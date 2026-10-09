Norman James

Norman James

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Ernie
Oct 9

That absolutely seems crazy and I see why you were confused and that was a lot of work for you to verify it I’m sure.

But what settings should I be checking if it applied to me, asking for a friend?🫡

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MrBlaat
Oct 10

Dude, the blocked & errored ones are behind your OWN paywall.

Dude..!

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