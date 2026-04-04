The $93 Billion Question Nobody’s Asking

Norman James | April 2026

This is my investigation. I went into this believing the moon landings were fake. After deep research — including extensive work with AI systems to stress-test every claim — I’ve moved significantly toward accepting they were real. The evidence section at the end of this piece is what changed my mind. I remain open to evidence in either direction. If you can strengthen or weaken this investigation with documented data, I want to hear from you. This is a living document and it will be updated.

Summary

NASA’s Artemis programme has cost the American taxpayer over $93 billion — a figure confirmed by NASA’s own administrator. The programme is years behind schedule, with documented contractor fraud including forged quality certificates, overbilled labour, and misused government property, all detailed in the Inspector General’s published reports. ESA built the Orion service module on time and on budget. The capsule with the cracked heat shield was built by American cost-plus contractors. That comparison tells you everything.

The financial structure is designed to reward failure. Cost-plus contracts mean every overrun increases contractor profit. Mobile Launcher 2 — a steel tower that doesn’t fly — went from $383 million to $1.8 billion with a “poor” performance rating. NASA spent $420 million on spacesuits that never worked, then awarded $3.5 billion to private companies to redo the job. Even with “poor” ratings, contractors still collect over 80% of bonus fees. Termination liability clauses mean cancelling programmes costs more than continuing them. The $55+ billion SLS rocket is being retired after just three flights, replaced by private contractors operating behind trade secret laws where FOIA can’t reach. The taxpayer is a hostage.

The conflicts of interest are staggering. DOGE — led by Elon Musk — audits NASA while Musk runs SpaceX, NASA’s second-largest contractor. DOGE cut consulting firms and science but left SpaceX contracts untouched. A SpaceX executive was embedded inside NASA leadership. Administrator Jared Isaacman can’t disclose his $50+ million financial relationship with SpaceX to Congress because SpaceX won’t release him from an NDA. His nomination was withdrawn during the Trump-Musk feud, then reinstated — NASA leadership as a political chess piece. Boeing’s Starliner stranded two astronauts for nine months and was classified as a Type A Mishap — the same category as Challenger and Columbia — yet the cheques keep flowing.

The vehicle currently carrying four astronauts around the moon has a known heat shield flaw — material cracked in over 100 locations during the only reentry test. Rather than redesign it, NASA modified the trajectory. A former NASA Director of Engineering said publicly: “I don’t think NASA should be flying a crew on this vehicle.” Internal dissenters were overruled. SpaceX’s Starship — contracted for the moon lander — has a near-50% failure rate, with the FAA issuing safety alerts about debris fields. Four thousand NASA employees have taken buyouts, cutting the workforce by 20% — the institutional knowledge that could hold contractors accountable is being deliberately dismantled.

The conspiracy angle is the most cynical part. NASA operates enormous production facilities and mixes CGI with real footage without clear labelling. Manufactured “NASA CAUGHT FAKING” videos flood the internet — digitally altered footage, clipped videos, AI-generated content — creating a “debunking loop” where legitimate financial scrutiny gets dismissed alongside flat earth claims. NASA refused OIG recommendations to track programme-wide costs, arguing it would “reduce contractual transparency.” Their argument against tracking costs is that it would be too transparent.

The military connection is massive. The Space Force budget tops $40 billion for FY2026, with over five times the previous year’s procurement proposed for FY2027. NASA and the Space Force share contractors, infrastructure, and accounting. “Space exploration” provides civilian cover for the largest military expansion in human history. High-Altitude Platform Stations — officially called “pseudo-satellites” — can replicate many satellite functions at 1% of the cost, but the 2026 budget slashed the Balloon Programme while increasing commercial lunar spending. You can’t hide $4 billion in a balloon. You need a rocket.

The moon landing evidence remains formidable — retroreflectors, 382kg of samples, Soviet tracking, LRO photographs. But the financial grift is real regardless. Pattern recognition without data leads you to the moon hoax. Pattern recognition WITH data leads you to the $93 billion. The question isn’t “did we go to the moon?” The question is “where did the money go?”

Full investigation below. Sources include NASA OIG reports, GAO audits, DOJ prosecutions, and Congressional testimony.

Right now, as I write this, four astronauts are circling the moon aboard Artemis II. The internet is buzzing. The flags are waving. The media is doing its patriotic duty.

And nobody — absolutely nobody in mainstream media — is asking where ninety-three billion dollars went. That’s not my number. That’s NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman’s number, who acknowledged at a March 2026 event that the American public had “invested over $100 billion” in the return to the moon. The OIG’s March 2024 audit pegged SLS, Orion, and Ground Systems alone at $55 billion. The full Artemis programme cost through 2025 exceeds $93 billion.

Let me be clear from the start. I’m not here to tell you the Earth is flat. I’m not here to tell you space isn’t real. The ISS is up there. Rockets launch. Satellites work — I should know, they’ve been a significant factor in destroying my health through electromagnetic radiation exposure for the last decade.

What I AM here to tell you is that NASA operates the most sophisticated money-funnelling operation in American history, and the conspiracy theories you see all over the internet — the green screens, the harness videos, the “fake astronaut” compilations — serve a very specific purpose. They make sure nobody follows the money.

(For those who think I’m a moon hoax believer — I lay out the eight pieces of evidence I can’t dismiss later in this piece. Read the whole thing before you judge.)

Here’s the principle that drives everything you’re about to read: pattern recognition without data leads you to the moon hoax. Pattern recognition WITH data leads you to the $93 billion.

The Numbers Don’t Lie — But NASA Does

Let’s start with what’s documented. Not by conspiracy theorists. By NASA’s own Office of Inspector General.

The Space Launch System — the rocket that just launched Artemis II — was supposed to cost $500 million per launch. The actual cost? $4 billion per launch. That’s not a rounding error. That’s an 800% overrun.

The engine and booster contracts were supposed to cost $7 billion over 14 years. They’ll now cost at least $13.1 billion over 25 years. The contractor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, has completed five of sixteen contracted engine adaptations. Five out of sixteen. And they keep getting paid because NASA uses cost-plus contracts — which means the American taxpayer pays every single penny of every overrun, no questions asked.

The total Artemis program cost has exceeded $93 billion. The original program was supposed to have Americans back on the moon by 2024. It’s 2026 and they’ve just managed to fly AROUND it without landing. The actual landing has been pushed to 2028 at the earliest.

$26 billion in government property has been allocated to Artemis contractors. NASA’s own Inspector General found instances where contractors misused this property for non-NASA purposes. A subcontractor CEO forged 191 quality control documents for parts handling toxic propulsion fluids. An IT contractor paid $1.3 million to settle False Claims Act allegations for overbilling on labour hours.

This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is the Inspector General’s own published findings.

The Mathematics of Corruption

The financial structure of NASA isn’t just wasteful — it’s mathematically designed to reward failure.

The Cost-Plus Death Spiral

I mentioned cost-plus contracts, but it’s worth showing you the actual formula. In a Cost-Plus-Award-Fee contract, the payment works like this: Total Payment = Documented Costs + (Fixed Percentage Fee × Documented Costs) + Award Fee Bonus.

Read that again. The contractor’s percentage fee is calculated ON TOP of their costs. So if a contractor goes 100% over budget, their documented costs double — and their fixed percentage fee also doubles in raw dollar value. NASA is mathematically rewarding contractors for being slow and expensive. Every overrun increases profit. Every delay generates more billable hours. The incentive structure is inverted — efficiency is punished, bloat is rewarded.

A fixed-price contract would mean the contractor eats the loss if they mess up. But NASA almost never uses fixed-price for major programs. Ask yourself why.

The “Senate Launch System”

The SLS rocket is built with components manufactured across all 50 states. This isn’t engineering efficiency — it’s political insurance.

