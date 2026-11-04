I don’t normally read other people’s work. I work from first principles, I test things myself, and I’ve long thought books are the first form of propaganda — I generally prefer peer-reviewed papers, where at least you know where you stand: who funded them and where they come from. For me it’s logic and wisdom first, then the science to confirm — I set that out here: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/logic-wisdom-then-science-to-confirm. So me recommending a book is rare. Dr Damien Downing’s Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water is the exception, because going through it I keep finding places where his work and mine — built by completely different routes — land in the same place. I went over it again to be sure, and the more I read, the more the overlaps stood out.

Downing is no fringe figure. He practises at The Hale Clinic in London — one of Britain’s best-known integrative medicine clinics, opened by the then Prince Charles, now King Charles III — and has spent decades in environmental and nutritional medicine.

What the book is

Downing’s case is that light and water are central to health: that the body uses light to make energy, that modern life has cut us off from sunlight, and that “coherent health” is getting all the body’s systems working together. He takes in melatonin and the pineal–glymphatic system, the properties of water, zeta potential, “we are made of light,” time crystals, and detoxing what he calls toxic matter and energy. His name for the modern problem is mal-illumination — too little natural light and too much artificial light and radiation, together — and under “toxic energy” he names the radio-frequency radiation (RFR) off phones, wi-fi and cordless handsets, and the rising “electrosmog,” as drivers of cancers, brain tumours and more.

Where his work and mine line up

I didn’t arrive at these by reading him. I got there through my own readings, experiments and the physics I’ve built — which is exactly why the overlap is worth something. Two paths, same destination. Some of these sit in Coherent Health itself — light, water, melatonin, the zeta, time crystals; others come from his wider work and his BSEM lectures rather than the book.

The parasite–sensitivity link

Here’s one the book doesn’t touch, and I think it’s a big one. Since clearing the giardia, my own electrosensitivity has roughly halved. That’s my own body, not a trial — but it’s led me to think a parasite ramps up both electrosensitivity and chemical sensitivity, not just the gut.

The mechanism makes sense, and the edges of it are already in the literature:

A parasite like giardia leaves the immune system switched on and the gut lining leaky long after the bug itself. The Bergen giardia outbreak produced years of chronic fatigue with giardia-specific immune responses still firing — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5279576/

MCS is increasingly read as central sensitisation — a nervous system wound too tight, reacting to things it should shrug off.

Put those together, and a gut full of parasite, leaking and inflaming, is exactly the kind of background load that would wind the whole system tighter — and leave you reacting harder to EMF and to chemicals both.

Nobody has run the study on parasites and electrosensitivity directly yet, so this is my hypothesis off my own recovery, and one I’d like to see tested. But the direction is clear enough in me: clear the gut, and the sensitivity drops.

Where I add to it

Where we come at it from different ends

Downing says we are made of light. My framework has us powered by a zeta function — the black hole we sit inside — and it powers every atom, sitting right alongside his time crystals. It’s the same picture from two directions, and I think the two sides belong side by side.

Read it

It’s a good, grounded perspective, and it lines up with a lot of my own research. My work goes a fair bit further out there; his is grounded in what people can accept — and that’s exactly why I’d point you to it.

Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water is published by Hammersmith Books — in paperback and as an ebook, so you don’t need Amazon:

Paperback: https://hammersmithbooks.co.uk/product/coherent-health-the-power-of-light-and-water-paperback/

Main page / ebook: https://hammersmithbooks.co.uk/product/coherent-health-the-power-of-light-and-water/

It’s a strong book, and it pairs with my own work better than anything else I’ve read: his light and water, my EMF, lipids and physics. The full body of mine is on my two Substacks — normanjamesemf.substack.com (EMF and health) and jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com (the physics) — and the whole framework is laid out, every page in English and Thai, at tranquil-meerkat-234c60.netlify.app, which explains it all.

Dr Damien Downing’s books

Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water (2026)

The Vitamin Cure for Digestive Disorders (2014)

The Vitamin Cure for Allergies (2010)

Why M.E.? Overcoming Chronic Fatigue (1989)

Daylight Robbery (1988)

Sources

Seed oils and mortality — the Minnesota Coronary Experiment reanalysis: Ramsden et al., BMJ (2016).

Mineral decline in food: McCance & Widdowson; Thomas (2003). Selenium decline: Rayman, BMJ (1997).

Chemical-sensitivity prevalence: California (1999, 15.9%); Atlanta (2004, 12.6%).

