Control and Duty

What is control, really? The same rule can feel like duty or like control. What decides it is whether you agreed to it and whether you can walk away.

In a community

When you’re in a community, keeping to the rules is a duty to the rest of the group. You make sure you don’t cause a problem for the people around you.

You’re in there of your own free will. You chose to join.

You can leave whenever you want, but you have to make sure you do the right thing for the people who care for you in that community. That open door is what keeps you free.

The people who love you don’t want you to leave either. They have a right to care for you, and to want you to stay.

You knew the rules going in, so following them is holding up your end of a deal you made.

You knew what daily life would look like when you joined. An agreement only counts when you know what you’re saying yes to.

Guests and members

A community treats guests and members differently, and both know which they are.

A guest eats, sleeps and leaves. A guest owes good manners.

A member owes the work and is owed backing in return.

Someone who stays for years on guest terms is taking from the group.

Someone called a member but given no say is being held.

Size

A community works at a size where everyone knows each other, roughly 150 people. This is known as Dunbar’s number.

At that size, the people making the rules know you and live with the results.

Past that size, rules get made by people who don’t know you and never see what the rules do to you.

That’s the bridge from community to government control.

So a community grows by branching. When it passes 150 people, it seeds a new community nearby. The two stay allied, trade favours, marry across and back each other against the outside world, while each stays small enough that everyone still knows everyone’s face.

Having a say

Leaving is one way out of a rule you can’t live with. Speaking up is the other.

Anyone in the group can speak up against a rule and argue for changing it.

When a rule changes, everyone gets a say.

Anyone who can’t live with the new rule is free to hand over and leave.

Speaking up is part of looking after the group, and the group treats it that way.

Rules are said out loud, so everyone knows where they stand. Rules that shift depending on who’s offended are control.

Children, new wives, hired hands and the old are often the last to be heard. Everyone means them too.

If the only choices are obey or leave, the group is sliding towards control.

Listening to the one who knows

Here’s the difficult side. Sometimes one member understands the intricacies of what’s going on in the world around them, and the others don’t want to.

If they don’t want to understand it, they have a duty to listen to the person who does.

If they want to change what’s being done, that’s fine, but they have to do the research first.

Then they have to rebut what that person is saying, point by point.

Do your duty. Speak up, do the research, and then you have a voice.

Leaving, picking up a voice from another community that sees everything differently, and then trying to bring it back in is disruptive, and it’s controlling. Bringing back a skill, a crop or a better way of doing things is the point of going out. What comes back goes through the same door as everyone else: speak up, do the research, and let the group decide. Forcing it in is the controlling part.

In a community, that works really easily, because everyone lives with the results and everyone is face to face.

In the world we live in today, corporations are shielded. Through limited liability, subcontractors and deferred prosecution agreements, they get someone else to do the thing, and when it goes wrong, the company pays a fine and rarely does any one person pay the price.

What the group owes you

Duty runs both ways. You look after the group, and the group looks after you.

The group backs you when you’re sick, when you’re down, and when things go wrong.

It feeds you when you can’t feed yourself.

It looks after the old. They gave their working years to the group, and caring for them is the group paying that back.

If the group stops holding up its side, your duty loosens with it.

The community as a buffer

On your own, you face the bank, the employer and the state alone. They write the contract, and you sign or go without.

A community stands between its people and those bigger powers.

A single farmer has no pull with suppliers. A village or a cooperative does.

When prices jump or supplies stop, the individual has only their bank account. A community pools gardens, skills, tools and food.

Leaders

Whoever runs the group carries duty too, and more of it than anyone.

A leader answers to the group.

A leader hands over to the young in time, the same way anyone leaving hands over their job.

If the old keep the young working but never let them steer, the young are being held.

A leader who stops answering to the group has crossed into control.

Leaving the right way

Leaving is fine. The aim is to let people go out, explore the world and come back in. That’s absolutely fine, and the community should welcome it.

There’s a right way to do it:

Everyone in a community does a job. When someone leaves, their job leaves with them.

So someone needs to learn that job before the person goes.

That’s just a duty. It makes sure there isn’t a hole in the community because someone left.

Hand over, then go. The group carries on with what everyone agreed, and the door stays open for you to come back.

The handover covers more than the job itself:

Knowledge. How things actually work, passed on to whoever takes over.

People. Who you deal with, who trusts who, introduced to the person taking your place.

Timing. Pick a time that doesn’t leave the group short, so you don’t go in the middle of the harvest.

Shared things. Tools, money and keys that belong to the group stay with the group. The only exception is the fair share the group has agreed ahead of time and set aside for anyone who leaves the right way.

Coming back

The door stays open, and coming back is part of the plan. The person who went out into the world brings back what they learned, and the whole group gains from it.

What if someone leaves for good? Will they be welcomed back?

If they went to another community, absolutely yes.

If they went out for a while to go and see what they wanted to do, the way young Amish do in Rumspringa before they choose to be baptised, yes.

If they keep going out and coming back in, again and again, you have to put an end to that, unless they’re going out to do something they actually want to do.

Starting something of your own

A community lets you go out and do whatever you want to do. Work in a bar. Start a family. But if you start something, it’s your duty to see that it’s healthy and good, whether that’s your bar or your family.

A bar is something you can pack up and leave whenever you want.

A family is different. It’s another little community, and it needs help from a bigger community so it can be strong.

In time, it can grow into a big community of its own, maybe doing something a little different.

Now the first community has an extra arm, one it can ask a favour from whenever it needs to. It works the other way too, because the new community was built from the old one and carries the same values.

This is the thing the Rockefellers are trying to break. This is what I wanted to rekindle in Thailand.

Leaving the wrong way

The wrong way is when you want to leave and also control how everyone else carries on.

You try to change the rules on your way out, or you walk off and leave a hole nobody can fill.

You take the books, the contacts or the only key with you, so the group can’t carry on without you.

Now you’re the one controlling a situation that everyone else agreed to.

The group has to get involved. That’s them protecting the agreement.

When someone goes off the rails

Sometimes a person gets waylaid and starts pulling away from the community. Maybe he’s doing methamphetamine, which is terrible. Maybe he drinks every day and starts being nasty to people. The community has to stop it, and there’s a right order to do it in:

First, the community comes round him and says, please don’t do this anymore.

If there’s more of it, the community gets involved.

If it still doesn’t stop, the community asks him to leave.

The people who walk these steps matter:

They’re people who carry the same load he does.

They say it to his face, and they all say the same thing.

It never comes from one angry person or from a rumour.

They’ll take him back if he stops.

That’s doing the right thing. Each step gives him a chance to stop, and the group only moves on to the next step when he carries on. He agreed to the group when he joined, and the group is holding up its side of that agreement by looking after him and everyone around him.

On your own

If you’re an individual and someone says “you can’t do that”, and the two of you share no group, there’s no agreement behind it.

That person is trying to control you. It’s one will pressing on another.

If you choose to, you can be controlled. It only lands if you go along with it.

The other side: raised as individuals

There’s another side to control. Modern schooling was shaped with big money behind it. Rockefeller’s General Education Board funded schooling in the early 1900s. In 1913 its chairman, Frederick Gates, published “The Country School of To-Morrow”, where he wrote that rural children should be trained to do perfectly the work their fathers and mothers already did, with philosophers, scholars and men of learning left out of the plan. Children were being made into workers for somebody else’s big plan.

The same thinking reached the home. Aaron Russo said Nick Rockefeller told him the family funded women’s lib so there would be two people to tax in every household, with the children handed over to the schools to be shaped earlier.

What that system turns out:

Individuals who look after themselves first.

Loyalty to other people fades away.

People stop caring about the ones around them.

When you live in a world where everyone is like that, and you’re in a community, the duty you have to the group can feel like control. In fact, it’s duty. You chose to be there, you can leave, and what’s asked of you is only what everyone agreed to. It feels strange because the world around you has forgotten what loyalty to other people feels like.

The same in a small family

A family is a small community, and the same rules apply. Say two people in a marriage, with a child, aren’t having a happy time with each other. One of them wants to leave. What happens?

One way to repair it goes like this:

One of them leaves, and keeps coming back to see the child.

That person goes and finds another partner, a lady for another man or a man for another lady, and makes another family.

Over the years, the two households settle and can come together.

In time, the children from the new family can be introduced to the first child.

The one who left caused the problem, so the duty to fix it falls on them. They repair it for the community, so the community carries on without being disrupted. When you disrupt the community, you’re controlling the community, and you’re the one doing the controlling.

Arranged marriage

The people around you often see what’s right for you before you do.

Arranged marriages end in divorce far less often than marriages built on feelings and love. In countries where they’re common, like India, only around 1 in 100 marriages ends in divorce.

You can be attracted to someone straight away, but you won’t love them straight away. You have to get to know them, and that takes a while. Then feelings can come. That’s what naturally happens.

When it happens too fast, you don’t understand the feelings yourself.

That’s why, for most of history, parents have decided who their children are paired with. It’s a community thing. It’s the one choice a community keeps for itself, to lock it in. By the parents choosing, it stops the community’s Pareto curve breaking down.

Part of why those marriages last is that leaving is much harder in those places, so the same test applies here too. When the couple can say no and still be backed by the community, the parents’ choice is duty. When they can’t say no, it’s control.

The children

The child never chose any of this and can’t leave. That puts the child first.

Both parents owe the child steady contact and a steady life, whatever happens between the adults.

Using a child as a messenger, a prize or a weapon between parents is control of someone with no way out.

Children born into a community never joined it. When they come of age, they get the same choice everyone else had: stay or go.