If a Senator tries to cut NASA’s budget due to documented fraud, they aren’t just “cutting space exploration” — they’re killing 500 high-tech jobs in their specific district. This creates legislative gridlock where financial accountability becomes political suicide. No politician will vote to investigate the hand that feeds their constituents.

The conspiracy noise provides perfect cover. Politicians can ignore the OIG reports because “voters only care about the fake moon videos anyway.” The green screen debates are more useful to Congress than any audit.

The FOIA Black Hole

Here’s where it gets really dark. The rise of SpaceX and Blue Origin has created a narrative: “The government is slow and corrupt, but the private sector is efficient.”

The catch? These “private” companies are heavily subsidised by the same tax pool. And by moving the work to private entities, Freedom of Information Act requests become exponentially harder to fulfil. If NASA does the work, it’s a public record. If SpaceX does it for NASA under a proprietary contract, the trail of where that $93 billion went disappears behind corporate trade secret laws.

The shift from public to private space isn’t deregulation — it’s de-accountability. The money still comes from taxpayers. The oversight just evaporated.

The Crazy Enemy Advantage

There’s a principle in organisational sociology that institutions benefit from having “crazy” enemies.

When NASA engineers see flat earth videos and green screen compilations, it creates a bunker mentality — “Us versus Them.” It keeps the talent loyal and unquestioning. If the only critics were sober-minded forensic accountants asking about the $13.1 billion Aerojet Rocketdyne contract, the engineers might start asking questions too. But if the critics are “the crazies,” the staff stays unified against the “assault on science.”

The best way to hide a leaf is in a forest. The best way to hide a multi-billion dollar fraud is inside a “national achievement” so large that questioning it feels like a lack of imagination.

And here’s the final twist: if a genuine whistleblower ever came forward with actual proof of systemic financial fraud at NASA, they’d be laughed off the stage before they could open their briefcase — because the public has been trained to associate “questioning NASA” with “believing the Earth is flat.”

That’s not an accident. That’s a feature.

The Software Black Box

In the Apollo era, the flight code was public domain. In 2026, the software that runs the Human Landing System is a trade secret. When a Starship upper stage explodes or an Orion computer glitches, NASA’s own engineers cannot always perform a root-cause analysis — they have to wait for the contractor’s internal report. And if a software bug causes a six-month delay, the contractor doesn’t just get paid for the fix — they get paid for the delay itself. Because the code is proprietary, the government can’t prove negligence. They just pay the invoice for the “unforeseen technical challenge.”

NASA has spent over $2.1 billion on Orion software alone. When the heat shield root cause was identified as a trajectory and timing issue, the fix wasn’t a new shield — it was a software patch that reportedly cost more than the entire development of the original Apollo flight software, adjusted for inflation. And because the code is classified as “Mission Critical” and “ITAR Restricted,” it cannot be peer-reviewed by outside auditors.

The Guaranteed Bonus

Here’s the final insult. NASA’s OIG found that even when contractors received “poor” or “unsatisfactory” performance ratings, they still received over 80% of their available award fees. The “bonus” isn’t a reward for excellence — it’s a guaranteed subsidy used to keep the contractor’s stock price stable. In 2026, we are paying performance bonuses for heat shields that crack and rockets that launch two years late. In the logic of cost-plus, a rocket that explodes on the pad is actually more profitable than one that works — because an explosion triggers a “Safety Investigation Contract” that can last for years.

The Hardware Disasters

The financial rot isn’t abstract. It’s physical. You can point at specific objects and watch billions evaporate.

The $1.8 Billion Parking Spot

Mobile Launcher 2 is the tower that holds the rocket before launch. In 2019, NASA awarded Bechtel a contract to build it for $383 million, delivery by 2023. By 2026, the cost has ballooned to over $1.8 billion — a 400% increase for a steel structure that doesn’t even fly. NASA’s Inspector General described Bechtel’s performance as “poor,” yet the cheques keep flowing because — you guessed it — cost-plus contract. And this isn’t a one-off: Mobile Launcher 1, modified from Constellation-era hardware, hit $693 million versus its original $234 million — three years late. Both launchers, old and new, massively overran. The pattern isn’t accidental.

Between FY2012 and FY2022, NASA obligated approximately $40 billion to 860 contractors. The OIG found persistent supply chain failures across this sprawling web. And the cost-plus rot isn’t limited to Artemis — the Europa Clipper mission ballooned from $2 billion to $5.2 billion, proving the financial disease is agency-wide.

For context: ESA’s entire annual budget is approximately €7.8 billion — less than a third of NASA’s. JAXA operates on roughly $1.5 billion. Both agencies produce world-class science, launch missions, and maintain international credibility. ESA built and delivered the Orion European Service Module — the engine that’s currently pushing Artemis II toward the moon — on time and on budget. The service module that works was built by Europe. The capsule with the cracked heat shield was built by American cost-plus contractors. That comparison alone tells you everything about what’s wrong with the financial structure.

The Lunar Gateway Subscription Model

The Lunar Gateway was a proposed space station orbiting the moon. NASA claimed it was a necessary staging point. Critics — including former NASA astronauts and engineers — called it a “toll booth” designed to turn a one-off moon landing into a perpetual subscription model for defence contractors. You don’t just “go to the moon” — you “maintain a presence,” which is code for annual multi-billion dollar line items that can never be cancelled. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman cancelled the Gateway in March 2026. That tells you everything about whether it was scientifically necessary or financially convenient.

The Civilian Veil

There’s a massive overlap between NASA’s “peaceful” research and the U.S. Space Force’s strategic goals. NASA is currently funding DRACO — Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations. While marketed as a way to get to Mars faster, the primary interest in nuclear thermal propulsion is military manoeuvrability in cislunar space to counter Chinese assets. By funding this through NASA, the government maintains the “peaceful exploration” brand while the taxpayer unknowingly funds the next generation of space weaponry. Track the $93 billion far enough and it often ends up in the same Advanced Programs labs at Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman that build stealth bombers and ICBMs.

The Space Force Elephant

While everyone debates whether the moon landing was real, the U.S. Space Force budget tells you what the government actually cares about — and it isn’t science.

The FY2026 Space Force budget request was $26.3 billion. But add the reconciliation bill’s $21.6 billion for “space-focused projects within the Department of Defense” and the real number tops $40 billion — a nearly 40% increase over FY2025. The centrepiece? “Golden Dome” — Trump’s $175 billion missile defence shield. Not exploration. Not science. Weapons.

For FY2027, the White House is proposing over five times the Space Force procurement funding — from $3.6 billion to $19.1 billion. The overall defence budget request hit $1.5 trillion, the first time defence spending has ever reached that figure. The biggest one-year increase since Reagan’s Cold War buildup.

Now connect the dots. NASA’s “civilian” space programme and the Space Force share contractors (Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX), share infrastructure (the Deep Space Network, launch facilities, tracking stations), and share accounting through Inter-Agency Reimbursable Agreements that allow billions to flow between agencies without dedicated Congressional line items. When the DSN needs a multi-billion dollar upgrade for “Artemis communications,” it’s billed to NASA’s more palatable budget — but the primary users of that high-bandwidth encrypted capability are often military assets.

By labelling military infrastructure as “Science Support,” the Pentagon keeps its failed-audit numbers slightly lower by offloading costs to NASA. And by framing permanent military space dominance as “peaceful exploration,” the government avoids the international outcry that would come from openly militarising space.

This is where the conspiracy theorists are looking in exactly the wrong direction. The scandal isn’t that space is fake. The scandal is that “space exploration” is a branding exercise for the largest military expansion in human history — and the $93 billion NASA bill is just the civilian-facing slice of a trillion-dollar weapons programme.

