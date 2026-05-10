Burnt Toast Isn’t a Folk Remedy from the Past — It’s an Antidote to the Present

Why Grandma’s blackened crust beats the chemist’s shelf in a world of mandated chalk-bread, glyphosate-desiccated grain, and chlorinated tap water

There’s a particular sort of look you get when you tell people you eat burnt toast on purpose. The same look you get when you say you don’t have Wi-Fi, or that you ground yourself in the garden barefoot, or that you’re not entirely convinced the calcium tablets in the chemist are doing what the advert says they’re doing.

It’s the look that says: bless him, he’s gone proper rural.

Fine. Let them look. Because the joke is on the people doing the looking, not the ones doing the eating. Burnt toast — black, charred, bitter, the stuff your mother used to scrape into the bin on a Sunday morning — is not a relic of a poorer, dimmer past. It is one of the most useful things still left in a kitchen full of things that have quietly been turned against us.

Activated carbon. That’s what it is when you burn it properly. The same stuff that’s in the filter on your fish tank, the gas masks in the army surplus shop, the emergency kits in A&E for paracetamol overdoses, the water filters under the sink. Charred wood. Charred coconut. Charred bread. The molecule doesn’t care where the carbon came from. It just sticks to poison.

And we have a lot more poison now than we did when Grandma was burning the toast on purpose.

What burnt toast actually does

Stop thinking of it as food for a second. Think of it as a sponge with the surface area of a football pitch crammed into a teaspoon.

When you char organic material — bread, wood, coconut shell, bone, anything carbon-rich — you drive off the water and the volatiles and what’s left is a black skeleton riddled with microscopic holes. Properly activated carbon has a surface area of around 1,000 to 2,000 square metres per gram. Per gram. A single tablespoon of the stuff has the inner surface area of a Tesco car park.

That surface is sticky in a particular way. It doesn’t form chemical bonds with the things it grabs — it just holds them, by van der Waals forces, by surface attraction, by sheer geometric accident. Toxins go into the holes and they don’t come out again until the carbon leaves your body.

It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care if the molecule it’s holding is a 1850s arsenic compound, a 1950s mercury fish residue, a 1980s pesticide, a 2010s glyphosate fragment, or a piece of mycotoxin from a damp-grown loaf. If it fits in the hole, it goes in the hole, and it leaves with you.

And this is not a new idea. In 1813, a French pharmacist called Michel Bertrand swallowed five grams of arsenic trioxide — a guaranteed lethal dose, several times over — mixed with charcoal, in front of his colleagues at the French Academy. He walked out of the room. In 1831, Pierre-Fleurus Touery did the same trick with ten times the lethal dose of strychnine, again in front of an audience of doctors who fully expected to watch him die. He didn’t. They wrote it down. The mechanism was crude, the demonstration was theatrical, and the result was undeniable. Nearly two hundred years later, the same principle is what’s in the syringe of activated charcoal slurry that A&E pours down the throat of an overdose patient on a Friday night.

This is why hospitals still use it for poisonings. This is why the army still issues it for chemical warfare. This is why every functional medicine practitioner in the country quietly recommends it for “detox” — and it’s why the people who burn toast on purpose are not actually mad.

The remedy hasn’t changed. What’s changed is the scale and nature of what it’s needed for.

The chalk in your bread

Here is something most people in Britain do not know. Pick up a loaf of standard white sliced bread. Read the ingredients. Somewhere on there, alongside the wheat and the yeast, you will find calcium carbonate. Chalk. Limestone. The stuff used to mark out a cricket pitch.

It is in the bread because the law says it has to be.

The Bread and Flour Regulations — currently the 1998 version, carried over from wartime amendments — mandate that all non-wholemeal flour milled in the UK be fortified with calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, and thiamin. The justification was nutritional rickets in 1940. The bread of an entire country has been adulterated with industrial chalk for over eighty years on the strength of a wartime emergency that ended before most of us were born.

Calcium carbonate is not food calcium. Food calcium comes wrapped in a matrix of cofactors — magnesium, vitamin K2, boron, silica — that direct it to the bone. Magnesium in particular is the one that mobilises calcium back out of soft tissue when it’s deposited where it shouldn’t be; an industrially calcium-loaded, magnesium-depleted population (which is exactly what we are) calcifies inwards by default. K2 directs the calcium that does enter circulation toward bone and away from arteries. Strip those cofactors out, hand the body the chalk on its own, and you get the opposite of what the label promises. Industrial CaCO₃ is rock dust. It enters the body without that direction, and it deposits where it shouldn’t: in arteries, in kidneys, in soft tissue, in the lens of the eye. Look up arterial calcification. Look up kidney stones. Look up the explosion of cataract cases. Then look at how much chalk an average British person eats in a sandwich every day.