A child can feel controlled, because he was brought into the community through the love of two people rather than his own choice. That’s probably why the Amish allow Rumspringa once young people are old enough to understand the world around them. They see what’s out there first, so they don’t make a mistake when they choose.

When duty holds you in place

Sometimes everyone else seems to have freedom and you can’t leave. Your husband is sick and ill. You want to go out, enjoy yourself, go on holiday and come back. Looking after him is your duty, and still it can feel like you’ve lost your freedom.

There are two things here:

Time. How long are you willing to wait? The duty has a length, and you decide how long you’ll carry it.

Freedom comes back. When he gets better, he gives you back your freedom altogether.

In that situation, the whole family helps out. They pitch in to get him better and to share the load, so your duty becomes a freer duty. When the whole load falls on one person with no end in sight, that’s one person being used, and the family has let its side of the duty drop.

What you’re living through is the life you took on, the one you decided to make your duty.

After a death

The last handover is the one nobody can come back and finish. The duty then falls on the living, to keep the house standing.

The dead person’s work is named and passed to someone, before grief does the deciding.

Their debts become the group’s problem, so the widow or widower isn’t left alone with them.

Land that fed everyone stays whole, so it keeps feeding everyone.

People come in, cook and sit with the family. That’s Nam Jai at the hardest point.

A group that turns up for the funeral meal and then leaves the widow alone with the books and the animals has failed its side of the duty.

The farm and the pull of money

Many people feel they have no freedom when they’re on a farm. Yet on the farm they have:

Food security.

A home.

Everything they need.

The enticement of more money, greed and power pulls people away from that. It puts you in a Rockefeller environment, with no family really backing you exactly when you need it. Backing you when you need it is what family is. It’s what community is.

The word commune sits right next to communism. Both come from the same root word, meaning shared by all. I think that closeness is used on purpose, so the word puts people off going back to living in a commune, and they walk into modern-day slavery instead.

The two are far apart:

Shared life is people who can leave, choosing to pool what they have.

Communism as a state system is pooling enforced by a party you can’t leave.

The ground beneath your feet

If the land belongs to one person and the work belongs to everyone, the open door is a fiction. The owner can put anyone out, and everyone else leaves with nothing after years of sweat.

The land, the water and the heavy tools sit with the group, held so no single person can evict the rest.

Someone who leaves the right way, after years of honest work, gets a fair share of what was built together, like tools, seed, savings or animals.

That way the door stays open in the pocket as well as on paper.

Nam Jai and sharing food

In Thailand there’s Nam Jai: I help you, you help me. It’s the community way of living, where help passes between people with no money changing hands. Food is shared.

Nam Jai works both ways. Someone who only takes and never gives is using the group’s kindness to control it, the same pattern as leaving the wrong way.

Carrying your weight:

Backing is unconditional for those who can’t work: the sick, the old and children.

For everyone else, backing comes with honest effort.

Someone who plays helpless so others do their share is draining the group’s goodwill, and the hardest workers burn out carrying them.

In England, we hardly share food at the table anymore. We order our own and eat it.

In a Chinese restaurant, people share the food.

In an Indian restaurant, people share the food.

The English and Americans mostly share like that a few times a year, at Thanksgiving, a Christmas meal, or on holidays.

Even on holiday, it can be a set meal for yourself instead of sharing.

We’ve taken away sharing, and with it we’ve taken away community.

Leaving what you built alone

Leaving a community is easy. You hand over your job, the group carries on, and it’s still there when you come back.

Leaving something you’ve worked for all your life, that you built on your own, costs too much.

There’s nobody to hand it over to.

If you walk away, it’s gone.

So you stay, because the price of leaving is everything you’ve built.

The individual who thinks they’re free is the one who can’t afford to leave.

Someone who needs nobody ends up depending on banks, landlords and the state, and none of them know his name. Real freedom is depending on people you chose and trust.

Pooling and trust

Indian joint families show how pooling works. Several generations live in one house.

They put their money together.

They buy nice things for the family.

They share them, the way a community would.

It works because they all trust each other to do the right thing.

The problem in England is that we don’t trust each other anymore. We haven’t got a community, and things go wrong more often when there isn’t one around us.

Loyalty

Loyalty is the trust part. In today’s world it’s probably the biggest thing you could want in your life, because it’s very, very hard to find.

If someone loses all their money, their whole life changes, or something horrific happens, and they have no community around them, people will turn on them. Almost every time.

I’ve always been the other kind of person. My loyalty goes to the people who’ve done the best and the most for me. The ones who’ve done the most come first, and they get most of my time and attention.

Betrayal

Betrayal is the other side of loyalty. When someone betrays you, they will betray you again.

But what is betrayal, really? Betrayal is when that person understood exactly what you were going through, knew you were in a really, really bad place, and went and did it anyway.

Someone who slips up and comes back has made a mistake. That’s fine.

Something done in anger can still be a mistake.

Standing by it afterwards, and making it solid, is what turns it into betrayal.

A mistake can be repaired:

Repair takes time, work, and a change people can see.

Remembering what happened is fine. Keeping the person locked out forever once they’ve changed is its own kind of control.

Being told to forget on command is control too.

Time apart

There’s always a length of time over which things start changing inside a person. That’s the time separating two people who’ve stopped speaking. The longer it goes on, the worse it can get.

You see it when people have big arguments with each other and it turns into a rivalry. In a community, people realise this, so they sit down together and talk it all out before the silence sets hard.

A child who wants his own way

I’m in a community, a family community. Decisions in it affect all of us, never just one of us.

My child is one who wants to do what he wants to do. Someone like that causes problems for the rest of the community, because he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do when it needs doing.

So as a mother and a father, you get him up in the morning, you wake him up, and you do everything you’re supposed to do, so he doesn’t become a problem to the community.

Getting him up is training. A child can’t yet see the whole load the family carries, so the parents carry it for him until he can.

Control through what they let in

I was made sick, and even if it was done inadvertently, it was done through control.

Governments already limit the interference electrical devices cause to each other, through EMI and EMC rules. If they had limited the EMF from devices and electricity on people in the same way, this wouldn’t have happened to me and my family.

It also made the people around the sick work harder to look after them.

Smart meters are allowed on homes anyway. They send out radio signals, the same kind of emissions EMC and EMI rules exist to control between devices. The devices get protection from each other’s signals, while the limits for people only guard against heating. That makes no logical sense, and it wouldn’t happen in a community.

The government controls what’s in your food through taxes too. When the sugar tax was announced, drinks like Ribena and Lucozade were changed to use artificial sweeteners in place of much of the sugar, so less tax was due. Those two used to be my favourites. Now I’m sick when I drink them.

If you were in a community, that would never have happened. In a community, the people making the rules live with the results. They’d have seen the sickness in their own homes and changed the rule.

Community law

When a government pushes individualism and a lifestyle without community, some people feel so strongly that the government’s control over them is obscene that they want a community law to rise above it. They reach for the opposite of what they’re fighting.

Sharia is one example. It’s religious law that grew out of the Muslim community, covering worship, family, contracts and more. In Western countries it runs only by consent, with the national law above it:

UK Sharia councils mostly deal with religious divorce. They can’t override UK law.

Civil disputes can be settled by arbitration using Islamic principles, but only when both sides agree, and a court can throw the result out.

Ontario in Canada announced a ban on religious arbitration in family law in 2005, after a big public argument about it, and passed it into law in 2006.

People are split on it. Supporters say it’s voluntary, like other faith tribunals, and lets people live by their beliefs. Critics say women in particular can be pressured into it, and one law should apply to everyone.

Other community laws already run in the West:

Jewish Beth Din courts handle religious divorce and civil disputes by agreement, and have done in the UK for centuries.

Catholic canon law handles things like annulments inside the Church.

The Amish Ordnung is their unwritten community rulebook. In 1972 the US Supreme Court, in Wisconsin v. Yoder, let the Amish take their children out of school after 8th grade.

Indigenous customary law. New Zealand courts recognise Māori tikanga, and Canada and Australia give some weight to First Nations and Aboriginal law.

The pull towards community shows up in other ways too:

Religious communities grow stronger, because faith gives people belonging, rules they chose, and people who’ll back them when things go wrong.

Homeschooling and intentional communities are people stepping out of the state’s system to raise children and live by their own values.

The Amish keep growing, roughly doubling every twenty years, partly because they hold together while the world around them comes apart.

Robert Putnam’s “Bowling Alone” (2000) tracked how Americans stopped joining clubs, churches and groups. That emptiness is what community law steps in to fill.

The more isolated and controlled people feel, the more attractive a community with firm rules becomes.

The same test applies. If people chose the community law and can leave it, it’s duty. When a woman can’t get a religious divorce without a council’s say-so, even after the state has divorced her, that’s control. And if a new community won’t let people walk away, they’ve swapped one controller for another. The ones who push hardest against state control can end up building the next one.

Starting from nothing

Most people reading this have no community around them yet. It starts small.

Two or three households sharing food and tools is a start.

It becomes a community when someone shows up after the money has gone.

Keep it at a size where the people making the rules still eat with the people living under them.

Where it gets harder

Leaving can cost too much. Family, money, reputation and belonging can make the price of walking out so high that the door is shut in practice, even though nobody locked it. That’s where duty slides into control.

The door can be locked from the inside. If the group becomes your whole identity, and leaving means losing every friend and being branded an enemy, the door is shut just as surely.

Rules can drift. You agreed to the group as it was. Rules that changed after you joined, without your say, sit outside what you agreed to. In a government setting, rules drift for economic reasons, for the economy’s sake rather than yours. That’s control.

Some groups you’re born into. Family, country and culture carry duties you never signed up for. They sit between the two cases.

