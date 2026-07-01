Be In The Top 20%

There is a shape to the world, and once you see it you cannot unsee it.

I see patterns. That is what I do. I talk about difficult things, and I can see many of you reading — the stats tell me — but the likes and the comments are thin. A tweet of a cat gets more noise than three years of honest work on how the world actually functions. That is not an accident and it is not a reflection on the work. It is a law. And I am at the bottom of it. So are you, if you are reading this.

But here is the twist, and hold onto it, because the whole piece turns on it. In the upside-down world we live in, the bottom of that pile is the top of the one that matters. Down here at the bottom of the noise is where the honesty is. Where the independence is. Where nobody has bought you and nobody owns your voice. So if you are down here reading this, you are not in a bad place. You are in a good one. You are already in the top 20% — just not the one they measure.

Let me show you the law, where it comes from, and how we beat it. Not with money — we do not have their money. We beat it with something they cannot buy.

The law has a name

It is called the Pareto principle, or the 80/20 rule. An Italian economist called Vilfredo Pareto set it down in 1896, and the story of how he noticed it is almost funny: he was looking at the pea pods in his garden and realised that about 20% of the pods produced about 80% of the peas. Then he looked at his own country and found the same shape — and this part is the hard, documented finding — roughly 80% of the land in Italy was owned by about 20% of the people. He checked other countries. Same lopsided shape, over and over. Decades later a management thinker, Joseph Juran, gave the pattern its name and called its small, decisive minority “the vital few.”

It holds almost everywhere once you start looking. It holds in wealth. It holds in attention online. A small number of causes produces the overwhelming bulk of the effects. Twenty percent of the content gets eighty percent of the eyes, and the twenty percent is nearly always the easy stuff — the cat, the dog, the outrage, the thing that costs nothing to feel. Honest, difficult writing sits in the long tail with the rest of us.

Now — a fair word, because I promised you honesty and that means honesty about my own argument too. Plenty of statisticians say the neat 80/20 numbers are partly a trick of how you slice the data, and that the real ratio varies — Britain in Pareto’s own time came out closer to 70/30. So take the exact numbers as a rough shape, not gospel.

But I go further than most, and I will tell you where I stand because it comes out of my own maths and physics work. I do not think Pareto is only a statistical accident. I think it is a manifestation of something far deeper — a hard law that falls out of the first law, from a slight asymmetry, a not-quite-symmetry built into the structure of things. Nature does not balance perfectly. It balances almost. And that tiny “almost,” repeated and compounded through a system, is what throws up the lopsided shape we call Pareto — the few and the many, over and over, in wealth, in attention, in nature, in the primes I spend my days on. I think it is much more than we realise. I will not lay the full mathematics out here, but I want you to know the shape you are looking at is not random noise. It is the fingerprint of a law.

Whatever its ultimate cause, the shape is real and it is measured. Nobody serious argues with the shape. The few hold the most. The many hold the little.

What the shape looks like today

Here is the shape in 2026, and these are not my numbers, they are Oxfam’s, released at Davos in January.

Billionaire wealth reached $18.3 trillion — the highest in history. It grew by more than 16% in a single year, three times faster than the five-year average. Since 2020 it has grown by 81%. The world’s twelve richest people now hold more wealth than the poorest half of humanity — more than four billion people. In the UK, the richest 56 people hold more wealth than 27 million of their countrymen combined.

And look at the date on that growth. Since 2020. Most of this fortune was made through the COVID disaster and out the other side of it. That was not a shared misfortune that hit everyone equally. From March 2020, global billionaire wealth rose by trillions while working people’s combined earnings fell by roughly the same amount — one of the largest wealth transfers in history, moving in one direction. Some of it was luck, being in the right sector at the right time. But a great deal of it was position — insiders, placed to profit while the rest of the world was locked in its homes. When a disaster makes the poor poorer and the top richer than ever, that is not a natural disaster. That is a club doing what a club does.

And they do move as a club. This is the bad 10% in the soil — the small, organised, extractive few — acting as a group whether they ever sit in a room together or not, because their interests point the same way and they are disciplined enough to follow them. And when the anger of the many starts to build against them, there is an old and reliable answer: war. Not always a hot war. A threat, an enemy, a crisis to rally the country around. This is not my hunch — it is a named idea in political science called diversionary war theory, the “rally ‘round the flag” effect. Leaders facing trouble at home start or stoke conflict abroad to unify the public, point the anger at an outside enemy instead of upward at themselves, and — in the words of the researchers — justify the suppression of dissent. War is how the top turns the crowd’s fury away from the people who caused the squeeze. That is why war is so often the answer. It works.