But the part nobody talks about is the chemistry. CaCO₃ in a chlorinated water environment — and most of the country is on chlorinated mains water — produces a constant low-grade reaction. Calcium ions, carbonate ions, hypochlorite from the water, trace iron from the pipes. You get hydroxyl radicals. You get reactive chlorine species. You get the slow drip-drip of free radicals in the gut every time you eat a slice of toast and wash it down with tap water.

Boil that water in a kettle furred up with limescale and the surface chemistry gets worse. The scale is a catalyst. Iron pickup from the element, calcium leaching, chlorine reactions on a hot surface — you’ve built yourself a tiny Fenton reactor and you’re drinking the output as a cup of tea.

This is not crank stuff. This is basic surface chemistry. It just isn’t taught, because if it were, the entire industrial bread and tap water system would be on trial.

The herbicide in your grain

Now the second piece. Roundup. Glyphosate. The thing they spray on wheat, oats, barley, lentils, peas, and chickpeas about a week before harvest.

Most people think glyphosate is sprayed on weeds. It is. But the bigger volume — the dirtier secret — is that it’s sprayed on the food crop itself, deliberately, to kill the plant on a schedule. It’s called pre-harvest desiccation. The wheat doesn’t ripen properly in our climate, so they kill it with herbicide so the combine can roll on the date the contract says.

Every slice of standard bread, every bowl of porridge oats, every pot of hummus, every lentil dhal, every bottle of beer — all of it carries glyphosate residue. The EU “safe limits” are political fictions negotiated downward every time Bayer asks. The actual biological “safe limit” appears, on the science we have, to be roughly zero.

Glyphosate does several things and none of them are good.

It chelates minerals. That’s what it was patented as before it was a herbicide — a mineral chelator. It grabs manganese, zinc, cobalt, copper, iron. It strips them out of the soil, out of the plant, out of the food, and out of your gut wall. Manganese deficiency alone will wreck your mitochondria, your bone density, your nervous system, your blood sugar. People are walking around manganese-deficient and being told they have anxiety, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue. They have glyphosate poisoning.

It poisons the shikimate pathway. This is the route plants and microbes use to make aromatic amino acids — tryptophan, tyrosine, phenylalanine. Humans don’t have the pathway, which is the line Monsanto used for thirty years to claim the chemical was safe for us. What they didn’t say, or didn’t want said, is that the shikimate pathway is alive and well in the bacteria of your gut. Your gut microbes make tryptophan for you. They make B vitamins. They make short-chain fatty acids. Glyphosate goes through them like a strimmer. Dysbiosis. Leaky gut. Endotoxaemia. Systemic inflammation. Brain fog. Autoimmunity. The lot.

It uncouples mitochondria. It interferes with the electron transport chain. Electrons leak. Superoxide pours out. Your cells generate reactive oxygen species at a rate they were never designed for. Antioxidant systems get overwhelmed. Glutathione tanks. You age faster. You get tired. You get tumours.

It synergises with aluminium. This is the bit that should be on the front page of every newspaper and isn’t. Glyphosate chelates aluminium and ferries it across the blood-brain barrier. Aluminium that would otherwise have been excreted gets escorted into neural tissue. Vaccine adjuvants. Antiperspirants. Cookware. Tea (tea plants concentrate aluminium from the soil — and the soil is sprayed with glyphosate). The two together do more harm than either alone.

This is what’s in the modern food supply. Not exotic poisons. Not industrial accidents. The everyday loaf, the everyday porridge, the everyday cup of tea.

What this does to the radical load

Free radicals are not new. They’ve been in biology since there was biology. Your mitochondria make them on purpose as part of normal energy metabolism, and you have a beautiful, layered, evolved set of antioxidant systems — glutathione, superoxide dismutase, catalase, vitamin C, vitamin E, the lot — that mop them up.

That system was calibrated by evolution for a particular load. Mountain air. Spring water. Game meat. Wild plants. Sunlight. Wood smoke from a fire. The radical input was modest and the antioxidant input from the food was generous.

