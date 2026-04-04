Norman James

Norman James

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
7dEdited

Excellent. With your interest in EMF health affects I am sure you are familiar with Arthur Firstenbergs book The Invisible Rainbow? It may be the best overview on that subject.

Not to quibble at all (hard to with your research) with your many good points but most sources say Earth has older rocks than the moon because its older.

You may be right on fakery to make critics unbelievable. But remember that most critics are not believers in any or all of the fakery evidence created by Govt. That said I believe there is more fake than not because its in Govt interest to cause demoralization for greater control.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
7d

as far as I understand, one of the basic ideas being addressed in FE discussions is that the earth would hurtle through space at ~1.000 m/ph. however, not according to our senses; trees grow upwards, the flame of a candle quietly burns. it seems there is an existential gap between a perceived stationary world on the one hand and a rigid set of presented scientific explanations and an almost never-ending number of complicated calculations by NASA-supported scientists on the other. ideas should be explored rather than ridiculed.

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