And here is the part that matters most for what I am about to say. Oxfam found that billionaires are roughly 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than an ordinary person. Billionaires own more than half the world’s largest media companies and all the main social media companies. In the UK, three-quarters of newspaper circulation sits with four wealthy families.

So when you feel like the deck is stacked — it is. That is not paranoia. That is a measured, published fact.

Why honesty is not rewarded

Now to the part I actually want to talk about. Why does pure honesty do so badly? Why are people scared to show support?

Part of it is exposure — but here is the strange thing. On some platforms your name is public. Speak your mind on Facebook and your name is bolted to the position, and you can be mocked in your own circle, flagged, or picked out by scammers and shills who target anyone who sticks their head above the parapet. People have been persecuted enough for saying what they think. So on those platforms, silence is the safe move and I understand it completely.

But here is what stops me in my tracks. On Substack, the anonymity is already back. Nobody sees who likes a post. You can support this quietly and no one in your world need ever know. The cover is there. And still — still — the likes are thin and the comments are thinner, while my stats show me plenty of you reading right to the end. So it is not only fear of your name being seen. It runs deeper than that. The trust has gone. Even under cover, even with nothing to lose by clicking, people hold back. That is not cowardice. That is what happens to a population that has been lied to and confused for so long that showing support for anything — even anonymously — feels like a risk. When trust is gone, even a free and private gesture feels expensive.

And there is a bigger reason underneath even that, and it is not shadow-banning or opposition, real as those things are. It is that you are exhausted. You have your hands full. You are fighting for your job, your kids, your life.

And near the root of it is money. Debt. Most people are not just busy — they are in bondage to it. A mortgage, a card, a loan, a car on finance, the rent going up faster than the wage. You work to service the debt, and the work leaves nothing over. That is a kind of slavery with a soft name, and COVID drove the chains in deeper — the same disaster that handed the top their record fortunes pushed ordinary people further into the hole, more borrowing, less earning, the gap between what you owe and what you make widening in the exact years the billionaires added 81%. A person carrying that load has no bandwidth left for anything. Not a like, not a comment, not a cause, not a neighbour. The debt eats the surplus, and the surplus is where selfless acts used to live.

And I watch this play out here in Thailand in a way that would break your heart. Here, when a parent gets sick, you do not do the UK or American thing — the visiting hours, the two o’clock till four, then home. Here you go and you stay. You are with your family in the hospital, you nurse them, you sleep by the bed, because that is what family means and it is one of the most beautiful things about this place. But look what it costs a farming family. The farm needs you every day and now you are at the bedside instead. The crop does not wait. The animals do not wait. Weeks pass. And when it is over, the farm has slipped, the season is lost, and the debt is still there — the bank loan, and more and more now the Chinese loans that have crept into the countryside. So they lose it. The whole thing. Land the family held for generations, gone to the lender, because a mother got sick and a son did the right and human thing by sitting with her. That is the machine at its cruellest — it punishes the exact instinct that makes us human. Care for your family, lose your livelihood. I see farms go under here for that reason, more and more of them.

And it is often worse than just lost time, because someone has to be paid. If the family cannot all be at the bedside, you pay a person to sit with your father, to feed him and turn him and keep him clean — on top of a household already drowning in debt. So the money bleeds out at both ends at once: no income coming in from the neglected farm, and cash going out for the care. I see it here all the time. A family that was just about holding on gets a sick parent and that is the thing that finally sinks them.

And do not think this is a rural problem, or a Thai problem. The exact same extractive machine that takes the rice field runs the call centre in a Western city. Same logic, different clothes. Watch what the same incentive rot does to the companies you deal with every day. Not so long ago the rule was “the customer is always right.” Now half of them are in attack mode. You phone up for help and you get fought. You get upsold, misdirected, worn down, trapped in a contract you did not ask for. It is not that the people on the other end are bad people — it is the incentives. Commissions for the hardest sell. Bonuses for the vicious close. Targets that reward the person who squeezes you the most. The company breeds its own attack dogs, pays them by the bite, and points them at you. And the worker, often themselves in debt and exhausted, has no choice but to bite or lose the job. So the machine turns ordinary people into weapons against other ordinary people. That is the same rot as everything else in this piece — a structure that pays for the worst in us and starves the best.