Now look at the modern day.

You wake up in a bedroom flooded with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. You walk through a kitchen with a smart meter pulsing on the wall. You drink chlorinated, fluoridated tap water from a kettle furred with chalk. You eat bread fortified with industrial calcium carbonate, made from glyphosate-desiccated wheat, toasted under an LED bulb that strobes at 100 Hz, on a worktop that off-gasses formaldehyde from the chipboard. You spread it with margarine made from oxidised seed oils. You take it with a cup of tea brewed from glyphosate-sprayed leaves carrying aluminium. You drive to work in a car interior off-gassing brominated flame retardants. You spend the day under fluorescent lights in front of a screen.

Every one of those is a radical generator. Wi-Fi opens voltage-gated calcium channels and floods cells with calcium that drives ROS. Glyphosate uncouples mitochondria. Calcium carbonate plus chlorine plus heat plus iron makes Fenton chemistry in the cup. Seed oils oxidise on contact with heat and air. Flame retardants disrupt thyroid and mitochondrial function. Fluorescent lights flicker the nervous system.

The antioxidant input has collapsed. Modern industrial vegetables grown on depleted soils carry a fraction of the vitamin C, the polyphenols, the minerals they did in 1950. The food doesn’t replenish what the environment is taking.

This is the load Grandma’s burnt toast was never designed for. And yet it still helps. Because the principle hasn’t changed — bind the bad stuff in the gut and get it out — only the bad stuff has changed.

And there’s a particular reason this matters for those of us with electromagnetic hypersensitivity, or anyone whose nervous system has gone reactive to the modern radiation soup. The Wi-Fi / 5G / dirty-electricity story isn’t really a story about radio waves. It’s a story about calcium. Microwave radiation opens voltage-gated calcium channels in cell membranes; calcium pours into the cytosol; the cytosol generates a flood of reactive oxygen species; the ROS attack the lipids in the cell membrane; and what you end up with is a cascade of breakdown products — malondialdehyde, 4-hydroxynonenal, isoprostanes, oxidised cholesterol fragments — that get dumped into bile, sent to the gut, and (without something to grab them) reabsorbed back into circulation in a vicious loop. That loop is a big part of why an EHS body never quite settles, even in a quiet environment. The damage from yesterday is still being recycled today. Activated carbon, used in pulses, breaks the loop. It catches the lipid peroxidation aldehydes in the gut and walks them out of the building. It’s not a cure for EHS — there is no such thing while the environment stays the way it is — but it lowers the floor. The body has less recycled junk to deal with, and the antioxidant systems get a chance to actually catch up.

Why carbon still works on the new threats

Here’s the lovely thing about activated carbon. It is dumb. Beautifully dumb. It doesn’t have a target. It doesn’t have a receptor. It doesn’t have a mechanism that the molecule of the year can mutate around. It’s a hole. Things go in the hole. Things don’t come out of the hole.

Glyphosate. Activated carbon pulls glyphosate out of water in industrial filtration. Multiple studies. Same in the gut. Carbon binds it before it can chelate your minerals or strim your gut microbes. Take carbon a couple of hours after a glyphosate-loaded meal and you’ve intercepted a chunk of the dose.

Heavy metals. Aluminium, lead, mercury, cadmium. Carbon adsorbs them, particularly when paired with binders like zeolite or chlorella that have specific affinity. The bread crust isn’t as targeted as zeolite, but it still grabs.

Mycotoxins. Modern grain storage produces ochratoxin A, aflatoxin, zearalenone. They’re in your coffee, your wine, your bread, your peanut butter. Carbon binds them in the gut and stops the reabsorption.

Endotoxin. When your gut barrier leaks (and glyphosate makes it leak), bacterial cell wall fragments get into circulation and inflame everything. Carbon in the gut binds the endotoxin source.

Bile recycling. Your liver dumps fat-soluble toxins into bile and sends them down to the gut for excretion. Without something in the gut to grab them, you reabsorb most of them — enterohepatic recirculation. Carbon catches them on the way down so they actually leave.

Drug residues, plastic monomers, pesticide breakdown products. Anything moderately small, moderately fat-loving, moderately sticky. The carbon doesn’t read the label. It just grabs.