The physics of smell (deuterium-labelled odours in the fruit fly): Franco, Turin, Mershin & Skoulakis, PNAS (2011).

EMF via voltage-gated calcium channels: Pall, Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine (2013).

James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand

Coherent Health — จุดที่งานของ ดร. เดเมียน ดาวนิ่ง มาบรรจบกับงานของผม

ปกติผมไม่อ่านงานของคนอื่น ผมทำงานจากหลักการพื้นฐาน ทดสอบสิ่งต่าง ๆ ด้วยตัวเอง และผมคิดมานานแล้วว่าหนังสือคือการโฆษณาชวนเชื่อรูปแบบแรก — โดยทั่วไปผมชอบงานวิจัยที่ผ่านการตรวจทานโดยผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิ (peer-reviewed) มากกว่า เพราะอย่างน้อยคุณก็รู้ว่ายืนอยู่ตรงไหน ใครเป็นผู้ให้ทุน และมันมาจากไหน สำหรับผมคือตรรกะและปัญญาก่อน แล้วค่อยใช้วิทยาศาสตร์ยืนยัน ผมอธิบายไว้ที่นี่: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/logic-wisdom-then-science-to-confirm ดังนั้นการที่ผมจะแนะนำหนังสือสักเล่มจึงเป็นเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นไม่บ่อย หนังสือ Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water ของ ดร. เดเมียน ดาวนิ่ง เป็นข้อยกเว้น เพราะยิ่งผมอ่าน ผมก็ยิ่งเจอจุดที่งานของเขากับงานของผม — ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นมาคนละเส้นทางโดยสิ้นเชิง — มาลงเอยที่จุดเดียวกัน ผมกลับไปอ่านมันอีกรอบเพื่อให้แน่ใจ และยิ่งอ่าน จุดที่ซ้อนทับกันก็ยิ่งชัด

ดาวนิ่งไม่ใช่คนนอกกระแสที่ไร้ที่มา เขาตรวจรักษาที่ The Hale Clinic ในลอนดอน — หนึ่งในคลินิกเวชศาสตร์เชิงบูรณาการที่มีชื่อเสียงที่สุดของอังกฤษ ซึ่งเปิดโดยเจ้าชายชาลส์ในขณะนั้น ปัจจุบันคือพระเจ้าชาลส์ที่ 3 — และเขาใช้เวลาหลายสิบปีในด้านเวชศาสตร์สิ่งแวดล้อมและโภชนาการ

หนังสือเล่มนี้พูดถึงอะไร

ข้อเสนอของดาวนิ่งคือ แสงและน้ำ เป็นหัวใจของสุขภาพ ร่างกายใช้แสงในการสร้างพลังงาน ชีวิตสมัยใหม่ตัดขาดเราจากแสงอาทิตย์ และ “สุขภาพที่สอดประสานกัน” (coherent health) คือการทำให้ทุกระบบของร่างกายทำงานร่วมกัน เขาพูดถึงเมลาโทนินและระบบต่อมไพเนียล–กลิมฟาติก (pineal–glymphatic) คุณสมบัติของน้ำ ศักย์ซีตา (zeta potential) แนวคิด “เราสร้างขึ้นจากแสง” ผลึกเวลา (time crystals) และการขับพิษทั้งที่เขาเรียกว่าพิษจากสสารและพิษจากพลังงาน ชื่อที่เขาเรียกปัญหาสมัยใหม่คือ mal-illumination — การได้รับแสงธรรมชาติน้อยเกินไปและได้รับแสงประดิษฐ์กับรังสีมากเกินไป พร้อม ๆ กัน — และภายใต้หัวข้อ “พิษจากพลังงาน” เขาระบุถึงรังสีคลื่นวิทยุ (RFR) จากโทรศัพท์มือถือ ไวไฟ และโทรศัพท์ไร้สาย และ “มลพิษแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า” (electrosmog) ที่เพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ ว่าเป็นตัวขับให้เกิดมะเร็ง เนื้องอกในสมอง และอื่น ๆ

จุดที่งานของเขากับงานของผมตรงกัน

ผมไม่ได้มาถึงจุดเหล่านี้ด้วยการอ่านงานของเขา ผมมาถึงด้วยการอ่าน การทดลอง และฟิสิกส์ที่ผมสร้างขึ้นเอง — ซึ่งนั่นแหละคือเหตุผลว่าทำไมการที่มันมาซ้อนทับกันจึงมีความหมาย สองเส้นทาง ปลายทางเดียวกัน บางอย่างอยู่ในหนังสือ Coherent Health เอง — แสง น้ำ เมลาโทนิน ซีตา ผลึกเวลา ส่วนบางอย่างมาจากงานในวงกว้างของเขาและการบรรยายของ BSEM มากกว่าจะอยู่ในหนังสือ

