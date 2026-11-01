You can drink two and a half litres of my brew in a day, or you can drink four big local lagers, which nobody finds hard. Do each for a day and you wake up as two different men. Here’s what’s actually in the glass, and why the morning after is no contest.

What’s in mine

Raw honey, a little coconut syrup, hops, marshmallow root, water. Fermented cold on wild yeast, and nothing else goes near it. That’s the whole list.

Left alive like that, it hands you — small amounts, but real, and more than a beer ever gives:

Potassium, a bit of magnesium, traces of iron and zinc.

Prebiotic fibre — inulin from the coconut nectar, mucilage from the marshmallow root — real food for your gut.

A B-complex the wild yeast builds through the ferment.

The live yeast itself, unfiltered: protein, beta-glucans, selenium, chromium, and the live cultures with it.

Antioxidants off the honey, the hops and the marshmallow.

Raw honey’s own enzymes, kept whole because the brew never gets heated.

A living drink — closer to a tonic than a beer.

And there’s no fruit in it, so no pectin — which is where methanol in a drink comes from. Honey and nectar make none worth speaking of. That worry sits with fruit wines, ciders and rough fruit spirits, where the pectin turns to methanol — not with a clean honey brew.

More medicine than drink

It behaves more like a medicine than a pint. The bitters in it — the hops, the marshmallow, the ginger — wake up your appetite and get the stomach and the bile moving, so it helps you eat when eating is the hard part. That’s no small thing if your gut’s been struggling and food’s a fight. On top of that it feeds you the tonic end: the B’s, the selenium and zinc off the yeast, the potassium, the antioxidants. Drink it alongside a good diet and enough magnesium and it keeps you topped up — it works with your food, it doesn’t stand in for it.

What’s in theirs

Commercial lager is more than barley, water, hops and yeast. Brewing is allowed a whole shelf of processing aids and additives that never have to reach the label — stabilisers, antioxidants, foam holders, clarifiers, sometimes preservatives. Even the ones dressed up as craft or cold carry them. You drink the chemistry and get none of the life, because the heat and the filtering strip the living part out before it reaches your glass.

The alcohol — the number that actually counts

Here’s the honest part, because the strength is a dial I set, not a fixed thing:

Four local beers at around 5% come to about 2.5 litres — roughly 12 to 13 units.

Mine runs anywhere from 4% to 9%, depending on the batch. Brewed weak at 4%, two to two and a half litres is 8 to 10 units — less than the four beers. Brewed strong toward 9%, it carries more, so you drink less of it.

Brew it weak and you get the volume with less alcohol than the lagers. Brew it strong and you respect it and sip. Either way the alcohol is the one thing to count — and the clean, living side comes free at any strength.

The easy way to keep it weak: the brew’s full-flavoured at around 5%, so I cut it with soda water — half and half takes it down to about 2.5%, small-beer strength, and it still drinks big and potent off the flavour and the fizz. I fold a ginger bug in too — a wild ginger ferment — for more live culture and a bit of bite. Low alcohol, full taste, and more life in the glass, not less.

Even a strong batch is no bother. A 9% comes out so intensely hoppy and full-flavoured that you can cut it hard with soda, halve the alcohol or more, and it still pours a proper drink. Brew it strong for the flavour, then water it down to the strength you want and sip it all day — a nice drink, and good for you with it.

Down at around 2% you can drink it through the day and stay nice and happy, with no hangover at all — and because the alcohol’s so low, you barely lose any water to it, so you dodge the dehydration that does half the damage. That’s the cathedral-builders’ drink: all day long, and still standing to do the work.

Why you wake up fine off mine

A hangover is mostly your body stripped of water, B vitamins and minerals while it clears the acetaldehyde out of the drink. Mine puts those straight back as you sip it — the yeast’s B’s, the potassium and magnesium, the water, the antioxidants. A commercial lager takes them out and gives nothing back. The things your body burns to handle a drink go back in with every glass of mine — and brewed weak, there’s less alcohol to handle in the first place. No contest the next morning.

The honest bit

It’s still drink. The alcohol is still the one thing to count, and feeling grand the next day is the alarm staying quiet, not the ethanol staying out. That’s exactly why I keep the strength down toward the old small-beer mark — weak, wild, cold and clean is the whole trick. They drank it all day for centuries at that strength, and it was food, not a session.

They drank it for centuries and were fine

People lived on small beer and hard cider for hundreds of years and didn’t carry the testosterone and estrogen trouble you see everywhere now. That isn’t because drink is harmless — it’s because theirs was weak and clean. Small beer was about 1%, so the alcohol was a trace. It was wild-fermented and unfiltered, no single lab yeast, no shelf of additives, and the ale was lightly hopped or not hopped at all, so none of the heavy hop-estrogen load a modern beer carries. Weak, clean, lightly hopped — drunk all day and no harm done. The hormone trouble walked in with the strong, industrial, over-hopped drink that replaced it, not with the drinking itself.

It isn’t for everyone — and it tells you things

A living, yeasty brew suits most people, but if you’ve already got a mould or yeast problem in you, a live ferment can stir it up. So start small and see how you sit with it before you drink it by the pint.

And there’s an odd gift in that. Because it’s alive and you feel it, the brew reads your gut back to you. When mine stopped sitting right, that was the signal something was off — it’s how I pinned down I had giardia. A clean living drink is a kind of canary: when it turns on you, more often than not it’s not the drink gone bad, it’s your own insides it’s telling you about.

Alive, not in a pill

This is the biggest point of the lot. The nutrients in a living ferment are bioavailable — your body actually takes them up, because the yeast and bacteria have already done the work. That’s the process: fermentation, the bugs eating the raw stuff, unlocking the minerals and building fresh vitamins, and handing it all over in a form your gut recognises, with the cofactors that carry it in.

A tablet is the opposite — a synthetic lump of one isolated thing, often in a form the body half rejects, so a good part of it runs straight through you and down the toilet. The brew gives you the minerals, the B’s, the lot, already unlocked and ready, the way food was always meant to deliver them. You don’t buy the nutrients in a bottle; you grow them in the glass, and your body knows exactly what to do with them.

The difference, in one line

Mine is honey, herbs and wild yeast, fermented alive — the strength set where I choose, nutrients going in on every glass. Theirs is a chemistry set with the life stripped out. That’s the whole comparison, and your own head tells you which is which the next morning.

Read more

They Built Cathedrals Drunk — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/they-built-cathedrals-drunk-so-what

The Estrogen in Your Pint — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-estrogen-in-your-pint

Brewing Was Food — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/brewing-was-food-and-the-bell-curve

Norman James