Force changes the choice. Choosing whether to be controlled works well against social pressure. Against force, like a law, a weapon, or someone holding your food or housing, refusing is still possible but the price is far heavier.

Shame and gossip. “We don’t do that here” is a standard. “We’ll make sure nobody will have you” is a lock. Branding someone an enemy after a clean handover is punishment.

Debt. A loan inside the group can be care. A loan you can never pay off without losing the farm, your name or your children is a leash.

Work that calls itself a family. A job can use the word family, but when you’re sick it rarely feeds you for long. The backing only runs one way.

Two communities at once. Family, work and church can each pull on you, and the person in the middle gets called disloyal whichever way they turn. Be clear which group you’re in for which part of your life. A group that wants all of you while backing only part of you is controlling you.

The state has its place. Some rules exist because strangers have to share a road. The trouble comes when those rules replace the community that used to catch a person before the court did.

The group can be wrong. A group can keep the door open and still treat people unjustly. When that happens, leaving without a perfect handover can be the honest thing to do.

Putting it together

Duty is what you give freely, in a group you chose to be in and can walk away from, with a say in the rules, the group looking after you in return, and a proper handover when you go. You’re there because you want to be, so duty in a communal environment carries no pressure. It can still weigh heavy, as when you’re caring for someone sick, but it’s weight you chose to pick up.

Control is pressure on how you behave that you never agreed to, or that you can’t reasonably walk away from.

Community runs on trust, and loyalty is what keeps it.

References

Where each fact in this piece comes from, section by section.

Size

Dunbar, R. I. M. (1992). Neocortex size as a constraint on group size in primates. Journal of Human Evolution, 22(6), 469–493. https://doi.org/10.1016/0047-2484(92)90081-J

Dunbar, R. I. M. (1993). Coevolution of neocortical size, group size and language in humans. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 16(4), 681–735. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X00032325

For the debate on the exact number: Lindenfors, P., Wartel, A. & Lind, J. (2021). “Dunbar’s number” deconstructed. Biology Letters, 17(5), 20210158. https://doi.org/10.1098/rsbl.2021.0158

Listening to the one who knows

Deferred prosecution agreements in the UK: Crime and Courts Act 2013, Schedule 17. https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2013/22/schedule/17

Coming back and The children (Rumspringa, Amish)

Kraybill, D. B., Johnson-Weiner, K. M. & Nolt, S. M. (2013). The Amish. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Shachtman, T. (2006). Rumspringa: To Be or Not to Be Amish. North Point Press.

The other side: raised as individuals

Gates, F. T. (1913). The Country School of To-Morrow. General Education Board, Occasional Papers No. 1, New York. Full text: https://archive.org/details/countryschoolof00gate

Aaron Russo’s account of Nick Rockefeller: Russo, A. (2007). Reflections and Warnings, filmed interview with Alex Jones. This is one man’s recollection of a private conversation, with no document behind it.

Arranged marriage

Dommaraju, P. (2016). Divorce and separation in India. Population and Development Review, 42(2), 195–223. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1728-4457.2016.00127.x (Divorce in India is low; separation is more common than divorce.)

Nam Jai

Komin, S. (1990). Psychology of the Thai People: Values and Behavioral Patterns. National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Bangkok.

Control through what they let in

Scarborough, P. et al. (2020). Impact of the announcement and implementation of the UK Soft Drinks Industry Levy on sugar content, price, product size and number of available soft drinks in the UK, 2015–19. PLOS Medicine, 17(2), e1003025. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003025 (Levy announced March 2016, started April 2018; most drinks were reformulated to fall under it.)

EMC rules for devices: Directive 2014/30/EU; UK Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulations 2016 (SI 2016/1091). https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2016/1091

Current exposure limits for people: ICNIRP (2020). Guidelines for limiting exposure to electromagnetic fields (100 kHz to 300 GHz). Health Physics, 118(5), 483–524. https://doi.org/10.1097/HP.0000000000001210

Community law

Home Office (2018). The independent review into the application of sharia law in England and Wales. Cm 9560. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/applying-sharia-law-in-england-and-wales-independent-review

Arbitration Act 1996 (UK). https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1996/23

Ontario: Family Statute Law Amendment Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 1.

Wisconsin v. Yoder, 406 U.S. 205 (1972).

Ellis v R [2022] NZSC 114 (tikanga Māori in New Zealand law).

Code of Canon Law (1983), canons 1671–1691 (cases of marriage nullity).

Putnam, R. D. (1995). Bowling Alone: America’s declining social capital. Journal of Democracy, 6(1), 65–78. https://doi.org/10.1353/jod.1995.0002

Putnam, R. D. (2000). Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community. Simon & Schuster.

Amish growth: Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies, Elizabethtown College, annual Amish Population reports. https://groups.etown.edu/amishstudies/statistics/

การควบคุมกับหน้าที่

จริง ๆ แล้ว การควบคุมคืออะไร กฎข้อเดียวกันอาจรู้สึกเหมือนหน้าที่ หรือรู้สึกเหมือนการควบคุมก็ได้ สิ่งที่ตัดสินคือ คุณตกลงยอมรับมันเองหรือเปล่า และคุณเดินออกไปได้หรือไม่

ในชุมชน

เมื่อคุณอยู่ในชุมชน การรักษากฎคือหน้าที่ที่มีต่อคนอื่นในกลุ่ม คุณดูแลไม่ให้ตัวเองสร้างปัญหาให้คนรอบข้าง

คุณอยู่ในนั้นด้วยความสมัครใจ คุณเลือกเข้ามาเอง

คุณจะออกไปเมื่อไหร่ก็ได้ แต่ต้องแน่ใจว่าคุณทำสิ่งที่ถูกต้องต่อคนที่ดูแลคุณในชุมชนนั้น ประตูที่เปิดอยู่นี่แหละที่ทำให้คุณเป็นอิสระ

คนที่รักคุณก็ไม่อยากให้คุณไป เขามีสิทธิ์ที่จะห่วงใยคุณ และอยากให้คุณอยู่

คุณรู้กฎตั้งแต่ตอนเข้ามา การทำตามกฎจึงเป็นการรักษาส่วนของคุณในข้อตกลงที่คุณทำไว้เอง

คุณรู้ว่าชีวิตประจำวันจะเป็นอย่างไรตอนที่เข้ามา ข้อตกลงจะมีความหมายก็ต่อเมื่อคุณรู้ว่ากำลังตอบตกลงกับอะไร

แขกกับสมาชิก

ชุมชนปฏิบัติต่อแขกกับสมาชิกไม่เหมือนกัน และทั้งสองฝ่ายรู้ว่าตัวเองเป็นอะไร

แขกมากิน มานอน แล้วก็ไป สิ่งที่แขกต้องให้คือมารยาทที่ดี

สมาชิกต้องทำงาน และได้รับการดูแลกลับมา

คนที่อยู่เป็นปี ๆ แบบแขก คือคนที่เอาจากกลุ่มฝ่ายเดียว

คนที่ถูกเรียกว่าสมาชิกแต่ไม่มีสิทธิ์มีเสียง คือคนที่ถูกกักไว้

ขนาด

ชุมชนจะทำงานได้ดีเมื่อมีขนาดที่ทุกคนรู้จักกันหมด ประมาณ 150 คน ตัวเลขนี้เรียกว่าตัวเลขของดันบาร์ (Dunbar’s number)

ในขนาดนั้น คนที่ออกกฎรู้จักคุณ และต้องอยู่กับผลของกฎนั้นเอง

เมื่อใหญ่เกินกว่านั้น กฎจะถูกออกโดยคนที่ไม่รู้จักคุณ และไม่เคยเห็นว่ากฎนั้นทำอะไรกับคุณ

นี่คือสะพานที่เชื่อมจากชุมชนไปสู่การควบคุมของรัฐ

ดังนั้นชุมชนจึงเติบโตด้วยการแตกกิ่ง เมื่อเกิน 150 คน ก็ไปตั้งชุมชนใหม่ใกล้ ๆ ทั้งสองแห่งยังเป็นพันธมิตรกัน ช่วยเหลือกัน แต่งงานข้ามกัน และหนุนหลังกันเมื่อเจอแรงกดดันจากโลกภายนอก ในขณะที่แต่ละแห่งยังเล็กพอให้ทุกคนจำหน้ากันได้

การมีสิทธิ์มีเสียง

การออกไปเป็นทางหนึ่งเมื่อเจอกฎที่รับไม่ได้ อีกทางหนึ่งคือการพูดออกมา

ใครในกลุ่มก็พูดคัดค้านกฎได้ และเสนอให้เปลี่ยนได้

เมื่อกฎเปลี่ยน ทุกคนมีสิทธิ์ออกเสียง

ใครที่รับกฎใหม่ไม่ได้ ก็มีอิสระที่จะส่งมอบงานแล้วออกไป

การพูดออกมาเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการดูแลกลุ่ม และกลุ่มก็ถือว่าเป็นอย่างนั้น

กฎต้องพูดออกมาให้ชัด ทุกคนจะได้รู้ว่าตัวเองยืนอยู่ตรงไหน กฎที่เปลี่ยนไปตามว่าใครไม่พอใจ คือการควบคุม

เด็ก ภรรยาที่เพิ่งเข้ามา ลูกจ้าง และคนแก่ มักถูกฟังเป็นคนสุดท้าย คำว่าทุกคนหมายถึงพวกเขาด้วย

ถ้าทางเลือกมีแค่ทำตามหรือออกไป กลุ่มนั้นกำลังไถลไปสู่การควบคุม

ฟังคนที่รู้

นี่คือด้านที่ยาก บางครั้งสมาชิกคนหนึ่งเข้าใจรายละเอียดของสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นในโลกรอบตัว แต่คนอื่นไม่อยากเข้าใจ

ถ้าเขาไม่อยากเข้าใจ เขามีหน้าที่ต้องฟังคนที่เข้าใจ

ถ้าเขาอยากเปลี่ยนสิ่งที่ทำอยู่ ก็ได้ แต่ต้องไปหาข้อมูลก่อน

แล้วต้องโต้แย้งสิ่งที่คนนั้นพูดทีละข้อ

ทำหน้าที่ของคุณ พูดออกมา ไปหาข้อมูล แล้วคุณก็จะมีเสียง

การออกไป ไปรับเสียงจากอีกชุมชนหนึ่งที่มองทุกอย่างต่างออกไป แล้วพยายามเอามันกลับเข้ามา เป็นการสร้างความวุ่นวาย และเป็นการควบคุม การนำทักษะ พืชผล หรือวิธีทำงานที่ดีกว่ากลับมา คือเหตุผลของการออกไป สิ่งที่นำกลับมาต้องผ่านประตูเดียวกับคนอื่นทุกคน คือพูดออกมา หาข้อมูล และให้กลุ่มตัดสินใจ การยัดเยียดเข้ามาคือส่วนที่เป็นการควบคุม

ในชุมชน เรื่องนี้ทำได้ง่ายมาก เพราะทุกคนต้องอยู่กับผลที่ตามมา และทุกคนเจอหน้ากัน

ในโลกทุกวันนี้ บริษัทมีเกราะป้องกัน ด้วยความรับผิดจำกัด ผู้รับเหมาช่วง และข้อตกลงชะลอการฟ้องคดี (deferred prosecution agreements) เขาให้คนอื่นทำแทน และเมื่อเกิดความผิดพลาด บริษัทก็จ่ายค่าปรับ แทบไม่มีใครสักคนต้องรับผิดชอบจริง ๆ

สิ่งที่กลุ่มเป็นหนี้คุณ

หน้าที่ไปได้ทั้งสองทาง คุณดูแลกลุ่ม และกลุ่มก็ดูแลคุณ

กลุ่มหนุนหลังคุณเมื่อคุณป่วย เมื่อคุณท้อ และเมื่อเกิดเรื่องไม่ดี

กลุ่มเลี้ยงคุณเมื่อคุณเลี้ยงตัวเองไม่ได้

กลุ่มดูแลคนแก่ เขาให้ช่วงเวลาที่ทำงานได้ทั้งหมดแก่กลุ่ม การดูแลเขาคือการที่กลุ่มตอบแทน

ถ้ากลุ่มเลิกทำส่วนของตัวเอง หน้าที่ของคุณก็ผ่อนลงตามไปด้วย

ชุมชนคือกันชน

เมื่ออยู่คนเดียว คุณต้องเผชิญหน้ากับธนาคาร นายจ้าง และรัฐเพียงลำพัง เขาเป็นคนเขียนสัญญา คุณมีแค่เซ็นหรือไม่ก็อด

ชุมชนยืนอยู่ระหว่างคนของตัวเองกับอำนาจที่ใหญ่กว่า

ชาวนาคนเดียวไม่มีอำนาจต่อรองกับผู้ขาย หมู่บ้านหรือสหกรณ์มี

เมื่อราคาพุ่งหรือของขาดตลาด คนที่อยู่คนเดียวมีแค่บัญชีธนาคาร ชุมชนรวมสวน ทักษะ เครื่องมือ และอาหารเข้าด้วยกัน

ผู้นำ

คนที่นำกลุ่มก็มีหน้าที่ และมีมากกว่าใคร

ผู้นำต้องรับผิดชอบต่อกลุ่ม

ผู้นำต้องส่งต่อให้คนรุ่นใหม่เมื่อถึงเวลา เหมือนที่ใครจะออกไปก็ต้องส่งมอบงาน

ถ้าคนแก่ให้คนหนุ่มสาวทำงานแต่ไม่เคยให้คุมทิศทาง คนหนุ่มสาวกำลังถูกกักไว้

ผู้นำที่เลิกรับผิดชอบต่อกลุ่ม ได้ข้ามเส้นไปสู่การควบคุมแล้ว

ออกไปอย่างถูกวิธี

การออกไปเป็นเรื่องปกติ เป้าหมายคือให้คนได้ออกไปสำรวจโลกแล้วกลับเข้ามา นั่นดีอย่างยิ่ง และชุมชนควรยินดีต้อนรับ

มีวิธีที่ถูกต้องในการออกไป

ทุกคนในชุมชนมีงานของตัวเอง เมื่อใครออกไป งานของเขาก็ไปด้วย

ดังนั้นต้องมีคนเรียนงานนั้นก่อนที่เขาจะไป

นั่นเป็นแค่หน้าที่ เพื่อไม่ให้เกิดช่องโหว่ในชุมชนเพราะมีคนออกไป

ส่งมอบงาน แล้วค่อยไป กลุ่มจะดำเนินต่อไปตามที่ทุกคนตกลงกัน และประตูก็ยังเปิดให้คุณกลับมา

การส่งมอบครอบคลุมมากกว่าตัวงาน

ความรู้ สิ่งต่าง ๆ ทำงานอย่างไรจริง ๆ ส่งต่อให้คนที่มารับช่วง

ผู้คน คุณติดต่อกับใคร ใครไว้ใจใคร แนะนำให้คนที่มาแทนรู้จัก

จังหวะเวลา เลือกเวลาที่ไม่ทำให้กลุ่มขาดคน อย่าไปกลางฤดูเก็บเกี่ยว

ของส่วนรวม เครื่องมือ เงิน และกุญแจที่เป็นของกลุ่ม อยู่กับกลุ่ม ยกเว้นส่วนแบ่งที่เป็นธรรมซึ่งกลุ่มตกลงกันไว้ล่วงหน้าและกันไว้ให้คนที่ออกไปอย่างถูกวิธี

การกลับมา

ประตูยังเปิดอยู่ และการกลับมาก็เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของแผน คนที่ออกไปเห็นโลกจะนำสิ่งที่เรียนรู้กลับมา และทั้งกลุ่มได้ประโยชน์

ถ้ามีคนออกไปถาวรล่ะ จะต้อนรับเขากลับไหม

ถ้าเขาไปอยู่อีกชุมชนหนึ่ง ต้อนรับแน่นอน

ถ้าเขาออกไปสักพักเพื่อดูว่าตัวเองอยากทำอะไร เหมือนที่หนุ่มสาวชาวอามิชทำในช่วงรัมสปริงกา (Rumspringa) ก่อนเลือกรับศีลล้างบาป ต้อนรับ

ถ้าเขาออก ๆ เข้า ๆ ซ้ำไปซ้ำมา ต้องหยุดเรื่องนี้ เว้นแต่เขาออกไปทำสิ่งที่อยากทำจริง ๆ

เริ่มต้นสิ่งของตัวเอง

ชุมชนให้คุณออกไปทำอะไรก็ได้ที่อยากทำ ทำงานในบาร์ สร้างครอบครัว แต่ถ้าคุณเริ่มอะไรขึ้นมา ก็เป็นหน้าที่ของคุณที่จะดูแลให้มันแข็งแรงและดี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นบาร์หรือครอบครัว

บาร์เป็นสิ่งที่เก็บของแล้วทิ้งไปเมื่อไหร่ก็ได้

ครอบครัวไม่เหมือนกัน ครอบครัวคือชุมชนเล็ก ๆ อีกแห่ง และต้องการความช่วยเหลือจากชุมชนที่ใหญ่กว่าเพื่อให้แข็งแรง

เมื่อเวลาผ่านไป มันอาจเติบโตเป็นชุมชนใหญ่ของตัวเอง อาจทำอะไรที่ต่างไปเล็กน้อย

ตอนนี้ชุมชนแรกก็มีแขนเพิ่มอีกข้าง ที่ขอความช่วยเหลือได้เสมอเมื่อต้องการ และในทางกลับกันก็เหมือนกัน เพราะชุมชนใหม่สร้างขึ้นจากชุมชนเก่า และมีคุณค่าแบบเดียวกัน

นี่คือสิ่งที่พวกร็อกกี้เฟลเลอร์พยายามทำลาย และนี่คือสิ่งที่ผมอยากจุดขึ้นมาใหม่ในประเทศไทย

ออกไปอย่างผิดวิธี

วิธีที่ผิดคือเมื่อคุณอยากออกไป แต่ก็อยากควบคุมด้วยว่าคนอื่นจะดำเนินต่อไปอย่างไร

คุณพยายามเปลี่ยนกฎตอนกำลังจะไป หรือเดินจากไปทิ้งช่องโหว่ที่ไม่มีใครเติมได้

คุณเอาบัญชี รายชื่อติดต่อ หรือกุญแจดอกเดียวไปด้วย จนกลุ่มดำเนินต่อไม่ได้ถ้าไม่มีคุณ

ตอนนี้คุณกลายเป็นคนที่ควบคุมสถานการณ์ที่ทุกคนตกลงกันไว้

กลุ่มต้องเข้ามาจัดการ นั่นคือการปกป้องข้อตกลง

เมื่อมีคนหลุดทาง

บางครั้งคนหนึ่งหลงทาง และเริ่มถอยห่างจากชุมชน อาจเสพยาบ้า ซึ่งแย่มาก หรืออาจดื่มเหล้าทุกวันแล้วเริ่มนิสัยเสียกับคนอื่น ชุมชนต้องหยุดเรื่องนี้ และมีลำดับที่ถูกต้อง

