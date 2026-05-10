Norman James

Norman James

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
May 10

"We are living through an experiment that nobody consented to."

Isn't that the truth, Norman?

Fascinating article.

I puzzled over the activated charcoal - good / carcinogenic BBQ - bad conundrum.

Thank you so much for explaining it.

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Glorious Ginseng's avatar
Glorious Ginseng
May 10

Really enjoyable and informative piece. Thank you!!

Does this mean i have to swap my beurre noisette for beurre noir?

My favourite hangover cure or pickme up after a good night out (a previous life) was always BURNT toast with Marmite and Heinz baked beans. It figures!

“Don’t, for the love of everything, eat barbecue briquettes” gave me a chuckle! Who would?!…. Maybe peeps glued to their “flame-retarded” settees among other things?

:-D

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