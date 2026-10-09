AI Can’t Read Some of My Posts
While I was writing The Worm That Points, the AI I work with couldn’t open some of my own articles. So I had it test every recent post on both my Substacks, one by one.
What happened
Most posts it read fine.
Some came back “robots disallowed”. That means a rule on the site told the AI’s reading tool to stay out of that page, and the tool obeys it.
Some came back with a plain error, every time, even on a second try.
Both archive pages, the lists of all my posts, opened fine.
The site’s own rules file, robots.txt, was itself blocked from the AI.
So it’s certain pages, and the rest of the site is open. Why those ones, I don’t know yet.
Blocked: robots disallowed
Arthur Firstenberg: The Man Who Listened ( this was getting some traction)
Update in depth of the Temporal Dynamics Framework. Gravity explained
Blocked: error every time/ Paid/ Restricted!
Read fine
EMF and health Substack:
It’s Not Just Sugar: Parasites, Mould, Booze, Smokes and Energy Drinks
Liver Flukes & How I Used AI to Work Through My Own Diagnosis
TDF: What my framework proves, what it doesn’t, where the Standard Model wins
Physics and maths Substack:
What it means
The AI follows the rules a site sets. When a page says no, it stays out. So if you write online and want AI tools to read and quote you, check your settings. If you want them kept out, the same settings do that.
Tested 9 October 2026, on the most recent posts from each archive.
James Norman Ibbotson
That absolutely seems crazy and I see why you were confused and that was a lot of work for you to verify it I’m sure.
But what settings should I be checking if it applied to me, asking for a friend?🫡
Dude, the blocked & errored ones are behind your OWN paywall.
Dude..!