ขั้นแรก คนในชุมชนมาหาเขาและบอกว่า ได้โปรดอย่าทำแบบนี้อีกเลย

ถ้ายังมีอีก ชุมชนจะเข้ามาจัดการ

ถ้ายังไม่หยุด ชุมชนจะขอให้เขาออกไป

คนที่ทำขั้นตอนเหล่านี้สำคัญ

ต้องเป็นคนที่แบกภาระเดียวกับเขา

พูดต่อหน้าเขา และทุกคนพูดเหมือนกัน

ไม่เคยมาจากคนที่โกรธคนเดียว หรือจากข่าวลือ

พร้อมรับเขากลับถ้าเขาหยุด

นั่นคือการทำสิ่งที่ถูกต้อง ทุกขั้นให้โอกาสเขาหยุด และกลุ่มจะไปขั้นต่อไปก็ต่อเมื่อเขายังทำต่อ เขาตกลงกับกลุ่มตอนที่เข้ามา และกลุ่มก็รักษาส่วนของตัวเองในข้อตกลงนั้น ด้วยการดูแลทั้งตัวเขาและทุกคนรอบตัว

เมื่ออยู่คนเดียว

ถ้าคุณอยู่ตัวคนเดียว แล้วมีคนมาบอกว่า “คุณทำแบบนั้นไม่ได้” โดยที่คุณสองคนไม่ได้อยู่กลุ่มเดียวกัน ก็ไม่มีข้อตกลงอะไรรองรับ

คนนั้นกำลังพยายามควบคุมคุณ มันคือความต้องการของคนหนึ่งกดทับอีกคน

ถ้าคุณเลือก คุณก็ยอมให้ถูกควบคุมได้ มันจะได้ผลก็ต่อเมื่อคุณยอมตาม

อีกด้านหนึ่ง: ถูกเลี้ยงมาให้เป็นปัจเจก

การควบคุมมีอีกด้านหนึ่ง ระบบโรงเรียนสมัยใหม่ถูกหล่อหลอมโดยมีเงินก้อนใหญ่อยู่เบื้องหลัง คณะกรรมการการศึกษาทั่วไป (General Education Board) ของร็อกกี้เฟลเลอร์ให้ทุนการศึกษาในช่วงต้นทศวรรษ 1900 ในปี 1913 ประธานคณะกรรมการ เฟรเดอริก เกตส์ (Frederick Gates) ตีพิมพ์ “The Country School of To-Morrow” (โรงเรียนชนบทแห่งวันพรุ่งนี้) โดยเขียนว่าเด็กชนบทควรถูกฝึกให้ทำงานที่พ่อแม่ทำอยู่แล้วให้ได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ โดยไม่มีนักปรัชญา นักวิชาการ หรือผู้รู้อยู่ในแผน เด็ก ๆ ถูกทำให้เป็นแรงงานเพื่อแผนใหญ่ของคนอื่น

ความคิดแบบเดียวกันเข้ามาถึงบ้าน แอรอน รุสโซ (Aaron Russo) บอกว่านิค ร็อกกี้เฟลเลอร์ (Nick Rockefeller) เล่าให้เขาฟังว่าครอบครัวนี้ให้ทุนขบวนการปลดปล่อยสตรี เพื่อให้ทุกครัวเรือนมีคนเสียภาษีสองคน และให้เด็กถูกส่งไปโรงเรียนเพื่อหล่อหลอมตั้งแต่เล็กกว่าเดิม

สิ่งที่ระบบนั้นผลิตออกมา

ปัจเจกที่ดูแลตัวเองก่อน

ความภักดีต่อคนอื่นจางหายไป

ผู้คนเลิกใส่ใจคนรอบตัว

เมื่อคุณอยู่ในโลกที่ทุกคนเป็นแบบนั้น และคุณอยู่ในชุมชน หน้าที่ที่คุณมีต่อกลุ่มอาจรู้สึกเหมือนการควบคุม แต่ที่จริงมันคือหน้าที่ คุณเลือกที่จะอยู่ที่นั่น คุณออกไปได้ และสิ่งที่ขอจากคุณก็มีแค่สิ่งที่ทุกคนตกลงกันไว้ มันรู้สึกแปลกเพราะโลกรอบตัวคุณลืมไปแล้วว่าความภักดีต่อคนอื่นรู้สึกอย่างไร

ครอบครัวเล็กก็เหมือนกัน

ครอบครัวคือชุมชนเล็ก ๆ และกฎเดียวกันใช้ได้ สมมติว่าคนสองคนแต่งงานกัน มีลูกหนึ่งคน และไม่มีความสุขด้วยกัน คนหนึ่งอยากออกไป จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น

วิธีซ่อมแซมแบบหนึ่งเป็นอย่างนี้

คนหนึ่งออกไป และกลับมาเยี่ยมลูกอยู่เสมอ

คนนั้นไปหาคู่ใหม่ ผู้หญิงไปหาผู้ชายคนใหม่ หรือผู้ชายไปหาผู้หญิงคนใหม่ แล้วสร้างอีกครอบครัว

เมื่อผ่านไปหลายปี สองครัวเรือนลงตัวและมาใกล้ชิดกันได้

เมื่อถึงเวลา ลูก ๆ จากครอบครัวใหม่ก็ได้รู้จักกับลูกคนแรก

คนที่ออกไปเป็นคนก่อปัญหา หน้าที่ที่จะแก้จึงตกอยู่กับเขา เขาต้องซ่อมแซมเพื่อชุมชน เพื่อให้ชุมชนดำเนินต่อไปได้โดยไม่ถูกรบกวน เมื่อคุณรบกวนชุมชน คุณกำลังควบคุมชุมชน และคุณคือคนที่ควบคุม

การแต่งงานแบบคลุมถุงชน

คนรอบตัวมักมองเห็นว่าอะไรดีสำหรับคุณก่อนที่คุณจะเห็นเอง

การแต่งงานแบบคลุมถุงชนจบลงด้วยการหย่าน้อยกว่าการแต่งงานที่สร้างจากความรู้สึกและความรักมาก ในประเทศที่นิยมแบบนี้ อย่างอินเดีย มีเพียงประมาณ 1 ใน 100 คู่ที่หย่ากัน

คุณอาจรู้สึกดึงดูดใจใครสักคนทันที แต่คุณจะไม่รักเขาทันที ต้องทำความรู้จักกันก่อน ซึ่งใช้เวลา แล้วความรู้สึกถึงจะตามมา นั่นคือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นตามธรรมชาติ

เมื่อมันเกิดขึ้นเร็วเกินไป คุณเองก็ไม่เข้าใจความรู้สึกของตัวเอง

นั่นคือเหตุผลที่ตลอดประวัติศาสตร์ส่วนใหญ่ พ่อแม่เป็นคนตัดสินใจว่าลูกจะคู่กับใคร มันเป็นเรื่องของชุมชน เป็นทางเลือกหนึ่งเดียวที่ชุมชนเก็บไว้เอง เพื่อยึดทุกอย่างให้มั่นคง การที่พ่อแม่เลือกช่วยไม่ให้เส้นโค้งพาเรโต (Pareto curve) ของชุมชนพังลง

ส่วนหนึ่งที่การแต่งงานเหล่านั้นอยู่ยืด เพราะการออกไปในที่เหล่านั้นยากกว่ามาก บททดสอบเดียวกันจึงใช้ตรงนี้ด้วย ถ้าคู่นั้นปฏิเสธได้และยังได้รับการหนุนหลังจากชุมชน การเลือกของพ่อแม่คือหน้าที่ ถ้าปฏิเสธไม่ได้ นั่นคือการควบคุม

ลูก ๆ

เด็กไม่ได้เลือกสิ่งใดเลย และออกไปไม่ได้ นั่นทำให้เด็กต้องมาก่อน

พ่อแม่ทั้งสองเป็นหนี้ลูกในการติดต่อที่สม่ำเสมอและชีวิตที่มั่นคง ไม่ว่าจะเกิดอะไรขึ้นระหว่างผู้ใหญ่

การใช้ลูกเป็นคนส่งสาร เป็นรางวัล หรือเป็นอาวุธระหว่างพ่อแม่ คือการควบคุมคนที่ไม่มีทางออก

เด็กที่เกิดในชุมชนไม่เคยสมัครเข้ามา เมื่อโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่ เขาได้รับทางเลือกเดียวกับที่ทุกคนเคยได้ คืออยู่หรือไป

เด็กอาจรู้สึกถูกควบคุม เพราะเขาถูกนำเข้ามาในชุมชนผ่านความรักของคนสองคน ไม่ใช่ทางเลือกของตัวเขาเอง นั่นอาจเป็นเหตุผลที่ชาวอามิชให้มีรัมสปริงกา เมื่อหนุ่มสาวโตพอจะเข้าใจโลกรอบตัว เขาได้เห็นว่าข้างนอกมีอะไรก่อน จะได้ไม่ผิดพลาดตอนเลือก

เมื่อหน้าที่ตรึงคุณไว้

บางครั้งดูเหมือนทุกคนมีอิสระ แต่คุณไปไหนไม่ได้ สามีคุณป่วยหนัก คุณอยากออกไปสนุก ไปเที่ยวแล้วกลับมา การดูแลเขาคือหน้าที่ของคุณ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นก็อาจรู้สึกเหมือนสูญเสียอิสรภาพไป

มีสองเรื่องตรงนี้

เวลา คุณยอมรอได้นานแค่ไหน หน้าที่มีความยาว และคุณเป็นคนตัดสินว่าจะแบกมันไว้นานเท่าไร