The Audit-Proof Precedent

NASA exists within a culture of institutional non-accountability. The Department of Defence has failed every single audit since mandatory auditing began in 2018 — unable to account for trillions in assets. When the public sees that the Pentagon can’t find trillions, a mere $93 billion at NASA feels like “small change.” This is a psychological trick of scale — by normalising trillion-dollar discrepancies at the DoD, NASA’s billions feel “reasonable” to a public that has lost all sense of how much a billion actually is.

The DOGE Paradox

And now for the twist that makes the whole thing even more absurd.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency arrived at NASA in February 2025 to audit spending and review contracts. DOGE cut $420 million from NASA’s consulting and vendor contracts — declaring them “redundant” and “misaligned with core mission priorities.” NASA’s overall budget was slashed by 24% for fiscal year 2026, with science programs cut by 47%.

On paper, this looks like accountability finally arriving. In practice, it’s the fox auditing the henhouse.

Musk leads DOGE while simultaneously running SpaceX — NASA’s second-largest private contractor with billions in active awards. SpaceX is contracted to build the Human Landing System for Artemis. Musk is literally reviewing the budgets of his own competitors while his company stands to absorb their cancelled contracts.

When asked about this conflict of interest, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center Director said: “We defer to the Department of Government Efficiency for this question.” That’s not oversight. That’s surrender.

The DOGE cuts targeted consulting firms like Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, and McKinsey — not SpaceX. Science programs were slashed, not commercial crew contracts. Climate research was cut, not launch services. The pattern is clear: cut NASA’s in-house capability, increase dependence on private contractors, and make the money trail even harder to follow.

And here’s perhaps the most damning finding of all: NASA disagreed with OIG recommendations to maintain an annually updated Artemis-wide cost estimate, arguing it would “reduce contractual transparency to key stakeholders.” Read that again. NASA’s own argument against tracking total costs is that it would create too much transparency. That’s not an oversight. That’s a confession.

Meanwhile, while DOGE made headlines about “efficiency,” Congress quietly did the opposite. Congress passed $24.44 billion for NASA in FY2026, rejecting the White House’s proposed 24% cut. With a $10 billion supplemental from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” NASA’s total reached approximately $27.53 billion — the largest inflation-adjusted budget since 1998. The theatre of accountability masking the reality of expansion.

Musk originally promised $2 trillion in federal cuts. That became $1 trillion. Then $150 billion. The goalposts moved further than NASA’s launch schedule. But the structural result remains: public accountability decreasing while private profit increases.

The James Webb Counterexample

In the interest of intellectual honesty, I should mention that not everything NASA touches turns to financial ash.

The James Webb Space Telescope was originally budgeted at $1 billion with a 2007 launch. It eventually cost $10 billion and launched in 2021 — fourteen years late and 900% over budget. By every financial metric, it was a disaster identical to everything else in this article.

But here’s the difference: JWST actually delivered. Its images have transformed our understanding of the universe. It’s doing science that no other instrument can do. The financial mismanagement was real, but so was the scientific achievement.

This matters because my argument isn’t that NASA does nothing. It’s that the financial structure is rotten regardless of whether the science is real. You can simultaneously build a telescope that changes astronomy AND run a contract structure that transfers billions in public money to private shareholders. Both things are true. The existence of genuine achievement doesn’t excuse the financial grift — if anything, it makes the grift worse, because the achievement is used as a shield against scrutiny.

The Fraud Pattern — From Rocket Fuel to Jet Fuel

If you think inflated costs are unique to NASA, let me introduce you to airline fuel surcharges — a proven, prosecuted, documented price-fixing conspiracy that connects directly to how people think about the cost of flight itself.

Twenty-one airlines were caught running a massive scheme to artificially inflate fuel surcharges between 2000 and 2006. The DOJ investigation resulted in $1.7 billion in criminal fines. Four executives went to prison. British Airways and Korean Air each paid $300 million in guilty pleas.

Airlines were labelling their own profit-taking surcharges as “tax” — making customers believe the charges were government-mandated when they were entirely discretionary. British Airways’ “carrier imposed charges” reached 475% of the base fare on some routes. That’s not a surcharge — that’s the ticket price hiding behind a fake label.

And this connects to the broader scepticism about inflated costs that feeds conspiracy thinking. When people see documented proof that airlines artificially inflate fuel charges and label profit as “tax,” they start questioning fuel costs everywhere — including rocket fuel. They’re right to be sceptical of institutional pricing. The problem is that legitimate scepticism about cost inflation gets lumped in with fringe theories and dismissed. Sound familiar?

Whether it’s airlines, NASA, defence contractors, or pharmaceutical companies — the playbook is identical. Inflate costs, obscure the breakdown, label your profit margin as a mandatory charge, and ensure anyone who questions it gets associated with the lunatic fringe. The airline industry labels profit as “tax.” NASA labels military spending as “science.” The aerospace contractors label failure as “unforeseen technical challenges.” Different words, same extraction mechanism. When the DOJ prosecutes 21 airlines for price-fixing, it’s Tuesday. When a member of the public says “I think fuel costs are inflated,” they’re a conspiracy theorist.

The World’s Biggest Film Studio — And Why It Exists

Here’s a question nobody asks: why does a space agency need the largest production facilities on Earth?

The Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center is one of the largest buildings in the world by volume. The Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at Johnson Space Center is a 6.2 million gallon pool — 202 feet long, 102 feet wide, 40 feet deep — big enough to hold full-scale replicas of the International Space Station. These are supplemented by simulation labs, virtual reality suites, and media production facilities that would make any Hollywood studio jealous.

The answer isn’t just “science.” It’s propaganda — and I use that word in its original Latin sense. NASA’s primary function, beyond whatever science it actually does, is to manufacture public consent for multi-billion dollar budget allocations. You can’t justify $93 billion without spectacle. You can’t maintain spectacle without production infrastructure. The facilities aren’t a side effect of the space programme — they ARE the programme, in the sense that without public buy-in, the money stops flowing.

NASA produces enormous quantities of video content — CGI “visualisations,” training exercises, simulations, and promotional material — all in-house. And they don’t always clearly label which is real and which is rendered. CGI gets shared on social media with labels stripped off. Training footage from the Neutral Buoyancy Lab gets mixed in with actual mission coverage. “Artist’s impressions” appear alongside real photographs with no distinction.

This creates a self-sustaining cycle: the production facilities generate the content that generates the public support that generates the budget that funds the production facilities. Whether actual science happens along the way is almost incidental to the financial loop.

The Conspiracy Theory Factory

Now here’s where it gets interesting. And this is the part nobody talks about.

The internet is flooded with “NASA CAUGHT FAKING” videos. Green screen glitches. Harness wires. Gravity failures. Astronauts “caught” on blue screen backgrounds.

I’ve looked into a lot of these. Here’s what I found:

The “studio technician drinking coffee” video? It was digitally altered. Someone added a man drinking coffee into real NASA footage and then shared it as “proof” of fakery. The original unedited video is on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

The “astronaut drops ball and gravity returns” clip? Deliberately cut short. In the full uncut video, the object floats back up — exactly as it should in microgravity. Someone clipped it at the precise moment that made it look like gravity returned.

The “green screen background” on the ISS? It’s a measurement grid used for scientific experiments — providing known distances between lines so they can measure how objects move in microgravity. Real chroma key screens are solid colour, not gridded. The video debunks itself if you know anything about actual green screen work.

The Blue Origin “fake hand” photo? From a 2017 test flight that deliberately used a mannequin nicknamed “Mannequin Skywalker.” Not from any crewed mission.

People are literally manufacturing fake evidence of NASA faking things. Read that again.

Poisoning the Well — A Documented Strategy

There’s a propaganda technique called “poisoning the well.” It works like this: you flood a topic with obviously ridiculous claims so that anyone asking legitimate questions gets lumped in with the lunatics.