พิษจากพลังงาน (Toxic energy) ผมเห็นด้วยอย่างเต็มที่ และเขาพูดไว้ตรง ๆ ในหนังสือ — mal-illumination ของเขาคือการได้แสงธรรมชาติน้อยเกินไปและได้แสงประดิษฐ์กับรังสีมากเกินไปในเวลาเดียวกัน เขาระบุถึง RFR จากโทรศัพท์ ไวไฟ และโทรศัพท์ไร้สาย DECT และเรียกคลื่นพื้นหลังที่เพิ่มขึ้นว่า electrosmog นั่นคือพื้นที่งานของผมพอดี สำหรับผม ชิ้นส่วนที่ใหญ่ที่สุดที่ต่อยอดจากตรงนั้นคือ EMI ไฟฟ้าสกปรกในสายไฟ และสนามต่าง ๆ ที่รวมตัวกัน วิทยาศาสตร์ทดสอบทีละอย่าง — ELF, คลื่นวิทยุ (RFR), สนามแม่เหล็ก (MG) — และหน่วยงานด้านมะเร็งขององค์การอนามัยโลก (IARC) จัดให้เป็นสารที่อาจก่อมะเร็ง โดยสัญญาณมะเร็งเม็ดเลือดขาวในเด็กเริ่มปรากฏตั้งแต่ประมาณ 3–4 mG แต่แทบไม่มีใครทดสอบมัน พร้อมกัน ซึ่งคือการรับสัมผัสที่เราใช้ชีวิตอยู่จริง สิ่งที่ใกล้เคียงที่สุดคือหลักฐานไฟฟ้าสกปรกของ Stetzer กับฝูงโคนมในชั้นศาล — มะเร็งและน้ำนมลดลง 50% และสิ่งที่หยุดมันได้จริง: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/elfrfr-the-cows-the-milk-and-what และมาตรฐาน “ความปลอดภัย” ของระบบไร้สายพลาดเรื่องการเสริมฤทธิ์กันโดยการออกแบบ: เรื่องหลอกลวงของ SAR — ขีดจำกัดที่สร้างบนชีววิทยาที่ล้าสมัย ซึ่งวัดความร้อนจากแหล่งเดียวในขณะที่ ELF และ RFR ทำงานต่อร่างกายร่วมกัน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/proof-and-the-sar-con-why-wireless ผมเขียนเรื่องการเสริมฤทธิ์นี้ไว้ — บทสนทนาที่ไม่มีใครพูดถึง — ใน The Silent Nexus: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-silent-nexus-why-elf-rfr-synergy และกรณีที่ชัดที่สุดที่เถียงไม่ได้: โครงการ ICEMAN ของ DARPA กำลังพบมะเร็ง โรคภัย และการฆ่าตัวตายในนักบินขับไล่ — ซึ่งได้รับรังสีคอสมิกเพียงเศษเสี้ยวของลูกเรือสายการบิน — ดังนั้นจึงเป็นการเสริมฤทธิ์ของ ELF/RFR ไม่ใช่รังสีคอสมิก: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/if-darpas-iceman-programme-is-finding แม้แต่ The Invisible Rainbow — ประวัติศาสตร์ของเรื่องทั้งหมดนี้ และงานทั้งชีวิตของอาเธอร์ เฟิร์สเทนเบิร์ก — ก็ยังพลาดเรื่อง EMI การที่สองสนามมารวมกัน ผมเขียนถึงเขาและช่องว่างนั้นไว้ใน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/arthur-firstenberg-the-man-who-listened และมันเป็นได้ทั้งสองทาง: โลหะที่ไม่ได้ต่อสายดินทำให้แย่ลง ไม่ใช่ดีขึ้น — บ้านที่หุ้มฟอยล์โดยไม่ต่อสายดินกลับให้ผลตรงข้ามกับที่คนหวังไว้: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/unveiling-ancient-secrets-how-subtle ซึ่งเป็นเหตุผลว่าทำไมหลังคาหรือฉนวนโลหะใด ๆ ต้องต่อสายดิน และเหนือสิ่งอื่นใด แสงที่ซ้อนทับบน EMI ยิ่งแย่กว่า : การศึกษาในห้องเรียนเมื่อหลายปีก่อน (การถ่ายทำของ John Ott) พบว่าการบังหลอดฟลูออเรสเซนต์ทำให้เด็ก ๆ สงบลง — เด็กที่เคยก่อกวนกลับกลายเป็นนั่งสงบอยู่หน้าห้อง แสงและ EMF รวมกัน ไม่ใช่อย่างใดอย่างหนึ่งเดี่ยว ๆ