What it won’t grab. Be honest about this, because someone in the comments will be. Carbon does not bind fluoride well. That’s a job for bone char, or for reverse osmosis at the tap. It also struggles with very small, very water-loving ions in general — straight metallic ions without an organic carrier, things like sodium and potassium (which is actually what you want; you don’t want it stripping your electrolytes). And it doesn’t go after deep tissue stores; carbon works at the gut wall, not in the cells. For mercury you want chlorella running first to mobilise it out of tissue, then carbon downstream to make sure it actually leaves. For mycotoxins specifically, bentonite clay outperforms carbon. Carbon is the dumb generalist; the specialists exist for specific jobs and are worth knowing about.

The remedy is broader than the threat. That’s why it works.

How to actually use it

Burnt toast is the start of a conversation, not the end of it. It’s a household-level dose of what’s really called activated charcoal. Useful for:

A dodgy meal. Travelling in a country with iffy water. Food poisoning early-stage.

A hangover. Carbon binds acetaldehyde and the rest of the alcohol metabolites.

A suspected mould exposure or a damp-house day.

A stretch of bad-air or pesticide-spray days outside.

If you want the stronger version, get medical-grade activated charcoal capsules. Coconut shell-derived is the cleanest; activated bamboo is also good. Steam-activated rather than acid-washed. Don’t, for the love of everything, eat barbecue briquettes — they’re full of binders, lighter fluid residues, and additives that have no business being in a human gut. “Hardwood lump” charcoal from a hardware shop isn’t medical-grade either. If the label doesn’t say activated and food grade, it isn’t.

Half a gram to two grams a day, on an empty stomach, away from food and supplements by at least two hours either side — because it’ll grab your B vitamins and your minerals along with the toxins, indiscriminately. That’s the price of the dumb sponge: it doesn’t know the difference between glyphosate and zinc.

The same applies, and this one matters, to medication. If you’re on thyroid meds, statins, SSRIs, blood pressure tablets, contraceptives, anticoagulants, anti-epileptics, anything you take daily and need to actually work — carbon will under-dose you. Take it at least three hours away from any prescription, and if you’re on something where the dose is finely tuned (warfarin, levothyroxine, lithium) talk to your doctor before you start using carbon at all. This isn’t a “consult your physician” copout — it’s basic pharmacokinetics. The stuff that binds glyphosate also binds your medication.

Drink water with it. A lot of water. Carbon will constipate you to a stop if you don’t, and a stopped bowel means everything the carbon grabbed is sitting in you instead of leaving. Magnesium citrate at night fixes that.

Don’t take it daily forever. It’s a tool, not a vitamin. Use it in pulses — a week here, a few days there, around suspected exposures or after a bad period.

And if you’re going to do the burnt toast version, do it properly. Black, not browned. And here’s the inversion most people never notice: the black bit is the medicine, and the brown bit is the carcinogen. Maillard chemistry in the brown — toast, crisps, breakfast cereal, roasted coffee, the crust on a roast potato, the colour on a McDonald’s chip — produces acrylamide, a recognised neurotoxin and probable human carcinogen. The black bit, the bit your mum scraped off in the bin, is activated carbon and binds acrylamide on contact. So an entire nation has spent fifty years throwing the medicine away and eating the poison. You want carbonised, not caramelised. Char it black, scrape lightly, eat with butter for the fat-soluble vitamins, and don’t apologise for it.

Why refined sugar and refined flour make the brown so much worse

The Maillard reaction is the chemistry of browning. Amino acid plus reducing sugar plus dry heat above about 120°C, and you get the colour, the smell, the crust, the toasted flavour — and as a side product, acrylamide. Specifically, the asparagine in starchy foods (wheat, potato, coffee bean) reacting with glucose or fructose. The reaction is older than cooking; it’s why a roast smells like a roast.

The reaction does not run unchecked in nature. Whole foods come with mineral cofactors that brake it. Calcium ions, magnesium ions, even ordinary salt, all interfere with the Schiff base step that’s the gateway to acrylamide formation. Food chemistry studies have shown calcium and magnesium salts knocking acrylamide formation down by 50 to 90 per cent. This is published, established, and quietly known to industry — which is why some commercial bakeries now add calcium salts to their dough, not for nutrition but for legal acrylamide compliance.

Now look at what refining does. Refined white sugar has had its molasses stripped out, and with it the chromium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, calcium that came with the cane or the beet. Refined white flour has had its bran and germ stripped out, and with them most of the magnesium, manganese, zinc, and B vitamins. Then the flour is fortified with industrial calcium carbonate, which behaves like rock dust and doesn’t participate in the gut chemistry the way food calcium would.