This isn’t theoretical. It’s documented. My research into over 300 proven conspiracy theories found that governments regularly use this technique. COINTELPRO did it to civil rights groups. Operation Mockingbird did it to journalists. Operation INFEKTION did it to AIDS researchers.

Now apply this to NASA.

You’ve got a $93 billion program with documented fraud, documented contractor abuse, documented cost overruns, and effectively zero accountability. That’s a real problem that could threaten real budgets and real careers.

What’s the best way to make sure nobody asks those questions?

Flood the internet with flat earth content. Seed “NASA is fake” videos. Make sure every legitimate question about NASA’s finances gets associated with people who think the Earth is a disc floating on a turtle’s back.

It works beautifully. Try asking where $93 billion went at a dinner party. You’ll immediately get: “Oh, you’re one of THOSE people. Next you’ll tell me the moon landing was fake.”

And just like that, the conversation is over. The money disappears. The contractors get paid. The cycle continues.

The Anomaly Catalogue — What People Are Actually Seeing

Before you dismiss every question as lunacy, it’s worth documenting what millions of people have actually observed. These are the most commonly cited “anomalies” that fuel the conspiracy theory machine. I’m listing them not to endorse them all as proof of fakery — but because pretending they don’t exist is exactly the kind of institutional gaslighting that drives people further down the rabbit hole.

An honest observer acknowledges what’s on the screen and then asks: is this evidence of fraud, or is there a mundane explanation that NASA can’t be bothered to give because they’re too busy counting contractor invoices?

Green Screen & CGI Claims

People have catalogued dozens of visual anomalies from ISS footage. Objects appearing to vanish or “clip” through astronauts’ hands — interpreted as CGI rendering errors, but consistent with video compression artefacts when satellite bandwidth drops. Green or blue colour bleed on the edges of white spacesuits — looks exactly like chroma-key spill, but also consistent with reflected light from experiment backdrops. Astronauts’ heads or arms momentarily appearing transparent against backgrounds — compression artefacts look identical to layering glitches. Female astronauts’ hair appearing “hair-sprayed” into a fixed floating position rather than moving naturally — this one bothers people because it DOES look odd, though hair behaves differently without gravity and atmospheric drag. Reflections in helmet visors that look like studio lighting rigs — could be internal ISS lighting, could be something else.

The measurement grid that went viral as a “green screen” was actually a scientific tool for tracking object movement in microgravity experiments. But NASA didn’t explain that for YEARS. They let it fester because either they’re incompetent at PR or they don’t care — and when you’re sitting on $93 billion in unaccountable spending, maybe you don’t need to care.

Wires, Harnesses & Gravity Drops

This is the category that genuinely gives people pause. Folds in astronauts’ shirts that look like they’re being pulled upward by a wire. Astronauts doing backflips where the rotation centre looks like it’s at a waist harness point rather than their centre of mass. Brief glints of light above astronauts’ heads — interpreted as light reflecting off suspension wires. Large lumps visible under the back of flight suits at the exact point where a theatrical harness would attach. Astronauts whose feet “swing” like pendulums — consistent with waist suspension rather than true weightlessness. Objects and heavy bags that seem to have Earth-like momentum when handled.

The physics explanation: microgravity isn’t zero gravity. The ISS still experiences about 90% of Earth’s gravity — astronauts float because they’re in constant freefall, not because gravity is absent. Objects DO drift, settle, and behave in ways that look “wrong” to Earth-trained eyes. Clothing bunches and folds differently. Rotation physics in freefall genuinely looks like harness rotation to anyone who hasn’t studied orbital mechanics.

But here’s my question: if the explanations are this simple, why doesn’t NASA produce a comprehensive public debunk? They’ve got the world’s biggest PR budget. Instead, they let the anomaly videos circulate for years, fuelling the conspiracy machine — which, as I’ve argued, ultimately protects their budget by discrediting all questioners.

The Underwater Theory

A significant contingent believes NASA films spacewalks in their Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory — that 6.2 million gallon pool I mentioned — and passes the footage off as actual EVAs. Small white specks rising during spacewalks — interpreted as air bubbles from scuba equipment. Claims of seeing scuba divers reflected in astronaut visors. The real incident where astronaut Terry Virts had water leak into his helmet during an EVA — which theorists say “proved” they were underwater. Particles that move in “currents” rather than straight lines. Tools that appear to fall “downward” rather than drifting neutrally.

NASA absolutely uses the NBL for training and films extensively in it. They produce training footage there constantly. The question isn’t whether pool footage exists — it does, officially. The question is whether it ever gets mixed in with mission footage, whether deliberately or through the same institutional sloppiness that produces $6 billion in cost overruns.

The Apollo Classics

The original moon landing anomalies have been debated for 57 years. The flag appearing to wave in a vacuum. Non-parallel shadows suggesting multiple light sources. No stars in any photographs. No blast crater under the Lunar Module. The Van Allen radiation belts. Identical mountain backdrops at supposedly different landing sites. Camera crosshairs appearing behind objects. The “C” rock that looks like a labelled studio prop. Photos where the centre is brightly lit but edges fall to darkness like a studio spotlight.

Every single one of these has a documented physics explanation. Perspective distortion accounts for shadow angles. Camera exposure settings explain the absent stars. Lunar regolith properties explain the lack of a blast crater. The trajectory through the Van Allen belts was calculated to minimise radiation exposure to survivable levels.

But here’s what matters for this article: whether the moon landings were real or not (and the physical evidence overwhelmingly says they were), the FINANCIAL structure that surrounded Apollo was identical to what we see with Artemis today. Cost overruns. Contractor fraud. Unaccountable budgets. National pride used as a shield against scrutiny. The playbook hasn’t changed in 57 years — only the numbers have gotten bigger.

The Manufactured Fakes

And then there’s the category nobody in the conspiracy community wants to talk about: deliberately manufactured fake “evidence” of NASA fakery.

The viral video of a “studio technician drinking coffee” during a live ISS broadcast? Someone digitally inserted the man into real NASA footage. The original unedited video is publicly available on NASA’s YouTube channel.

The clip of an astronaut “dropping” an object that falls with normal gravity? Deliberately cut short. In the full uncut video, the object floats back up exactly as microgravity predicts.

The “mannequin hand” from the Blue Origin flight? From a 2017 unmanned test flight that deliberately used a crash test dummy nicknamed “Mannequin Skywalker.” Not from any crewed mission.

Someone is manufacturing evidence of fakery. That should concern conspiracy theorists MORE than it concerns NASA supporters — because it means the movement is being manipulated from within. And manipulated movements are controlled movements. Ask COINTELPRO about that.

The Bezos Question

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin attracted “fake” claims after the all-female crew flight when footage showed the hatch opening from inside before Bezos ceremonially opened it for cameras. NASA safety requirements state hatches must be operable from both sides — someone jumped the gun on Bezos’ photo op. Embarrassing, not fake. The legitimate criticism of Blue Origin isn’t about whether the flights are real — it’s about whether billionaire vanity projects funded by tax subsidies represent a healthy allocation of resources.

The International Angle

It’s worth noting that this isn’t just an American phenomenon.

Russia ran an AI demonstration for Putin claiming Apollo photos were fake — at a state-sponsored event with clear geopolitical motivation. China questions American achievements while promoting their own. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was immediately flooded with fake imagery — stock footage, CGI renders, and Mars rover photos all mislabelled as Indian lunar footage — followed by a Pakistani “Fake News Watchdog” calling the whole thing a hoax.

Every spacefaring nation plays the same game. Inflate achievements. Obscure budgets. Let conspiracy theories about each other’s programs flourish because it serves everyone’s interests.

The real competition isn’t about who gets to the moon. It’s about who gets the biggest slice of public money with the least accountability.