แสง ความมืด และเมลาโทนิน เราเห็นตรงกัน จุดที่ยากคือคำตอบที่ซื่อตรง — เข้านอนตอนหกโมงเย็นพร้อมความมืด — ไม่เข้ากับชีวิตการทำงาน ทางแก้ของผม: จัดการแสงสีฟ้าเปิด-ปิดตลอดวัน แสงสีแดงในตอนเย็น และเหนือสิ่งอื่นใด การเดินรับแสงอาทิตย์ยามเช้า การเดินครั้งเดียวนั้นตั้งนาฬิกาของทั้งวัน แค่นั้นก็พอ

น้ำ ตรงนี้ผมนำบางอย่างที่ผมคิดว่าหนังสือของเขาไม่มี: ศักย์ซีตาคือกระแสวน (vortex) — กระแสวนเดียวกันที่เลียนแบบหลุมดำแกนกลางที่เราอยู่ภายใน ซึ่งเป็นที่ที่ผมได้มันมาจากงานรีมันน์ (Riemann) ของผม น้ำที่มีโครงสร้างของเขากับกระแสวนของผมคือสิ่งเดียวกันจากสองด้าน ผมอธิบายไว้ว่าน้ำคืออะไรจริง ๆ และทำไมโอโซน ไฮโดรเจน และน้ำที่มีโครงสร้างจึงทำงานบนหลักการเดียวกัน ใน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/ever-wondered-what-water-actually

การขาดแร่ธาตุ เห็นด้วย — และมุมของผมคือมันเป็น ปัญหาจาก NPK: แมกนีเซียมที่ไม่เคยถูกใส่กลับลงไปในดิน ดูสิ่งที่ชาวนาทำเมื่อดินหมดธาตุ — เขาแขวนก้อนเกลือแมกนีเซียมให้วัวเลียในทุ่งแทนที่จะใส่แมกนีเซียมกลับลงดิน ก้อนเลียถูกกว่าการบำรุงดิน จึงเป็นสิ่งที่ถูกทำ แต่ก้อนเลียคือหลักฐานว่าดินว่างเปล่า และพืช — อาหารของเรา — ก็ยังว่างเปล่าอยู่ ซิลิกาก็เช่นกัน ตัวเลขที่เขาอ้าง — แร่ธาตุลดลง 15–76% ตั้งแต่ปี 1940 (McCance & Widdowson; Thomas, 2003) และซีลีเนียมที่ลดลง (Rayman, BMJ 1997) — คือการวัดค่าของสิ่งนั้นพอดี ผมเขียนไว้ใน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-hidden-crisis-in-our-food-from และด้านการเพาะปลูก — แร่ธาตุ น้ำเลี้ยงปลา ไม่ใช้ NPK — ใน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/cannabis-cultivation-environmental

ภาวะไวต่อสารเคมี (MCS) ตัวเลขความชุกที่ผมพูดถึงอยู่เสมอ (15.9% ในแคลิฟอร์เนีย, 12.6% ในแอตแลนตา) ยังเพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ มุมมองของผมคือจริง ๆ แล้วมันเกี่ยวกับ กลิ่นที่หลุดจากสมดุลพาเรโต — โมเลกุลของกลิ่นไม่พาสเปกตรัมเต็มที่ทั้งต้นพืชให้อีกต่อไป ร่างกายจึงจัดตำแหน่งมันไม่ได้ แล้วสารเคมีสังเคราะห์ก็มาทับถม มันเชื่อมโยงกับฟิสิกส์ของกลิ่น: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/deuterium-bacterial-communication และย้อนกลับไปที่ดิน: ผมอธิบายไว้ว่า NPK มอบ MCS ให้เราอย่างไรใน: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-quantum-disconnection-how-npk และทำไมสิ่งใดก็ตามที่เหมือน EMF และ NPK จึงไม่เป็นพาเรโตและเป็นพิษต่อชีวิตแบบพาเรโต: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/simply-anything-like-emf-and-npk