อิสรภาพกลับมาได้ เมื่อเขาหายดี เขาจะคืนอิสรภาพทั้งหมดให้คุณ

ในสถานการณ์แบบนั้น ทั้งครอบครัวช่วยกัน ลงแรงช่วยให้เขาหายและแบ่งเบาภาระ หน้าที่ของคุณจึงกลายเป็นหน้าที่ที่อิสระขึ้น เมื่อภาระทั้งหมดตกอยู่กับคนเดียวโดยมองไม่เห็นจุดจบ นั่นคือคนหนึ่งกำลังถูกใช้ และครอบครัวได้ปล่อยให้ส่วนหน้าที่ของตัวเองหลุดมือ

สิ่งที่คุณกำลังเผชิญคือชีวิตที่คุณรับไว้ คือสิ่งที่คุณตัดสินใจให้เป็นหน้าที่ของตัวเอง

หลังความตาย

การส่งมอบครั้งสุดท้ายคือครั้งที่ไม่มีใครกลับมาทำให้เสร็จได้ หน้าที่จึงตกอยู่กับคนที่ยังอยู่ ให้บ้านยังยืนอยู่ได้

งานของผู้ตายถูกระบุชัดและส่งต่อให้ใครสักคน ก่อนที่ความโศกเศร้าจะเป็นตัวตัดสิน

หนี้ของเขากลายเป็นปัญหาของกลุ่ม ไม่ปล่อยให้ภรรยาหรือสามีที่เหลืออยู่แบกไว้คนเดียว

ที่ดินที่เลี้ยงทุกคนยังคงอยู่ครบ เพื่อจะได้เลี้ยงทุกคนต่อไป

ผู้คนเข้ามา ทำอาหาร และนั่งอยู่เป็นเพื่อนครอบครัว นั่นคือน้ำใจในช่วงเวลาที่ยากที่สุด

กลุ่มที่มาแค่กินข้าวงานศพ แล้วทิ้งให้หญิงม่ายอยู่คนเดียวกับบัญชีและสัตว์เลี้ยง ได้ล้มเหลวในส่วนหน้าที่ของตัวเอง

ไร่นากับแรงดึงดูดของเงิน

หลายคนรู้สึกว่าตัวเองไม่มีอิสระเมื่ออยู่ในไร่นา แต่ในไร่นาเขามี

ความมั่นคงทางอาหาร

บ้าน

ทุกอย่างที่ต้องการ

สิ่งยั่วยุของเงินที่มากขึ้น ความโลภ และอำนาจ ดึงผู้คนออกไปจากสิ่งเหล่านั้น มันพาคุณเข้าไปอยู่ในสภาพแวดล้อมแบบร็อกกี้เฟลเลอร์ ที่ไม่มีครอบครัวคอยหนุนหลังจริง ๆ ในตอนที่คุณต้องการที่สุด การหนุนหลังคุณในตอนที่ต้องการ นั่นแหละคือครอบครัว นั่นแหละคือชุมชน

คำว่าคอมมูน (commune) อยู่ติดกับคำว่าคอมมิวนิสม์ (communism) ทั้งสองมาจากรากศัพท์เดียวกัน แปลว่าเป็นของทุกคน ผมคิดว่าความใกล้กันนี้ถูกใช้โดยเจตนา เพื่อให้คำนี้ทำให้คนไม่อยากกลับไปใช้ชีวิตแบบคอมมูน แล้วเดินเข้าไปสู่ความเป็นทาสยุคใหม่แทน

ทั้งสองอย่างห่างกันมาก

ชีวิตที่แบ่งปันกัน คือคนที่ออกไปได้ เลือกที่จะรวมสิ่งที่มีเข้าด้วยกัน

คอมมิวนิสม์ในฐานะระบบรัฐ คือการรวมทรัพย์ที่ถูกบังคับโดยพรรคที่คุณออกไม่ได้

ผืนดินใต้เท้าคุณ

ถ้าที่ดินเป็นของคนเดียวแต่งานเป็นของทุกคน ประตูที่เปิดอยู่ก็เป็นแค่เรื่องแต่ง เจ้าของไล่ใครออกก็ได้ และคนอื่นทุกคนออกไปมือเปล่าหลังจากเหนื่อยมาหลายปี

ที่ดิน น้ำ และเครื่องมือหนักอยู่กับกลุ่ม ถือไว้แบบที่ไม่มีใครคนเดียวไล่คนอื่นออกได้

คนที่ออกไปอย่างถูกวิธีหลังทำงานสุจริตมาหลายปี ได้ส่วนแบ่งที่เป็นธรรมจากสิ่งที่สร้างด้วยกัน เช่น เครื่องมือ เมล็ดพันธุ์ เงินออม หรือสัตว์

ด้วยวิธีนี้ ประตูก็เปิดอยู่จริงทั้งในกระเป๋าเงินและบนกระดาษ

น้ำใจและการแบ่งปันอาหาร

ในประเทศไทยมีน้ำใจ ฉันช่วยคุณ คุณช่วยฉัน มันคือวิถีชีวิตแบบชุมชน ที่ความช่วยเหลือส่งต่อกันระหว่างผู้คนโดยไม่มีเงินเปลี่ยนมือ อาหารถูกแบ่งปันกัน

น้ำใจไปได้ทั้งสองทาง คนที่เอาอย่างเดียวไม่เคยให้ กำลังใช้ความใจดีของกลุ่มเพื่อควบคุมกลุ่ม รูปแบบเดียวกับการออกไปอย่างผิดวิธี

การแบกน้ำหนักของตัวเอง

การหนุนหลังไม่มีเงื่อนไขสำหรับคนที่ทำงานไม่ได้ คือคนป่วย คนแก่ และเด็ก

สำหรับคนอื่นทุกคน การหนุนหลังมาพร้อมกับความพยายามอย่างจริงใจ

คนที่ทำเป็นช่วยตัวเองไม่ได้เพื่อให้คนอื่นทำส่วนของตัวเองแทน กำลังดูดน้ำใจของกลุ่ม และคนที่ทำงานหนักที่สุดก็หมดแรงเพราะต้องแบกเขา

ในอังกฤษ เราแทบไม่แบ่งอาหารกันที่โต๊ะอีกแล้ว ต่างคนต่างสั่งของตัวเองแล้วกิน

ในร้านอาหารจีน ผู้คนแบ่งอาหารกัน

ในร้านอาหารอินเดีย ผู้คนแบ่งอาหารกัน

คนอังกฤษและอเมริกันส่วนใหญ่แบ่งกันแบบนั้นแค่ไม่กี่ครั้งต่อปี ในวันขอบคุณพระเจ้า มื้อคริสต์มาส หรือวันหยุด

แม้แต่ตอนไปเที่ยว ก็อาจเป็นอาหารชุดสำหรับตัวเองแทนที่จะแบ่งกัน

เราเอาการแบ่งปันออกไป และพร้อมกันนั้นเราก็เอาชุมชนออกไปด้วย

ทิ้งสิ่งที่สร้างมาคนเดียว

การออกจากชุมชนเป็นเรื่องง่าย คุณส่งมอบงาน กลุ่มดำเนินต่อไป และยังอยู่ตรงนั้นเมื่อคุณกลับมา

การทิ้งสิ่งที่คุณทำงานมาทั้งชีวิต ที่สร้างมาด้วยตัวเองคนเดียว มีราคาแพงเกินไป

ไม่มีใครให้ส่งมอบ

ถ้าคุณเดินจากไป มันก็หายไป

คุณจึงต้องอยู่ เพราะราคาของการออกไปคือทุกอย่างที่คุณสร้างมา

ปัจเจกที่คิดว่าตัวเองเป็นอิสระ คือคนที่ไม่มีปัญญาจ่ายค่าออกไป

คนที่ไม่ต้องพึ่งใคร สุดท้ายก็ต้องพึ่งธนาคาร เจ้าของบ้านเช่า และรัฐ ซึ่งไม่มีใครรู้จักชื่อเขาเลย อิสรภาพที่แท้จริงคือการพึ่งพาคนที่คุณเลือกและไว้ใจ

การรวมทรัพย์และความไว้ใจ

ครอบครัวขยายของอินเดียแสดงให้เห็นว่าการรวมทรัพย์ทำงานอย่างไร หลายรุ่นอยู่ในบ้านหลังเดียวกัน

เขารวมเงินเข้าด้วยกัน

ซื้อของดี ๆ ให้ครอบครัว

ใช้ร่วมกัน แบบที่ชุมชนทำ

มันได้ผลเพราะทุกคนไว้ใจกันว่าจะทำสิ่งที่ถูกต้อง

ปัญหาในอังกฤษคือเราไม่ไว้ใจกันอีกแล้ว เราไม่มีชุมชน และเรื่องต่าง ๆ ก็ผิดพลาดบ่อยขึ้นเมื่อไม่มีชุมชนอยู่รอบตัว

ความภักดี

ความภักดีคือส่วนของความไว้ใจ ในโลกทุกวันนี้ มันอาจเป็นสิ่งที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดที่คุณอยากได้ในชีวิต เพราะมันหายากมาก ๆ

ถ้าใครสักคนสูญเสียเงินทั้งหมด ชีวิตเปลี่ยนไปทั้งหมด หรือเกิดเรื่องเลวร้ายขึ้น และเขาไม่มีชุมชนอยู่รอบตัว ผู้คนจะหันหลังให้เขา แทบทุกครั้ง

ผมเป็นคนอีกแบบมาตลอด ความภักดีของผมมอบให้คนที่ทำดีที่สุดและทำให้ผมมากที่สุด คนที่ทำให้มากที่สุดมาก่อน และได้เวลากับความใส่ใจจากผมมากที่สุด