The Grift Continues: Three More Financial Black Holes

The $420 Million Wardrobe Malfunction

NASA spent $420 million over 14 years trying to develop an in-house next-generation spacesuit. In 2021, the Inspector General reported that despite the near-half-billion spend, the suits were nowhere near ready. Rather than demanding an audit of where that money went, NASA simply pivoted to “Commercial Services” — awarding Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace contracts worth up to $3.5 billion to do what NASA couldn’t. The taxpayer paid for the failed research, and now the taxpayer is paying a private company to use that same research to sell the product back to the government at a premium. Classic double-dip.

The $843 Million Demolition Job

In 2024, NASA awarded SpaceX a contract worth up to $843 million to build the “U.S. Deorbit Vehicle.” Its only job: push the International Space Station into the ocean in 2030. We are paying nearly a billion dollars to destroy a $150 billion asset. The contractors are celebrating a massive payday for a one-and-done spacecraft that requires no long-term maintenance and no successful return. It is the ultimate disposable contract — literally designed to be trashed.

The Revolving Door

The most effective way to ensure a $93 billion programme never gets properly audited is to make sure the auditors and the audited are the same people. Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine moved to the board of Viasat and became a senior advisor to private equity firms. Former NASA Head of Human Spaceflight Doug Loverro resigned amid a scandal involving prohibited communication with Boeing during a contract bid — then moved straight into private consulting. When the people writing the contracts today are the same people sitting on contractor boards tomorrow, the cost-plus structure isn’t a mistake. It’s a retirement plan.

And the rot goes deeper than just financial conflicts. OIG investigators exposed a university professor who received NASA funding while hiding foreign government affiliations, and a senior NASA employee who accepted gratuities from a source with direct ties to China. The accountability failures aren’t limited to money — they extend to national security.

The Mars Mirage

The most brilliant part of the grift is the “Moon to Mars” branding. By tethering lunar missions to the eventual goal of Mars, NASA has created an infinite timeline. If you question why the moon landing is delayed to 2028, the answer is always: “We’re doing the hard work now so that Mars is possible later.” Mars is the sunk cost that justifies every overrun today. You can’t cancel a programme that is “essential for the survival of the species” — even if that programme is currently just an $1.8 billion steel tower in Florida. The moon is a destination. Mars is a budget line that never has to end.

Even SpaceX has quietly pivoted from Mars to Moon — Musk had promised uncrewed Starship on Mars by late 2026, but the company shifted focus to lunar contracts instead. Trump’s own transportation secretary Sean Duffy threatened to sideline SpaceX from Artemis III and evaluate whether Blue Origin could deliver faster. So even within the administration that’s protecting SpaceX through DOGE, there’s recognition that the company isn’t delivering on time.

The Balloon Nobody Wants to Talk About

Here’s the question that ties the Mars Mirage to the real financial scandal: why are we told we need billion-dollar rockets when a balloon can do half the job?

High-Altitude Platform Stations — officially called “high-altitude pseudo-satellites” by the International Telecommunication Union — operate in the stratosphere at 20 to 50 kilometres altitude. Google’s Project Loon proved the concept at scale: over one million flight hours, commercial LTE internet in Kenya, 35 balloons doing the work of ground infrastructure that would cost billions. Raven Aerostar manufactures stratospheric balloons for reconnaissance, communications, and surveillance. Airbus’s Zephyr solar-powered HAPS platform has achieved months-long continuous stratospheric flights and is actively being purchased by militaries worldwide. The U.S. military uses them extensively in combat zones.

These platforms do weather monitoring, earth imaging, border security, disaster response, and broadband delivery — for a fraction of satellite launch costs. A balloon flight costs a few hundred thousand dollars. A satellite launch costs tens of millions minimum. Coverage from 20 kilometres provides line-of-sight propagation of 400+ kilometres — comparable to low-orbit satellite coverage.

This doesn’t mean satellites don’t exist — they do, and the physics is established. But it means the assumption that every observation and communication service requires a billion-dollar orbital launch is wrong. And that wrong assumption justifies a lot of expensive rocket programmes nobody questions.

Here’s the kicker: the 2026 NASA budget specifically slashed the Balloon Program office while increasing the Commercial Lunar Payload Services budget. You can’t hide $4 billion in a balloon — it’s too transparent. You need a rocket. The louder, the better.

The Inspiration Tax

NASA is the only government agency that lists “Inspiration” as a primary mission objective. This isn’t feel-good branding — it’s a psychological shield against audit.

By framing every $4 billion launch as a “leap for humanity,” NASA makes financial scrutiny feel like a lack of imagination. If you ask why Mobile Launcher 2 costs $1.8 billion, you’re told you “don’t support the future of our children.” NASA spends hundreds of millions on educational grants and Space Act agreements with universities, creating a generational shield of experts whose careers depend on the very budget they should be auditing. The Space Grant Consortium funds university departments in all 50 states — meaning the astrophysicists and aerospace engineers best qualified to independently audit NASA’s claims have their departments funded by NASA grants. It’s the same structural conflict as pharmaceutical companies funding the journals that review their drugs. You don’t bite the hand that funds your PhD.

From Lego sets to Hollywood collaborations, NASA’s brand is more protected than the US Treasury. This “Aura of Infallibility” ensures that when the OIG finds 191 forged quality documents, the news cycle is immediately drowned out by a 4K video of a space sunset.

The Starship Elephant in the Room

While DOGE cuts SpaceX’s competitors, SpaceX itself has a record that should terrify anyone following the Artemis programme. As of October 2025, Starship had launched 11 times with 6 successes and 5 failures — a near-50% failure rate for the vehicle that’s supposed to land humans on the moon. Flights 7 and 8 in early 2025 both ended with upper stage explosions. Flight 9 failed after a fuel leak caused uncontrollable spinning. Ship 36 exploded on the test stand before it could even fly. SpaceX promised 25 Starship launches in 2025 and managed five.

The FAA issued safety alerts advising pilots to exercise “extreme caution” due to “catastrophic failures resulting in debris fields.” Commercial aircraft had to declare fuel emergencies. SpaceX took 15 minutes to report the Flight 7 explosion while air traffic controllers learned about it from pilots who witnessed it.

This is the company DOGE is protecting. This is the company whose CEO is auditing its competitors. And this is the company contracted to build the vehicle that’s supposed to land humans on the moon.

The Heat Shield They Chose Not to Fix

And then there’s the vehicle currently carrying four astronauts around the moon. When engineers examined Orion’s heat shield after the 2022 Artemis I test flight, they found the ablative Avcoat material had cracked and broken off in over 100 locations during reentry. Rather than replacing the heat shield, NASA decided to fly Artemis II with the same design, modifying only the reentry trajectory to reduce stress. NASA initially refused to disclose the root cause. One engineer and physicist who previously worked on advanced technology development described Orion as “flaming garbage,” noting its 20-year development timeline and $20.4 billion in cost for a single capsule. Some participants who reviewed the data continued to object to flying the mission without a redesigned heat shield — internal dissent that was overruled.

Schedule pressure from the $93 billion already spent is overriding engineering caution. Commander Reid Wiseman told press that “if we stick to the new reentry path that NASA has planned, then this heat shield will be safe to fly.” But shuttle astronaut and former Director of Engineering at Johnson Space Center Charles Camarda disagrees. When asked if it’s safe to fly crew on Artemis II, Camarda told CNN: “I would say no. I don’t think NASA should be flying a crew on this vehicle. It is a deviant heat shield. We know it’s a deviant heat shield. We do not know how it’s going to fail.” Camarda sees the same organisational dysfunction that led to Challenger and Columbia — engineering concerns dismissed, schedule pressure overriding safety culture, dissent silenced.