น้ำมันพืช (Seed oils) ด้านของผม: โอเมกา-3 และไขมันที่ปกป้อง คือสิ่งที่ปกป้องเส้นประสาทจาก EMF และความไวต่อมัน — และหากขาดมันในร่างกาย คุณก็ต่อสู้กับปรสิตไม่ได้ด้วย การวิเคราะห์ใหม่ของ Minnesota Coronary ที่เขาอ้างถึง (Ramsden, BMJ 2016) — การลดคอเลสเตอรอลด้วยไขมันจากน้ำมันพืชกลับ เพิ่ม อัตราการตาย — คือปลายทางผลลัพธ์ของเรื่องเดียวกัน ของผมคือ: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/rancid-seed-oils-are-exacerbating

เยื่อหุ้มเซลล์ การรั่วของลำไส้ และสารพิษ — จุดเชื่อมระหว่างสารอาหารกับสารพิษของเขาคือพื้นที่เดียวกับงานเรื่องลำไส้และเยื่อหุ้มเซลล์ของผม: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-gut-that-could-not-digest และ https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-worm-that-points

จุดเชื่อมระหว่างปรสิตกับความไว

นี่คือจุดที่หนังสือไม่ได้แตะ และผมคิดว่ามันเป็นเรื่องใหญ่ หลังจากกำจัดจิอาร์เดียออกไป ความไวต่อคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (electrosensitivity) ของผมเองลดลงราวครึ่งหนึ่ง นั่นคือร่างกายผมเอง ไม่ใช่การทดลองทางวิทยาศาสตร์ — แต่มันทำให้ผมคิดว่าปรสิตเพิ่มทั้งความไวต่อคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าและความไวต่อสารเคมี ไม่ใช่แค่เรื่องลำไส้

กลไกนี้สมเหตุสมผล และขอบของมันก็มีอยู่ในงานวิจัยแล้ว:

ปรสิตอย่างจิอาร์เดียทิ้งให้ระบบภูมิคุ้มกันยังทำงานอยู่และผนังลำไส้ยังรั่วอยู่นานหลังจากตัวเชื้อหายไป การระบาดของจิอาร์เดียที่เมืองเบอร์เกน (Bergen) ทำให้เกิดอาการอ่อนล้าเรื้อรังนานหลายปี โดยยังพบการตอบสนองของภูมิคุ้มกันที่จำเพาะต่อจิอาร์เดียทำงานอยู่ — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5279576/

MCS ถูกมองมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ ว่าเป็นภาวะ central sensitisation — ระบบประสาทที่ถูกปรับให้ไวเกินไป ตอบสนองต่อสิ่งที่ควรจะเฉยได้

เอาสองอย่างนี้มารวมกัน ลำไส้ที่เต็มไปด้วยปรสิต รั่ว และอักเสบ ก็คือภาระพื้นหลังแบบที่จะยิ่งขันทั้งระบบให้ตึงขึ้น — และทำให้คุณตอบสนองแรงขึ้นทั้งต่อ EMF และต่อสารเคมี

ยังไม่มีใครทำการศึกษาเรื่องปรสิตกับความไวต่อคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าโดยตรง ดังนั้นนี่จึงเป็นสมมติฐานของผมจากการฟื้นตัวของตัวเอง และเป็นสิ่งที่ผมอยากเห็นมีการทดสอบ แต่ทิศทางในตัวผมนั้นชัดเจนพอ: เคลียร์ลำไส้ แล้วความไวก็ลดลง

จุดที่ผมเสริมเพิ่มเติม

การวัดและชีววิทยาอาคาร — ด้าน EMF ที่หนังสือของเขาเปิดประเด็นไว้: ความหนาแน่นกำลัง (power density) เทียบกับ SAR, ไฟฟ้าสกปรก, ค่าที่วัดได้ในโลกจริง, electric diet ในฐานะโปรโตคอล ดู: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/why-some-of-us-feel-it-electrosensitivity และ https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/questions-for-the-bloggers-who-say ส่วน electric diet มีสองแบบ: แบบหน้าเดียวสำหรับพิมพ์ติดผนัง: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-electric-diet-print-this-stick และโปรโตคอลฉบับเต็ม — วัดก่อน แก้ที่ต้นตอ กรองเป็นอย่างสุดท้าย: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/how-to-clean-up-the-dirty-electricity และเรื่องสมาร์ตมิเตอร์ตั้งแต่ต้นจนจบ: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/smart-meter-radiation-a-comprehensive

ไขมันในอาหารเชิงลึก — น้ำมันพืชที่หืนและวิตามินที่ละลายในไขมัน ด้านเยื่อหุ้มเซลล์

