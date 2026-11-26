Bicarbonate of Soda: Fine for a Race, Trouble Every Day
Bicarbonate of Soda: Fine for a Race, Trouble Every Day
Norman James
Bicarbonate of soda is the baking soda in your kitchen cupboard. It is also one of the oldest tricks in sport.
Where the ban story comes from
In the 1990s, before the World Anti-Doping Agency existed, the bodies running drug rules in sport listed bicarb as a “restricted technique”:
Eating it was fine. Taking big amounts to boost a race was against the rules
Nobody could test for it, so the rule was mostly for show
The anti-doping agency later dropped the restriction
At the Beijing Olympics in 2008, some doctors called for it to be banned again. It stayed legal. Today Olympians can use it openly, and that old restriction is why so many websites still call it “banned”.
Where the ban really sits
The ban is in horse racing. Trainers were pumping a strong bicarb solution down a tube through the horse’s nose into its stomach before a race. They called it a “milkshake”. Racing authorities around the world banned it:
It was being done to push the horse past its natural limit
The tube itself can tear the nose, throat and gullet, and if it goes into the lungs instead of the stomach it can kill the horse
It upsets the gut and causes diarrhoea
It can muddy the blood tests used to catch other drugs
Trainers caught doing it have been warned off racing for years. One British trainer got a two-year ban.
Why athletes use it
When you go flat out, your muscles fill with acid. That is the burn that makes you slow down. Bicarb is an alkali, so it mops up some of that acid and lets you hold the effort a little longer.
It helps in hard efforts lasting roughly one to seven minutes: rowing, middle-distance running, track cycling, swimming
It is taken once, an hour or two before the race, or loaded over a few days before a big event
A proper trainer controls the dose, the timing and how often. Once or twice a week around key sessions or races, never every day
Why every day is the problem
Your body keeps its acid and alkali balance on a very tight setting. Bicarb pushes that setting in one direction. Do it now and then and the body puts it back. Do it every day and you are fighting your own body around the clock.
Too alkaline. The blood swings the other way. Signs are muscle twitching, cramps, tingling, confusion, nausea and feeling weak
Salt overload. One teaspoon carries more sodium than many people should have in a whole day. That means water retention, swollen ankles and raised blood pressure
Low potassium. The kidneys dump potassium to deal with the extra alkali. Low potassium brings cramps, weakness and an irregular heartbeat
Kidney strain. The kidneys do all the work of clearing it. Anyone with weak kidneys is at real risk
Stomach trouble. Bloating, gas, diarrhoea and sickness are common at sports doses. Large doses on a full stomach have, in rare cases, burst the stomach from the gas
Weaker gut defences. Stomach acid is one of the body’s first guards against germs in food and water. Knock it down every day and more gets through. It also helps you absorb minerals like iron
Medicine mix-ups. Changing the acid in your stomach and urine changes how some medicines are absorbed and cleared
A spoon after dinner
Plenty of people take a spoon of bicarb after a meal to “help it go down”. It does the opposite. Your stomach needs strong acid to do the first stage of digestion:
The acid switches on the enzyme that breaks down protein. Neutralise it and meat, eggs and fish only get half broken down
The food sits there stalled, then moves into the gut half done. That feeds the wrong bacteria, which brings gas, bloating and smells
Iron, calcium, zinc and B12 all need stomach acid to be taken in properly
The stomach fights back by making more acid, so the heartburn comes back worse
For better digestion, eat slowly, chew well, go easy on drinks with meals and stop eating late at night. Keep bicarb for the odd bout of real heartburn, taken away from food.
The “alkaline body” craze
All over the internet, people drink bicarb water every day to “alkalise” themselves. Your blood holds its own setting whatever you drink. The kidneys and lungs keep it there. Pushing it every day just makes them work harder, and leads straight to the problems above.
Add steroids and it gets worse
Steroid medicines (prednisolone and the like) lower the immune system. They also hold on to salt and water and drain potassium, the same things bicarb does. Stack the two and you double up:
Twice the salt and water hold-up, so more swelling and higher blood pressure
Twice the potassium loss, so more risk of cramps and heart rhythm problems
A weaker immune system plus a stomach that lets more germs through
Other medicines it clashes with
Bicarb changes how a lot of medicines are absorbed or cleared from the body. Check with a pharmacist if you take:
Water tablets (diuretics), which already drain potassium
Lithium, as bicarb speeds up how fast it is flushed out
Aspirin, which gets cleared faster too
Some antibiotics and iron tablets, which are absorbed less well
Who should stay clear of it
Anyone with heart failure or high blood pressure
Anyone with kidney problems
Anyone with swelling in the legs or ankles, or on a low-salt diet
Pregnant women
Children
Signs you have overdone it
Stop and see a doctor if you get any of these:
Muscle twitching or cramps
Tingling in your hands, feet or around your mouth
Confusion or feeling unusually weak
A slow, racing or irregular heartbeat
Swelling in the legs, ankles or face
The bottom line
Here is the irony. Olympians are allowed bicarb, and they take it once before a race with a trainer standing over them. People at home take it every day with nobody watching.
Bicarb works as a short, planned tool for someone who is training properly, with a trainer setting the dose and the days. Used every day by someone who is not training, it gives you nothing back and wears on your blood, kidneys, heart and gut. If you are on steroids or any regular medicine, talk to your doctor or pharmacist before you touch it.
Read more
https://www.usada.org/?p=95015
https://theconversation.com/put-the-baking-soda-back-in-the-bottle-banned-sodium-bicarbonate-milkshakes-dont-make-racehorses-faster-148907
https://www.horseandhound.co.uk/?p=284497
Great information. I have taken it before because of low urinary pH in the mornings. It never seemed to do much for me, but guess what? I was doing it every day!
Thanks for the tips!