And this brings me to a hard question we have to be willing to ask. We have to assess who is actually hostile to us. Is your country helping you, or is it pressurising you? Because there is a simple test, and it is not about hidden motives you can never prove — it is about what a government actually does. When it arrests you for speaking your mind in a society that calls itself free — that is combative. When it arrests you or comes after you over money you owe, in a crisis it helped create, while offering you no hand to climb out of it — that is combative. A government that causes the squeeze, then punishes you for being squeezed, then refuses to help you out of it, is not serving you. It is pressurising you. And you are allowed to notice that, and to name it, without needing to prove some grand plan behind it. The actions are the evidence. A body that is meant to help you and instead only presses down on you has told you exactly what it is, by what it does.

Now let me show you the other side of the coin, because I live in a country that in some ways does the opposite, and it is worth seeing. In Thailand, since the 2021 narcotics law, a drug user is treated as a patient, not a criminal. Get caught with a personal amount and the system points you toward rehabilitation rather than just locking you away and throwing the key — the whole legal shift was built around treating people as patients to be recovered, not criminals to be discarded. From what I have seen on the ground it works something like this: you are held, and if you go through the rehabilitation properly, the system works with you to get you back on your feet rather than simply ruining you. That is a country actively trying to do something for its people, not just process them.

And the police here — say what you like, but there is a fairness in it. If you get into trouble, often the approach is: put this right, pay this back, sort it out, or there will be a problem. You are given the chance to make it good. To us foreigners they sometimes make an example, that is true — but underneath it there is a fairness I did not always see back home. In the UK it feels like the polar opposite: less chance to put things right, more machine, less human.

And here is the most beautiful example of it, the one that made me want to write this whole piece. In the villages there is a system — the cremation welfare associations, the funeral funds. Everyone pays in a small amount each time a member dies, and when it is your family’s turn the pooled money comes back as a lump sum. If you want the blunt, slightly morbid truth of it, the whole village is placing a standing bet on the one thing none of us escape — death, the only sure thing there is. There is something very Thai about that: no pretending it will not come, just a clear-eyed, practical, communal handling of it. And out of that dark little wager comes something warm. From what I see around me it can be a real amount — enough not just to pay for the funeral and the send-off, which here is a big and costly thing, but enough to clear the family’s debt and sometimes buy a piece of land. Think about what that is. The whole village quietly carrying each family through the one certainty none of us escape, so that a death does not become a ruin. That is not charity from above. That is the community pooling its own risk and catching its own people.

And here is what makes it different from an insurance company, because the difference is the whole point. These are not businesses. Under Thai law — the Cremation Welfare Association Act of 2002 — they are non-profit by statute; it is illegal for them to run for commercial profit or pay out to shareholders. There are no risk algorithms. An insurance company prices you on your age and your health, betting on your body with actuarial tables. These funds do not. Everyone pays the same small flat amount per death, whether the person who died was twenty-five or ninety-five. You mostly only pay when a death actually happens — the hat goes round, the money is gathered, and it moves almost straight to the family, with only a small capped slice kept back for the paperwork. Nothing vanishes into a corporate portfolio. It is not a product sold to the village. It is mutual aid built by the village. It is quorum sensing in human form — the many paying a small price so the whole stays alive. The academics who study these funds say the real gain is not even the money, it is that it builds a community of people who care for one another. That is the model. That is the thing we have lost and have to build back.

And here is the bitter part — the West had this too. Not so long ago. Before the big insurers, ordinary people ran exactly this: burial clubs, friendly societies, mutual-aid lodges where working people paid a little in and caught each other when sickness or death came. That is not romance, it is documented history — commercial life insurance grew directly out of those societies. It was an offshoot of them. And then the industry saw the market in it. The mutual thing, the thing people owned together and ran for each other at no profit, got captured, corporatised, and turned into a product sold back to them at a margin — the surplus that used to stay in the community now bleeding upward to shareholders. That is the whole disease of this piece in one clean example: a non-profit act of mutual care, a thing that was genuinely good, converted by degrees into a machine for extraction. The good thing was not destroyed. It was captured and inverted. Thailand still has the original. We had it and let it be taken.

And it was not only the funeral funds. A man I was talking to reminded me how the farms themselves used to run. Before the machines, the neighbours turned out to work each other’s fields — planting, harvesting — and there was no money in it. The tradition has a name, long khaek, and it was everywhere in the old rice-farming life. Your payment was the food the host family laid on, and the deeper payment was nam jai, the water of the heart, the Thai word for open-handed kindness. You helped bring in my rice, I fed you, and when your fields were ready I came to yours. The debt was real but it was never money — it was carried in trust and paid back in kind. That is the oldest cooperation there is, and it built a whole society. The machines came and it mostly went, the same way the mutual funds got swallowed by insurance. Everywhere you look, the thing that ran on trust gets replaced by the thing that runs on money — and something is lost in the swap that no efficiency gives back.

