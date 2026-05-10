Norman James

Norman James

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Jan Van C
May 10

My word! This is a masdive article with a lot to take in and digest. In the end for us normal folks at the bottom of the financial food chain, how can we survive this? The noose keeps getting tighter. It would appear we have already landed in modern serfdom from which there no longer is an escape - bar perhaps a major reset after a new World War.

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Kennewick Man
May 10

There is a lot in this article but BalackRock’s $13.9 trillion Empire stands out like a lighthouse on a dark stormy night. No president, government agency or congress is in position to stand up against the interests of BlackRock and it is unlikely that anybody will try it. America has been reconfigured.

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