So they’re flying Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — four real human beings with families — on a vehicle with a known heat shield flaw, hoping the modified trajectory compensates. These aren’t budget line items. They’re people whose lives depend on whether the cost-plus culture left enough margin in the engineering. This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is documented engineering concern being overruled by budget politics.

The Consultant Carousel

As DOGE cuts in-house NASA staff to “increase efficiency,” those same engineers are being hired by the consulting firms and contractors. NASA then hires those firms back as “subject matter experts” to fill the gap. The taxpayer now pays three times the original salary for the same person doing the same job, with the middleman firm taking a 60% cut. The “cut” in government spending is actually a massive increase in long-term service debt.

And it gets worse: SpaceX executive Michael Altenhofen joined NASA as a “senior advisor to the NASA Administrator.” That’s not just DOGE reviewing competitors — it’s a SpaceX employee inside NASA leadership, advising on the contracts that benefit SpaceX.

The Administrator Who Can’t Tell Congress How Much He Paid SpaceX

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is a billionaire who flew to space twice on SpaceX missions, funding the flights himself. His financial disclosures show an ongoing deal with SpaceX’s Polaris programme worth more than $50 million. Senator Markey put it bluntly: “SpaceX has billions to gain from having a friendly NASA administrator... Sometimes if it looks like corruption, sounds like corruption, and smells like corruption, it’s just plain corruption.”

The kicker? SpaceX refused to release Isaacman from a non-disclosure agreement that would have let him disclose how much he paid the company. The man running NASA can’t even tell Congress the financial details of his relationship with NASA’s biggest contractor. That’s not just a conflict of interest — it’s a conflict of interest protected by an NDA.

Trump withdrew Isaacman’s nomination in May 2025 after “a thorough review of prior associations” — coinciding with the Trump-Musk feud — then renominated him in November. NASA leadership as a political favour, withdrawn as punishment, then reinstated as reconciliation. The administrator of America’s space agency is a chess piece in a billionaire power struggle.

The Starliner Debacle: Cost-Plus Culture Nearly Kills People

Isaacman himself classified Boeing’s Starliner crewed test flight as a Type A Mishap — the same classification as Challenger and Columbia. His own memo stated that “mistakes occurred from the programme’s inception and continued throughout execution, including contract management, oversight posture, technical rigour, and leadership decision making.”

Boeing built a capsule that stranded two astronauts on the ISS for nine months. Disagreements over crew return options “deteriorated into unprofessional conduct while the crew remained on orbit.” The report produced 61 recommendations. And NASA still wants to fly Starliner again.

This is cost-plus culture at its most dangerous. Boeing gets paid to fail. NASA approves it to fly. It nearly kills people. The cheques keep flowing. Nobody goes to prison.

The Termination Liability Poison Pill

Here’s why no politician will ever cancel these programmes regardless of how much fraud is documented. NASA contracts contain “Termination Liability” clauses — contractors are allowed to bill for future costs associated with winding down the programme if it were cancelled tomorrow.

As of 2026, the termination liability for SLS and Orion is estimated in the billions. If a fiscally responsible politician tries to kill the programme, the immediate exit fee is higher than the annual cost of continuing it. It is mathematically cheaper to keep funding a failing project than to stop it. The taxpayer is a hostage to a contract designed to punish efficiency and reward persistence.

The Most Expensive Disposable Rocket in History

And after all of that — the $93 billion, the forged documents, the cracked heat shields, the failed audits, the termination liability — NASA is planning to throw the whole thing away.

Isaacman announced that NASA will abandon the planned Block 1B upgrade for SLS, including the Exploration Upper Stage. The FY2026 budget includes plans to retire SLS and Orion after Artemis III and shift to commercial systems. A $55+ billion rocket system, retired after three flights. The replacement? Private contractors operating behind the FOIA wall.

And Artemis III itself? No longer a landing mission. Isaacman announced it would test on-orbit capabilities in low Earth orbit instead. So the $93 billion programme has now produced: one uncrewed test flight with a broken heat shield, one crewed flyby, and a third mission that won’t land either. The actual lunar landing keeps retreating into the future — currently pencilled for Artemis IV in 2028 — while the bills keep arriving in the present.

The Brain Drain

Meanwhile, the people who could hold contractors accountable are being shown the door. NASA encouraged approximately 4,000 employees to take buyouts or early retirement, cutting its workforce by 20%. JPL laid off 540 staff — 11% of its workforce — following similar layoffs the previous year. Decades of institutional knowledge, walking out the door, while the contractors who caused the cost overruns keep their contracts.

The in-house expertise that could identify when a contractor is overbilling, faking quality documents, or inflating risk factors is being deliberately dismantled. You can’t audit what you can’t understand. And if the government no longer employs the engineers who understand the systems, the contractors become unauditable by design.

The Insurance Paradox

If you want to know what a mission is actually worth — and what the risks actually are — don’t look at NASA’s PR. Look at the space insurance market.

Private satellite launches are heavily insured. If a Falcon 9 destroys a commercial payload, insurance companies conduct forensic audits that make the OIG look like amateurs. They demand every scrap of telemetry because their profit depends on the truth. NASA, by contrast, “self-insures” — meaning when an SLS engine fails or a mission slips by two years, there’s no private insurer clawing back money or demanding root-cause analysis. The “insurance” is just more taxpayer money.

In 2026, private insurance premiums for lunar missions are skyrocketing while NASA claims everything is “on track.” The gap between what the markets say and what the agency says is where the $93 billion is hiding. The markets know the hardware is failing. The taxpayers are just told to be inspired.

The AI-Generated Debunking Loop

In 2026, the conspiracy landscape has evolved again. We’re now seeing AI-generated “leaked” videos showing Apollo astronauts behind the scenes eating pizza or using modern mobile phones. These are obviously fake — they’re designed to be debunked. The media debunks the fake video, feels they’ve “proven” the moon landing again, and in the process completely ignores the GAO report released the same day about the $13.1 billion engine contract. The real “green screen” isn’t made of fabric — it’s made of noise. As long as the noise is loud enough, the silence in the accounting department will never be noticed.

Who Actually Believes What?

It’s worth noting who’s questioning and who’s defending the narrative — because it tells you a lot about incentives.

Elon Musk — the man who is literally contracted to land humans on the moon via SpaceX — says the landings were “obviously real.” He posted on X: “It is insane how many people have asked me if the moon landings are fake.” He’s called Apollo 11 one of the most inspiring things in human history.

But here’s the twist: his own father, Errol Musk, gave a press conference in late March 2026 at Russia’s TASS state news agency — in Moscow — casting doubt on the 1969 landing. “I’m curious as to how they did it,” he told Russian reporters. “One has to question some things.” The father of the man building the next moon lander is questioning whether anyone ever landed in the first place — and he chose Moscow to do it.

You couldn’t write this script. The geopolitical theatre is right there on the surface.

Joe Rogan has flip-flopped publicly for years. He used to question the moon landing, then changed his mind, then after COVID said “I used to believe in the moon landing. After COVID, I’m like, I don’t think we went to the moon.” He called the Apollo 11 post-flight press conference “a hostage video.” More recently he said questioning it “makes you sound completely insane” but added “I’ve talked to scientists that don’t want to talk about it publicly.”

What Rogan represents is millions of ordinary people whose trust in institutions collapsed during COVID. When you catch the government lying about one thing — and my 300+ list of proven conspiracies shows they lie about virtually everything — you start questioning everything else. That’s not irrational. That’s pattern recognition. The problem is that pattern recognition without data leads you to the moon hoax. Pattern recognition WITH data leads you to the $93 billion.

What I Actually Think

I think rockets launch. I think the ISS is real. I think Artemis II is currently flying around the moon as I write this.

I also think NASA has been one of the most effective money-funnelling operations in history. Former NASA deputy administrator Lori Garver said she “could not have imagined how late and how over budget” Artemis would be — and she ran the place. I think cost-plus contracts are designed to transfer wealth from taxpayers to contractors. I think the mixing of CGI with real footage — whether by incompetence or design — has created an environment where legitimate financial scrutiny is impossible because it’s drowned out by “space is fake” noise.

I think the conspiracy theory industry — both the genuine believers and the deliberate manufacturers of fake “evidence” — serves the interests of the very institutions it claims to expose. Every minute you spend arguing about whether a shadow falls at the wrong angle on the moon is a minute you’re not asking why a rocket engine costs eight times more than it should.

The $93 billion question isn’t “did we go to the moon?”

The $93 billion question is “where did the money go?”

And nobody’s asking it. Because they’re too busy arguing about green screens.

Follow the Money

For those who want to actually investigate rather than just argue on the internet, here’s where to start:

NASA’s Office of Inspector General publishes regular reports on contractor fraud, waste, and mismanagement. They’re publicly available. They document everything from forged quality certifications to overbilled labour hours to misused government property.

The Artemis program budget has been dissected by the Government Accountability Office. The numbers are staggering and publicly accessible.

Cost-plus contracts between NASA and companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing are matters of public record. The difference between what was promised and what was delivered — and what was paid regardless — tells you everything you need to know.

That’s where the real conspiracy is. Not in the sky. In the spreadsheets.

Prove Me Wrong: The Moon Landing Evidence I Can’t Dismiss

I’ve been honest throughout this article about my scepticism. So let me be equally honest about the evidence that keeps pulling me back from the ledge. If the moon landings were faked, the following evidence needs to be explained away — and so far, nobody has managed it convincingly.

1. The Retroreflectors. There are laser-ranging mirrors sitting on the lunar surface at multiple Apollo landing sites. Observatories worldwide — not just American ones — bounce lasers off them every single day and measure the return signal to track the moon’s orbit to millimetre precision. Anyone with a sufficiently powerful laser and telescope can verify this independently. The mirrors didn’t place themselves there.

2. 382 Kilograms of Moon Rocks. Apollo missions brought back 842 pounds of lunar samples. These have been studied by thousands of scientists in dozens of countries for over 50 years. Their composition is distinct from any Earth rock — they show no hydrous alteration (no water interaction), evidence of impacts in an airless environment, and unique geochemical signatures. Many are over 200 million years older than the oldest Earth rocks. Soviet Luna samples match them perfectly.

3. The Soviet Union Never Disputed It. The USSR tracked every Apollo mission in real-time with their own radar and telemetry. They had every motivation, every capability, and every geopolitical incentive to expose a hoax. They never did. Not once. Not even during the depths of the Cold War when exposing American fakery would have been the greatest propaganda victory in human history.

4. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Photos. NASA’s LRO has photographed every Apollo landing site in high resolution. You can see the descent stages of the lunar modules, the tracks left by astronauts’ boots, the rover tracks, and equipment left behind. China’s Chang’e 2 probe independently confirmed traces of the Apollo landing sites. China has zero incentive to cover for America.

5. Independent Tracking. Multiple independent observatories and amateur radio operators around the world tracked the Apollo missions in real-time. The Bochum Observatory in Germany, the Jodrell Bank Observatory in the UK, and countless ham radio enthusiasts received transmissions directly from the spacecraft. You’d have to fake signals coming from the actual trajectory of a moon-bound spacecraft — which would require actually sending something to the moon.

6. The Technology to Fake It Didn’t Exist. A film expert at the University of Hertfordshire demonstrated that the Apollo 11 footage — recorded at 10 frames per second in Slow Scan Television — could not have been faked with 1969 technology. The continuous unbroken footage of later missions at 30fps would have been three times harder. There was no way to store, manipulate, and play back that volume of video at that frame rate with 1960s technology. Ironically, it was easier to actually go to the moon than to fake the footage.

7. 400,000 People. The Apollo program employed approximately 400,000 people across 20,000 companies and universities. In 57 years, not one credible deathbed confession. Not one leaked internal memo. Not one declassified document suggesting fakery. Compare this to my 300+ proven conspiracies — every single one was exposed through exactly these mechanisms. The moon landing hoax would be the only conspiracy in history where hundreds of thousands of people kept a perfect secret for over half a century.

8. Artemis II Is Happening Right Now. As I write this, four astronauts are between the Earth and the moon aboard Orion. They’re doing live press conferences from space. They’re being tracked by independent observers worldwide. The spacecraft is on a trajectory that will break Apollo 13’s distance record. If the original missions were faked, what exactly is happening right now?

I’m listing this evidence because intellectual honesty demands it. I still have questions. The financial grift documented in this article is real regardless of whether the landings happened. But if I’m going to demand that NASA account for $93 billion, I need to account for the evidence too.

If you can explain away ALL eight points above — not just cherry-pick one or two — I’ll listen. Until then, the moon landings remain the best-evidenced achievement in human history, wrapped inside the worst-audited financial program in human history.

Both things can be true at once.

The IP Wall: Why We’ll Never See the Raw Feed

In the 1960s, NASA owned the cameras, the film, and the signals. The public could access mission records through straightforward government channels. That era is over.

The shift to “Commercial Services” has created a legal blackout zone under the guise of Intellectual Property. When SpaceX or Axiom Space records a mission, that raw data is proprietary corporate information. NASA receives a curated feed. If a private contractor’s camera captures a structural failure or a physics anomaly that would trigger a multi-billion dollar safety audit, that footage is protected by trade secret laws. The public only sees what’s cleared for release.

Try filing a FOIA request for raw mission telemetry from a private lander. You get back what’s known as a Glomar response — NASA cannot provide what it does not technically own. The $93 billion has effectively bought a wall between the taxpayer and the truth.

We are paying for the missions but we don’t own the records. In any other industry, that would be called fraud. In aerospace, it’s called “public-private partnership.”

The Deepfake Insurance Policy

In 2026, the rise of hyper-realistic AI has given institutional cover a new dimension.

If an actual whistleblower were to leak genuine footage of contractor negligence — say, a pressurised seal failing due to a forged quality document — the agency no longer needs to debunk it with science. They simply label it a “Generative AI Deepfake.” By flooding the ecosystem with intentional AI fakes — like the pizza-eating Apollo astronauts mentioned earlier — the public is trained to believe that any video showing an anomaly must be a digital fabrication.

“Seeing is believing” is dead. If the footage looks too perfect, it’s CGI. If it looks too glitchy, it’s a deepfake. This leaves the official narrative as the only surviving “truth” — even if that narrative is built on $93 billion of unaccountable spreadsheets.

This is the evolution of the poisoning-the-well strategy. In the 2000s, you discredited whistleblowers by calling them conspiracy theorists. In the 2020s, you discredit their evidence by calling it AI-generated. The technology changes. The institutional playbook doesn’t.

The Lunar Land Grab: Corporate Colony at Taxpayer Expense

Here’s the most cynical question nobody’s asking: why is the taxpayer funding the roads for private lunar mining?

The Artemis Accords — NASA’s legal framework for lunar operations — allow “Safety Zones” around lunar activities. Critics call them de facto land claims. The $93 billion isn’t just for science. It’s the world’s largest infrastructure project for the private sector. We’re paying to develop landing pads, power grids, and transportation systems that companies like Lunar Resources Inc. and Blue Origin will eventually use to mine Helium-3 and rare earth metals for private profit.

This is the 19th-century railroad playbook rewritten for the 21st century. The government provides the land and funds the tracks, but the robber barons keep the cargo. The Transcontinental Railroad cost the public billions in today’s money through land grants and subsidies. The railroad companies became the wealthiest corporations in America. The workers got nothing. The taxpayers got a bill.