การทรยศ

การทรยศคืออีกด้านหนึ่งของความภักดี เมื่อใครทรยศคุณ เขาจะทรยศคุณอีก

แต่จริง ๆ แล้วการทรยศคืออะไร การทรยศคือเมื่อคนนั้นเข้าใจอย่างถ่องแท้ว่าคุณกำลังเผชิญอะไร รู้ว่าคุณอยู่ในจุดที่แย่มาก ๆ แล้วก็ยังทำมันอยู่ดี

คนที่พลาดแล้วกลับมา แค่ทำผิดพลาด ไม่เป็นไร

สิ่งที่ทำไปด้วยความโกรธ ก็ยังอาจเป็นความผิดพลาดได้

การยืนยันในสิ่งนั้นภายหลัง และทำให้มันแข็งตัว คือสิ่งที่เปลี่ยนมันเป็นการทรยศ

ความผิดพลาดซ่อมแซมได้

การซ่อมแซมต้องใช้เวลา ความพยายาม และการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่คนอื่นมองเห็น

การจำสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นไว้ไม่เป็นไร การปิดประตูใส่คนนั้นตลอดไปแม้เขาเปลี่ยนแล้ว คือการควบคุมอีกแบบ

การถูกสั่งให้ลืม ก็เป็นการควบคุมเหมือนกัน

เวลาที่ห่างกัน

มีช่วงเวลาหนึ่งเสมอที่สิ่งต่าง ๆ เริ่มเปลี่ยนไปในตัวคน นั่นคือช่วงเวลาที่แยกคนสองคนที่เลิกคุยกัน ยิ่งนานเท่าไร ก็ยิ่งแย่ลงได้เท่านั้น

คุณเห็นได้เมื่อคนทะเลาะกันใหญ่โตแล้วกลายเป็นความเป็นศัตรูกัน ในชุมชน ผู้คนรู้เรื่องนี้ จึงนั่งลงคุยกันให้จบก่อนที่ความเงียบจะแข็งตัว

ลูกที่อยากทำตามใจตัวเอง

ผมอยู่ในชุมชน ชุมชนครอบครัว การตัดสินใจในนั้นส่งผลต่อพวกเราทุกคน ไม่เคยส่งผลแค่คนเดียว

ลูกของผมเป็นคนที่อยากทำสิ่งที่ตัวเองอยากทำ คนแบบนั้นสร้างปัญหาให้คนอื่นในชุมชน เพราะเขาไม่ทำสิ่งที่ควรทำในตอนที่ต้องทำ

ดังนั้นในฐานะพ่อและแม่ คุณปลุกเขาตอนเช้า ปลุกให้ตื่น และทำทุกอย่างที่ควรทำ เพื่อไม่ให้เขากลายเป็นปัญหาของชุมชน

การปลุกเขาคือการฝึก เด็กยังมองไม่เห็นภาระทั้งหมดที่ครอบครัวแบกอยู่ พ่อแม่จึงแบกแทนเขาไปจนกว่าเขาจะมองเห็น

การควบคุมผ่านสิ่งที่เขาปล่อยเข้ามา

ผมถูกทำให้ป่วย และแม้จะไม่ได้ตั้งใจ มันก็เกิดขึ้นผ่านการควบคุม

รัฐบาลจำกัดการรบกวนที่อุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าก่อต่อกันอยู่แล้ว ผ่านกฎ EMI และ EMC ถ้าเขาจำกัดคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) จากอุปกรณ์และไฟฟ้าที่มีต่อคนในแบบเดียวกัน เรื่องนี้คงไม่เกิดกับผมและครอบครัว

มันยังทำให้คนรอบตัวคนป่วยต้องทำงานหนักขึ้นเพื่อดูแลพวกเขา

ถึงอย่างนั้นก็ยังอนุญาตให้ติดมิเตอร์อัจฉริยะ (smart meter) ตามบ้าน มิเตอร์เหล่านี้ส่งสัญญาณวิทยุ ซึ่งเป็นการปล่อยคลื่นแบบเดียวกับที่กฎ EMC และ EMI มีไว้ควบคุมระหว่างอุปกรณ์ อุปกรณ์ได้รับการปกป้องจากสัญญาณของกันและกัน ในขณะที่ขีดจำกัดสำหรับคนป้องกันแค่เรื่องความร้อน นั่นไม่มีเหตุผลเลย และจะไม่เกิดขึ้นในชุมชน

รัฐบาลยังควบคุมสิ่งที่อยู่ในอาหารของคุณผ่านภาษีด้วย เมื่อมีการประกาศภาษีน้ำตาล เครื่องดื่มอย่างไรบีนาและลูโคเซดถูกเปลี่ยนสูตรให้ใช้สารให้ความหวานเทียมแทนน้ำตาลส่วนใหญ่ เพื่อจะได้เสียภาษีน้อยลง สองอย่างนี้เคยเป็นของโปรดของผม ตอนนี้ดื่มแล้วผมป่วย

ถ้าคุณอยู่ในชุมชน เรื่องนั้นคงไม่มีวันเกิดขึ้น ในชุมชน คนที่ออกกฎต้องอยู่กับผลที่ตามมา เขาจะเห็นความเจ็บป่วยในบ้านของตัวเอง แล้วก็เปลี่ยนกฎ

กฎหมายชุมชน

เมื่อรัฐบาลผลักดันความเป็นปัจเจกและวิถีชีวิตที่ไม่มีชุมชน บางคนรู้สึกอย่างรุนแรงว่าการควบคุมของรัฐบาลนั้นน่ารังเกียจ จนอยากให้กฎหมายชุมชนอยู่เหนือมัน เขาเอื้อมไปหาสิ่งที่ตรงข้ามกับสิ่งที่เขากำลังต่อสู้

ชะรีอะฮ์ (Sharia) เป็นตัวอย่างหนึ่ง เป็นกฎหมายศาสนาที่เติบโตมาจากชุมชนมุสลิม ครอบคลุมการปฏิบัติศาสนกิจ ครอบครัว สัญญา และอื่น ๆ ในประเทศตะวันตก มันใช้ได้เฉพาะเมื่อยินยอม โดยมีกฎหมายของประเทศอยู่เหนือกว่า

สภาชะรีอะฮ์ในสหราชอาณาจักรส่วนใหญ่จัดการเรื่องการหย่าทางศาสนา และลบล้างกฎหมายอังกฤษไม่ได้

ข้อพิพาททางแพ่งตัดสินด้วยอนุญาโตตุลาการตามหลักอิสลามได้ แต่เฉพาะเมื่อทั้งสองฝ่ายยินยอม และศาลยกเลิกผลได้

รัฐออนแทรีโอในแคนาดาประกาศห้ามอนุญาโตตุลาการทางศาสนาในกฎหมายครอบครัวในปี 2005 หลังการถกเถียงครั้งใหญ่ในสังคม และออกเป็นกฎหมายในปี 2006

ผู้คนเห็นต่างกันในเรื่องนี้ ฝ่ายสนับสนุนบอกว่ามันเป็นความสมัครใจ เหมือนศาลศาสนาอื่น ๆ และให้คนได้ใช้ชีวิตตามความเชื่อ ฝ่ายวิจารณ์บอกว่าผู้หญิงโดยเฉพาะอาจถูกกดดันให้เข้าร่วม และควรมีกฎหมายเดียวใช้กับทุกคน

กฎหมายชุมชนอื่น ๆ ที่ใช้อยู่แล้วในโลกตะวันตก

ศาลเบธดิน (Beth Din) ของชาวยิว จัดการเรื่องการหย่าทางศาสนาและข้อพิพาททางแพ่งโดยความยินยอม และทำมาในสหราชอาณาจักรหลายร้อยปีแล้ว

กฎหมายพระศาสนจักรคาทอลิก จัดการเรื่องอย่างการประกาศให้การสมรสเป็นโมฆะภายในศาสนจักร

ออร์ดนุง (Ordnung) ของชาวอามิช คือกฎชุมชนที่ไม่ได้เขียนไว้ ในปี 1972 ศาลสูงสุดสหรัฐฯ ในคดี Wisconsin v. Yoder อนุญาตให้ชาวอามิชนำลูกออกจากโรงเรียนหลังเกรด 8

กฎหมายจารีตของชนพื้นเมือง ศาลนิวซีแลนด์ยอมรับทิกังกา (tikanga) ของชาวเมารี และแคนาดากับออสเตรเลียให้น้ำหนักกับกฎหมายของชนพื้นเมืองในระดับหนึ่ง

แรงดึงเข้าหาชุมชนยังปรากฏในรูปแบบอื่นด้วย

ชุมชนศาสนาแข็งแกร่งขึ้น เพราะศรัทธาให้ความรู้สึกเป็นส่วนหนึ่ง กฎที่เลือกเอง และคนที่จะหนุนหลังเมื่อเกิดเรื่องไม่ดี

การสอนลูกที่บ้านและชุมชนที่ตั้งใจสร้างขึ้น คือคนที่ก้าวออกจากระบบของรัฐ เพื่อเลี้ยงลูกและใช้ชีวิตตามคุณค่าของตัวเอง

ชาวอามิชเติบโตต่อเนื่อง เพิ่มขึ้นเท่าตัวประมาณทุกยี่สิบปี ส่วนหนึ่งเพราะเขายึดกันไว้ได้ในขณะที่โลกรอบตัวแตกออก

หนังสือ “Bowling Alone” (2000) ของโรเบิร์ต พัทนัม (Robert Putnam) ติดตามว่าชาวอเมริกันเลิกเข้าชมรม โบสถ์ และกลุ่มต่าง ๆ อย่างไร ความว่างเปล่านั้นคือสิ่งที่กฎหมายชุมชนเข้ามาเติม

ยิ่งผู้คนรู้สึกโดดเดี่ยวและถูกควบคุมมากเท่าไร ชุมชนที่มีกฎชัดเจนก็ยิ่งน่าดึงดูดมากขึ้นเท่านั้น