ลำไส้ — ปรสิต จิอาร์เดีย การดูดซึมบกพร่อง

แร่ธาตุและกลไก — สมดุลแคลเซียม–แมกนีเซียม และช่องแคลเซียมที่ควบคุมด้วยแรงดันไฟฟ้า (Pall) ที่พาผลของ EMF เข้าสู่เซลล์

จุดที่เรามองจากคนละปลายทาง

ดาวนิ่งบอกว่าเรา สร้างขึ้นจากแสง กรอบงานของผมบอกว่าเรา ขับเคลื่อนด้วยฟังก์ชันซีตา — หลุมดำที่เราอยู่ภายใน — และมันขับเคลื่อนทุกอะตอม อยู่เคียงข้างผลึกเวลาของเขาพอดี มันคือภาพเดียวกันจากสองทิศทาง และผมคิดว่าสองด้านนี้ควรอยู่เคียงกัน

อ่านหนังสือเล่มนี้

มันเป็นมุมมองที่ดีและมีรากฐานมั่นคง และมันสอดคล้องกับงานวิจัยของผมหลายอย่าง งานของผมไปไกลกว่าพอสมควร ส่วนของเขามีรากฐานอยู่ในสิ่งที่ผู้คนยอมรับได้ — และนั่นแหละคือเหตุผลที่ผมจะชี้ให้คุณไปหามัน

และนั่นทำให้มันเป็นหนังสือที่ดีที่สุดที่จะยื่นให้คนที่ยังไม่เปิดรับเรื่อง EMF และปัญหาแบบนี้ — มันพบพวกเขาตรงจุดที่เขายืนอยู่ เขาเข้าถึงคนที่จะปัดผมทิ้ง: ผมพูดตรง ๆ และไปไกลกว่า ส่วนเขาเข้าหามันอย่างมีรากฐาน จากแสงและน้ำ ในแบบที่คนขี้สงสัยรับได้ ยื่นดาวนิ่งให้เขาก่อน แล้วประตูสู่เรื่องที่เหลือก็จะเปิดออก

Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water จัดพิมพ์โดย Hammersmith Books — มีทั้งฉบับปกอ่อนและอีบุ๊ก ดังนั้นคุณไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้ Amazon:

ปกอ่อน: https://hammersmithbooks.co.uk/product/coherent-health-the-power-of-light-and-water-paperback/

หน้าหลัก / อีบุ๊ก: https://hammersmithbooks.co.uk/product/coherent-health-the-power-of-light-and-water/

เป็นหนังสือที่ดี และมันเข้ากับงานของผมได้ดีกว่าอะไรที่ผมเคยอ่านมา: แสงและน้ำของเขา กับ EMF ไขมัน และฟิสิกส์ของผม งานทั้งหมดของผมอยู่บน Substack สองช่องของผม — normanjamesemf.substack.com (EMF และสุขภาพ) และ jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com (ฟิสิกส์) — และกรอบงานทั้งหมดถูกวางไว้ ทุกหน้ามีทั้งภาษาอังกฤษและภาษาไทย ที่ tranquil-meerkat-234c60.netlify.app ซึ่งอธิบายทุกอย่าง

หนังสือของ ดร. เดเมียน ดาวนิ่ง

Coherent Health: The Power of Light and Water (2026)

The Vitamin Cure for Digestive Disorders (2014)

The Vitamin Cure for Allergies (2010)

Why M.E.? Overcoming Chronic Fatigue (1989)

Daylight Robbery (1988)

แหล่งอ้างอิง

น้ำมันพืชกับอัตราการตาย — การวิเคราะห์ใหม่ของ Minnesota Coronary Experiment: Ramsden et al., BMJ (2016)

การลดลงของแร่ธาตุในอาหาร: McCance & Widdowson; Thomas (2003). การลดลงของซีลีเนียม: Rayman, BMJ (1997)

ความชุกของภาวะไวต่อสารเคมี: แคลิฟอร์เนีย (1999, 15.9%); แอตแลนตา (2004, 12.6%)

ฟิสิกส์ของกลิ่น (กลิ่นที่ติดฉลากดิวทีเรียมในแมลงวันผลไม้): Franco, Turin, Mershin & Skoulakis, PNAS (2011)

EMF ผ่านช่องแคลเซียมที่ควบคุมด้วยแรงดันไฟฟ้า: Pall, Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine (2013)

James Norman Ibbotson นักวิจัยอิสระ · ประเทศไทย