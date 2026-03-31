Norman James

Norman James

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ROSALITO
28m

Thank you!!! It is the most powerful article I've ever read!!! Widely shared!!!

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2h

Thanks for your words. I woke at 2:45 this morning, thinking 'bout all these sort of things. Probably the smartmeter sending its damn signals. I am setting up a situation for myself later this summer that will be completely grid free, in as much as that can be accomplished here in the US. In the meanwhile, I am having to live in a very electrified cabin, smartmeter, wifi I cannot turn off, lots of compact fluorescent bulbs, electric stove. A nice landlady who brings me cakes I cannot eat because she melts the butter in a microwave oven, destroying the proteins. She keeps framing my 'choices' as such, and I have to keep reminding her they are no longer choices for me, they mean the difference between health and sickness. She calls me a canary, sensitive, she does not understand that she is just as sensitive, but has grown inure to the onslaught of her scented dryer sheets and ongoing jabocide. I only need to make it for another month and I think I can camp out at the new site after that. Heaven help me till then.

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