Brewing Was Food, and the Bell Curve That Replaced It

James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

Beer used to be food. Before it was a product, it was one of the biggest things keeping ordinary people fed and standing.

What the old brew carried:

Live yeast, and yeast is packed with B vitamins — B1, B2, B3, B6, folate.

Minerals and real calories.

It was fermented, so it was safer to drink than the dirty water around it.

Daily small beer and stout were part of the diet, not a treat. People genuinely drew nourishment from it.

Then brewing got engineered. In the 1880s Carlsberg’s man, Emil Hansen, isolated a single pure strain of yeast, and that pure-culture method spread to breweries across the world. It did exactly what it was built to do: made beer uniform, clean and repeatable, the same pint every time.

That is the move from a power law to a bell curve.

Natural brewing was a wild, varied spread — many organisms, many flavours, a long Pareto tail of difference from one batch and one place to the next.

Engineering it to one strain and one target pulls all of that into the middle: a bell curve, clustered on a uniform average, because that is what a built-and-measured thing does.

The variety got trained out of it, the same way it gets trained out of anything standardised to a spec.

And the stripping went further. Filtering and pasteurising took the live yeast out of the finished drink, and with it the B vitamins the yeast carried. That matters:

Ethanol burns through your B vitamins, thiamine first.

The old live brew carried its own B’s, so it put back some of what it took.

The modern stripped version takes without giving back. The thing that used to ride alongside the alcohol and soften the blow is gone.

What was actually lost:

The nourishment — the B’s, the live culture, the food in it.

The character — the wild spread that made one place’s brew different from the next’s.

People feel that loss even when they can’t name it. A uniform thing engineered to a target never has the life in it that something grown does.

The honest limit: the ethanol is the same ethanol it always was, and a modern pint on its own won’t hurt you in moderation. What changed is what rides with it — the food got stripped out, and the drink is all that is left. That is the loss worth naming.

The fix is the old way, small: a live, unfiltered, low-strength brew, made in variety and drunk in moderation. Keep the yeast in it and you keep the food in it. That is brewing as it was — the power-law version, before it got flattened to the middle.