บททดสอบเดียวกันใช้ได้ที่นี่ ถ้าผู้คนเลือกกฎหมายชุมชนเองและออกจากมันได้ นั่นคือหน้าที่ เมื่อผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งหย่าทางศาสนาไม่ได้ถ้าสภาไม่อนุญาต ทั้งที่รัฐหย่าให้เธอแล้ว นั่นคือการควบคุม และถ้าชุมชนใหม่ไม่ยอมให้คนเดินออกไป เขาก็แค่เปลี่ยนผู้ควบคุมคนหนึ่งเป็นอีกคน คนที่ต่อต้านการควบคุมของรัฐหนักที่สุด อาจกลายเป็นคนที่สร้างการควบคุมรายต่อไป

เริ่มจากศูนย์

คนส่วนใหญ่ที่อ่านเรื่องนี้ยังไม่มีชุมชนรอบตัว มันเริ่มจากเล็ก ๆ

สองสามครัวเรือนที่แบ่งอาหารและเครื่องมือกัน ก็คือจุดเริ่มต้น

มันจะกลายเป็นชุมชนเมื่อมีใครสักคนมาหาตอนที่เงินหมดแล้ว

รักษาขนาดไว้ให้คนที่ออกกฎยังกินข้าวกับคนที่อยู่ใต้กฎนั้น

ตรงไหนที่ยากขึ้น

การออกไปอาจแพงเกินไป ครอบครัว เงิน ชื่อเสียง และความรู้สึกเป็นส่วนหนึ่ง อาจทำให้ราคาของการเดินออกไปสูงจนประตูปิดในทางปฏิบัติ แม้จะไม่มีใครล็อก นั่นคือจุดที่หน้าที่ไถลไปเป็นการควบคุม

ประตูอาจถูกล็อกจากข้างใน ถ้ากลุ่มกลายเป็นตัวตนทั้งหมดของคุณ และการออกไปหมายถึงการเสียเพื่อนทุกคนและถูกตีตราว่าเป็นศัตรู ประตูก็ปิดไม่ต่างกัน

กฎอาจเคลื่อนไป คุณตกลงกับกลุ่มตามที่มันเป็นตอนนั้น กฎที่เปลี่ยนหลังคุณเข้ามาโดยไม่ถามคุณ อยู่นอกสิ่งที่คุณตกลงไว้ ในระดับรัฐบาล กฎเคลื่อนไปด้วยเหตุผลทางเศรษฐกิจ เพื่อเศรษฐกิจ ไม่ใช่เพื่อคุณ นั่นคือการควบคุม

บางกลุ่มคุณเกิดมาในนั้น ครอบครัว ประเทศ และวัฒนธรรม มาพร้อมหน้าที่ที่คุณไม่เคยสมัคร มันอยู่ระหว่างสองกรณี

กำลังบังคับเปลี่ยนทางเลือก การเลือกว่าจะยอมถูกควบคุมหรือไม่ ใช้ได้ดีกับแรงกดดันทางสังคม แต่กับกำลังบังคับ เช่น กฎหมาย อาวุธ หรือใครที่ถืออาหารหรือที่อยู่ของคุณไว้ การปฏิเสธยังเป็นไปได้ แต่ราคาหนักกว่ามาก

ความอับอายและการนินทา “ที่นี่เราไม่ทำแบบนั้น” คือมาตรฐาน “เราจะทำให้ไม่มีใครรับคุณ” คือกุญแจล็อก การตีตราว่าใครเป็นศัตรูหลังเขาส่งมอบงานอย่างเรียบร้อย คือการลงโทษ

หนี้ เงินกู้ภายในกลุ่มอาจเป็นความห่วงใย เงินกู้ที่คุณไม่มีวันจ่ายหมดโดยไม่เสียไร่นา ชื่อเสียง หรือลูก คือสายจูง

งานที่เรียกตัวเองว่าครอบครัว ที่ทำงานอาจใช้คำว่าครอบครัว แต่เมื่อคุณป่วย มันแทบไม่เลี้ยงคุณได้นาน การหนุนหลังไปทางเดียว

สองชุมชนในเวลาเดียวกัน ครอบครัว ที่ทำงาน และโบสถ์ ต่างดึงคุณ และคนที่อยู่ตรงกลางถูกเรียกว่าไม่ภักดีไม่ว่าจะหันไปทางไหน ให้ชัดว่าคุณอยู่กลุ่มไหนในส่วนไหนของชีวิต กลุ่มที่ต้องการคุณทั้งหมดแต่หนุนหลังคุณแค่บางส่วน กำลังควบคุมคุณ

รัฐมีที่ทางของมัน กฎบางข้อมีอยู่เพราะคนแปลกหน้าต้องใช้ถนนร่วมกัน ปัญหาเกิดเมื่อกฎเหล่านั้นเข้ามาแทนชุมชนที่เคยรับคนไว้ก่อนที่ศาลจะรับ

กลุ่มอาจผิดได้ กลุ่มอาจเปิดประตูไว้แต่ยังปฏิบัติต่อคนอย่างไม่ยุติธรรม เมื่อเป็นอย่างนั้น การออกไปโดยไม่ได้ส่งมอบอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ อาจเป็นสิ่งที่ซื่อสัตย์ที่สุด

สรุปรวม

หน้าที่ คือสิ่งที่คุณให้ด้วยความเต็มใจ ในกลุ่มที่คุณเลือกอยู่และเดินออกไปได้ มีสิทธิ์มีเสียงในกฎ กลุ่มดูแลคุณกลับ และมีการส่งมอบอย่างเหมาะสมเมื่อคุณไป คุณอยู่ที่นั่นเพราะอยากอยู่ หน้าที่ในชีวิตแบบชุมชนจึงไม่มีแรงกดดัน มันอาจยังหนักได้ เช่นตอนดูแลคนป่วย แต่เป็นน้ำหนักที่คุณเลือกยกขึ้นมาเอง

การควบคุม คือแรงกดดันต่อพฤติกรรมของคุณที่คุณไม่เคยตกลง หรือที่คุณไม่สามารถเดินออกไปได้อย่างสมเหตุสมผล

ชุมชน ดำรงอยู่ด้วยความไว้ใจ และความภักดีคือสิ่งที่รักษามันไว้

แหล่งอ้างอิง

ที่มาของข้อเท็จจริงแต่ละข้อในบทความนี้ แยกตามหัวข้อ

ขนาด

Dunbar, R. I. M. (1992). Neocortex size as a constraint on group size in primates. Journal of Human Evolution, 22(6), 469–493. https://doi.org/10.1016/0047-2484(92)90081-J

Dunbar, R. I. M. (1993). Coevolution of neocortical size, group size and language in humans. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 16(4), 681–735. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X00032325

ข้อถกเถียงเรื่องตัวเลขที่แน่นอน: Lindenfors, P., Wartel, A. & Lind, J. (2021). “Dunbar’s number” deconstructed. Biology Letters, 17(5), 20210158. https://doi.org/10.1098/rsbl.2021.0158

ฟังคนที่รู้

ข้อตกลงชะลอการฟ้องคดีในสหราชอาณาจักร: Crime and Courts Act 2013, Schedule 17. https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2013/22/schedule/17

การกลับมา และ ลูก ๆ (รัมสปริงกา ชาวอามิช)

Kraybill, D. B., Johnson-Weiner, K. M. & Nolt, S. M. (2013). The Amish. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Shachtman, T. (2006). Rumspringa: To Be or Not to Be Amish. North Point Press.

อีกด้านหนึ่ง: ถูกเลี้ยงมาให้เป็นปัจเจก

Gates, F. T. (1913). The Country School of To-Morrow. General Education Board, Occasional Papers No. 1, New York. ฉบับเต็ม: https://archive.org/details/countryschoolof00gate

เรื่องเล่าของแอรอน รุสโซเกี่ยวกับนิค ร็อกกี้เฟลเลอร์: Russo, A. (2007). Reflections and Warnings, บทสัมภาษณ์กับ Alex Jones นี่คือความทรงจำของชายคนเดียวเกี่ยวกับบทสนทนาส่วนตัว ไม่มีเอกสารรองรับ

การแต่งงานแบบคลุมถุงชน

Dommaraju, P. (2016). Divorce and separation in India. Population and Development Review, 42(2), 195–223. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1728-4457.2016.00127.x (การหย่าในอินเดียต่ำ การแยกกันอยู่พบบ่อยกว่าการหย่า)

น้ำใจ

Komin, S. (1990). Psychology of the Thai People: Values and Behavioral Patterns. สถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์ (NIDA), กรุงเทพฯ

การควบคุมผ่านสิ่งที่เขาปล่อยเข้ามา

Scarborough, P. et al. (2020). Impact of the announcement and implementation of the UK Soft Drinks Industry Levy on sugar content, price, product size and number of available soft drinks in the UK, 2015–19. PLOS Medicine, 17(2), e1003025. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003025 (ประกาศภาษีมีนาคม 2016 เริ่มเก็บเมษายน 2018 เครื่องดื่มส่วนใหญ่เปลี่ยนสูตรให้ต่ำกว่าเกณฑ์)

กฎ EMC สำหรับอุปกรณ์: Directive 2014/30/EU; UK Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulations 2016 (SI 2016/1091). https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2016/1091

ขีดจำกัดการรับคลื่นสำหรับคนในปัจจุบัน: ICNIRP (2020). Guidelines for limiting exposure to electromagnetic fields (100 kHz to 300 GHz). Health Physics, 118(5), 483–524. https://doi.org/10.1097/HP.0000000000001210

กฎหมายชุมชน