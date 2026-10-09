AI Can’t Read Some of My Posts

While I was writing The Worm That Points, the AI I work with couldn’t open some of my own articles. So I had it test every recent post on both my Substacks, one by one.

What happened

Most posts it read fine.

Some came back “robots disallowed”. That means a rule on the site told the AI’s reading tool to stay out of that page, and the tool obeys it.

Some came back with a plain error, every time, even on a second try.

Both archive pages, the lists of all my posts, opened fine.

The site’s own rules file, robots.txt, was itself blocked from the AI.

So it’s certain pages, and the rest of the site is open. Why those ones, I don’t know yet.

Blocked: robots disallowed

Blocked: error every time/ Paid/ Restricted!

Read fine

EMF and health Substack:

Physics and maths Substack:

What it means

The AI follows the rules a site sets. When a page says no, it stays out. So if you write online and want AI tools to read and quote you, check your settings. If you want them kept out, the same settings do that.

Tested 9 October 2026, on the most recent posts from each archive.

James Norman Ibbotson