Bar Girls in Thailand: The Parasites Nobody Tests You For — And Yes, They Pass Through Sex

สาวบาร์ในเมืองไทย: พยาธิที่ไม่มีใครตรวจให้คุณ และใช่ มันติดต่อทางเพศสัมพันธ์ได้

In a country full of parasites, nobody mentions the one route nobody checks.

ในประเทศที่เต็มไปด้วยพยาธิ ไม่มีใครพูดถึงทางติดต่อที่ไม่มีใครตรวจ

English is at the top. The full Thai version is at the bottom. ภาษาอังกฤษอยู่ด้านบน ฉบับภาษาไทยเต็มอยู่ด้านล่างสุด

TL;DR — สรุปสั้น ๆ

Parasites pass through sex. Nobody in Thailand tells you, and the clinic doesn’t test for it. พยาธิติดต่อทางเพศสัมพันธ์ได้ ไม่มีใครในเมืองไทยบอกคุณ และคลินิกก็ไม่ได้ตรวจให้

They also come from raw and fermented fish, bare feet, dogs and dirty water. ติดจากปลาดิบ ปลาร้าดิบ เดินเท้าเปล่า หมา และน้ำไม่สะอาดด้วย

They make you tired, foggy, anxious and sensitive to everything, because they take your fat before you absorb it. ทำให้เหนื่อย สมองตื้อ วิตกกังวล และไวต่อทุกอย่าง เพราะมันแย่งไขมันไปก่อนที่ร่างกายจะดูดซึม

The tests miss too much to be worth it. Just take the tablets, twice a year, the way you worm a dog. การตรวจพลาดบ่อยจนไม่คุ้ม กินยาถ่ายพยาธิเลย ปีละสองครั้ง เหมือนที่ถ่ายพยาธิให้หมา

Different drugs for different parasites. Tell the pharmacist your weight. A 60 kg woman needs four praziquantel tablets, not one. พยาธิคนละชนิดใช้ยาคนละตัว บอกน้ำหนักตัวกับเภสัชกร คนหนัก 60 กก. ต้องกินพราซิควอนเทล 4 เม็ด ไม่ใช่ 1 เม็ด

Liver fluke from raw fish causes bile duct cancer. Isan has the highest rate in the world. Cooked fish is fine — that’s the whole change. พยาธิใบไม้ตับจากปลาดิบทำให้เป็นมะเร็งท่อน้ำดี อีสานมีอัตราสูงที่สุดในโลก กินปลาสุกได้ปกติ แค่เปลี่ยนตรงนี้อย่างเดียว

A few hundred baht fixes most of this. ใช้เงินไม่กี่ร้อยบาทก็แก้ได้เกือบหมด

I’ve been in Thailand thirteen years, on and off. I’ve seen most of it. In all that time I have never once heard anyone — doctor, clinic, pharmacist, anyone — say that parasites pass through sex.

They do. It’s been in the literature for decades. Giardia and Entamoeba pass through oral-anal contact, with documented outbreak clusters behind it. Strongyloides has recorded sexual transmission. Threadworm passes through close contact. None of this is new and none of it is argued over.

In a country this full of parasites, with an industry this size, nobody says it.

Here’s why, as far as I can work out. It sits between two specialties that never meet. Parasites belong to tropical medicine and public health. Sexual transmission belongs to the STI clinic, which runs its own panel and never thinks about worms. Mass deworming here is aimed at schoolchildren, so adults are outside the programme. And every parasite message in Isan is about raw fish, because that’s the cancer route, and it crowds out everything else.

So you get a gap. If you work in a bar you get tested, you get handed a leaflet about condoms, and there’s a clinic you can go to. That’s all good and you should keep doing it. But nobody tests you for parasites. Not once.

I’m writing it because I’ve just been through it myself. I’ve lived here for years, I’ve eaten what everyone eats, and I’ve had Giardia and liver fluke. Working it out took me years longer than it should have.

The long version of what it does to your body — why it takes your fat, why it makes you anxious, and how to rebuild afterwards — is here: The Fat Thief: Giardia, Anxiety and the EMF Body. This piece is the short, practical one.

Why this matters more in your job

The symptoms are tiredness, brain fog, anxiety, bad sleep and a gut that misbehaves. In a job where you’re on your feet half the night, dealing with people, that costs you money.

Hookworm causes anaemia. Anaemia makes you exhausted, pale and short of breath, and it gets written off as working too hard.

A parasite load knocks your immune system down, so everything else you catch hits you harder and lasts longer.

If you’re sending money home to Isan, you need your health to last. This is the cheap end of looking after it.

Where they actually come from

Food and water — the big one

Raw and fermented fish. Koi pla, pla som, pla ra. This is what carries liver fluke, and in Isan it’s the main route for everything.

Som tam with pla ra in it, if the pla ra wasn’t fermented long enough.

Ice and water you don’t know the source of.

Salad and raw vegetables washed in dirty water.

Bare feet

Hookworm and Strongyloides larvae go straight through the skin of your feet. You don’t feel it.

The ground dogs foul is where they are. Wearing shoes outside is free and it works.

Dogs

The eggs are in the soil and on the ground the dogs use. Hands and feet on that ground is the main way it reaches you.

Worm the dogs. Every treated dog means less in the ground everyone walks on.

Hands and bathrooms

Hands to mouth after the toilet, after the dogs, before food. The ordinary route, the one that matters most.

Shared staff bathrooms pass things round everybody.

Sex

This is the one nobody will raise with you, so I will.

Giardia passes through oral-anal contact. It’s a gut parasite, so that contact is a direct route.

Entamoeba and threadworm pass the same way.

Scabies and pubic lice are parasites too. Close skin contact, and often nobody checks for them.

Condoms protect you from a lot. They don’t cover this, because it isn’t about semen.

What does help: wash your hands after sex, wash hands and mouth between anal contact and anything else, and use a barrier for oral-anal contact.

