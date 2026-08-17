Norman James

Norman James

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
9h

A long but interesting and useful article. One to archive for reference, re-reading and fine tuning in practice.

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
6h

Thank for this - an excellent & interesting read! I think where a genuinely kind person needs to dial back the niceness is in certain situations where predators test boundaries. There’s a great deal of evidence to show that “random” crimes tend to be committed against victims who are seen as too compliant or “nice”. Immediate pushback means the predator looks for an easier prey.

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