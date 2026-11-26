Bicarbonate of Soda: Fine for a Race, Trouble Every Day

Norman James

Bicarbonate of soda is the baking soda in your kitchen cupboard. It is also one of the oldest tricks in sport.

Where the ban story comes from

In the 1990s, before the World Anti-Doping Agency existed, the bodies running drug rules in sport listed bicarb as a “restricted technique”:

Eating it was fine. Taking big amounts to boost a race was against the rules

Nobody could test for it, so the rule was mostly for show

The anti-doping agency later dropped the restriction

At the Beijing Olympics in 2008, some doctors called for it to be banned again. It stayed legal. Today Olympians can use it openly, and that old restriction is why so many websites still call it “banned”.

Where the ban really sits

The ban is in horse racing. Trainers were pumping a strong bicarb solution down a tube through the horse’s nose into its stomach before a race. They called it a “milkshake”. Racing authorities around the world banned it:

It was being done to push the horse past its natural limit

The tube itself can tear the nose, throat and gullet, and if it goes into the lungs instead of the stomach it can kill the horse

It upsets the gut and causes diarrhoea

It can muddy the blood tests used to catch other drugs

Trainers caught doing it have been warned off racing for years. One British trainer got a two-year ban.

Why athletes use it

When you go flat out, your muscles fill with acid. That is the burn that makes you slow down. Bicarb is an alkali, so it mops up some of that acid and lets you hold the effort a little longer.

It helps in hard efforts lasting roughly one to seven minutes: rowing, middle-distance running, track cycling, swimming

It is taken once, an hour or two before the race, or loaded over a few days before a big event

A proper trainer controls the dose, the timing and how often. Once or twice a week around key sessions or races, never every day

Why every day is the problem

Your body keeps its acid and alkali balance on a very tight setting. Bicarb pushes that setting in one direction. Do it now and then and the body puts it back. Do it every day and you are fighting your own body around the clock.

Too alkaline. The blood swings the other way. Signs are muscle twitching, cramps, tingling, confusion, nausea and feeling weak

Salt overload. One teaspoon carries more sodium than many people should have in a whole day. That means water retention, swollen ankles and raised blood pressure

Low potassium. The kidneys dump potassium to deal with the extra alkali. Low potassium brings cramps, weakness and an irregular heartbeat

Kidney strain. The kidneys do all the work of clearing it. Anyone with weak kidneys is at real risk

Stomach trouble. Bloating, gas, diarrhoea and sickness are common at sports doses. Large doses on a full stomach have, in rare cases, burst the stomach from the gas

Weaker gut defences. Stomach acid is one of the body’s first guards against germs in food and water. Knock it down every day and more gets through. It also helps you absorb minerals like iron

Medicine mix-ups. Changing the acid in your stomach and urine changes how some medicines are absorbed and cleared

A spoon after dinner

Plenty of people take a spoon of bicarb after a meal to “help it go down”. It does the opposite. Your stomach needs strong acid to do the first stage of digestion:

The acid switches on the enzyme that breaks down protein. Neutralise it and meat, eggs and fish only get half broken down

The food sits there stalled, then moves into the gut half done. That feeds the wrong bacteria, which brings gas, bloating and smells

Iron, calcium, zinc and B12 all need stomach acid to be taken in properly

The stomach fights back by making more acid, so the heartburn comes back worse

For better digestion, eat slowly, chew well, go easy on drinks with meals and stop eating late at night. Keep bicarb for the odd bout of real heartburn, taken away from food.

The “alkaline body” craze

All over the internet, people drink bicarb water every day to “alkalise” themselves. Your blood holds its own setting whatever you drink. The kidneys and lungs keep it there. Pushing it every day just makes them work harder, and leads straight to the problems above.

Add steroids and it gets worse

Steroid medicines (prednisolone and the like) lower the immune system. They also hold on to salt and water and drain potassium, the same things bicarb does. Stack the two and you double up:

Twice the salt and water hold-up, so more swelling and higher blood pressure

Twice the potassium loss, so more risk of cramps and heart rhythm problems

A weaker immune system plus a stomach that lets more germs through

Other medicines it clashes with

Bicarb changes how a lot of medicines are absorbed or cleared from the body. Check with a pharmacist if you take:

Water tablets (diuretics), which already drain potassium

Lithium, as bicarb speeds up how fast it is flushed out

Aspirin, which gets cleared faster too

Some antibiotics and iron tablets, which are absorbed less well

Who should stay clear of it

Anyone with heart failure or high blood pressure

Anyone with kidney problems

Anyone with swelling in the legs or ankles, or on a low-salt diet

Pregnant women

Children

Signs you have overdone it

Stop and see a doctor if you get any of these:

Muscle twitching or cramps

Tingling in your hands, feet or around your mouth

Confusion or feeling unusually weak

A slow, racing or irregular heartbeat

Swelling in the legs, ankles or face

The bottom line

Here is the irony. Olympians are allowed bicarb, and they take it once before a race with a trainer standing over them. People at home take it every day with nobody watching.

Bicarb works as a short, planned tool for someone who is training properly, with a trainer setting the dose and the days. Used every day by someone who is not training, it gives you nothing back and wears on your blood, kidneys, heart and gut. If you are on steroids or any regular medicine, talk to your doctor or pharmacist before you touch it.

Read more

https://www.usada.org/?p=95015

https://theconversation.com/put-the-baking-soda-back-in-the-bottle-banned-sodium-bicarbonate-milkshakes-dont-make-racehorses-faster-148907

https://www.horseandhound.co.uk/?p=284497