Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise's avatar
Denise
Jul 2

Norman James, your articles are expertly written, strenuously reasoned, and even contain practical ideas, 100% of the time. Thanks.

Reply
Share
vik's avatar
vik
Jul 2

selfless acts may appear to go unnoticed but they always have an impact and cause a ripple effect which continues to grow !! keep up the great work norman you are making a difference !! x

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture