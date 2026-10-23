Here’s a funny one.

I bought an EMF-free keyboard to get the radio out of my house. No Bluetooth, no wireless dongle. It came with a rollerball built in for moving the pointer.

The metal on the rollerball kept wearing away. I wore it right down, so I bought another one, and another. I’ve bought seven of these keyboards now and worn out about five of them. I had no idea what was going on. I thought I was buying cheap rubbish. In the end I had to go and buy an infrared mouse, because that was the only thing left that was going to work without firing radio at me.

Then I found out there’s a name for it. I’m a ruster.

AND THESE ARE NOT CHEAP

What a ruster is

Some people’s sweat eats metal. Machinists, gun owners, knife collectors and watch collectors have known about it for years and they call those people rusters. Guitar players know it too. Some players kill a fresh set of strings in a week while the bloke next to them gets months out of the same set.

Put a ruster’s fingerprint on clean steel and within a day or two you can see the print etched in rust. Same metal, same room, different hands.

What makes sweat eat metal

Sweat is mostly water, but it carries:

Salt (chloride): the big one for metal. Chloride attacks steel and brass

Lactic acid: rises with stress, heat and hard effort

Urea and ammonia: the body’s waste coming out through the skin

The more salt and acid in your sweat, the faster it eats metal. Add constant rubbing, like rolling a ball under your fingers all day, and the wear speeds right up.

Why me, why now

I’ve been tired. Low energy, for a good while. And I think that’s the link.

Your body makes its energy in the mitochondria, the little power stations in every cell. When they’re running well, they burn fuel clean. When they’re struggling, the body leans more on the quick, dirty way of making energy, and that throws off more lactic acid.

In my view, low energy production pushed more acid out through my skin, and the rollerball paid for it.

Then there’s what feeds the whole system:

Vitamins A and E keep the skin healthy and oily. Healthy skin oil sits between your sweat and whatever you’re touching

A, D, E and K all need a healthy gut to get absorbed. If the gut’s struggling, you go short on all four at once

Magnesium runs hundreds of the body’s energy reactions, and it’s one of the minerals modern farming has stripped out of the food

Run short on those and the energy chain runs rough. Run the energy chain rough and, I think, the sweat goes sour.

Test yourself

It costs pennies:

pH strip: press one on a sweaty fingertip and see how acidic you are

Fingerprint test: press a sweaty fingertip on a clean piece of steel or brass for a second, lift it off, and leave the metal on a shelf for a couple of days. The sweat left behind does the work. A ruster’s print shows up etched in

Repeat it: sort your sleep, your food and your minerals for a few weeks and test again. If the print fades, you’ve got your answer

Living with it

Wash your hands before handling anything metal you care about

Wipe metal down after use with a dry cloth

Keep a cloth by the keyboard and mouse

Drink enough water, because concentrated sweat is saltier sweat

Eat for the energy chain: leafy greens, nuts, seeds, eggs, oily fish, live yoghurt

And if you’re wearing through keyboards, strings or tools faster than everyone around you, it might be worth asking what your body’s telling you. Mine was telling me I was running on empty.