. And that’s how you end up defending nonsense like it’s sacred scripture. Not because it’s true, but because without it, you’d have to actually develop a personality.”

Watch the clip here

The Architecture of Interference

Here’s what nobody tells you about modern “green” homes. We’re building Active Interference Zones and calling them progress.

Reflective insulation is brilliant for keeping heat in. It’s also brilliant at bouncing Wi-Fi, cell signals, and dirty electricity back into your living space — turning your home into an echo chamber of radiation.

Solar panel inverters and Ethernet over Power adapters take a clean 50/60 Hz sine wave and pollute it with high-frequency transients — what’s known as dirty electricity. Layer that with smart meters, wireless devices, and mesh Wi-Fi networks, and you’re not living in a smart home. You’re living inside an antenna.

In the West, we operate on a “safe until proven lethal” framework for consumer technology. We’ve inverted the Precautionary Principle — the idea that if something is suspected of causing harm, the burden of proof falls on those promoting it, not those suffering from it. Just because a device meets ICNIRP guidelines doesn’t mean it’s compatible with your nervous system. Especially when you stack a dozen of these devices in a house wrapped in foil.

Here’s something I’ve noticed when checking homes: everyone has “their chair.” That one spot they always sit in, the place they gravitate to without thinking. When I measure the EMF levels, that chair is almost always in the lowest-radiation spot in the room. People find their safe haven instinctively — their bodies already know what their minds haven’t figured out yet.

From Sun Worshipper to EMF Refugee

We didn’t double down. We took action. Painted walls with EMF shielding paint — a dozen coats on the worst areas. Installed mesh under the carpets to lower the magnetic field. Bought wooden beds. Eliminated all phones and wireless communication. Started what I call the Electric Diet — learning how foods interact with electromagnetic sensitivity.

Geovital saved me and my family. That’s not an exaggeration. Before their assessment, we were living in a constant cycle of doctor appointments and medication. GP visits, specialist referrals, prescriptions stacking up, none of them fixing anything because none of them were treating the cause. After we acted on what Geovital found and committed to the Electric Diet, the appointments stopped. The medication stopped. We went from a family that practically lived in waiting rooms to a family that doesn’t need them.

Most of our syndromes disappeared. But the electrosensitivity and chemical sensitivity lingered. The damage was done. I’m now diagnosed with an IEI — Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance. A formal recognition that my body can no longer tolerate the electromagnetic environment most people live in without a second thought.

So we left. From a smart home in the UK to a field in rural Thailand. And the difference was immediate. Without the 24/7 pulse of high-frequency radiation, my circadian rhythm started to reset. Melatonin returned. Sleep returned. In rural Thailand, you’re connected to the earth, not floating in a high-voltage envelope. My son sleeps through the night. I can think straight for the first time in years. My wife used to jump all the time — doc jai in Thai, that constant startled flinch like her nervous system was permanently on edge. That’s gone now. Completely gone. Thank you, Thailand.

We spent thousands to make our home “smart” so it could talk to the grid. But in doing so, we made it so loud that our bodies couldn’t hear themselves think. We traded our biological sovereignty for a dashboard and didn’t realise the cost until we were too sick to read the screen.

The Real Sacred Scripture

Carlin was talking about ideology. But the mechanism is identical whether it’s politics, religion, or the billion-dollar wireless industry. When your identity is wrapped up in the idea that technology is always progress, that smart homes are always smart, that if it’s legal it must be safe — you stop listening. You stop thinking. You build a bubble where everyone agrees with you and claps at the exact right moments.

And the people getting irradiated inside that bubble? They’re the ones who have to leave.

Leaving the bubble didn’t just save our health — it forced us to develop the very personality Carlin said people are afraid of. One that values the evidence of its own senses over the consensus of a screen. We didn’t just find a field in Thailand. We found ourselves.

If you’re suffering from unexplained symptoms and you live in a modern home — especially one with solar panels, smart meters, reflective insulation, or neighbours running Ethernet over Power — get your home assessed. Start with an EMF detector. Look into the BioInitiative Report for independent research that your doctor probably hasn’t read. And if your doctor shrugs, find one who won’t.

The truth might be closer than you think. It was for us. It was on the other side of the wall.

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