More partners means more chances. That’s just arithmetic.

Trichomonas is a parasite too, and most clinics do test for that one. The rest of them, nobody is looking for.

What each one actually does to you

Different parasites, different symptoms. Find the list that matches you and that tells you which drug you need.

Liver fluke — Opisthorchis viverrini

From raw and fermented freshwater fish. The one that matters most in Isan.

Most people feel nothing at all for years. That’s the danger of it.

Dull ache or heaviness under the right ribs, at the front

Feeling full after small meals, loss of appetite

Poor tolerance of fatty food, nausea after rich meals

Loose stools on and off, for years

Tiredness with no cause anyone can find

Low fever that comes and goes

Mild swelling of the liver that a doctor can feel

Late signs, and these mean hospital today, not the pharmacy:

Yellow eyes or yellow skin

Itching all over the body with no rash

Dark urine, pale or clay-coloured stools

Real pain under the right ribs rather than an ache

Weight loss you didn’t intend

Fever with chills

Giardia

From water, food, hands, and oral-anal contact.

Burps and wind that taste or smell of rotten egg. This one is fairly specific.

Stools that float, look greasy and pale, and stick to the bowl

Diarrhoea for a few days, then nothing for a few days, then back again

Bloating that builds through the day

Cramping, and urgency where you have to go now

Smelly wind, a lot of it

Nausea, a metallic taste

Weight loss without dieting

Milk and dairy suddenly causing problems they never did before

Tiredness that sleep doesn’t fix

Anxiety, irritability, poor concentration, low mood

Hookworm

Through the skin of bare feet, from ground the dogs and people foul.

An itchy rash where it entered, usually the feet, a few days after

Dry cough a week or two later as the larvae pass through the lungs

Then gut symptoms: pain in the upper belly, diarrhoea, poor appetite

Then the anaemia, which is the real damage: exhaustion, pale skin, pale inner eyelids, breathless on stairs, dizzy standing up, fast heartbeat, headaches, brittle nails, hair falling

Craving to eat strange things such as ice or soil, which is an anaemia sign

Swelling of the feet and face in heavy infection

Dog hookworm — the one under the skin

From bare skin on sand or soil that dogs use.

A red, raised, itchy line that moves a centimetre or two a day, usually on the feet, ankles or buttocks

Intense itching, worse at night

It wanders, which is how you tell it from anything else

Strongyloides

Through the feet, same as hookworm, and it can live in you for decades.

Often nothing for years

A red itchy line on the skin that moves fast, often around the waist or buttocks, coming and going over years

Hives that appear and vanish

Dry cough, wheeze, sometimes mistaken for asthma

Burning pain in the upper belly, bloating, diarrhoea alternating with constipation

Weight loss

Tiredness, brain fog

High eosinophils on a blood test with no explanation

The serious part: if you take steroids such as prednisolone while carrying this, it can multiply through your whole body. Fever, severe belly pain, breathlessness, confusion. That’s a medical emergency. Tell any doctor you’ve walked barefoot in Isan before you take steroids.

Roundworm — Ascaris

From food and water contaminated with soil.

Often nothing in light infection

Cough, wheeze and fever a week or two after swallowing the eggs, as the larvae cross the lungs

Vague belly pain, bloating, nausea

Seeing a worm in your stool or vomit. They’re pale and the size of a pencil.

In heavy infection, blockage of the gut: severe pain, vomiting, no wind or stool passing. Hospital.

Poor weight gain, especially in children

Whipworm

From soil-contaminated food.

Light infection, nothing

Heavier: painful frequent stools with mucus and blood, straining, feeling you can’t finish

Anaemia and tiredness

In children, poor growth and in bad cases the rectum coming down

Threadworm — pinworm

Person to person, very easily.

Intense itching at the bottom at night, which is when the female comes out to lay

Disturbed sleep, restlessness, irritability from the itching

Itching at the vagina in women

Sometimes vaginal discharge

Tiny white threads, a centimetre long, in the stool or on the skin at night

Children wetting the bed when they didn’t before

Tapeworm

From undercooked pork, beef or fish.

Often very little

Flat white segments, like pieces of noodle, in the stool or on underwear. They can move.

Hunger that doesn’t settle, or appetite disappearing

Belly ache, nausea, loose stools

Weight loss while eating normally

Fish tapeworm strips your B12 — that gives you anaemia, pins and needles in hands and feet, and poor balance

Pork tapeworm has a serious form where the larvae reach the brain. Headaches, fits, confusion. That is hospital and a brain scan, never a self-treat.

Amoeba — Entamoeba histolytica

Water, food, oral-anal contact.

Loose stools with blood and mucus, building over a week or two

Cramping, straining, urgency

Fever

Pain and tenderness over the liver if it reaches there, with high fever and weight loss

A liver abscess is a hospital emergency

Trichomonas

Sexual contact. A parasite, and the clinic does usually test for this one.

Frothy greenish or yellow discharge with a strong smell

Itching, soreness and redness

Burning when you pass urine

Pain during sex

Often no symptoms at all, especially in men, which is how it goes round

Scabies

Skin to skin contact.

Intense itching, much worse at night

A rash of small bumps, usually between the fingers, on the wrists, elbows, waist, breasts and genitals

Thin silvery wavy lines where the mite has burrowed

Sores from scratching, which then get infected

Pubic lice

Close contact.

Itching in the pubic hair, worse at night

Tiny blue-grey spots on the skin

Eggs stuck to the hair close to the skin

Dark specks in your underwear

Why this makes you sensitive to everything

There’s a piece underneath all those lists that explains why people carrying this feel wrong in ways that don’t show on any test.

These parasites live in the top of your small intestine, which is exactly where you absorb fat.

Giardia blocks it directly — it interferes with the bile salts that break fat down, and slows the enzyme that digests it. Fatty floating stools are the fat going straight through you.

Liver fluke sits in the bile ducts, which is where the bile comes from. Same system, different place.

Hookworm takes your blood, and your iron with it.

So you eat normally and still run short. Short on fat, and short on the vitamins that only come in with fat — A, D, E and K.

That matters because fat is what your nerves are wrapped in and what every cell wall is built from. Run short of it for long enough and the whole system is under-built and over-reactive. That’s where the tiredness, the fog and the anxiety come from, and it’s why they don’t lift when you sleep.

It also explains why everything else starts bothering you. Phone masts, WiFi, the heat, chemicals, smells, perfume, cleaning products, cigarette smoke. People with a parasite load get more sensitive to all of it, and get told they’re imagining it. They’re not. The material the body uses to protect itself is being taken before it arrives.

Clear the parasite, feed the fat back in, and that sensitivity usually comes down with it. That’s the part of this that surprised me most, and it’s why I wrote the longer piece.

The pattern across all of them

If you’re carrying more than one, which plenty of people here are, what you actually feel is none of these lists cleanly. It’s:

Tired no matter what you do

Brain fog, poor memory, short temper

A gut that behaves differently every week

Anxiety nobody can explain

Skin and itching problems that move around

Food intolerances piling up year after year

That’s also the list people get told is stress, or working too much, or just how they are. The gut talks to the brain, and a parasite makes a lot of noise.

Forget the test. Just take the tablets.

I’ll say this plainly because the testing advice wastes people’s time and money.

The tests don’t work well. One stool sample under a microscope finds Giardia about half to two thirds of the time. Strongyloides is missed around seven times out of ten. Worms shed eggs in bursts, so the day you give your sample decides the answer. Three samples on different days, a week apart, costs more than the tablets and still misses things.

So for a healthy person with no alarming symptoms, the sensible thing is to skip the testing and take the medicine. Twice a year, the way you worm a dog.

This isn’t my idea. It’s what the WHO does. Mass drug administration means giving albendazole to whole populations of children twice a year without testing a single one of them, because testing everybody costs more than treating everybody. Thailand does it in schools. India dosed 270 million children in one day. Nobody calls that reckless.

The only question is why it stops at eighteen.

The twice-a-year round

Here’s the lot, so while you’re at it you clear everything, not just what came from sex.

Round one — the gut worms

Albendazole 400 mg, one dose

Then the same again two weeks later, because the first one leaves the eggs

Clears roundworm, hookworm, whipworm, threadworm

If anyone in the house has threadworm, everyone takes it the same day, and wash the bedding hot

Round two — the migrating worms, two weeks after that

Ivermectin, about 200 micrograms per kg — tell the pharmacist your weight

Two doses, two weeks apart

Clears Strongyloides, and sorts out scabies and lice at the same time

Round three — the fluke, if you eat or have eaten raw fish

Praziquantel 40 mg per kg, single dose, with food

For a 60 kg woman that’s four 600 mg tablets. Not one.

Take it on a day off, it makes you dizzy

Clears liver fluke and tapeworm

Add in — Giardia, if you have the signs

Tinidazole 2 g, single dose

The rotten-egg burps and the floating greasy stools are the tell

The worm tablets do nothing for this, it’s a different kind of organism

Space the rounds out by a fortnight. Don’t take everything in one night.

Do it every six months. More than that is pointless and hard on your liver. Less than that and you’re reinfected before you come round again.

When to test or see a doctor instead

Testing earns its place in a few situations. Go to the hospital rather than the pharmacy if:

You have the alarm signs listed below — yellow eyes, dark urine, blood in the stool, fever, unexplained weight loss, real pain under the right ribs

You’re pregnant, might be, or breastfeeding

You’re about to be put on steroids such as prednisolone — tell them about the bare feet first

You’ve had fits, blackouts or bad persistent headaches. Pork tapeworm larvae can reach the brain, and in that case the tablets have to be given under supervision, because killing them off without cover can bring on a seizure.

You’re taking the tablets and nothing changes

If you want one test rather than three, ask for the Giardia antigen test — the rapid or ELISA kind. It beats microscopy on a single sample. And a blood test showing high eosinophils points at worms and fluke, though Giardia leaves them normal, so a normal result clears nothing.

The tablets, and which one for what

Any Thai pharmacy has these. Tell the pharmacist your weight — the dose depends on it, and this is where people go wrong.

Praziquantel — liver fluke and tapeworm. The one that matters here.

Thai programmes usually use 40 mg per kg of body weight, as a single dose.

Tablets are commonly 600 mg. A 60 kg woman needs about 2,400 mg, which is four tablets. Not one.

Take it with food, swallow whole.

Brands a pharmacist knows: Prasikon, Opticide, Prazite, Zentozide.

It can make you dizzy and sleepy for the day. Take it on a night off, not before a shift.

Albendazole or mebendazole — ordinary gut worms.

Albendazole is usually 400 mg, taken again two weeks later because the first dose leaves the eggs.

Tinidazole or metronidazole — Giardia and amoeba.

Tinidazole is often a single 2 g dose.

Metronidazole is usually a 5 to 7 day course, not one dose.

Ivermectin — Strongyloides and some other worms.

About 200 micrograms per kg, so again, give your weight.

Two doses, two weeks apart.

The worm tablets do nothing against Giardia, and the Giardia tablets do nothing against worms. Different drugs for different things.

Don’t buy all four and take them together. People do this after eating raw food and it’s a bad idea — different side effects stacking on one night. Match the drug to what you’ve actually been exposed to.

Read this before you take anything

No alcohol with tinidazole or metronidazole. None during the whole course and none for three days after. That includes mouthwash and herbal drinks with alcohol in them. If you drink, you’ll be very sick — vomiting, heart pounding, face burning.

Pregnant, might be pregnant, or breastfeeding: none of these without a doctor. Say so at the pharmacy.

Children: the dose goes by weight. Ask the pharmacist, don’t guess.

Strongyloides and steroids. If you’ve ever walked barefoot in Isan, tell any doctor before you take steroids — prednisolone for skin, asthma or anything else. Strongyloides can sit in you quietly for decades, and steroids can make it spread through the body fast. This is rare and it’s serious, and the doctor needs to know.

Threadworm: treat everyone in the house at the same time, wash bedding hot, keep nails short, wash hands. Otherwise it comes straight back round.

Afterwards: leave dairy alone for about a month. The part of your gut that digests milk is damaged first and comes back last.

Go to the hospital, not the pharmacy, if you have

Yellow eyes or yellow skin

Dark urine or pale stools

Blood in the stool

Fever

Real pain under the right ribs

Weight loss you can’t explain

Those are the signs of something past the stage a tablet fixes.

The one that matters most here

Liver fluke. Opisthorchis viverrini.

It comes from raw and fermented freshwater fish, and Isan has more of it than anywhere in the world.

It lives in your bile ducts for years, quietly.

It causes bile duct cancer, and northeast Thailand has the highest rate on earth.

Praziquantel clears the fluke.

The part people get wrong. The tablet is not cover. People who’ve taken praziquantel several times often end up more infected than people who haven’t, because the tablet felt like permission to carry on eating koi pla. Repeated infection is what drives the cancer rate, and that’s why it stays high in a region where the drug is cheap and available.

Praziquantel clears the worms. Damage already done to the ducts stays.

Cooked fish is fine. That’s the whole change.

Long-fermented pla ra is lower risk than raw. Lower, not zero.

If you’ve eaten raw fish for years, ask the local hospital about a liver ultrasound. Isan runs free screening through the CASCAP programme out of Khon Kaen, mostly for people over 40 with a lifetime of raw fish.

Dogs and cats carry this fluke too, from raw fish scraps. An ordinary dog wormer may not contain praziquantel, and that’s the ingredient that matters.

Why I bothered writing this

Nobody writes health information for women who work in bars, except about one subject. Everything else gets left out, and this is the part that’s easy and cheap to fix.

A few hundred baht at a pharmacy and the right tablet at the right dose. You’ll sleep better, you’ll have energy again, and the anxiety you thought was your life will probably turn out to have been in your gut.

Take this to a pharmacist and show them.

Card to show the pharmacist

Hand this over with your weight written on it.

อัลเบนดาโซล — albendazole

มีเบนดาโซล — mebendazole

พราซิควอนเทล — praziquantel

ไทนิดาโซล — tinidazole

เมโทรนิดาโซล — metronidazole

ไอเวอร์เมกติน — ivermectin

น้ำหนักตัว ____ กก. — my weight is ____ kg

กินปลาร้า / ก้อยปลา — I eat pla ra / koi pla

ตั้งครรภ์ หรือ ให้นมบุตร — pregnant or breastfeeding

I’m an independent researcher living in Buriram. I have no sponsors and nothing to sell. I’m not a clinician — the doses above are the standard published ones, and the pharmacist or hospital should set yours. Keep using condoms and keep going to the clinic. This sits alongside all of that.

ฉบับภาษาไทยฉบับเต็ม — Full Thai version

Thai line first, English beside it. Copy from here down.

ในประเทศที่เต็มไปด้วยพยาธิ ไม่มีใครพูดถึงทางติดต่อที่ไม่มีใครตรวจ In a country full of parasites, nobody mentions the route nobody checks

ผมอยู่เมืองไทยมาสิบสามปี ไม่เคยมีใครบอกเลยว่าพยาธิติดต่อทางเพศสัมพันธ์ได้ I’ve been in Thailand thirteen years. Nobody has ever told me parasites pass through sex.

แต่มันติดต่อได้จริง มีงานวิจัยมานานหลายสิบปีแล้ว But they do. It’s been in the research for decades.

จิอาร์เดียและอะมีบาติดต่อทางปากกับทวารหนัก พยาธิเส้นด้ายติดต่อทางสัมผัสใกล้ชิด Giardia and amoeba pass through oral-anal contact. Threadworm passes through close contact.

ถ้าคุณทำงานในบาร์ คุณได้ตรวจโรคติดต่อทางเพศสัมพันธ์ แต่ไม่มีใครตรวจพยาธิให้คุณเลยสักครั้ง If you work in a bar you get tested for STIs. Nobody ever tests you for parasites.

ทำไมถึงเป็นอย่างนั้น เพราะพยาธิอยู่กับหมอเขตร้อน โรคทางเพศอยู่กับคลินิกอีกแห่ง สองฝ่ายไม่เคยคุยกัน และโครงการถ่ายพยาธิในไทยทำแต่ในโรงเรียน ผู้ใหญ่ไม่อยู่ในโครงการ Why: parasites belong to tropical medicine, sexual health belongs to a different clinic, and the two never meet. Thai deworming programmes are for schoolchildren. Adults are left out.

ทำไมเรื่องนี้สำคัญกับงานของคุณ Why this matters in your job

เหนื่อย สมองตื้อ วิตกกังวล นอนไม่ดี ท้องไม่ปกติ — ทำงานกลางคืนแบบนี้เสียรายได้ Tiredness, brain fog, anxiety, bad sleep, bad gut. Working nights like that costs you money.

พยาธิปากขอทำให้โลหิตจาง เหนื่อย หน้าซีด หายใจไม่ทัน Hookworm causes anaemia. Exhausted, pale, breathless.

พยาธิทำให้ภูมิคุ้มกันต่ำ ป่วยอะไรก็หนักกว่าและนานกว่า Parasites lower your immunity, so everything else hits harder and lasts longer.

ถ้าส่งเงินกลับบ้านที่อีสาน คุณต้องแข็งแรงไปนาน ๆ If you send money home to Isan, you need your health to last.

ติดมาจากไหน Where they come from

กินปลาดิบ ปลาร้าดิบ ก้อยปลา ปลาส้ม — สำคัญที่สุดในอีสาน Raw and fermented fish — koi pla, raw pla ra, pla som. The biggest one in Isan.

ส้มตำที่ใส่ปลาร้าดิบ Som tam made with raw pla ra.

น้ำแข็งและน้ำที่ไม่รู้แหล่งที่มา Ice and water you don’t know the source of.

ผักสดที่ล้างด้วยน้ำไม่สะอาด Raw vegetables washed in dirty water.

เดินเท้าเปล่า — พยาธิปากขอและสตรองจิลอยด์ไชเข้าทางผิวหนังที่เท้า ใส่รองเท้าเถอะ Bare feet — hookworm and Strongyloides go in through the skin of your feet. Wear shoes.

ดินที่หมาถ่าย มือและเท้าที่สัมผัสดินนั้น Soil that dogs foul, and hands and feet touching it.

ล้างมือก่อนกินข้าว หลังเข้าห้องน้ำ หลังจับหมา Wash hands before eating, after the toilet, after touching dogs.

ทางเพศสัมพันธ์ — ปากกับทวารหนัก ถุงยางไม่ได้ป้องกันเรื่องนี้ เพราะไม่ได้มาจากน้ำอสุจิ Sex — oral-anal contact. Condoms don’t cover this, because it isn’t about semen.

ล้างมือหลังมีเพศสัมพันธ์ ล้างมือและปากก่อนเปลี่ยนไปทำอย่างอื่น Wash your hands after sex, and wash hands and mouth before moving to anything else.

อาการของพยาธิแต่ละชนิด Symptoms of each one

พยาธิใบไม้ตับ — จากปลาดิบ Liver fluke — from raw fish

หลายปีแรกมักไม่มีอาการเลย นั่นคือสิ่งที่อันตราย No symptoms for years. That’s what makes it dangerous.

ปวดตื้อ ๆ หรือแน่นใต้ชายโครงขวา Dull ache or heaviness under the right ribs.

กินนิดเดียวก็อิ่ม เบื่ออาหาร Full after small meals, loss of appetite.

กินของมันแล้วคลื่นไส้ Nausea after fatty food.

ถ่ายเหลวเป็นพัก ๆ นานเป็นปี Loose stools on and off for years.

เหนื่อยโดยไม่มีสาเหตุ Tiredness with no cause.

จิอาร์เดีย Giardia

เรอมีกลิ่นเหมือนไข่เน่า อาการนี้ค่อนข้างเฉพาะ Burps that smell of rotten egg. Fairly specific.

อุจจาระลอยน้ำ สีซีด มันเยิ้ม ติดโถส้วม Stools that float, pale, greasy, stick to the bowl.

ถ่ายเหลวสองสามวัน แล้วหายไปสองสามวัน แล้วกลับมาอีก Diarrhoea for days, then nothing, then back again.

ท้องอืดมากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ ตลอดวัน Bloating that builds through the day.

ผายลมบ่อยและเหม็นมาก Frequent, very smelly wind.

ดื่มนมแล้วมีปัญหาทั้งที่เมื่อก่อนไม่เป็น Milk suddenly causing problems it never did.

น้ำหนักลดโดยไม่ได้ลดอาหาร Weight loss without dieting.

วิตกกังวล หงุดหงิด สมาธิสั้น Anxiety, irritability, poor concentration.

พยาธิปากขอ — เข้าทางเท้า Hookworm — through the feet

คันเป็นผื่นตรงที่มันไชเข้า มักที่เท้า Itchy rash where it entered, usually the feet.

ไอแห้ง ๆ หนึ่งถึงสองสัปดาห์ต่อมา Dry cough a week or two later.

โลหิตจาง — เหนื่อยมาก หน้าซีด เปลือกตาด้านในซีด เหนื่อยเวลาขึ้นบันได เวียนหัวเวลาลุกขึ้น ใจสั่น ปวดหัว เล็บเปราะ ผมร่วง Anaemia — exhausted, pale skin, pale inner eyelids, breathless on stairs, dizzy standing up, palpitations, headaches, brittle nails, hair falling.

อยากกินของแปลก ๆ เช่น น้ำแข็ง หรือดิน Craving strange things such as ice or soil.

พยาธิปากขอจากหมา — ชนิดที่อยู่ใต้ผิวหนัง Dog hookworm — the one under the skin

เส้นแดงนูนคัน เคลื่อนที่วันละหนึ่งถึงสองเซนติเมตร มักที่เท้าหรือก้น A red raised itchy line that moves a centimetre or two a day, usually feet or buttocks.

คันมาก คันหนักตอนกลางคืน Very itchy, worse at night.

พยาธิสตรองจิลอยด์ — เข้าทางเท้า อยู่ในตัวได้หลายสิบปี Strongyloides — through the feet, can live in you for decades

หลายปีไม่มีอาการ No symptoms for years.

เส้นคันที่ผิวหนังเคลื่อนเร็ว มักรอบเอวหรือก้น เป็น ๆ หาย ๆ An itchy line on the skin that moves fast, often around the waist, coming and going.

ลมพิษขึ้นแล้วหายเอง Hives that come and go.

ไอแห้ง หายใจมีเสียงหวีด บางคนถูกวินิจฉัยว่าเป็นหืด Dry cough, wheeze, sometimes called asthma.

แสบท้องส่วนบน ท้องอืด ถ่ายเหลวสลับท้องผูก Burning upper belly, bloating, diarrhoea alternating with constipation.

สำคัญมาก ถ้ามีพยาธิตัวนี้แล้วกินยาสเตียรอยด์ เช่น เพรดนิโซโลน มันจะแพร่ไปทั่วตัวและอันตรายถึงชีวิต ถ้าเคยเดินเท้าเปล่าในอีสาน ต้องบอกหมอก่อนกินสเตียรอยด์ทุกครั้ง Very important: if you have this and take steroids such as prednisolone, it can spread through the whole body and kill. If you’ve ever walked barefoot in Isan, always tell the doctor before taking steroids.

พยาธิไส้เดือน Roundworm

ไอ มีไข้ หนึ่งถึงสองสัปดาห์หลังกลืนไข่พยาธิเข้าไป Cough and fever one to two weeks after swallowing the eggs.

ปวดท้องไม่ชัดเจน ท้องอืด คลื่นไส้ Vague belly pain, bloating, nausea.

เห็นตัวพยาธิในอุจจาระหรืออาเจียน ตัวสีซีด ขนาดเท่าดินสอ Seeing the worm in stool or vomit — pale, the size of a pencil.

ถ้าเป็นมาก ลำไส้อุดตัน ปวดมาก อาเจียน ไม่ผายลม ต้องไปโรงพยาบาล Heavy infection can block the gut — severe pain, vomiting, no wind. Hospital.

พยาธิแส้ม้า Whipworm

ถ่ายบ่อย ปวดเบ่ง มีมูกและเลือดปน รู้สึกถ่ายไม่สุด Frequent painful stools with mucus and blood, straining, never feeling finished.

โลหิตจาง เหนื่อย Anaemia and tiredness.

พยาธิเส้นด้าย Threadworm

คันก้นมากตอนกลางคืน เพราะตัวเมียออกมาวางไข่ตอนนั้น Intense itching at the bottom at night, when the female lays.

นอนไม่หลับ หงุดหงิด Disturbed sleep, irritability.

ผู้หญิงอาจคันที่ช่องคลอด มีตกขาว Women may itch at the vagina, with discharge.

เห็นเส้นขาวเล็ก ๆ ยาวประมาณหนึ่งเซนติเมตร ในอุจจาระหรือที่ผิวหนังตอนกลางคืน Tiny white threads about a centimetre long, in stool or on the skin at night.

ต้องรักษาทุกคนในบ้านพร้อมกัน ซักผ้าปูที่นอนด้วยน้ำร้อน ตัดเล็บสั้น ล้างมือ ไม่อย่างนั้นกลับมาอีก Treat everyone in the house at once, wash bedding hot, short nails, wash hands, or it comes straight back.

พยาธิตัวตืด Tapeworm

เห็นปล้องสีขาวแบน ๆ เหมือนเส้นก๋วยเตี๋ยว ในอุจจาระหรือบนกางเกงใน บางทีขยับได้ Flat white segments like noodle pieces in the stool or on underwear. They can move.

หิวตลอด หรือเบื่ออาหาร Constant hunger, or appetite gone.

น้ำหนักลดทั้งที่กินปกติ Weight loss while eating normally.

พยาธิตืดปลาทำให้ขาดวิตามินบี 12 — โลหิตจาง ชาปลายมือปลายเท้า ทรงตัวไม่ดี Fish tapeworm strips B12 — anaemia, pins and needles in hands and feet, poor balance.

ถ้าเคยชัก หมดสติ หรือปวดหัวมากเรื้อรัง ต้องไปโรงพยาบาล ตัวอ่อนพยาธิตืดหมูอาจขึ้นสมองได้ กรณีนี้ต้องให้หมอดูแลตอนกินยา ไม่ใช่ซื้อยากินเอง If you’ve had fits, blackouts or bad ongoing headaches: go to the hospital. Pork tapeworm larvae can reach the brain, and in that case the tablets must be given under a doctor’s care, not bought and taken alone.

อะมีบา Amoeba

ถ่ายเหลวมีเลือดและมูก ค่อย ๆ เป็นมากขึ้นในหนึ่งถึงสองสัปดาห์ Loose stools with blood and mucus, building over a week or two.

ปวดบิด ปวดเบ่ง ถ่ายด่วน Cramping, straining, urgency.

มีไข้ Fever.

ถ้าลามไปตับ จะปวดตับ ไข้สูง น้ำหนักลด ต้องไปโรงพยาบาลทันที If it reaches the liver — liver pain, high fever, weight loss. Hospital immediately.

ทริโคโมแนส — ติดต่อทางเพศสัมพันธ์ คลินิกมักตรวจตัวนี้ให้อยู่แล้ว Trichomonas — sexually transmitted, and clinics usually do test for this one

ตกขาวเป็นฟอง สีเขียวหรือเหลือง กลิ่นแรง Frothy green or yellow discharge with a strong smell.

คัน แสบ แดง Itching, soreness, redness.

แสบเวลาปัสสาวะ เจ็บเวลามีเพศสัมพันธ์ Burning when passing urine, pain during sex.

หลายคนไม่มีอาการเลย โดยเฉพาะผู้ชาย จึงแพร่ต่อกันไปเรื่อย ๆ Many have no symptoms, especially men, which is how it keeps going round.

หิด Scabies

คันมาก คันหนักตอนกลางคืน Intense itching, much worse at night.

ผื่นตุ่มเล็ก ๆ ที่ซอกนิ้ว ข้อมือ ข้อศอก เอว หน้าอก อวัยวะเพศ Small bumps between fingers, wrists, elbows, waist, breasts, genitals.

เห็นเส้นคดเคี้ยวบาง ๆ ที่ตัวไรไชไว้ Thin wavy lines where the mite has burrowed.

โลนที่หัวหน่าว Pubic lice

คันที่ขนหัวหน่าว คันหนักตอนกลางคืน Itching in the pubic hair, worse at night.

จุดสีเทาอมฟ้าเล็ก ๆ ที่ผิวหนัง ไข่ติดอยู่ที่โคนขน Tiny blue-grey spots on the skin, eggs stuck at the base of the hairs.

ทำไมพยาธิทำให้คุณไวต่อทุกอย่าง Why parasites make you sensitive to everything

พยาธิพวกนี้อยู่ในลำไส้เล็กส่วนต้น ซึ่งเป็นที่ที่ร่างกายดูดซึมไขมัน These parasites live in the upper small intestine, which is where you absorb fat.

จิอาร์เดียรบกวนน้ำดีและเอนไซม์ที่ย่อยไขมัน อุจจาระมันลอยน้ำคือไขมันที่หลุดออกไปโดยไม่ได้ดูดซึม Giardia disrupts bile and the fat enzyme. Greasy floating stools are the fat going straight through.

พยาธิใบไม้ตับอยู่ในท่อน้ำดี ซึ่งเป็นต้นทางของน้ำดี Liver fluke sits in the bile ducts, where the bile comes from.

คุณกินปกติแต่ยังขาดไขมัน และขาดวิตามินเอ ดี อี เค ที่ต้องมากับไขมัน You eat normally and still run short of fat, and of vitamins A, D, E and K that come in with it.

ไขมันคือสิ่งที่ห่อหุ้มเส้นประสาทและสร้างผนังเซลล์ ขาดนาน ๆ ร่างกายจะอ่อนแอและไวเกินไป Fat is what wraps your nerves and builds your cell walls. Short of it for long enough and the body is weak and over-reactive.

นี่คือสาเหตุที่คุณเริ่มทนกลิ่นน้ำหอม ควันบุหรี่ น้ำยาทำความสะอาด ความร้อน ไม่ได้ และคนอื่นบอกว่าคุณคิดไปเอง This is why perfume, cigarette smoke, cleaning products and heat start bothering you, and people tell you it’s in your head.

พอถ่ายพยาธิออกและกินไขมันดี ๆ กลับเข้าไป อาการไวพวกนี้มักดีขึ้น Clear the parasites and feed the fat back in, and that sensitivity usually comes down.

ไม่ต้องตรวจก็ได้ กินยาเลย Forget the test. Just take the tablets.

การตรวจไม่ค่อยแม่น ตรวจอุจจาระครั้งเดียวเจอจิอาร์เดียแค่ครึ่งถึงสองในสาม สตรองจิลอยด์พลาดถึงเจ็ดในสิบ The tests aren’t accurate. One stool sample finds Giardia only half to two thirds of the time, and misses Strongyloides seven times out of ten.

ตรวจสามครั้งคนละวันแพงกว่าค่ายา และยังพลาดได้อยู่ดี Three samples on different days costs more than the tablets and still misses things.

องค์การอนามัยโลกให้ยาถ่ายพยาธิเด็กทั้งประเทศปีละสองครั้งโดยไม่ตรวจเลย ไทยก็ทำในโรงเรียน The WHO gives deworming tablets to whole countries of children twice a year without testing anyone. Thailand does it in schools.

คำถามเดียวคือ ทำไมพอโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่แล้วถึงหยุด The only question is why it stops when you become an adult.

ถ่ายพยาธิปีละสองครั้ง — ทำอย่างไร The twice-a-year round

บอกน้ำหนักตัวกับเภสัชกรทุกครั้ง Always tell the pharmacist your weight.

ครั้งที่ 1 — พยาธิลำไส้ทั่วไป Round 1 — ordinary gut worms

อัลเบนดาโซล 400 มก. หนึ่งครั้ง แล้วกินซ้ำอีกครั้งใน 2 สัปดาห์ เพราะครั้งแรกไม่ฆ่าไข่ Albendazole 400 mg once, then again after 2 weeks, because the first dose leaves the eggs.

ฆ่าพยาธิไส้เดือน ปากขอ แส้ม้า เส้นด้าย Clears roundworm, hookworm, whipworm, threadworm.

ครั้งที่ 2 — อีก 2 สัปดาห์ต่อมา Round 2 — two weeks after that

ไอเวอร์เมกติน ประมาณ 200 ไมโครกรัม ต่อน้ำหนัก 1 กก. กิน 2 ครั้ง ห่างกัน 2 สัปดาห์ Ivermectin, about 200 micrograms per kg. Two doses, two weeks apart.

ฆ่าสตรองจิลอยด์ และรักษาหิดกับโลนไปด้วยในตัว Clears Strongyloides, and treats scabies and lice at the same time.

ครั้งที่ 3 — ถ้ากินปลาดิบ หรือเคยกิน Round 3 — if you eat or have eaten raw fish

พราซิควอนเทล 40 มก. ต่อน้ำหนัก 1 กก. ครั้งเดียว กินพร้อมอาหาร Praziquantel 40 mg per kg, single dose, with food.

เม็ดละ 600 มก. คนหนัก 60 กก. ต้องกิน 4 เม็ด ไม่ใช่ 1 เม็ด Tablets are 600 mg. A 60 kg person needs 4 tablets, not 1.

ยานี้ทำให้มึนงงง่วงซึม ให้กินวันหยุด ไม่ใช่ก่อนไปทำงาน It makes you dizzy and sleepy. Take it on a day off, not before a shift.

ฆ่าพยาธิใบไม้ตับและพยาธิตัวตืด Clears liver fluke and tapeworm.

เพิ่มเติม — จิอาร์เดีย ถ้ามีอาการ Extra — Giardia, if you have the signs

ไทนิดาโซล 2 กรัม ครั้งเดียว Tinidazole 2 g, single dose.

อาการที่บอกคือ เรอกลิ่นไข่เน่า และอุจจาระมันลอยน้ำ The signs are rotten-egg burps and greasy floating stools.

ยาถ่ายพยาธิทั่วไปไม่ได้ผลกับตัวนี้ เป็นคนละชนิดกัน The ordinary worm tablets do nothing for this. It’s a different organism.

เว้นระยะแต่ละครั้งประมาณ 2 สัปดาห์ อย่าซื้อมากินรวมกันหมดในคืนเดียว Space the rounds about 2 weeks apart. Don’t buy them all and take them in one night.

ทำทุก 6 เดือน บ่อยกว่านั้นไม่มีประโยชน์และหนักตับ ห่างกว่านั้นก็ติดกลับมาก่อน Do it every 6 months. More often is pointless and hard on the liver. Less often and you’re reinfected before you come round again.

ข้อควรระวัง Warnings

ห้ามดื่มเหล้าเบียร์เด็ดขาด ขณะกินไทนิดาโซลหรือเมโทรนิดาโซล และอีก 3 วันหลังหยุดยา รวมถึงน้ำยาบ้วนปากและยาดองเหล้า จะอาเจียน ใจสั่น หน้าแดง No alcohol at all with tinidazole or metronidazole, and for 3 days after. That includes mouthwash and herbal liquor. You’ll vomit, your heart will pound, your face will burn.

ตั้งครรภ์ อาจตั้งครรภ์ หรือให้นมบุตร ต้องพบแพทย์ก่อน Pregnant, maybe pregnant, or breastfeeding — see a doctor first.

เด็ก ขนาดยาตามน้ำหนัก ถามเภสัชกร Children — dose by weight. Ask the pharmacist.

หลังถ่ายพยาธิ งดนมและผลิตภัณฑ์จากนมประมาณหนึ่งเดือน ลำไส้ส่วนที่ย่อยนมเสียก่อนและฟื้นช้าที่สุด After treatment, leave milk and dairy for about a month. The part of the gut that digests milk is damaged first and recovers last.

ไปโรงพยาบาล ไม่ใช่ร้านยา ถ้ามีอาการนี้ Go to the hospital, not the pharmacy, if you have

ตาเหลือง ตัวเหลือง Yellow eyes or skin.

ปัสสาวะสีเข้ม อุจจาระสีซีด Dark urine, pale stools.

ถ่ายเป็นเลือด Blood in the stool.

มีไข้ Fever.

ปวดใต้ชายโครงขวาจริงจัง Real pain under the right ribs.

น้ำหนักลดโดยไม่ทราบสาเหตุ Weight loss you can’t explain.

เคยชัก หมดสติ หรือปวดหัวมากเรื้อรัง Fits, blackouts, or bad ongoing headaches.

เรื่องสำคัญที่สุด — พยาธิใบไม้ตับ The most important one — liver fluke

มาจากปลาน้ำจืดดิบและปลาร้าดิบ อีสานมีมากที่สุดในโลก From raw freshwater fish and raw pla ra. Isan has more of it than anywhere in the world.

อยู่ในท่อน้ำดีเงียบ ๆ ได้หลายปี It sits quietly in the bile ducts for years.

ทำให้เกิดมะเร็งท่อน้ำดี อีสานมีอัตราสูงที่สุดในโลก It causes bile duct cancer. Isan has the highest rate on earth.

ยาพราซิควอนเทลฆ่าพยาธิได้ แต่ไม่ได้แปลว่ากินปลาดิบต่อได้ Praziquantel kills the fluke. It is not permission to keep eating raw fish.

คนที่กินยาหลายครั้งแล้วกลับไปกินปลาดิบ มักติดซ้ำหนักกว่าคนที่ไม่เคยกินยาเลย People who take the tablet several times and go back to raw fish often end up worse than people who never took it.

ยาฆ่าพยาธิได้ แต่ท่อน้ำดีที่เสียไปแล้วไม่กลับมาเหมือนเดิม The tablet kills the worms. Damage already done to the ducts stays.

ปลาสุกกินได้ปกติ นี่คือสิ่งเดียวที่ต้องเปลี่ยน Cooked fish is fine. That’s the only change you need to make.

ปลาร้าที่หมักนานความเสี่ยงต่ำกว่าดิบ แต่ไม่ใช่ศูนย์ Long-fermented pla ra is lower risk than raw. Lower, not zero.

ถ้ากินปลาดิบมานาน ขอตรวจอัลตราซาวด์ตับที่โรงพยาบาล มีโครงการ CASCAP ของขอนแก่นให้ตรวจฟรี If you’ve eaten raw fish for years, ask the hospital for a liver ultrasound. The free CASCAP programme from Khon Kaen exists.

ถ่ายพยาธิให้หมาและแมวด้วย ยาถ่ายพยาธิสัตว์ธรรมดาอาจไม่มีพราซิควอนเทล ซึ่งเป็นตัวที่จำเป็น Worm your dogs and cats too. Ordinary animal wormers may not contain praziquantel, which is the one that matters.

เอาบัตรนี้ไปให้เภสัชกรดู Show this card to the pharmacist

อัลเบนดาโซล — albendazole

มีเบนดาโซล — mebendazole

พราซิควอนเทล — praziquantel

ไทนิดาโซล — tinidazole

เมโทรนิดาโซล — metronidazole

ไอเวอร์เมกติน — ivermectin

น้ำหนักตัว ____ กก. — my weight is ____ kg

กินปลาร้า / ก้อยปลา — I eat pla ra / koi pla

ตั้งครรภ์ หรือ ให้นมบุตร — pregnant or breastfeeding

ยาไม่กี่ร้อยบาทกับยาตัวที่ถูกต้องในขนาดที่ถูกต้อง คุณจะนอนหลับดีขึ้น มีแรงขึ้น และความวิตกกังวลที่คุณคิดว่าเป็นนิสัยตัวเอง อาจจะอยู่ในท้องคุณมาตลอด A few hundred baht and the right tablet at the right dose. You’ll sleep better, you’ll have energy again, and the anxiety you thought was just how you are may turn out to have been in your gut all along.

ใช้ถุงยางและไปตรวจที่คลินิกเหมือนเดิม เรื่องนี้เป็นคนละเรื่องที่ไม่มีใครบอกคุณ Keep using condoms and keep going to the clinic. This is a separate thing nobody tells you about.

หมายเหตุ ภาษาไทยข้างบนควรให้คนไทยอ่านตรวจก่อนเผยแพร่ Note: the Thai above should be read through by a Thai speaker before publishing.