And here is the thing that stopped me when I saw it. Nam jai is itself a Pareto. In any village, any family, any group of friends, the giving is never spread evenly. A small few carry most of it — the ones who always turn up, always help, always give without counting. The same 20% doing 80% of the kindness, the vital few of the heart. So the whole piece closes on itself here: the law that lets the rich hoard the wealth is the very same law that decides who holds a community together. A tiny minority tips it, every time. The only question is which minority, and toward what. The extractors have always known they are the vital few and have acted like it. The people with nam jai are the vital few too — they have just never been told that their small, unpaid, uncounted kindness is the most powerful force in the whole system. It is. Pareto proves it.

I will say plainly this next part is my own view, not a fact I can hand you a document for. I think a lot of the unfairness we are fed about places like Thailand is itself a kind of propaganda. Watch how much the BBC slates Thailand. I suspect part of that is precisely because Thailand keeps immigration under genuine control — hotels report who is staying, arrivals are tracked, and the country simply does not run the open-door model the Western outlets seem to want everyone to run. A country that manages its borders and treats its addicts as patients is an inconvenient example, so it gets painted badly. Take that as my reading, not gospel — but I have lived on both sides of it now, and the difference is real to me.

The propaganda of our moment is not one big lie — it is confusion layered on top of that exhaustion. Too much information, too much to do, too much owed, no energy left over to give support or lend your voice to anything. That is the real suppression. Not a boot on the neck. A thousand small demands and a debt you can never quite clear, until there is nothing left for the things that matter.

And in that state, a rare thing gets rarer: the selfless act. Someone helping you for nothing. It is disappearing, and its disappearance is the whole game.

How they stay at the top

Here is how I think the top 20% stay the top 20%. They are organised. They act as a club — they help each other, they move together. And the thing that separates them is not only resources. It is that they can act at a moment’s notice. A dedicated actor, like the mechanic in the film — so disciplined, so focused, that when the moment comes they simply do the thing. That internal discipline has been drained out of most ordinary people by the sheer weight of what they are carrying. The rich kept theirs. We lost ours to the grind.

The bacteria worked it out first

Now here is where I go small, because the small got it right long before we did.

I have written before about how bacteria solved problems we are still arguing about — how they handle community, integration, cooperation. It is worth understanding because it is the model we need.

Bacteria talk to each other. It is called quorum sensing — this is real, peer-reviewed science, not a metaphor I invented. They release chemical signals, they count themselves, and when enough of them are present and aligned they act together as one body. They cooperate. They produce “public goods” — shared resources that benefit the whole community, not just the individual that made them.

And here is the beautiful part, the part that maps onto everything I am telling you. In every one of these cooperative bacterial communities there are cheaters. Freeloaders who take the shared benefit and contribute nothing. Sometimes worse — “liars” who send the cooperation signal but produce nothing behind it. Sound familiar? That is the top of our pyramid exactly. And yet the science shows that in a structured, connected community the cheaters get eliminated over time, because they drag down the fitness of the whole and the cooperators, being connected, out-compete them.

Read that again. In a connected community, the cooperators beat the cheaters. Not because the cooperators are richer. Because they are connected and the cheaters are not carrying their weight.

That is the whole answer. That is how you defeat people with infinitely more money than you.

Yin and yang, and the balance at the top

Think of it the way the good farmers think about soil — the EM-1 way. A balance of roughly 80 neutral, 10 good, 10 bad, and the good and the bad in constant tension. That balance is real and it is used — it is the working principle behind EM-1 soil and water systems that farmers rely on every day. The war at the top of our society is that same war — good against bad, and the war itself is part of what keeps them there. Yin and yang locked together.

And this is where the two 20%s in this piece finally meet, so let me make it plain, because it is the whole point. Pareto’s law says every system has its vital few — the small number that decides the fate of the many. At the top of the money pile sits one vital few: the extractors, the cheaters, the disciplined club that moves as one. But a system needs its other vital few too — the active, disciplined cooperators who pull the whole thing the other way. Most of us sit in the neutral 80, going along, too tired to move either way. The battle is never really won by the 80. It is decided by which 20% is more organised — the extractors who already act as one, or the cooperators who have forgotten they are connected. Being in the top 20% I am asking you to join is not money and it is not luck. It is a choice to be one of the disciplined few who pull the balance back toward good.

What it cost me, and what it taught me

Let me be honest about where this all comes from, because I have not earned the right to tell you any of it without telling you the truth about myself.

My real goal was simple. I wanted my son to have a better life than the one the world seems to be setting up for him. That is the engine under everything I write. But getting here cost something. In the hard years — sleep-deprived, stretched thin, raising a child on no rest — I was not always the man I wanted to be. I was emotionally angry with my wife at times I should not have been, and the guilt of that sits in me like a scar that will not quite fade. It is its own kind of PTSD, that guilt. And here is the thing: she stayed. We went through the fire together and we came out the other side happier than we have ever been. Stronger, because of the hard part, not despite it.

That bonding — going through something brutal together and being welded into something stronger by it — is one of the oldest patterns there is. You see it in arranged marriages, strange as that sounds to the modern ear. Two people handed a hard thing and building something real out of it over time. And it makes me think harder about quorum sensing, because there is a deeper layer to it than just “cooperate and win.”

Here is the deeper layer. In those bacterial communities, cooperation is not free. The cooperators pay for it. They produce shared goods — resources the whole community lives on — at a real cost to themselves. They give something up so the whole can be more. That is the actual science, not my metaphor. And the strange result is that this giving-up, this individual sacrifice for the cohesion of the group, is what speeds the whole community’s growth. The part that gives, grows the whole.

Sit with that for a minute, because it cuts against how we are taught to think today. In a good, cohesive community you give up certain things so that the community can be more — and that is not weakness and it is not oppression, it is the price of the cohesion. There was a time when it was considered an honour to do exactly that. Now, in the age of the individual, it can look like a loss. I am not saying one way is right and the other wrong — that is the whole point. Neither is wrong. It is the environment that governs which one works. And that too is straight out of the biology: whether cooperation or pure self-interest wins in a bacterial population is decided by the structure of that population — the environment. Connected, structured environment, the cooperators win and the cheaters get starved out. Scattered, atomised environment, the cheater wins every time.

Look at the environment we have built. Scattered. Atomised. Everyone in debt, exhausted, alone with a screen. That is an environment engineered — by accident or design — for the cheater to win and the cooperator to lose. Which tells you exactly what we have to rebuild.

The one thing they cannot buy

So how do we beat them? It is almost stupidly simple. Do selfless acts. Help another person for nothing.

That is the one currency they cannot print, cannot buy, and cannot organise faster than we can. Every genuine selfless act is a cooperator finding another cooperator. It is quorum forming. It is the signal going out. And be careful here — when you give to a big charity and most of it disappears into corporate overhead, that is no longer a purely selfless act. The purest version is direct: you, helping someone, with nothing taken off the top.

I have tried to live this, not just write it. The Electric Diet is the best thing I have ever made, and it is the clearest example of what I mean, so let me point you straight at it: it is on the blog, free, and it is my attempt to actually get people healthy — no product, no upsell, no gate. It came out of a lifetime in the care industry, watching what happened to me, to my family, to the people I asked online out of pure curiosity. That curiosity became a blog, and the blog became a way to hand people their health back for nothing. Because that is the oldest law there is, older than money: what goes around comes around. You give health away and it returns to you in ways you never see coming — the same reciprocity as the long khaek, the same nam jai. Give first, without counting, and the circle carries it back.

And I compounded it with you — your paid subscriptions feed the street dogs here in rural Thailand, which protects my community and adds every one of you to the chain of selfless acts. That is the win-win-win. You give, the dogs are fed, the community is safer, and you become part of the quorum. Nobody at the top can compete with that, because they are structurally incapable of doing it for nothing.

Why I actually do this

My own selfless act — the thing I try to give — is the work itself. I spend most of my days trying to prove, from every angle I can find, how ELF and RFR, the electromagnetic radiation we now swim in, damage the body. That is my contribution to the quorum. I do it for nothing but the hope that awareness makes the world a little more liveable for my son.

And I do it because of something that genuinely worries me. Look at how far we have come in thirty years with technology and AI. Now understand that the military sits well ahead of what the public sees — this is not a wild claim, DARPA insiders and historians have said for years that the agency runs “20 to 25 years ahead” of civilian technology, and much of its work stays classified for decades. That gap, and the reach of what we now swim in, is exactly why the work matters and exactly why I keep doing it for free. It is my one small act, passed to you.

So I am asking you to do yours. Not a protest. Not a donation to a machine. Just this:

Do one selfless act. Then pass this on.

That is two cooperators where there was one. And two becomes four, and four becomes eight — the way bacteria have spread every good thing they ever built. That is how the 20% at the top stay there, and it is exactly how the rest of us take it back. Connection, cooperation, the selfless act done for nothing — that is how we stop being subdued and start being a community they cannot break.

Be in the top 20%. Not the one with the money. The one with the discipline to help.

Norman James is an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. His writing on health, EMF, and the environment is at normanjamesemf.substack.com

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