So you’ve taken the brakes off. You’ve stripped out the magnesium that would have slowed the Maillard reaction, you’ve concentrated the reducing sugars that drive it, and you’ve added inert chalk that doesn’t do the job. Then you bake it, toast it, fry it, extrude it into breakfast cereal, roast the coffee, deep-fry the chips. The brown runs harder than it ever would in real food. Acrylamide loads in industrial baked goods are routinely several times what you’d get making the same thing from whole grain with the minerals intact.

And the acrylamide is only one product of the runaway. The same Maillard chemistry, on the same refined inputs, is also producing Advanced Glycation End-products — AGEs. These are the brown crosslinks themselves, baked into the food and then absorbed into your body, where they cross-link your own proteins, stiffen your blood vessels, drive chronic inflammation, and generate free radicals continuously for years after the meal. AGEs are a major mechanism of how diabetes does its damage, how skin ages, how arteries harden, how cataracts form. The food industry’s refined-sugar-and-flour-plus-heat formula is, biochemically, an AGE-generation machine.

Acrylamide itself isn’t a free radical — it’s a neurotoxin that gets metabolised in the liver into glycidamide, an epoxide that attacks DNA directly. Different damage, same source. The Maillard reaction running on refined inputs gives you all three at once: acrylamide for the DNA damage, AGEs for the chronic radical generation, and a high glycaemic spike for the mitochondrial overload that follows. One reaction, three forms of damage, all amplified by the absence of the mineral brakes that whole food would have provided.

This is the bit that closes the loop on the whole piece. The free radical load isn’t just the herbicide on the wheat and the chalk in the flour and the chlorine in the water. It’s the brown chemistry that runs every time you cook the refined version of any of it. And the carbon — the black bit, past the Maillard window — is what walks the breakdown products of all of it back out of the gut.

Whole grain with intact minerals brakes the reaction. Refined flour and refined sugar take the brakes off. The Maillard window between brown and black is where the damage lives. And the char past the window is the antidote to the damage in the window. That’s the whole story in a sentence.

Pregnancy and the double filter

Now apply everything in the previous section to the most vulnerable reader on the planet — a developing fetus. If acrylamide is a probable human carcinogen and AGEs drive chronic radical damage in fully-grown adult tissue, what they do in tissue that’s still being assembled is an order of magnitude worse. The implication runs straight through into one of the oldest pieces of human folklore, which the medical profession has spent the last hundred years dismissing as superstition.

Pregnant women crave char. They crave coal, ash, clay, earth, the burnt crust, the scrapings off the bottom of the pan. Cross-culturally and across history. African women eat calabash chalk and kaolin clay during pregnancy — there are still markets in West Africa where you can buy it specifically for that purpose. Caribbean women have eaten “pemba.” European peasant women chewed charcoal biscuits and burnt bread crusts. Charcoal biscuits were sold in British chemists for generations specifically for “trapped wind in pregnancy” — and they’re still made; Bragg’s still produces them, and you can find them in Holland & Barrett and a few independent pharmacies if you look. The cravings are the rule, not the exception. Modern medicine calls it pica, treats it as a symptom of iron deficiency or psychiatric disorder, and tells women to stop. The women who listen to their body do it anyway.

Look at it from the body’s point of view. A pregnant woman has a passenger who has no detoxification system of their own worth speaking of. The fetal liver is barely operational. The fetal kidneys are practising. The fetal blood-brain barrier is wide open. Whatever crosses the placenta lands in tissue that has no way to deal with it. And the placenta is not the perfect filter the textbooks claim — glyphosate has been measured in cord blood. Plastic microparticles have been measured in placentas. Heavy metals cross. Mycotoxins cross. PFAS forever-chemicals cross. The mother is the only filter that actually works, and her gut is where the filtering has to happen.

This is the double filter logic. Mother’s gut binds the toxin first; whatever escapes the gut goes through her liver; whatever escapes the liver goes back into bile and back to the gut for a second pass; carbon in the gut grabs it on the second pass and walks it out. Without the carbon, the bile-recycled toxins return to circulation, find their way to the placenta, and cross to the baby. With carbon in the gut, the cycle breaks and the fetal exposure drops. Mother takes the hit, baby doesn’t.

Morning sickness fits the same logic. The window of worst nausea coincides almost exactly with the window of greatest embryonic vulnerability — the first trimester, when organs are forming and one badly placed toxin can cause real damage. Aversion to coffee, alcohol, pesticide-heavy vegetables, strong smells, processed food, anything bitter — that’s not random. That’s the body forcing the avoidance behaviour at exactly the moment the fetus can least afford the exposure. The cravings for char and clay and earth on top of that aren’t a deficiency, they’re an active strategy. The body is asking for the binder.

So the practical answer for pregnancy is: yes, the cravings are sane, and modest carbon use is one of the better things a pregnant woman can do for the baby in a glyphosate-saturated, plastic-saturated, heavy-metal-saturated world. But — and this is one of the few real buts in the whole piece — pregnancy is also when nutrient timing matters most. Iron, folate, B12, choline, omega-3s, the whole prenatal vitamin stack. Carbon will grab those just as enthusiastically as it grabs glyphosate. So if a pregnant woman is going to use carbon, the rules tighten:

Hours, not minutes, away from prenatal vitamins, iron, folate, and food. A clean three to four hour gap each side, ideally between meals.

Pulses, not daily. A few days a week, or around specific suspected exposures (a meal out, a contaminated water exposure, a house with a mould problem, after a long drive in traffic).

Constipation is already the pregnancy default. Carbon will worsen it without serious water and magnesium support. If the bowel slows, stop.

Talk to your midwife if you’ve got any complications. Anaemia, gestational diabetes, hyperemesis, anything where the baseline is already off — get a second pair of eyes on it before you add anything.

Whole-food carbon is safer than capsule carbon for casual daily use. A bit of black toast crust with butter, or a charcoal biscuit, is a milligram-level dose embedded in food. A two-gram capsule on an empty stomach is a different intervention with different risks.

This is also why the cravings are usually for food sources of carbon — toast crust, burnt edges, char on roast potato, the bottom of the pan — not pharmacy capsules. The food version is self-limiting. The body asks for it, the body gets a little, the body stops asking. The folklore was always pointing at the milder, food-embedded version.

The bigger frame is this: a pregnant woman is filtering for two. The filtering she does in her own gut is the only filtering her baby has. In the modern toxic load, that’s an enormous job, and the body is doing it under conditions evolution never prepared it for. Helping the filter — by binding what comes in before it reaches circulation — is one of the most direct, useful, low-risk interventions there is. Grandma’s burnt crust given to the pregnant woman of the family wasn’t sentiment. It was the oldest medicine on the planet, deployed in exactly the situation it was best suited for.

Listen to the cravings. The body knows what it’s doing. It’s been doing it for two hundred thousand years.

The bigger picture

We are living through an experiment that nobody consented to. The food supply has been adulterated with chalk by law, sprayed with herbicide by economics, and depleted of minerals by industrial agriculture. The water has been chlorinated to manage one set of risks while creating another. The air has been filled with electromagnetic radiation that the regulatory bodies still pretend is biologically inert. The electricity has been made dirty with switching transients. The lights flicker. The mattresses are flame-retarded. The pots are non-stick. The furniture off-gasses.

Each one in isolation is “within safe limits.” Together they are a synergistic radical load that no human nervous system, mitochondrial population, or gut microbiome was built to handle. People are not getting sicker because they’re hypochondriacs. They’re getting sicker because the environment got sicker, and the medical system still treats the symptom and ignores the load.

Burnt toast won’t fix any of it. But it does something the multi-billion-pound pharmaceutical industry mostly can’t be bothered to do — it removes the offending molecule rather than papering over the symptom it caused. It is dumb, cheap, available, low-risk, and old. It works on threats that didn’t exist when it was first used, because the principle is universal.

Grandma was right. She was right about a lot of things. She was right about the toast. She was right about not microwaving the baby’s milk. She was right about open windows. She was right about going outside barefoot. She was right about not trusting the chemists when they say this one’s perfectly safe.

The world has changed. The remedy hasn’t had to.

Burn the toast. Drink the water with the lemon and a pinch of salt. Walk on the grass. Turn the Wi-Fi off. Buy the organic flour. Filter the tap. Eat the dirt off a properly-grown carrot.

It’s not the past. It’s the only honest answer to the present.

If you’ve found this useful, share it with someone who scrapes the burnt bits into the bin. Tell them to eat the bin instead. ORGANIC ONLY