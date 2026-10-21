Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon
6d

Never knew this story. Thanks for fleshing it out!

Reply
Share
Tami Berman's avatar
Tami Berman
5d

I was convinced that wild ferments were healthier, for all the reasons you indicated, but.....Alcohol is not healthy, in any amount. Alcohol is a bi-product of yeast fermentation, any kind of yeast. Alcohol is anti-biotic, it will kill your good gut microbes. Remember all those plague outbreaks? I have been reading some historical fiction about Greenland, and the Greenlanders were spared one of the deadly outbreaks in the middle ages and I attribute it to the fact that they had no fermentable grain and were not consuming any alcohol.

Reply
Share
15 replies by Norman James and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture