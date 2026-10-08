Norman James

Norman James

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Riff Raffer
Oct 8

This is horrifyingly fascinating. I know nothing about eating raw fish but I’m curious to understand this: how does the consumption of raw fish in Thailand differ from the sashimi & sushi in Japan? Is it simply that flukes are more prevalent in the species of fish consumed in Thailand?

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Jan Van C
Oct 8

You've written a few times about parasites, but this the most comprehensive one yet! Very useful that you included a Thai version that I can pass on to their family. Thanks very much for posting information about this very important topic.

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