The conspiracy isn’t about whether we went to the moon. It’s about the fact that we’re paying $93 billion for a corporate colony and calling it “inspiration.”

The Electromagnetic Question Nobody’s Asking

This is where my decade of EMF research intersects with the space programme in ways that should concern everyone.

Project ICEMAN — What Happens to Bodies in Electromagnetic Environments

DARPA’s Impact of Cockpit Electro-Magnetics on Aircrew Neurology (ICEMAN) programme was a two-year project investigating whether radio waves and magnetic fields in fighter cockpits were harming pilots. A 2020 Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine study tracked approximately 35,000 active-duty pilots who flew fighter jets between 1970 and 2004. The conclusion: significantly higher rates of prostate cancer, melanoma, and possible links to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and testicular cancer.

Fighter cockpits have been described as the most EMF-dense environments ever examined — every radar system, avionics suite, and radio contributing its share of electromagnetic radiation. Harvard researchers confirmed that pilots and flight attendants have higher rates of various cancers than the general population.

Now look at the radiation numbers and understand what they mean as you scale from Earth to sky to space:

At ground level, you receive about 2.4 mSv of background radiation per year. At commercial cruising altitude (30,000-40,000 feet), cosmic radiation exposure runs 3-8 µSv per hour — meaning a pilot flying 800 hours per year accumulates roughly 2-5 mSv annually on top of background. The FAA classifies flight crew as radiation workers. Flying for under an hour at 30,000 feet delivers the same UVA carcinogenic exposure as a 20-minute tanning bed session. Over the North Pole at 40,000 feet, radiation can hit 12-18 µSv per hour.

On the ISS at 400 kilometres, astronauts receive roughly 0.5-1 mSv per DAY — equivalent to getting a chest X-ray every day for six months. A six-month ISS mission delivers approximately 100-160 mSv. That’s 40 to 65 times the annual dose of a commercial pilot, who already has elevated cancer rates.

Beyond low Earth orbit — where the Artemis II crew currently sits — there is no magnetospheric protection at all. The Apollo astronauts received roughly 2-12 mSv for their entire missions, but those were short trips. A Mars mission would deliver approximately 600-1,000 mSv over 2-3 years. For context, a career dose of 1,000 mSv increases cancer mortality risk by an estimated 5%.

And that’s just ionising radiation. It doesn’t account for the electromagnetic environment of the spacecraft itself — the avionics, communications systems, power distribution, and life support systems creating an enclosed EMF environment with no escape. If DARPA’s ICEMAN found that fighter cockpit EMF was harming pilots during short missions, what happens when you seal humans in a spacecraft for months or years?

You can’t grow food naturally in this environment either. Plants evolved in Earth’s electromagnetic field, using bioelectric signalling for nutrient transport and metabolic regulation. The concept of the “Electric Diet” — how electromagnetic environments affect what our bodies can extract from food — suggests that separation from Earth’s natural field disrupts biological processes at every level, from soil microbes to human cellular function. (For the full investigation into how electromagnetic environments affect nutrition and biological function, see my article Electric Diet — and yes, good luck getting your five-a-day on a spacecraft saturated with RF radiation.)

Why Astronauts Must Exercise — And What It Really Means

ISS astronauts are required to exercise two hours every day. NASA says this is to counteract muscle atrophy and bone density loss from microgravity. That’s true — but it’s not the whole picture.

Outside Earth’s magnetosphere, the human body loses the electromagnetic environment it evolved in. The Schumann resonance — the 7.83 Hz electromagnetic pulse generated by lightning in the cavity between Earth’s surface and ionosphere — has been a constant companion to every living organism for billions of years. Some researchers, including those I’ve cited extensively in my EMF work, argue that the Schumann resonance is fundamental to human biological regulation — circadian rhythms, cellular repair, neurological function. Building biologists have documented measurable health effects from variations in Earth’s local geomagnetic field for decades — work I’ve covered extensively on this Substack. (For my investigation into Earth’s electromagnetic grid and how ancient structures may have harnessed natural fields, see Pyramids Logical Reasoning — separate research but relevant context for understanding what we lose when we leave Earth’s electromagnetic environment.)

Astronauts on the ISS have reported sleep disruption, immune suppression, cognitive changes, and accelerated ageing. NASA attributes this to microgravity. But if the electromagnetic environment matters — and my entire body of research at normanjamesemf.substack.com argues that it does — then separation from Earth’s natural field is a significant compounding factor that NASA has no financial incentive to investigate, because investigating it would raise uncomfortable questions about the viability of long-duration spaceflight and the entire Mars programme.

Why Mars Is a Biological Death Sentence (That Nobody Will Fund Research On)

Mars has no global magnetic field. Its atmosphere is too thin to block cosmic radiation. The Schumann resonance doesn’t exist there. The journey takes seven to nine months of unshielded exposure to galactic cosmic radiation — high-energy particles that cause DNA damage at the cellular level.

NASA’s own research acknowledges that cosmic radiation increases cancer risk, causes cardiovascular disease, and may lead to central nervous system degeneration. The body degrades without the electromagnetic environment it evolved in. Bones lose density. Muscles atrophy. The immune system weakens. Vision deteriorates. Brain structure changes.

If Earth’s magnetic field and the Schumann resonance are as biologically fundamental as the research suggests — and my own documented experience with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (see Hidden Danger in Our Home on this Substack) confirms that disruption of these fields has devastating health consequences — then sending humans to Mars isn’t just an engineering challenge. It’s a biological impossibility with current technology.

But you can’t say that when your budget depends on Mars being the next destination. So the research doesn’t get funded. The questions don’t get asked. And the $93 billion keeps flowing toward a destination the human body may not survive reaching.

The exercise requirement on the ISS isn’t just about muscles. It’s the first admission that the human body breaks down outside its natural electromagnetic environment. The second admission — that this makes Mars colonisation potentially unviable — would end the budget line that justifies everything. So it will never be made.

The Green Screen of Finance

The real green screen isn’t a piece of fabric in a studio in Burbank. The real green screen is the institutional noise generated by the collision of $93 billion, private military contractors, and a poisoned well of internet conspiracy theories.

I’ve spent a decade researching how electromagnetic radiation and institutional fraud operate on the same principle: invisible layers of influence that people only notice when they start to get sick — physically or financially.

You can argue about whether the shadows on the moon are parallel until the sun goes down. But while you’re doing that, someone is signing a cost-plus contract for a $2 billion parking spot on the lunar surface.

The stars are just a distraction. Follow the money.

This Is a Living Document

This article will be updated with reader contributions. If you have documented evidence — financial records, OIG reports, contractor data, FOIA results — that adds to the picture, send it my way. I’ll verify it and add it.

If you have evidence that convincingly addresses all eight moon landing points above, I want to see that too. I’m not married to any position. I’m married to evidence.

If you want to do your own digging, start here:

Read the 2024 GAO-24-106256 report on the Artemis schedule and cost. It’s 80 pages of institutional panic disguised as bureaucratic prose. Look up Inter-Agency Reimbursable Agreements — this is how NASA and the Space Force swap billions without dedicated Congressional line items. Check the Proprietary Data clauses in the Human Landing System contracts — notice how much of the “public” mission is actually private property. Review the OIG Semiannual Reports — over 120 recommendations remain unimplemented as of late 2025, totalling $55 million in potential cost savings that nobody bothers to collect.

What I won’t publish: flat earth material, reptilian theories, or anything sourced from TikTok compilations with dramatic music. Bring data or don’t bother.

Comment below or reach me through the Substack. Let’s follow the money together.

Norman James is an independent researcher based in Thailand. He publishes at normanjamesemf.substack.com with over 400 articles covering electromagnetic field research, building biology, and mathematical physics.

No flat earthers were consulted in the writing of this article.

This is a living document. Last updated April 2026.